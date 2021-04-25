Marvin Musquin Returns to the Top in Thrilling 450SX Class Supercross Victory

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class delivered a history-making nail-biter. Jo Shimoda, a late add to the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team this year, grabbed the holeshot and held the top spot despite repeated attacks by two separate riders throughout the 15-minute plus one lap race. First it was Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull / GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman who tucked a wheel under Shimoda several times, and in fact pulled alongside through one rhythm section, but Shimoda would not be denied the front spot and bumped his way right back into the lead in the next bowl turn.



With under four minutes on the race clock Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence caught and passed Mosiman and set his sights on Shimoda. The Honda rider pressured the Kawasaki rider right down to the checkered flag, but Shimoda had ice water in his veins and never made more than the smallest mistakes as he weaved through lapped riders on the tight Utah track. Shimoda earned his first Monster Energy Supercross win, making him the fourth winner in the division this year and also making history as the first Japanese racer to step atop the podium. Sweeter still, his family was in Utah, visiting from Japan, and able to witness the race thanks to the efforts made to allow fans in the seats in 2021. The win adds Japan to the list now of nine countries to have won a Monster Energy Supercross race.



Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols, the red plate holder, needed to only gain two points on Shimoda going into the Main Event to wrap up the title one round early. Nichols crossed the holeshot stripe outside the top five and although the fastest rider on the track at several points, was slow to climb through the pack. Nichols managed a third-place finish, taking the title to the final race, the always unpredictable Dave Combs Sr. 250SX East/West Showdown.



Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Christian Craig, who sat eight points out of first at the start of the day, injured his left ankle in qualifying. He lined up for Heat Race two but after one rhythm section it was evident he would not be able to compete and rode off the track and back to the pits. Craig’s departure meant his teammate Colt Nichols would start the Main Event with a 28-point lead over Shimoda and the realistic chance to claim the title at the race.



A surprise announcement just prior to the event was Martin Davalos‘ retirement. A crash on Friday during press day hastened the announcement after Davalos incurred a broken collarbone and concussion. The amiable racer moved to the United States at the age of 15 and competed at the highest level of the sport, professional Supercross, for 16-seasons and racked up five 250SX Class Main Event wins.



For the third year in a row Supercross is excited to be hosting an online auction in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The biggest names in Supercross have once again lent their support to the St. Jude mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Just as the “We Won’t Stop” text-to-donate campaign has been saying all season long, we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. Auction items include autographed jerseys from Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, Marvin Musquin, Chase Sexton, Dean Wilson and others. Dean Guitars, based in Tampa has donated a bass guitar that has easily become one of the most unique items in the auction – autographed by the 450SX Class top 4 in points – Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia. StaCyc has also donated a custom 12eDRIVE bike in metallic Cyan, sporting patient-inspired artwork graphics. The auction includes over 60 unique items for Supercross fans and St. Jude supporters to choose from and runs until Monday, May 3 at 6 p.m. ET – www.stjude.org/supercrossauction.