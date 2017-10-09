Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Monday Morning with Bigwave

Hello, and welcome to the sidelines. I guess this is my life for the next couple months. I won’t sit here and complain though because Motocross is a sport with probably more time spent on these sidelines than most out there.

When I was 16, I remember I had been out at the practice track all day Sunday getting ready for whatever race my family was going to load up and head to the following weekend. Nothing exceptional happened. I didn’t fall, land weird, or do anything out of the ordinary at the track.

However, when I woke up Monday morning and tried to get out of bed, it became immediately apparent that my right leg was not going to straighten out for me. It was the weirdest sensation. There was nothing I could do to make my knee ease up and allow me to walk normally.

I’d been one of those kids who would enter track and field events at school only to have my knee give out, sending me to the ground in spectacular fashion, and have the other kids accuse me of faking a fall because I wasn’t winning the race. Try as I may, nobody was ready to believe that my leg would sometimes just give out beneath me. It was true, I wasn’t making it up.

Anyway, my dad had already gone to work and so my mom was forced to take her only day off from the bank in 52 years to take me to the hospital (True story). The first thing we did was get me a pair of crutches so I could at least get around.

The next step was when the doctors put me on ‘laughing gas’ and tried to force my leg to straighten. It wasn’t happening but it sure made me laugh hysterically. OK, so there was something legitimately wrong with it.

After being sent to get x-rays, it was determined I had what is know as ‘osteochondritis dessecans.’ Good times. Surgery was booked for the following morning, and off we went home for the rest of the day and night.

After surgery, the doctor came into the room and checked on me. He said it had gone well but that “this knee will probably give you trouble when you got older.” That will never happen, right?!

Well, here I am…older.

I sit here glued to the couch after having a rather barbaric procedure called a ‘High Tibial Osteotomy’ to that same leg. Basically, they’ve cut the tibia in half and made the fulcrum point where the fibula attaches at the top of the right shin.

They then put a plate and screws in on the medial side so that there is about an 8-degree angle formed that will essentially move the weight of my steps more to the centre of my knee instead of always across the inside of it where all the damage is.

I’m now 3 days out from the surgery at home and doing well. I’m bored to tears, of course, but that’s to be expected.

One thing that really helped me get through this surgery without complaining is all the trouble and pain we watched Ken Roczen go through with his badly injured arm. Knowing he went through 9 or 11 surgeries to get that arm working again made this surgery seem like nothing in comparison. So, thanks, Kenny.

That’s the thing about our sport, most of us have gone through a few different procedures so heading into this one, all I kept telling myself was that I couldn’t be a wuus because I basically see broken legs every week. My leg was ‘broken’ in a much more planned and sterile environment, so how could I be a baby about it?!

So, here I sit not able to go to the Monster Energy Cup this coming weekend and now the Mini O’s in late November is even in question, but we’ll see about that. Fortunately, I’ve got lots of video to go through for my recap of Team Canada MXON‘s experience in England to sift through. That should keep my busy for a while, at least.

It’s Thanksgiving Weekend and my parents have come down from their place up on Lake Simcoe to help me out while Emily is at work for the next couple days. I don’t get to see them as often as I’d like, so you’ve always got to look at the positives in these situations as best you can.

Anyway, I hope everyone has a great weekend with family and gets out to ride or race somewhere on this holiday. Like I said, I’ll be here with nothing else to do other than edit video, call riders and industry folk for interviews, and spin yarns from the captivity of my couch. No, I won’t be physically at any tracks in the next little while, but that won’t stop me from talking to those who are.

Endurocross – Denver Round 3 Results and Point Standings

2017 Endurocross Round 3 – 9/30/2017
Denver, CO
Women – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Points Earned
 1st  #496 KTM  KACY MARTINEZ
PLEASANTON, CA		  2nd
Heat 8		 25
 2nd  #68 Honda  TARAH GIEGER
WINTER GARDEN, FL		  4th
Heat 8		 22
 3rd  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB		  1st
Heat 8		 20
 4th  #31 BETA  MORGAN TANKE
RIVERSIDE, CA		  3rd
Heat 8		 18
 5th  #17 KTM  NICOLE BRADFORD
MCCOY, CO		  6th
Heat 8		 16
 6th  #53 BETA  MELISSA HARTEN
CALGARY, AB 		  5th
Heat 8		 15
 7th  #459 KTM  BRITNEY GALLEGOS
MONTE VISTA, CO		  8th
Heat 8		 14
 8th  #31x Husqvarna  JANNIE LAMONTAGNE
CALGARY, AB		  7th
Heat 8		 13
 DNF  #360 KTM  TATUM HARRIS
SEQUIM, WA		  9th
Heat 8		 0
 DNF  #979 KTM  MEAGHAN BOOKER
WARD, CO		  10th
Heat 8		 0
 DNF  #710 Husqvarna  VRENI LUPEAR
GOLDEN, CO		  11th
Heat 8		 0
Super Endurocross B Main – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi
 1st  #27 KTM  WALLACE PALMER
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ		  –
Heat 1		  –
 2nd  #101 Honda  AUSTIN SCHIERMEISTER
SAINT MARIES, ID		  –
Heat 1		  –
 3rd  #21x Husqvarna  KEVIN DUPUIS
CALGARY, AB		  –
Heat 1		  –
 4th  #5 Husqvarna  QUINN WENTZEL
CANFIELD, OH		  –
Heat 1		  –
 5th  #815 KTM  TYLER KINKADE
OLYMPIA, WA		  –
Heat 1		  –
 6th  #926 Honda  SPENSER WILTON
CALGARY, AB 		  –
Heat 1		  –
 7th  #16 BETA  TY CULLINS
RIVERSIDE, CA		  –
Heat 1		  –
 8th  #452 KTM  TRAVIS COY
PLEASANTON, CA		  –
Heat 1		  –
 9th  #492 Yamaha  DUSTIN MCCARTHY
EL CAJON, CA		  –
Heat 1		  –
 DNF  #976 KTM  JOSH GRECO
KEARNS, UT		  –
Heat 1		  –
Expert – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1
   #5 Husqvarna  QUINN WENTZEL
CANFIELD, OH		  5th
Heat 6		  3rd
Semi 1		 5th
   #452 KTM  TRAVIS COY
PLEASANTON, CA		  6th
Heat 6		  2nd
Semi 1		 6th
   #976 KTM  JOSH GRECO
KEARNS, UT		  7th
Heat 6		  1st
Semi 1		 7th
   #21x Husqvarna  KEVIN DUPUIS
CALGARY, AB 		  8th
Heat 6		  4th
Semi 1		 8th
   #44 Husqvarna  RYAN WELLS
EAGAR, AZ		  9th
Heat 6		  8th
Semi 1		 9th
   #51 ALTA  LUKE BENDER
LOVELAND, CO		  10th
Heat 6		  9th
Semi 1		 10th
   #3 KTM  BLAKE DONATELLI
ELIZABETH, CO		  11th
Heat 6		  5th
Semi 1		 11th
   #94 KTM  CARTER YORK
FLOWER MOUND, TX		  12th
Heat 6		  7th
Semi 1		 12th
   #141 KTM  TYLER WENDLANDT
CALGARY, AB		  13th
Heat 6		  10th
Semi 1		 13th
   #511 Husqvarna  RICHARD LARSEN
KEARNS, UT		  14th
Heat 6		  6th
Semi 1		 14th
   #177 KTM  MITCH CARVOLTH
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		  1st
Heat 6		  –  
   #492 Yamaha  DUSTIN MCCARTHY
EL CAJON, CA		  2nd
Heat 6		  –  
   #101 Honda  AUSTIN SCHIERMEISTER
SAINT MARIES, ID		  3rd
Heat 6		  –  
   #815 KTM  TYLER KINKADE
OLYMPIA, WA		  4th
Heat 6		  –  
Amateur Open – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #21x Husqvarna  KEVIN DUPUIS
CALGARY, AB		  1st
Heat 2		  –   1st 25
 2nd  #976 KTM  JOSH GRECO
KEARNS, UT		  1st
Heat 1		  –   2nd 22
 3rd  #55 Husqvarna  JAMES FLYNN
GILBERT, AZ		  1st
Heat 4		  –   3rd 20
 4th  #51 ALTA  LUKE BENDER
LOVELAND, CO		  2nd
Heat 3		  –   4th 18
 5th  #58 KTM  TELL GORE
CRAWFORD, CO		  4th
Heat 2		  2nd
Semi 2		   5th 16
 6th  #121 Husqvarna  GRAYSON GONSALVES
KAPAA, HI		  3rd
Heat 2		  1st
Semi 2		   6th 15
 7th  #94 KTM  CARTER YORK
FLOWER MOUND, TX		  2nd
Heat 2		  –   7th 14
 8th  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB 		  2nd
Heat 1		  –   8th 13
 9th  #580 Husqvarna  DEREK RAYCRAFT
WESTMINSTER, CO		  10th
Heat 4		  2nd
Semi 4		   9th 12
 10th  #143 Kawasaki  RYAN OBERLANDER
FRUITA, CO		  3rd
Heat 3		  1st
Semi 3		   10th 11
 11th  #97 KTM  JOHN TAYLOR
ESTES PARK, CO		  3rd
Heat 4		  1st
Semi 4		   11th 10
 12th  #209 Husqvarna  DAVID STIRM
SNOHOMISH, WA		  5th
Heat 3		  2nd
Semi 3		   12th 9
 13th  #75 Husqvarna  KYLE DEINES
LOS ALAMOS, NM		  1st
Heat 3		  –   13th 8
 14th  #3 KTM  BLAKE DONATELLI
ELIZABETH, CO		  3rd
Heat 1		  2nd
Semi 1		   14th 7
 15th  #28 Husqvarna  TYLER WYKOFF
BERTHOUD, CO		  4th
Heat 1		  1st
Semi 1		   15th 6
 16th  #610 Suzuki  NICK SAIA
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		  2nd
Heat 4		  –   16th 5
Amateur Open B Main – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi
 1st  #116 Kawasaki  ALEC PERONNARD
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL		  –  –
 2nd  #15 Honda  TANNER KILLMER
MESQUITE, NV		  –  –
 3rd  #423 Honda  COLE WILTON
CALGARY, AB		  –  –
 4th  #262 KTM  JASON GUERRERO
MILLIKEN, CO		  –  –
 5th  #357 Yamaha  JARED PROSSER
MONTROSE, CO		  –  –
 6th  #141 KTM  TYLER WENDLANDT
CALGARY, AB 		  –  –
 7th  #53 BETA  MELISSA HARTEN
CALGARY, AB 		  –  –
 8th  #900 BETA  ELLIOT KEY
ARCOLA, IL		  –  –
 9th  #526 KTM  JEFFREY BOOKER
WARD, CO		  –  –
 10th  #105 KTM  NICHOLAS BRANDON
MONUMENT, CO		  –  –
 11th  #258 KTM  AARON CRUTCHFIELD
BERTHOUD, CO		  –  –
 12th  #125 Yamaha  ROGGEN FRICK
FORT COLLINS, CO		  –  –

POINTS after 3 Rounds

Super EnduroCross
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/19/2017
Finish		 9/23/2017
Finish		 9/30/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CODY WEBB
#2 – ROYAL OAKS, CA		 2nd 1st 1st 75
2nd – COLTON HAAKER
#1 – PERRIS, CA		 1st 3rd 2nd 70 (-5)
3rd – TRYSTAN HART
#84 – INVERMERE, BC		 3rd 4th 4th 56 (-19)
4th – KYLE REDMOND
#7 – LAKE HUGHES, CA		 4th 2nd 5th 56 (-19)
5th – TY TREMAINE
#14 – GARDNERVILLE, NV		 6th 6th 3rd 50 (-25)
6th – NOAH KEPPLE
#696 – EL CAJON, CA		 10th 5th 6th 42 (-33)
7th – JOAN PAU SEGURA VERDAGUER
#80 – SPAIN, 		 9th 10th 7th 37 (-38)
8th – GEOFF AARON
#4 – TEMECULA, CA		 12th 7th 8th 36 (-39)
9th – COOPER ABBOTT
#120 – PEORIA, AZ		 8th 11th 9th 35 (-40)
10th – CORY GRAFFUNDER
#118 – REDLAND, CA		 7th 10th 25 (-50)
Amateur Open 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/19/2017
Finish		 9/23/2017
Finish		 9/30/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – KEVIN DUPUIS
#21x – CALGARY, AB		 6th 1st 1st 65
2nd – JOSH GRECO
#976 – KEARNS, UT		 2nd 4th 2nd 62 (-3)
3rd – JAMES FLYNN
#55 – GILBERT, AZ		 12th 5th 3rd 45 (-20)
4th – ZANE ROBERTS
#851 – MINDEN, NV		 3rd 7th 34 (-31)
5th – TYLER SMITH
#162 – SIMI VALLEY, CA		 9th 3rd 32 (-33)
6th – GRAYSON GONSALVES
#121 – KAPAA, HI		 10th   6th 26 (-39)
7th – SPENSER WILTON
#926 – CALGARY, AB		 1st 25 (-40)
8th – DANTE OLIVEIRA
#356 – HOLLISTER, CA		 5th 14th 23 (-42)
9th – JOEY FIASCONARO
#3 nw – LINCOLN, CA		 2nd 22 (-43)
10th – CARTER YORK
#94 – FLOWER MOUND, TX		 14th   7th 21 (-44)
Women 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/19/2017
Finish		 9/23/2017
Finish		 9/30/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHELBY TURNER
#1 – BARONS, AB		 1st 1st 3rd 70
2nd – KACY MARTINEZ
#496 – PLEASANTON, CA		 2nd 3rd 1st 67 (-3)
3rd – TARAH GIEGER
#68 – WINTER GARDEN, FL		 4th 2nd 2nd 62 (-8)
4th – MORGAN TANKE
#31 – RIVERSIDE, CA		 5th 4th 4th 52 (-18)
5th – TATUM HARRIS
#360 – SEQUIM, WA		 DNF 5th DNF 29 (-41)
6th – RYANN BRADLEY
#598 – SANGER, CA		 6th 7th 28 (-42)
7th – BIBI CARMOUCHE
#177 – , 		 DNF 8th 25 (-45)
8th – TAYLA JONES
#713 – MOORESVILLE, NC		 3rd 20 (-50)
9th – NICOLE BRADFORD
#17 – MCCOY, CO		 5th 16 (-54)
10th – MELISSA HARTEN
#53 – CALGARY, AB		 6th 15 (-55)
10th – SHARON MOWELL
#190y – PARADISE, CA		 6th 15 (-55)
10th – KENDALL REED
#27Z – PORT ORCHARD, WA		 7th 15 (-55)
13th – BRITNEY GALLEGOS
#459 – MONTE VISTA, CO		 7th 14 (-56)
14th – JANNIE LAMONTAGNE
#31x – CALGARY, AB		 8th 13 (-57)

Watch all of Round 3 from Denver:

(Head to 2:15:45 to watch Women’s final)

Next Round: October 14 – Everett, WA

Motopark ‘War of MX’ Vet National

Vet National  – 10/7/2017
Motopark
Vet 25+ A  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #713  ZEB DENNIS  – YAM
DURHAM, ON		 2nd 1st 47
 2nd  #44  JASON BURKE  – HON
BURLINGTON, ON		 1st 2nd 47
 3rd  #33  SAM MATTHEWS  – KTM
 3rd 3rd 40
 4th  #243  ERIC SCHILDT  – YAM
CONN, ON		 4th 4th 36
 5th  #32  SETH HUGHES  – YAM
KITCHENER, ON		 5th 6th 31
 6th  #184  JASON ST AMOUR  – HON
MCKERROW, ON		 7th 5th 30
 7th  #164  JOSH BALDWIN  – YAM
CALEDONIA, ON		 6th 7th 29
 8th  #101  BILLY TIGWELL  – KTM
TARA, ON		 8th 8th 26
 9th  #621  TAYLOR WILLS  – YAM
BETHANY, ON		 9th 9th 24
 10th  #540  JODY FALCON  – KTM
 10th 10th 22
Vet 35+  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #40  DAN GOBBO  – HON
NORTH VANCOUVER, BC		 1st 1st 50
 2nd  #99  BRETT CORMIER  – KTM
 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd  #540  JODY FALCON  – KTM
 4th 3rd 38
 4th  #311x  MIKE BANKS  – YAM
HANMER, ON		 3rd 4th 38
 5th  #810  TREVIR POLLOCK  – YAM
CAMERON, ON		 5th 7th 30
 6th  #410  ROB SCOTT  – KTM
CARGILL, ON		 9th 5th 28
 7th  #739  JEFF MCCONKEY  – YAM
PORT PERRY, ON		 6th 9th 27
 8th  #443  BENOIT MATHIEU  – YAM
BEARN, QC		 8th 8th 26
 9th  #29  PAUL KARLHUBER  – HON
BRANTFORD, ON		 7th 10th 25
 10th  #125  TODD KULI  – HON
WHEATLEY, ON 		 10th 11th 21

In the Jeff McConkey vs. Todd Kuli series, we now sit at 1-1 and will need a 3rd-and-final event to break this tie. Kuli bested Jeff at the Gopher Dunes Quicksand Sprint Enduro and Jeff returned the favour this past weekend at Motopark. I’m not sure what events are on the horizon but this tie needs to be broken.

Looks like we need a tie breaker to decide the 2017 Jeff McConkey vs. Todd Kuli battle. | Photo supplied by JMC.

Enjoy your long weekend, everyone. Looks like we’ve got a full week of turkey leftovers on the horizon. I know my dad is cooking up some of his ‘famous’ turkey a la king on toast tonight. Thanks for the support, and we’ll be sure to keep the Canadian content coming your way, even though I’m not as mobile as I’d like to be for the next little while.

Tyler Medaglia says, “BAM! and we’ll see you at the races…” | Bigwave photo

 

 

 

 