Medicine Hat Arenacross | Everything You Need to Know

Medicine Hat Arenacross | Everything You Need to Know

TRIPLE CROWN SERIES IS EXCITED TO HEAD BACK INDOORS FOR ALL THE ARENACROSS BAR-BANGING ACTION!!

WE’RE COMING TO ALBERTA TO WRAP UP THE 2023 SEASON WITH ROUND 2 IN MEDICINE HAT OCT21 FOLLOWED BY OUR SEASON CLOSER & CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND IN CALGARY NOV 4 AT THE FAMOUS CALGARY STAMPEDE STOMPING GROUNDS!!!

CHECK BELOW FOR DETAILS

EMAIL alec@jetwerx.ca WITH ANY QUESTIONS

RIDER SERVICES

Watch all the action on RYDE TV