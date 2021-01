Team PRMX Be Vlogging!

By Billy Rainford

Without being able to be at the races physically this winter, we’re leaning heavily on the work of others. Canadian Team PRMX Wossner Deep South Kawasaki will be putting together a video series called “Supercross | Ride with PRMX.”

Brad Nemeth (AKA @automotoco ) is working double time for the team and is the man behind these videos.

Check out Episode 1: