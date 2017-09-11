Monday Morning Coffee
By Billy Rainford
So, just like it has happened 8 Septembers before, Antonio (Tony) Cairoli is the MXGP World Champion. If Reggie Jackson is ‘Mr.October’ how about we make Tony ‘Mr. September?’…sorry, ‘Signore Settembre.’
Tony won his fist World MX2 Title in 2005. That’s 12 years ago. You were at a race this weekend and there were kids racing Supermini that weren’t born when he won his first title. That’s pretty crazy. To race for 12 years is something. To race Pro for 12 is another. To keep winning Pro title after title is just amazing and mind blowing!
Congratulations to Tony on yet another win. I’ve had the chance to watch him race a few times. I’ve had the chance to watch top riders race since the early 1980’s. (Don’t do the math!) Tony just gets it. He’s the last guy to stop signing autographs at events and, like I said, he just gets it. He gets that being a Pro athlete is often more than just the results on the track, and that’s why people are still happy when he wins.
I found this chart online and it shows you his career very clearly:
|Year
|Motorcycle
|World Championship
|MdN
|Italian Ch.
|Supercross
|Títles
|MXGP
|MX1
|MX2
|Titles
|GP wins
|Races wins
|Race1
|Race2
|Nation’s Overall
|European Ch.
|British Ch.
|2001
|?
|1st Cadet
|1
|2002
|?
|1st Junior
|1
|2003
|?
|–
|2004
|Yamaha
|3rd
|–
|1
|1
|18th
|26th
|15th
|–
|2005
|Yamaha
|1st
|MX2
|6
|12
|39th
|36th
|13th
|1
|2006
|Yamaha
|2nd
|–
|3
|11
|10th
|1st
|4th
|1st
|1st
|2
|2007
|Yamaha
|24th
|1st
|MX2
|11[8]
|23[8]
|37th
|14th
|4th
|1st
|1st
|1st
|4
|2008
|Yamaha
|6th
|–
|4
|8
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2009
|Yamaha
|1st
|MX1
|4
|9
|1st
|38th
|6th
|1
|2010
|KTM
|1st
|MX1
|8
|15
|2nd
|4th
|5th
|1
|2011
|KTM
|1st
|MX1
|6
|9
|40th
|37th
|16th
|1
|2012
|KTM
|1st
|MX1
|11
|21
|1st
|1st
|5th
|1
|2013
|KTM
|1st
|MX1
|9
|20
|1st
|1st
|3rd
|1
|2014
|KTM
|1st
|MXGP
|9
|15
|1
|2015
|KTM
|7th
|2
|5
|–
|2016
|KTM
|2nd
|3
|5
|–
|2017
|KTM
|1st
|MXGP
|6
|9
|–
|Total titles
|2
|5
|2
|9
|83
|163
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|15
|9 world titles
That’s a pretty impressive list, right there. I’ll have the chance to watch him represent his country again at this year’s MXON at Matterley Basin in England. I will obviously be cheering for Canada, but I won’t be upset if and when Cairoli wins a moto or 2. He’s ‘Mr. Consistent’ at these races, so don’t be surprised if he takes one or both motos.
Tony has one more championship to win to tie Stefan Everts, who has 10 and won his last MX1 title in 2006. Tony is now 31 and turning 32 this month, so we’ll see what he has left for 2018 with riders like Jeffrey Herlings clawing at him.
MXGP of The Netherlands – Assen
From: www.mxgp.com:
Cairoli Claims his 9th World Title as Herlings and Prado take Dutch wins
(ASSEN) The Netherlands, 10 September 2017 – One of the most competitive seasons of the FIM Motocross World Championship’s history took to Assen for the MXGP of the Netherlands in what was the penultimate round today. Topping the weekend’s racing in their respective classes were Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings and his young teammate Jorge Prado Garcia. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team’s success didn’t end there as the ultimate goal of the 2017 FIM World Motocross Championship was achieved by none other the now 9 time Motocross World Champion Antonio Cairoli.
To add to the excitement of a MXGP and MX2 title chase the Veterans of motocross together with the Women and Honda 150 European Championship took to the Assen circuit. The Veterans Motocross World Cup’s race one saw the #553 of Niko Kalatie lead every lap from start to finish but video evidence showed him jumping on waved yellow flags and he was in turn penalized ten positions. Inheriting the race win was the man who kept the pressure on Kalatie and ran second every lap, Martin Zerava. The only riders who made a pass in the top 5 were, the 2 time champion, Mats Nilsson and Ronny Van Hove when both passed Paul Woldendorp for fourth and fifth position. Meanwhile Christian Ravaglia finished in the same spot where he started which was third.
In race two Niko Kalatie had a point to prove after his first race penalty. Kalatie started the race in second behind Ravaglia but only took one lap to pass the Italian for the lead and eventually the race win. Race 1’s winner started the first lap in 8th but dropped to 13th on lap two. The Veteran never gave up though and came back to second on lap 10 of 13 surprising Serge Guidetty who had been in the position most of the race. The pair swapped positions lap after lap but in the end Guidetty took a hard fought 2nd as Zerava took third which was good enough for the overall win. The overall podium was completed by Nilsson and Kalatie.
Thousands of dutch motocross fans came to watch the MXGP world championship title chase between Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli and their fellow countryman Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings today, and they were witness to the best of both.
Herlings is well known as the fastest sand rider in the world and today he showed why. Race 1 started with a FOX Holeshot by Cairoli as he just edged out Team HRC’s Tim Gajser. Gajser almost slid out nearly taking Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Romain Febvre down but both managed to stay up right.
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Van Horebeek was into 4th quickly as he passed Team HRC’s Evgeny Bobryshev. Meanwhile Herlings spun on of the starting grid but he moved forward quickly though passing Febvre for 3rd on lap 3 and on lap 7 took 2nd from Gajser. By then Cairoli had a gap of around 7 seconds as Herlings pushed to catch the red plate holder.
Herlings and Cairoli eventually met making the fans come to life as the battled for the lead. Cairoli though he didn’t need to win was no push over as Herlings passed him Cairoli responded quickly. Further down the track Cairoli made a small mistake, jumping to the edge of the track, which let Herlings go by.
From that point Cairoli settled into second but kept Herlings honest the rest of the race. At the finish Herlings won but the celebrations began for Cairoli, his team and supporters as he claimed his 9th FIM Motocross World Championship.
Race 2 started without the likes of Gajser or Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Clement Desalle as both had hard crashes in Race 1 and were unable to finish. On the start Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Max Nagl took the FOX Holeshot ahead of Van Horebeek, Febvre, Herlings, and his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Max Anstie, who finished third in race one. Herlings with an improved start moved to the on lap two making passes left and right.
Cairoli, with the pressure off of his shoulders, started in 6th but remained determined to win. Cairoli passed Anstie, Van Horebeek, and Febvre to get to third but a mistake caused him to tip over in the sand a lose the positions back.
The other dutch hero and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Glenn Coldenhoff took 6th in race 1 but was involved in a wild crash in the second corner of race 2 taking him to 15th place finish for 10th overall.
Max Nagl weathered the Cairoli storm and in turn finished second in the race and 5th overall. Herlings’ double victories took the overall and in the press conference he said: “I want to say thank you to all the fans who came out to support not just me but all the riders, all of us really appreciate it. It has been a good GP so far and I am very happy to get second in the championship, obviously it is a good end to the weekend after the start of my season. I really enjoyed my time racing not just because I won but because I felt that it was a good and a safe track for sure. I felt like the organization did a very good job and I think it was a positive turnout of people so hopefully we will comeback in the feature.”
Romain Febvre’s 5-3 gave him his second podium of the season with a second overall. Febvre in the press conference said: “I feel good, the first race I was third all the race and then I got passed by Max (Anstie) on the finish jump. I was disappointed and just wanted to have a strong second race which I did. I think that it was a good weekend, yesterday was not so good for me so I am happy with how I turned it around.”
Max Anstie also took his second podium of his rookie MXGP season with 3-5 finishes putting him on the third step of the podium. After the race Anstie stated: “Its always nice to be on the podium, myself and my team work really hard, I have to give it up to them. With my teammates we ride together and we train together a lot so we are trying to push the level and you have to because all these guys are really fast. It is great to be able race with them, I have a lot of respect for all the guys the top 15 are so fast in the MXGP class and its hard if you don’t get a good start. I think overall it has been pretty good we are solid. I feel good I just want to go faster thats all.”
Fourth overall but 2017 MXGP Champion, Antonio Cairoli started his season to many as an under dog. Many questioned if he was on his way out but his performances this season have shown nothing of the like. From the first race of the championship in Qatar to his amazing comeback at the MXGP of Trentino Cairoli defines what a champion is and after 8 prior Motocross World Championship this year may be the most impressive as he claimed it with three races still to go in 2017. Cairoli in the press conference said: “We didn’t start as a favorite for sure this year. I know what I work for and I know what it takes to have a solid and consistent championship so we made it and I am really happy about this. It was an amazing season, I think one of my best, it is amazing that I can still improve after 14, now 15 years in the world championship, I really am proud of this. I just want to enjoy this title, we had a very good weekend especially today…but I’m really happy because the championship is the most important thing for me. To take it here in Holland with all the fans it was very nice, the track was amazing even with the rain it still worked out and it was very technical, the organizers did a really good job so nothing could be better.”
MXGP Race 1 Top Ten: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34:21.318; 2. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:01.010; 3. Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +1:11.012; 4. Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +1:11.079; 5. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, Suzuki), +1:19.644; 6. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +1:23.810; 7. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Honda), +1:42.530; 8. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +1:49.273; 9. Tanel Leok (EST, Husqvarna), -1 lap(s); 10. Maximilian Nagl (GER, Husqvarna), -1 lap(s).
MXGP Race 2 Top Ten: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34:14.288; 2. Maximilian Nagl (GER, Husqvarna), +0:34.469; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:37.286; 4. Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:42.378; 5. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +0:44.058; 6. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:45.593; 7. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, Suzuki), +1:06.082; 8. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +1:17.173; 9. Tanel Leok (EST, Husqvarna), +1:39.157; 10. Harri Kullas (EST, Husqvarna), +1:39.315.
MXGP Overall Top Ten: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 50 points; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 38 p.; 3. Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 38 p.; 4. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 37 p.; 5. Maximilian Nagl (GER, HUS), 33 p.; 6. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, SUZ), 30 p.; 7. Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 26 p.; 8. Tanel Leok (EST, HUS), 24 p.; 9. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, HON), 21 p.; 10. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 21 p.
MXGP Championship Top Ten: 1. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 710 points; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 627 p.; 3. Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 571 p.; 4. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 544 p.; 5. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 485 p.; 6. Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 479 p.; 7. Maximilian Nagl (GER, HUS), 423 p.; 8. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 416 p.; 9. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 398 p.; 10. Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 396 p.
MXGP Manufacturers: 1. KTM, 789 points; 2. Husqvarna, 658 p.; 3. Yamaha, 619 p.; 4. Honda, 586 p.; 5. Kawasaki, 571 p.; 6. Suzuki, 412 p.
While Cairoli claimed the MXGP title in the early stages of the day the MX2 class had its own championship hanging in the balance. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass and Suzuki World MX2’s Jeremy Seewer have been fighting for the title against one another all season long. Today was neither a Jonass or Seewer show though, instead it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado Garcia who took the win.
To start Race 1 Pauls Jonass lined up on the far outside of the starting gate due to his 19th gate pick. Jonass somehow worked a miraculous start and took the Fox Holeshot. Following Jonass closely was Prado and just like last year Prado wasn’t deterred by his teammate’s title hopes. Prado continually pushed Jonass, showing him a wheel time after time. Prado took the lead on lap 5 but he was only able to hold it until lap 7 when Jonass would again take the top spot.
Behind the KTM teammates were the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing duo of Thomas Covington and Conrad Mewse. Mewse showed previously unseen top 5 speed at one point even battling with and passing Covington. Mewse unfortunately would fall shortly after moving to third and instead finish 6th.
Jeremy Seewer started in 6th but struggled to move forward past an impressive ride from Jago Geerts. While Seewer struggled with Geerts, HSF Motorsport Team’s Calvin Vlaanderen took the 6th position from the title contender and went on to pass Geerts who later had a heavy crash. With the crashes of Geerts and Mewse, Seewer claimed 5th behind Jonass, Prado, Covington, and Vlaanderen.
MX2 race 2 kicked off with a Fox Holeshot from Conrad Mewse and Prado hot on his trail. Prado followed Mewse the first four laps before taking the Brits lead away. Jonass started the race around tenth and perhaps rode to cautious as he only made his way up to seventh by the finish.
Jeremy Seewer and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen started in 5th and 6th and both worked the way forward with Seewer leading the way to 2nd and 3rd. The race was also another strong performance from Vlaanderen as he started and finished fourth just ahead of his HSF Motorsport teammate Brian Bogers.
Prado managed to take his third overall win of his career and this season, two of which have come in the sand. Prado in the press conference: “It was good to get my second win on a sand track. I’ve learned a lot this year and I have to put it all together now to do better next year. The most important thing is to be consistent, as you see with Pauls. He is pretty much the fastest guy this year and it’s possible to learn a lot from him and use him as a reference. We didn’t train so much together this year because I was going to school! Now I’m looking forward to next weekend which should be a totally different kind of track.”
Pauls Jonass took the second spot on the podium and though he didn’t take the championship just yet he did gain slightly on Seewer who finish third overall. Jonass in the press conference stated: “For sure I wanted to win the title this weekend and after the first race it seemed to be possible but I didn’t get a good start in the second race and struggled on the first few laps. I had some close calls with riders next to me and took it carefully, maybe I was too cautious. I put pressure on myself and that was my problem in the second race. Saturday was very bad but I turned it around and got on the podium again. Now I have a 41 point lead but I will try not to look at that in the next race; as you saw with Tony today he took the holeshot and was pushing until the last laps to pass Jeffrey. I want to have the same approach next weekend.”
MX2 Race 1 Top Ten: 1. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 34:39.137; 2. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), +0:00.907; 3. Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:13.155; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, KTM), +0:16.555; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +0:18.834; 6. Conrad Mewse (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:29.481; 7. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +0:31.122; 8. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:34.664; 9. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), +0:38.676; 10. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki), +0:39.750.
MX2 Race 2 Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 34:37.805; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +0:01.328; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:16.610; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, KTM), +0:18.595; 5. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +0:18.789; 6. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki), +0:23.095; 7. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:34.000; 8. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), +0:34.754; 9. Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), +0:34.941; 10. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Yamaha), +0:41.962.
MX2 Overall Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 47 points; 2. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 39 p.; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 38 p.; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, KTM), 36 p.; 5. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 33 p.; 6. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 30 p.; 7. Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 28 p.; 8. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, SUZ), 26 p.; 9. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 25 p.; 10. Conrad Mewse (GBR, HUS), 24 p.
MX2 Championship Top Ten: 1. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 735 points; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 694 p.; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 556 p.; 4. Benoit Paturel (FRA, YAM), 504 p.; 5. Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 485 p.; 6. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 475 p.; 7. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 439 p.; 8. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 386 p.; 9. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, SUZ), 352 p.; 10. Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 309 p.
MX2 Manufacturers: 1. KTM, 812 points; 2. Suzuki, 719 p.; 3. Husqvarna, 681 p.; 4. Yamaha, 603 p.; 5. Kawasaki, 391 p.; 6. Honda, 332 p.; 7. TM, 144 p.
MXGP of The Netherlands – QUICK FACTS
Circuit length: 1500m
Type of ground: sand
Temperature: 21°C
Weather conditions: sunny
Weekend Crowd Attendance: 36,000
MXGP was available across the board in high definition and is also globally available to view live and in HD on MXGP-TV.com. Here below the MXGP-TV LIVE Program and by clicking here you can check the complete list of countries and cooperating MXGP broadcasting networks
NEXT STOP
The Next and Ultimate Stop of the FIM Motocross World Championship will be held in 1 week time in Villars sous Ecot for the MXGP of Pays de Montbelliard.
Endurocross Schedule
2017 ENDUROCROSS SCHEDULE
- August 19 – Las Vegas, NV
- September 23 – Reno, NV
- September 30 – Denver, CO
- October 14 – Everett, WA
- October 28 – Phoenix, AZ
- November 4 – Boise, ID
- November 18 – Ontario, CA
1987 MXON at Unadilla
So, I was looking for some moto this past weekend and I found myself spinning around on YouTube and eventually landed on the 1987 MXON at Unadilla. It was my first time at one of these things and it was also the first time the event had been held in North America.
It rained all day long and the Americans took home the title after Bob Hannah blew everyone away with his performances on his Suzuki 125. OK, ya, whatever…
As I was watching the video, they showed Hannah coming up and out of ‘Screw U Hill’ and I thought I caught a glimpse of a familiar face and body type on the left side of the track. After replaying it a few times, I was able to confirm that the skinny kid in the yellow, unzipped rain jacket was in fact me! Wow, talk about a weird time warp moment.
Now, I understand you probably care about this sighting a whole lot less than me, but I’m posting the video anyway. It’s not often you go onto the interweb, flash back that far, and see yourself when you’re not expecting it.
If you are bored out of your mind, stop the video at 9:53 to catch a glimpse of me with hair! Hey, Monday Morning Coffee is where I just blab on about anything I want, so if you want your money back, you’re not getting it!
2018 Yamaha Motor Canada Media Day at Motopark
I’m looking forward to heading up to Motopark this Friday to ride the new 2018 Yamaha line-up. We’ve been up to this event several times and each year it gives us a chance to hit the track on some brand new bikes and bench race about why we weren’t going as fast as we always say we used to be. (Re-read that if you have to, it’s all there.)
Watch for lots of pics and some video from what should be another great day on Yamahas at Motopark.
GNCC at Unadilla
The final GNCC round took place at Unadilla and is actually why I got looking on YouTube. Canadian MXer Hayden Halstead headed to New York State for this one.
Actually, I just scrolled the results and there were a few Canadians who headed to New York for this one:
Men Overall:
21 Phillipe Chaine
39 Francis Oiumette
48 Frederic Blouin
55 Paul Petrin
66 Hayden Halstead
77 Jeremy Daudelin
Amateur:
39 Paul Boivin
102 Benjamin Blouin
191 Francis Hebert
198 Philippe Dagenais
591 Pierre Bareil
Congrats to everyone who made the effort to line up. We’ll try to grab Hayden for a conversation this week to talk about the event.
Here’s the recap story straight from the www.gnccracing.com site:
AMSOIL GNCC Racing Bike Highlights: Parts Unlimited Unadilla GNCC
Kailub Russell, Stew Baylor and Layne Michael Fill Overall Podium
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (September 11, 2017) – New Berlin, New York was jam-packed with America’s fastest off-road racers as they competed in the 13th Annual Parts Unlimited Unadilla GNCC at the famous Unadilla MX this weekend, Sunday, September 10. At the end of the three-hour race, it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell claiming the win at the tenth round of the 43rd Annual AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship.
With anticipation at an all-time high with the return of racing after a two-month “summer break” hiatus, it was N-Fab/AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell rocketing off the start to claim the $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award. Even though FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Russell Bobbitt was second through the holeshot, it would be Beta USA’s Jordan Ashburn in the runner-up position as they entered the woods.
As the group settled into pace on the first lap, R Russell continue to lead with pressure from Coastal Racing/Husqvarna’s Ryan Sipes. Throughout the remainder of the first lap they continued swapping positions, but when they checked through scoring for the first time it was R Russell accredited with the lead. K Russell was in third after working his way through the pack after getting a bad start.
The FMF Powerpoint came to be the biggest obstacle of the race throughout the entire three hours. Once K Russell secured the lead, it didn’t last long due to becoming victim of the hill climb. R Russell was so close to him that when K Russell went down, he was stuck right behind him – this allowed Ashburn to move into the lead.
K Russell and R Russell quickly recovered and moved back into second and third behind Ashburn on lap four. K Russell took the lead back on the fourth lap and attempted to gap his competitors, where he neglected to pit and keep going for an additional lap. R Russell also skipped his pit and passed Ashburn, who did pit, for second.
R Russell kept the momentum rolling and passed K Russell again on the fifth lap, but K Russell was back into the lead when they jumped the Sky Shot obstacle on the motocross track. Unfortunately Sipes was forced to end his race early after suffering from tendinitis that occurred at the ISDE.
When the race reached the halfway point, SRT/KTM’s Stew Baylor had put himself in podium contention and began pushing to catch R Russell. When the two-lap board came out, Baylor moved in second behind K Russell. R Russell struggled up the FMF Powerpoint again, but still sat in third.
K Russell was the first rider through the finish, taking the overall win with Baylor following in second, but attention was turned to the third overall position where the XC2 250 Pro class leaders were in contention. R Russell was pushed to the finish by JCR Honda’s Trevor Bollinger.
However, Coastal Racing/Husqvarna’s Layne Michael was awarded with third overall on adjusted time. Trail Jesters/KTM Racing’s Ben Kelley was in a close second in class and fifth overall. R Russell finished third in XC1 Pro and fifth overall, and Bollinger finished sixth overall and just off the XC1 podium in fourth. Ashburn, Toth and Bobbitt rounded out the top ten overall.
Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Josh Strang bobbled into a mud hole on the second lap and had to take an extra long pit stop to get a fresh set of gloves. However, more bad luck came Strang’s way and he was forced to end his race early with a mechanical issue.
Zach Nolan found himself in a favorable position to earn the $100 Hot Cams XC2 Holeshot Award, and finished the race in thirteenth. Nate Smith was accredited with the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class holeshot.
Jason Thomas, N-Fab N-Fab/AmPro Yamaha’s Paul Whibley and Rocky Mountain ATV*MC/KR4/ Husqvarna Team’s Hunter Neuwirth stood on the box for the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class.
With 15th overall Alex Teagarden was awarded the top amateur award. Levi Keller and Jonathan Johnson followed in second and third for the amateur overall podium in the 1 p.m. Pro Race.
The WXC division dominated the 10 a.m. overall standings. Fly Racing/Maxxis/Seat Concepts/KTM’s Becca Sheets kept Rocky Mountain ATV*MC/KR4/Husqvarna Team-backed Tayla Jones honest, but had to settle for second. Jones’ win vaulted her to the top of the championship standings where she secured the No. 1 plate three rounds early. The Motorcycle Shop/Kenda/Bell/V3 Off-Road’s Brooke Cosner finished third overall, respectively.
Michael Beeler Jr. had an exceptional race in the youth division, winning the overall on adjusted time and crossing the line physically in second after starting on the second row. Super Mini Sr. class winner Zack Davidson placed second overall and Peyton Whipkey rounded out the podium.
The 1 p.m. race was broadcast LIVE in its entirety on RacerTV.com and can be viewed as an archived video now by visiting the GNCC LIVE page online. A highlight show featuring the event will air on NBC Sports Network on Saturday, October 28 at 4:30 p.m.
The 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series travels to Masontown, West Virginia in two weeks for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer Run GNCC on September 23 and 24.
Parts Unlimited Unadilla GNCC
New Berlin, New York
Round 10 of 13
Sunday, September 10
XC1 Open Pro Event Results:
- Kailub Russell (KTM)
- Steward Baylor (KTM)
- Ricky Russell (YAM)
- Trevor Bollinger (HON)
- Jordan Ashburn (BET)
- Russell Bobbitt (KTM)
- Grant Baylor (HSQ)
- Philippe Chaine (KTM)
- Josh Strang (HSQ)
- Ryan Sipes (HSQ)
*Overall National Championship Standings:
- Kailub Russell (235)
- Thad Duvall (202)
- Steward Baylor (177)
- Ricky Russell (163)
- Josh Toth (149)
- Grant Baylor (129)
- Trevor Bollinger (115)
- Jordan Ashburn (112)
- Layne Michael (104)
- Craig Delong (101)
*Indicates that the Overall National Championship Standings will determine the 2017 National Champion.
XC2 250 Pro Event Results:
- Layne Michael (HSQ)
- Ben Kelley (KTM)
- Craig Delong (HSQ)
- Josh Toth (YAM)
- Austin Lee (HON)
- Mike Witkowski (KTM)
- Ryder Lafferty (KTM)
- Brendan Riordan (YAM)
- Zack Hayes (KTM)
- Trevor Barrett (YAM)
XC2 250 Pro Series Standings:
- Josh Toth (261)
- Layne Michael (216)
- Craig Delong (207)
- Mike Witkowski (174)
- Ben Kelley (143)
- Austin Lee (142)
- Jesse Groemm (140)
- Zack Hayes (121)
- Sam Evans (95)
- Zach Nolan (87)
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am Event Results:
- Jason Thomas (HSQ)
- Paul Whibley (YAM)
- Hunter Neuwirth (HSQ)
- Luke Renzland (YAM)
- Michael Stryker (KTM)
- Nate Smith (HSQ)
- Conor Sheridan (KTM)
- Mark Heresco Jr. (KTM)
- Jack Edmondson (HSQ)
- Josh Adkins (YAM)
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am Points Standings:
- Jason Thomas (262)
- Hunter Neuwirth (201)
- Mark Heresco Jr. (193)
- Jack Edmondson (157)
- Josh Adkins (126)
- Jaryn Williams (124)
- Devan Welch (97)
- Paul Whibley (92)
- Nate Smith (62)
- Dustin Gibson (61)
For more information on the series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.
OK, have a great weekend and thanks for reading.