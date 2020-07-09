With his Southern California surfer looks and effortlessly smooth riding style, Marty Smith became the United States’ first motocross superstar. The San Diego native was a natural talent aboard a motorcycle, forming his own unique approach to racing that emphasized control and technique. This conservative method helped Smith earn his first major victory as an amateur at the 1973 Hangtown Motocross Classic, which resulted in a life changing phone call from Factory Honda. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer put its trust in the teenager to bring it prominence in the newly formed 125cc AMA National class, in which Honda would be debuting its new CR125M Elsinore model. Smith made good on Honda’s gamble and went on to capture the inaugural 125cc National Championship at just 17 years of age. He dominated the four-race series, capturing two wins and nearly doubling the point total of the next best rider en route to the title, while still a senior at Point Loma High School. Thanks to the notoriety he achieved both on and off the track, he cemented the status of the 125cc division as the sport’s proving ground for aspiring young talent.



The following season, Smith successfully defended his 125cc title in even more dominant fashion, winning six of the seven rounds. And then, in 1977, he landed Honda its first 500cc National Championship when he outdueled his primary rival, Bob “Hurricane” Hannah, for the crown.