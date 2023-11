Video | #48 Jayden Riley | 2023 Mini O’s | Supermini 2

By Billy Rainford

#48 Jayden Riley from Calgary, Alberta, racing the second moto of the Supermini 2 class at the 2023 Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida. #27 Vincent Wey and #29 McKayden Fitch are also featured.

Saturday, November 25, 2023