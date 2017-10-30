Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning from off-season central. By ‘off-season’ I mean 1 month, and by ‘central’ I mean my couch. If you liste carefully, you can hear the bones in my leg healing. Sshhh, you have to be quiet, though. “Heal, heal, heal…”

The pressure is on for me because I have another meeting with my Fowler Kennedy Sports Injury Clinic surgeon Monday, November 20th. That’s the day the Thor Winter Olympics (Mini O’s) start down at Gatorback in Florida. At issue is whether or not this damn leg is going to be strong enough for them to give me the green light to start driving again.

If I get a ‘yes,’ I hop in the van and head south that very afternoon so I don’t miss too much of the Supercross portion of the week. It’s going to be tight! And judging from the size and shape of this puny quad, this isn’t going to be a given.

We should have few of our fastest riders heading south to compete this year, so I’m really looking forward to coming off the bench and going straight to a massive amateur national. There’s even a chance Jeff McConkey could be riding shotgun for this, his first-ever Mini O’s.

Ronnie Mac. You Tell Me…

We were hoping to contact ‘The Robe‘ for this next topic. He’s the guy on our staff that can really dig and get to the bottom of sticky issues that the rest of us are too chicken to tackle. Love him or hate him, he tells it like it is.

What are your thoughts on Ronnie Mac getting the spotlight at some otherwise serious events?

I hadn’t really given it much thought, to be honest. It wasn’t really until I saw someone post on social media something along the lines that we worked 50 years to get motocross to a point where it’s being taken seriously by the sporting world and it’s only taken Ronnie Mac a few months to knock it back down.

It’s an interesting point of view. If I look back at this year’s Red Bull Straight Rhythm, I was glued to my couch and had a few buddies over to the house before they continued their merry way downtown. I was watching the event on Red Bull TV and so they had to watch it too.

None of them is involved in or is a fan of the sport. Having said that, they all got excited and paid close attention whenever it was ‘Uncle Ronnie’s’ turn to make a pass. I kind of got caught up in all the excitement, too, but was, of course, mostly waiting to see if Marvin Musquin could continue his winning streak.

They laughed at his overalls. They commented and got a kick out of the fact that his helmet was shaped like a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon. They laughed that he’d obviously cut away the protective part of his helmet. They cheered when he said he’d spent the week hydrating at local bars. I laughed too, but then thought, wait a minute…

I also heard there were a bunch of fights in the stands as they all waited for the next runs to come down the unwound Supercross track. None of this made me feel good about this direction the sport was headed.

As soon as Ronnie’s race was done, they wanted to change the channel over to the baseball game. If you know anything about me, the two things I dislike most are country music and baseball. I made them sit and watch the 250 and 450 finals and they sat there disinterested. That can’t be a good sign.

I have to conclude that this is all due to the fact that, like it or not, we are deeply entrenched in the age of internet superstars and social media wannabes. You can’t fight progress, I suppose, but at what cost?

None of my buddies knew that Jimmy Albertson has dedicated his entire life to becoming a better racer and a top-level Pro. Had I not explained this to them, they would have left thinking motocross is some hick sport that any goofball can go and do at the top level. The problem is, that’s surely what most people who stumbled onto the broadcast thought too. I guess this is where I have the biggest problem.

I still ride when I get the chance, but when I look back at the years I was really trying to improve and get somewhere in the sport, I remember the fight I always had to prove to people that Motocross was a real sport with real athletes with real skill. We don’t just sit there and twist the throttle.

With live Supercross every Saturday night and racers proven to be some of the fittest athletes on the planet, is this social media post right? Is all this progress being dashed by a rodeo clown goon-riding his way to fame? Or are we just old farts who are too stuck in our ways? You tell me because I could flip flop on this one all day long!

He’s now getting the spotlight heading to the Australian Supercross. Let’s see how this goes…

Shelby Turner Wins Again!

Defending champion, Canadian Shelby Turner, took another convincing win at round 5 of the Endurocross Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, Saturday night. You can watch the entire night of racing or fast forward to 2:01 mark to watch the Women’s Main Event.

Jeremy Medaglia Podcast

After a rough start to the 2017 season, figuring out his health issues, Jeremy Medaglia finished the outdoor season strong. He’s now competing in the 2017/18 Future West Canadian Arenacross Championships on the Cycle North Powersports Shift Honda Team and enjoying his new riding facility outside Ottawa. We caught up with his to get his thoughts on everything.

PS. If you listen right to the end, you’ll hear Jeremy give something very interesting away. Career numbers for the new Jetwerx series? Hmm…

Final GNCC at Ironman MX

Future West Arenacross Schedule

Have a great week, everyone, and Happy Halloween. It’s time for us to go out and buy a huge box of candy. We had zero kids last year, but you just never know! Yes, I just want a big box of candy…

Watch for an interview with young Canadian ripper Connor Stevenson later today. He’s the racer tearing it up in the Colorado scene, setting win records and making Canada proud.