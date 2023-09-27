Mitchell Harrison to Partzilla PRMX for 2024 AMA Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Mitchell Harrison at the 2023 Gopher Dunes Supercross. | Bigwave photo

Mitchell Harrison will keep things Canadian when he rides for the Partzilla PRMX team in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.

The current Thor GasGas rider and defending Canadian Triple Crown Series 250 champion from Michigan will race 250 East for Julien Perrier‘s team and train at South of the Border in South Carolina.

We’ll post more information when the official press release comes out in the next few days.