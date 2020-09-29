KTM RED BULL THOR FACTORY RACING’S COLE THOMPSON CLINCHES SX TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP WITH TOP-NOTCH PERFORMANCES AT GOPHER DUNES

KTM Red Bull THOR Factory Race Team’s Cole Thompson put together an incredible come-back performance in the 2020 Triple Crown Series as he clinched the SX Tour 450 Pro Championship.



COURTLAND, ON – KTM Red Bull THOR Factory Race Team’s Cole Thompson put together an incredible come-back performance in the 2020 Triple Crown Series as he clinched the SX Tour 450 Pro Championship.



With another double header race weekend at Gopher Dunes, Thompson came into the final two rounds with a championship mindset and he successfully managed the situation to come away with the premier class title. On night one, Thompson came out swinging as he led 19 of the 20 Main Event laps aboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. He followed it up with a strong second-place finish in race two, where he crossed the checkers only 0.159 of a second behind the winner. On Saturday, Thompson basically did a repeat of Friday’s racing as he came away with 1-2 finishes once again, giving him a 12-point margin of victory in the overall series.



Cole Thompson, KTM Red Bull Thor Factory 450 Rider: “I’m very happy with the way the weekend went. I felt good both days and I focused on staying consistent and made sure I kept myself in a good position to bring home the championship. That was the goal going into the weekend and I’m really happy for what I was able to accomplish, as well as the people behind the scenes like my mechanic Steve, JSR and everyone else that puts into our program – thank you for making this dream of mine a reality!”



Jean-Sebastien Roy, KTM Red Bull Thor Factory Team Manager: “I’m really happy for Cole to secure this SX Tour Championship. It was a short series but it’s a win and we’ll take it in this crazy season. Cole did it perfectly, he won it and he pushed hard when it was time to do it and he backed off when he needed to. He managed this championship really well – all the guys have experience and he knew what to do and knew he could win it, so he limited the mistakes and brought it home. We’re super pumped!”



ROUND 3 RESULTS – FRIDAY

450 Pro Results

1. Matt Goerke, Kawasaki (2-1)

2. Cole Thompson, KTM (1-2)

3. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki (3-3)



250 Pro Results

1. Marshal Weltin, Kawasaki (1-1)

2. Guillaume St-Cyr, KTM (4-2)

3. Marco Cannella, Yamaha (3-3)

4. Jeremy Mckie, KTM (7-4)

5. Quinn Amyotte, KTM (5-6)



ROUND 4 RESULTS – SATURDAY

450 Pro Results

1. Matt Goerke, Kawasaki (2-1)

2. Cole Thompson, KTM (1-2)

3. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki (3-3)



250 Pro Results

1. Marshal Weltin, Kawasaki (1-1)

2. Marco Cannella, Yamaha (2-2)

3. Casey Keast, Husqvarna (3-3)

4. Jeremy Mckie, KTM (5-5)



OTHER KTM

6. Guillaume St-Cyr, KTM

7. Quinn Amyotte, KTM



450 SX Tour Championship Results

1. Cole Thompson – 188 points

2. Matt Goerke – 176 points

3. Josh Cartwright – 150 points



OTHER KTM

12. Liam O’Farrell – 23 points



250 SX Tour Championship Results

1. Marshal Weltin – 193 points

2. Marco Cannella – 166 points

3. Guillaume St-Cyr – 133 points



OTHER KTM

4. Jeremy Mckie – 117 points

7. Quinn Amyotte – 110 points

10. Jyire Mitchell – 74 points