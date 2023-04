Leatt Offers Women-Specific Protection with the Jacki Chest Protector

Leatt Offers Women-Specific Protection with the Jacki Chest Protector

Leatt has the female form on lock down with the best-selling Jacki chest protector.

Named after Dr. Chris Leatt’s wife, the Jacki feels comfortable and secure.

-one size fits most with high adjustability

-CE level 2 impact protection on the chest and on the back

-available now at your favourite Leatt dealer