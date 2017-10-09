Monday Morning Coffee

Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to the sidelines. I guess this is my life for the next couple months. I won’t sit here and complain though because Motocross is a sport with probably more time spent on these sidelines than most out there.

When I was 16, I remember I had been out at the practice track all day Sunday getting ready for whatever race my family was going to load up and head to the following weekend. Nothing exceptional happened. I didn’t fall, land weird, or do anything out of the ordinary at the track.

However, when I woke up Monday morning and tried to get out of bed, it became immediately apparent that my right leg was not going to straighten out for me. It was the weirdest sensation. There was nothing I could do to make my knee ease up and allow me to walk normally.

I’d been one of those kids who would enter track and field events at school only to have my knee give out, sending me to the ground in spectacular fashion, and have the other kids accuse me of faking a fall because I wasn’t winning the race. Try as I may, nobody was ready to believe that my leg would sometimes just give out beneath me. It was true, I wasn’t making it up.

Anyway, my dad had already gone to work and so my mom was forced to take her only day off from the bank in 52 years to take me to the hospital (True story). The first thing we did was get me a pair of crutches so I could at least get around.

The next step was when the doctors put me on ‘laughing gas’ and tried to force my leg to straighten. It wasn’t happening but it sure made me laugh hysterically. OK, so there was something legitimately wrong with it.

After being sent to get x-rays, it was determined I had what is know as ‘osteochondritis dessecans.’ Good times. Surgery was booked for the following morning, and off we went home for the rest of the day and night.

After surgery, the doctor came into the room and checked on me. He said it had gone well but that “this knee will probably give you trouble when you got older.” That will never happen, right?!

Well, here I am…older.

I sit here glued to the couch after having a rather barbaric procedure called a ‘High Tibial Osteotomy’ to that same leg. Basically, they’ve cut the tibia in half and made the fulcrum point where the fibula attaches at the top of the right shin.

They then put a plate and screws in on the medial side so that there is about an 8-degree angle formed that will essentially move the weight of my steps more to the centre of my knee instead of always across the inside of it where all the damage is.

I’m now 3 days out from the surgery at home and doing well. I’m bored to tears, of course, but that’s to be expected.

One thing that really helped me get through this surgery without complaining is all the trouble and pain we watched Ken Roczen go through with his badly injured arm. Knowing he went through 9 or 11 surgeries to get that arm working again made this surgery seem like nothing in comparison. So, thanks, Kenny.

That’s the thing about our sport, most of us have gone through a few different procedures so heading into this one, all I kept telling myself was that I couldn’t be a wuus because I basically see broken legs every week. My leg was ‘broken’ in a much more planned and sterile environment, so how could I be a baby about it?!

So, here I sit not able to go to the Monster Energy Cup this coming weekend and now the Mini O’s in late November is even in question, but we’ll see about that. Fortunately, I’ve got lots of video to go through for my recap of Team Canada MXON‘s experience in England to sift through. That should keep my busy for a while, at least.

It’s Thanksgiving Weekend and my parents have come down from their place up on Lake Simcoe to help me out while Emily is at work for the next couple days. I don’t get to see them as often as I’d like, so you’ve always got to look at the positives in these situations as best you can.

Anyway, I hope everyone has a great weekend with family and gets out to ride or race somewhere on this holiday. Like I said, I’ll be here with nothing else to do other than edit video, call riders and industry folk for interviews, and spin yarns from the captivity of my couch. No, I won’t be physically at any tracks in the next little while, but that won’t stop me from talking to those who are.

Endurocross – Denver Round 3 Results and Point Standings

2017 Endurocross Round 3 – 9/30/2017

Denver, CO Women – Overall Finish Positions

Super Endurocross B Main – Overall Finish Positions

Expert – Overall Finish Positions

Amateur Open – Overall Finish Positions

Amateur Open B Main – Overall Finish Positions

POINTS after 3 Rounds

Watch all of Round 3 from Denver:

(Head to 2:15:45 to watch Women’s final)

Next Round: October 14 – Everett, WA

Motopark ‘War of MX’ Vet National

Vet National – 10/7/2017

Motopark Vet 25+ A

Vet 35+

In the Jeff McConkey vs. Todd Kuli series, we now sit at 1-1 and will need a 3rd-and-final event to break this tie. Kuli bested Jeff at the Gopher Dunes Quicksand Sprint Enduro and Jeff returned the favour this past weekend at Motopark. I’m not sure what events are on the horizon but this tie needs to be broken.

Monster Energy Cup 2017 Entry List

Enjoy your long weekend, everyone. Looks like we’ve got a full week of turkey leftovers on the horizon. I know my dad is cooking up some of his ‘famous’ turkey a la king on toast tonight. Thanks for the support, and we’ll be sure to keep the Canadian content coming your way, even though I’m not as mobile as I’d like to be for the next little while.