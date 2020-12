Long Video Interview with Davey Coombs

Long Video Interview with Davey Coombs

By Billy Rainford

Here at DMX, we’ve always had a very close relationship with the gang over at Racer X. Heck, in a very roundabout sort of way, we used to be Racer X Canada!

Racer X founder, Davey Coombs, has always been quick to help out if we ever need anything. Check out this in depth interview with Daniel Blair from Supercross Live (I also remember driving with Daniel from KTM HQ to the AX in Riviere-du-Loup several years back):