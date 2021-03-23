Founded in 1989 in Corona, California, by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of segments in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium oil products, which is the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States, and features a distribution network that includes 48 different countries.



“Lucas Oil is a brand built on passion and Pro Motocross personifies that dedication, from the die-hard fans hugging the fence lines to the willingness of the riders to put it all on the line over the course of 24 intense motos,” said Melissa Wonser, Vice President of Marketing, Lucas Oil. “They say that this is arguably the toughest championship to win in all of motorsports, and given the challenges these athletes face from one weekend to the next it’s easy to see why. The captivating nature of Pro Motocross helps set it apart from most any other competition, and it’s why Lucas Oil’s commitment to the sport has remained steadfast for well over a decade, always looking to bring more attention to this storied discipline.”



The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will once again consist of a 12-round season to crown a pair of AMA National Champions across two classes of competition. In the 450 Class, the world’s highest profile riders will look to capture the Edison Dye Cup, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne serves as defending champion. In the 250 Class, a wide open field of both young and experienced talent will converge to pursue the vacant Gary Jones Cup. The season kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 29, with the Fox Raceway National I from Southern California’s Fox Raceway.