MILESTONE AND FELD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. ANNOUNCE THE RELEASE OF MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS – THE OFFICIAL VIDEOGAME 5

MILAN, Italy/ ELLENTON, Fla., (November 18, 2021) – Milestone and Feld Entertainment, Inc. are pleased to announce Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5.



The latest release of the most beloved and realistic Supercross videogame will be available on March 17, 2022, on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC®/STEAM. PlayStation version supports Free Upgrade from PS4 to PS5, Xbox version features Smart Delivery.



A renovated Career Mode is now even more real and immersive than ever before, where players can start as developing amateurs in the 250SX Futures Class while aiming to reach the heights of glory as a Pro. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 also introduces the Rider Shape System, an exclusive feature for Career Mode that will affect riders’ performances in case of falls or injuries. Training and completing specific tasks are key to quickly recovering and restoring your rider to always be in top form!



With Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 players will enjoy a new gameplay experience, enriched by 2-stroke bikes, now available in every game mode. And for newcomers, the Future Academy will provide all the information needed to take their first steps into the Supercross world. This friendly tutorial will teach players the Supercross basics to help them climb the ladder from Beginner to Pro; it also provides many in-game options that will make races accessible for everyone, those will impact flow recovery, assisted steering and many other technical aspects, aiming to create a gameplay experience suitable for every kind of player!



The Track Editor is also back with the classic experience of track creation, along with a new feature: Rhythm Section Editor. Players will be able to mix and match pre-existing modules to design complex prefab track sections, then be able to share them with the community.



And after the amazing success of the past edition, The Track Editor Contest will be back, and another player will have the opportunity to create a track and enter the contest directly in the game. Users will have the chance to see their creation replicated in real life and being part of the Official Championship. This unique feature represents a once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity in the videogame industry: a digital track designed by a player will be raced by real riders in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.



What about racing with friends or solo in a new, stunning, open world environment? Compound is the answer, featuring new tracks, several cross challenges and collectibles to unlock additional gears.



Online Multiplayer for the first time features cross-gen matchmaking and brings the challenge to the world scale. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 also features the split-screen mode, to play with friends directly on the couch!



After the incredible success of the past edition, E-sport is also coming back to Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5, pushing players to use all their skills and attitude to become a legend in the eSX Championship sponsored by Yamaha!



Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 will be available worldwide on March 17, 2022, on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC®/STEAM.