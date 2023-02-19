Lesley Reid Passes Future West Moto Arenacross into New Hands

Chilliwack, BC’s Lesley Reid has announced on the Future West Moto (FWM) Facebook page that she will be handing the reins of FWM Arenacross racing into new hands

Here’s the Press Release from Lesley Reid:

It is with sadness that I announce today that after 8+ years Future West Moto will no longer be involved in running Arenacross events. Lesley will still in charge of the upcoming FWM Motocross season.

There is another group going to be involved – they will be announcing their intentions in days to come.

This is not a sale – merely a passing of the torch.

Thank you to all the riders, their families and sponsors for your support over the years.

However, we hope your FWM support will continue into our exciting 2023 outdoor season.

Let’s fill those gates.

Let’s go racing.

Lesley Reid

FWM Owner