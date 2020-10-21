MASTER THE TOUGHEST TERRAIN WITH THE ALL-NEW TE 300i ROCKSTAR EDITION – AVAILABLE IN CANADA NOVEMBER 2020

COMPETITION FOCUSED OFFROAD MACHINE DELIVERS INCREASED PERFORMANCE AND DURABILITY WITH A TRUE FACTORY LOOK

Further expanding the 2021 TE lineup, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the arrival of the very first TE 300i Rockstar Edition. Built in limited numbers with competition focused upgrades, this machine provides superior performance and reliability with a true factory look.

With the advanced TE 300i as its foundation, the new Rockstar Edition features premium WP XPLOR suspension utilizing a split rebound and compression damping design, meaning compression damping is handled by the left fork leg while rebound damping is exclusively controlled by the right. Additionally, a standard external preload adjuster on the fork cap allows for quick 3-way preload adjustment without the need for tools. Delivering true versatility, this suspension enables mastery of demanding terrain in the hands of any rider.

Mirroring the motorcycles used by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition features a chromium molybdenum steel frame that is finished with a tough, premium black powder coating. The Factory-inspired frame, combined with the exclusive Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics, take the aesthetic of this special edition to the next level. Further technical upgrades include a black seat cover with additional ribs for increased grip, a front disc protector, a durable rear chain guide and a Supersprox rear sprocket.

Guaranteeing class-leading power as well as ensuring low maintenance costs, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition provides trusted 2-stroke performance with its advanced 300 cc engine. With impressive torque, the electronic fuel injection system removes the need for both jetting changes and pre-mixing of fuel. Fitted with Dunlop AT81 tires, the light and agile TE 300i Rockstar Edition is equipped to take on the toughest trails.

TE 300i Rockstar Edition Technical Highlights:

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

Black powder coated frame

Blue CNC machined triple clamps

Black seat cover with additional ribs

Front disc protector

Blue Supersprox rear sprocket

Blue chain guide

Grey ODI grips

The Husqvarna Motorcycles 2021 TE 300i Rockstar Edition will be available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers this November. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your dealer.