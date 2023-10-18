Out of the Blue | Heather Chalifoux | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Heather Chalifoux | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Heather Chalifoux

Date of Birth: March 26, 1997

Hometown: Sherwood Park, AB

Occupation: Hydrovac Operator

Race Number: 785

Bike: YZ 250

Race Club: Alberta Championship Motocross

Classes: Ladies A, 250 Junior

This week, we feature #785 Heather Chalifoux from Sherwood Park, Alberta. | Shelley Chalifoux Photography photo

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I’m not on my bike I’m grinding. Work is a huge passion of mine. I’ve always worked in the trades because it’s personally rewarding being a female in a male industry keeping up to the boys.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I never thought I would compete in Western Canadian Women’s Nationals when I started riding, but I did a complete circuit last summer and loved every minute of it!

Heather raced the 2023 WMX West series this past summer. | Shelley Chalifoux Photography photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Discipline. Motocross is year round work. Off season training in the gym, on season living at a different track every weekend with great people. Motocross consumes my life.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

As much as I hate to say it, mud. I grew up riding trails and ripping through muskeg, so when I got into racing 6-7 years ago, I excelled in the mud.

When not riding or training, Heather is an Hydrovac Operator. | Shelley Chalifoux Photography photo

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Have fun. The stress and pressure of doing well in a race is nothing compared to the joy and excitement of just going out to have fun.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My race number is my lucky number 7 and my dad’s racing number 85 combined.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

It’s a liberating experience. All the ladies are friendly, extremely talented riders, and the gate drops are full of adrenaline! The series itself is laid out extremely well with amazing tracks.

Watch for Heather in 2024. | Three Tree Media photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

In the off season I focus hard on working but also spending time in the gym. I have officially lost 60 pounds and moto was my main motivation.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my sponsors: Riverside Motosports, Fasthouse, RPM Racing products, Chaos motocross, and Moto Maniacs for always believing in me and helping me out when I needed it the most.