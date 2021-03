Just posted the interviews with @Vincefriese and @kavenbenoit12 from the 2014 Canadian MX Nationals in Ulverton, Quebec. We didn't have #podcast channels back then so we're doing some "Flashback Podcasts."

This was a day that goes down in MX folklore!

http://www.directmotocross.com/flashback-podcast-kaven-benoit-and-vince-friese-talk-after-the-2014-ulverton-incident/