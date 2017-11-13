Monday Morning Coffee
By Billy Rainford
I hope everyone had a good Remembrance Day Weekend. Does this date mean it’s now OK to start advertising for Christmas or do we need to wait until after American Thanksgiving for that? PSYCH, they’ve already been going full bore with the Christmas ads for a few weeks already! How early is too early?! I actually had someone ask if I was “ready for Christmas” Halloween week! Come on, buddy. It’s gotten to the point where as soon as the Back to School ad campaigns finish it’s time to fire up the Santa Claus ads. Too soon, folks, too soon.
Having said that, we did get our first taste of winter in my area of Southwestern Ontario over the weekend. There’s no snow on the ground now, but I heard the telltale sound of a shovel getting caught on a paving stone next door. It’s almost time to remember where those little lips are to avoid “going over the shovel bars” when you’re out there. You know what I mean!
Every year I wonder if it’s time to finally bite the bullet and buy a snowblower, but then we have a winter like last winter and we barely regret not ponying up for snow tires. Maybe this year…
It’s always rough when we get a snowfall and there are still leaves on the trees. The added weight of the snow threatens to pull entire branches down on top of houses and vehicles. We got lucky this time, but the old oak tree across the street still has a few late fall tricks up its sleeve, no doubt. Just when you think you’ve raked your last bag, the wind changes direction and the massive oak I’m looking at as I type this lets loose with a flurry of burnt orange leaves headed over the street and onto OUR lawn. Fortunately, I’m still on crutches so there’s little I can do about the situation anyway.
Stuttgart Supercross Results
I got my annual email from Germany over the weekend, looking for certain fast Pro riders who may be interested in heading to Europe to race a Supercross round or 2.
The ADAC Stuttgart SX took place over the weekend and that means the next one on their schedule is the one in Dortmund, January 12-14.
Friday Night:
Finale:
SX1
1. Cedric Soubeyras (FRA, SUZ), 20 Runden
2. Thomas Ramette (FRA, SUZ), +2.938
3. Tyler Bowers (USA, KAW), +6.326
4. Florent Richier (FRA, SUZ), +6.505
5. Fabien Izoird (FRA, HON), +8.701
6. Jace Owen (USA, HON), +11.115
7. Adrien Escoffier (FRA, HUS), +11.942
8. Boris Maillard (FRA, SUZ), +14.035
9. Filip Neugebauer (CZE, KAW), +14.490
10. Dominique Thury (GER, KTM), +17.211
11. Sulivan Jaulin (FRA, KTM), +18.536
12. Ben Lamay (USA, HON), +28.218
SX2
Finale:
1. Thomas Do (FRA, -), 15 Runden
2. Iker Larranaga (ESP, HUS), +1.697
3. Julien Lebeau (FRA, KAW), +7.937
4. Dylan Walsh (GBR, HUS), +10.102
5. Dan Houzet (FRA, KTM), +17.270
6. Adrien Malaval (FRA, HUS), +22.290
7. Prol Xurxo (ESP, KTM), +24.372
8. Florian Hellrigl (AUT, HUS), +28.045
9. Gradie Featherstone (GBR, SUZ), +30.918
10. Nico Koch (GER, KTM), +1 Rnd.
11. Marco Fleissig (GER, YAM), +1 Rnd.
12. Johannes Klein (AUT, KTM)
Saturday Night:
Finale:
SX1
1. Cedric Soubeyras (FRA, SUZ), 20 Runden
2. Fabien Izoird (FRA, HON), +0.941
3. Cole Martinez (USA, SUZ), +3.219
4. Thomas Ramette (FRA, SUZ), +4.734
5. Kyle Cunningham (USA, SUZ), +7.226
6. Adrien Escoffier (FRA, HUS), +11.060
7. Dominique Thury (GER, KTM), +12.951
8. Tyler Bowers (USA, KAW), +16.979
9. Steve Mages (USA, YAM), +28.781
10. Florent Richier (FRA, SUZ), +2 Rnd.
11. Filip Neugebauer (CZE, KAW), +3 Rnd.
DNS Matt Goerke (USA, YAM)
SX2
Finale:
1. Dylan Walsh (GBR, HUS), 15 Runden
2. Julien Lebeau (FRA, KAW), +5.357
3. Nicolas Barcelo (FRA, KAW), +6.856
4. Adrien Malaval (FRA, HUS), +9.784
5. Iker Larranaga (ESP, HUS), +15.887
6. Thomas Do (FRA, -), +17.079
7. Florian Hellrigl (AUT, HUS), +18.199
8. Nico Koch (GER, KTM), +23.372
9. Prol Xurxo (ESP, KTM), +1 Rnd.
10. Lorenzo Camporese (ITA, HON), +1 Rnd.
DNS Gradie Featherstone (GBR, SUZ)
DNS Dan Houzet (FRA, KTM)
Unfortunately, the biggest news to come out of Germany over the weekend is the injury sustained by current Canadian MX1 champion, Matt Goerke. We spoke to Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team owner, André Laurin, and got a few more details:
Matt Goerke Injury Update
2017 Canadian MX1 champion, Matt Goerke, was injured in a pile-up at the ADAD Stuttgart Supercross in Germany over the weekend.
We spoke with Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team owner, André Laurin, today and he confirmed Matt “broke his ulna by his hand brace” and will be out “4 weeks [but will] be ready for the Triple Crown in Canada.”
Good luck to the Canadian career #2 rider, and we’ll see him back in action when the Triple Crown AX season starts February 24th in Abbotsford, BC.
So, this brings us back to the question of which Canadian may get the invite to race the Dortmund SX. Our buddy, Oskar, asked about Dylan Wright and whether he and his team may be willing to make the journey to Germany in January. With the Rockstar Triple Crown season starting in February, it may not be an automatic “yes” for Canadian riders this time around.
Anyone remember that time Shawn Maffenbeier was to race over there but ended up in an English prison all because his passport was faded? I should dig that podcast out for those who haven’t heard the story.
It would be great to have a Canadian to cheer for in Dortmund, but I wouldn’t hold mybreath with how close it is to the Abbotsford Arenacross, February 24th.
Rockstar Triple Crown Series Schedule:
Australian Supercross Results
Saturday
|
|
SX 2
FINAL
|
|Pos
|No
|Name
|Machine
|Laps
|Time
|Behind
|Fastest
|On Lap
|1
|2
|Wilson TODD / DPH Motorsport
|Yamaha
|15
|8:12.908
|31.824
|4
|2
|3
|Chris BLOSE (USA) / Penrite Honda
|Honda
|15
|8:16.194
|3.286
|30.970
|5
|3
|1
|Jackson RICHARDSON / Serco Yamaha
|Yamaha
|15
|8:23.781
|10.873
|31.219
|3
|4
|6
|Jay WILSON / Raceline KTM
|KTM
|15
|8:29.362
|16.454
|31.671
|4
|5
|14
|Geran STAPLETON / TS Roofing
|Honda
|15
|8:39.565
|26.657
|31.940
|3
|6
|64
|Dylan WILLS / Dyson Motorsport
|Husqvarna
|14
|8:23.092
|1 Lap
|32.257
|2
|7
|47
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ / Team Husqvarna
|Husqvarna
|14
|8:24.167
|1 Lap
|32.546
|4
|8
|100
|Jye ROBERTS / Team Husqvarna
|Husqvarna
|14
|8:28.134
|1 Lap
|32.484
|10
|9
|99
|John PRUTTI
|Yamaha
|14
|8:45.241
|1 Lap
|35.087
|12
|DNF
|17
|Cooper POZNIAK / GYTR Yamaha
|Yamaha
|12
|8:09.116
|3 Laps
|32.732
|5
|DNF
|39
|Taylor POTTER / X-Drive
|Honda
|11
|6:36.874
|4 Laps
|33.487
|10
|DNF
|151
|Nick SUTHERLAND / CRF Honda Racing
|Honda
|4
|2:21.382
|11 Laps
|34.243
|4
|
|
SX 1
FINAL
|
|Pos
|No
|Name
|Machine
|Laps
|Time
|Behind
|Fastest
|On Lap
|1
|15
|Dean WILSON (USA) / Rockstar Husquvarna
|Husquvarna
|20
|10:53.745
|31.480
|3
|2
|21
|Jason ANDERSON (USA) / Rockstar Husqvarna
|Husquvarna
|20
|10:55.450
|1.705
|31.259
|18
|3
|122
|Daniel REARDON / Mega Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki / Rockwell / OPS
|Kawasaki
|20
|11:00.378
|6.633
|31.726
|3
|4
|8
|Kade MOSIG / DPH Motorsport
|Yamaha
|20
|11:05.013
|11.268
|32.205
|8
|5
|111
|Dean FERRIS / CDR Yamaha
|Yamaha
|20
|11:10.255
|16.510
|32.305
|2
|6
|199
|Nathan CRAWFORD / Mega Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki / Rockwell / OPS
|Kawasaki
|20
|11:11.481
|17.736
|31.107
|2
|7
|117
|Dylan LONG / CDR Yamaha
|Yamaha
|20
|11:12.161
|18.416
|31.468
|4
|8
|1
|Justin BRAYTON (USA) / Penrite Honda
|Honda
|19
|10:57.873
|1 Lap
|31.265
|3
|9
|414
|Jesse DOBSON / Penrite Honda
|Honda
|19
|10:59.377
|1 Lap
|32.463
|3
|10
|47
|Todd WATERS / Crankt Protein Honda
|Honda
|19
|11:01.800
|1 Lap
|32.591
|19
|11
|36
|RJ HAMSHIRE (USA) / Geico Honda
|Honda
|19
|11:08.030
|1 Lap
|31.853
|7
|12
|30
|Joel WIGHTMAN / Penrite CRF Honda
|Honda
|19
|11:18.462
|1 Lap
|31.482
|6
Sunday
|
|
SX 2
FINAL
|
|Pos
|No
|Name
|Machine
|Laps
|Time
|Behind
|Fastest
|On Lap
|1
|3
|Chris BLOSE (USA) / Penrite Honda
|Honda
|15
|8:27.684
|31.036
|4
|2
|1
|Jackson RICHARDSON / Serco Yamaha
|Yamaha
|15
|8:30.867
|3.183
|33.201
|9
|3
|6
|Jay WILSON / Raceline KTM
|KTM
|15
|8:32.844
|5.160
|33.186
|5
|4
|39
|Taylor POTTER / X-Drive
|Honda
|15
|8:39.661
|11.977
|33.188
|4
|5
|14
|Geran STAPLETON / TS Roofing
|Honda
|15
|8:47.398
|19.714
|33.012
|8
|6
|64
|Dylan WILLS / Dyson Motorsport
|Husqvarna
|15
|8:47.726
|20.042
|32.653
|4
|7
|17
|Cooper POZNIAK / GYTR Yamaha
|Yamaha
|15
|8:53.539
|25.855
|31.919
|3
|8
|J05
|Jesse MADDEN / KSF Racng
|Husqvarna
|15
|8:54.799
|27.115
|32.351
|4
|9
|47
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ / Team Husqvarna
|Husqvarna
|15
|8:55.419
|27.735
|32.946
|3
|10
|151
|Nick SUTHERLAND / CRF Honda Racing
|Honda
|14
|8:44.771
|1 Lap
|33.188
|4
|11
|2
|Wilson TODD / DPH Motorsport
|Yamaha
|14
|9:04.135
|1 Lap
|32.913
|7
|12
|38
|Morgan FOGARTY / Raceline KTM
|KTM
|13
|8:50.442
|2 Laps
|33.194
|4
|
|
SX 1
FINAL
|
|Pos
|No
|Name
|Machine
|Laps
|Time
|Behind
|Fastest
|On Lap
|1
|21
|Jason ANDERSON (USA) / Rockstar Husqvarna
|Husquvarna
|20
|10:40.658
|31.255
|2
|2
|15
|Dean WILSON (USA) / Rockstar Husquvarna
|Husquvarna
|20
|10:48.003
|7.345
|31.581
|2
|3
|1
|Justin BRAYTON (USA) / Penrite Honda
|Honda
|20
|11:03.483
|22.825
|32.082
|11
|4
|122
|Daniel REARDON / Mega Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki / Rockwell / OPS
|Kawasaki
|20
|11:09.155
|28.497
|31.828
|4
|5
|199
|Nathan CRAWFORD / Mega Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki / Rockwell / OPS
|Kawasaki
|20
|11:11.650
|30.992
|32.748
|4
|6
|393
|Daniel HERRLEIN / KSF Racing Team
|Suzuki
|19
|10:42.105
|1 Lap
|31.598
|4
|7
|117
|Dylan LONG / CDR Yamaha
|Yamaha
|19
|10:43.364
|1 Lap
|32.670
|11
|8
|51
|Robbie MARSHALL / Terrafirma Equipment Sales / Showtime FMX / Serco / MPE
|Honda
|19
|10:54.215
|1 Lap
|31.921
|3
|9
|36
|RJ HAMSHIRE (USA) / Geico Honda
|Honda
|19
|10:55.171
|1 Lap
|31.950
|3
|10
|8
|Kade MOSIG / DPH Motorsport
|Yamaha
|19
|10:56.648
|1 Lap
|32.591
|3
|11
|111
|Dean FERRIS / CDR Yamaha
|Yamaha
|19
|10:57.075
|1 Lap
|32.711
|15
|12
|9
|Nick SCHMIDT (USA) / Wilson Coolair Motul Suzuki
|Suzuki
|19
|11:07.880
|1 Lap
|32.980
|3
Points
|
SX 2
|Prev.
|Rnd 4
|Rnd 5
|Pos
|Name
|Rounds
|AUS-X Sat
|AUS-X Sun
|Total
|1
|Jackson RICHARDSON
|59
|20
|22
|101
|2
|Wilson TODD
|61
|25
|10
|96
|3
|Jay WILSON
|47
|18
|20
|85
|4
|Dylan WILLS
|52
|15
|15
|82
|5
|Geran STAPLETON
|33
|16
|16
|65
|6
|Gavin FAITH (USA)
|63
|0
|0
|63
|7
|Taylor POTTER
|30
|0
|18
|48
|8
|Chris BLOSE (USA)
|0
|22
|25
|47
|9
|Mitchell EVANS
|38
|0
|0
|38
|10
|Cooper POZNIAK
|22
|0
|14
|36
|11
|Connor TIERNEY
|35
|0
|0
|35
|12
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|8
|14
|12
|34
|13
|Nick SUTHERLAND
|23
|0
|11
|34
|14
|Jesse MADDEN
|20
|0
|13
|33
|15
|Aaron TANTI
|29
|0
|0
|29
|16
|Hayden MELLROSS
|25
|0
|0
|25
|17
|Morgan FOGARTY
|15
|0
|9
|24
|18
|Egan MASTIN
|23
|0
|0
|23
|19
|Callum NORTON
|21
|0
|0
|21
|20
|John PRUTTI
|5
|12
|0
|17
|
SX 1
|Prev.
|Rnd 4
|Rnd 5
|Pos
|Name
|Rounds
|AUS-X Sat
|AUS-X Sun
|Total
|1
|Justin BRAYTON (USA)
|75
|13
|20
|108
|2
|Daniel REARDON
|52
|20
|18
|90
|3
|Dean FERRIS
|62
|16
|10
|88
|4
|Dylan LONG
|54
|14
|14
|82
|5
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|43
|15
|16
|74
|6
|Kade MOSIG
|43
|18
|11
|72
|7
|Todd WATERS
|50
|11
|0
|61
|8
|Jason ANDERSON (USA)
|0
|22
|25
|47
|9
|Dean WILSON (USA)
|0
|25
|22
|47
|10
|Daniel HERRLEIN
|32
|0
|15
|47
|11
|Nick SCHMIDT (USA)
|33
|0
|9
|42
|12
|Luke CLOUT
|40
|0
|0
|40
|13
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|29
|9
|0
|38
|14
|Jesse DOBSON
|22
|12
|0
|34
|15
|Robbie MARSHALL
|17
|0
|13
|30
|16
|Cheyne BOYD
|24
|0
|0
|24
|17
|RJ HAMSHIRE (USA)
|0
|10
|12
|22
|18
|Luke WILSON
|17
|0
|0
|17
|19
|Warren CARROLL
|7
|0
|0
|7
|20
|Geran STAPLETON
|6
|0
|0
|6
Speaking of the Australian Supercross, we’re going to post a new poll on the site asking you to vote on what you think of the Ronnie Mac popularity. Is it good for the sport, bad for the sport, or who is Ronnie Mac? Be sure to give the new poll a click and we’ll see what the general consensus is on the subject.
Rockstar Triple Crown Series Career Numbers
Jetwerx has been rolling out the new career numbers on their Instagram feed. Here’s what we have so far:
Colton Facciotti – #45
Kaven Benoit – #26
Matt Goerke – #2
Tyler Medaglia – #5
Cole Thompson – #16
Shawn Maffenbeier – #3
We’ll have a full list of the top 100 as soon as they make them official.
OK, we’ve got a few things to get after here this week, so we’ll assume this has gotten you through another nice cup of coffee. Have a great week, le’s all cross our fingers that I get the A-OK to drive next week so I can get down to the Mini O’s with Jeff McConkey and cover all our Canadians hitting the road to Florida.