Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

I hope everyone had a good Remembrance Day Weekend. Does this date mean it’s now OK to start advertising for Christmas or do we need to wait until after American Thanksgiving for that? PSYCH, they’ve already been going full bore with the Christmas ads for a few weeks already! How early is too early?! I actually had someone ask if I was “ready for Christmas” Halloween week! Come on, buddy. It’s gotten to the point where as soon as the Back to School ad campaigns finish it’s time to fire up the Santa Claus ads. Too soon, folks, too soon.

Having said that, we did get our first taste of winter in my area of Southwestern Ontario over the weekend. There’s no snow on the ground now, but I heard the telltale sound of a shovel getting caught on a paving stone next door. It’s almost time to remember where those little lips are to avoid “going over the shovel bars” when you’re out there. You know what I mean!

Every year I wonder if it’s time to finally bite the bullet and buy a snowblower, but then we have a winter like last winter and we barely regret not ponying up for snow tires. Maybe this year…

It’s always rough when we get a snowfall and there are still leaves on the trees. The added weight of the snow threatens to pull entire branches down on top of houses and vehicles. We got lucky this time, but the old oak tree across the street still has a few late fall tricks up its sleeve, no doubt. Just when you think you’ve raked your last bag, the wind changes direction and the massive oak I’m looking at as I type this lets loose with a flurry of burnt orange leaves headed over the street and onto OUR lawn. Fortunately, I’m still on crutches so there’s little I can do about the situation anyway.

Stuttgart Supercross Results

I got my annual email from Germany over the weekend, looking for certain fast Pro riders who may be interested in heading to Europe to race a Supercross round or 2.

The ADAC Stuttgart SX took place over the weekend and that means the next one on their schedule is the one in Dortmund, January 12-14.

Friday Night:

Fi­na­le:

SX1

1. Ced­ric Sou­bey­ras (FRA, SUZ), 20 Run­den

2. Tho­mas Ra­met­te (FRA, SUZ), +2.938

3. Ty­ler Bo­wers (USA, KAW), +6.326

4. Flo­rent Ri­chier (FRA, SUZ), +6.505

5. Fa­bi­en Izoird (FRA, HON), +8.701

6. Ja­ce Owen (USA, HON), +11.115

7. Adri­en Es­cof­fier (FRA, HUS), +11.942

8. Bo­ris Mail­lard (FRA, SUZ), +14.035

9. Fi­lip Neu­ge­bau­er (CZE, KAW), +14.490

10. Do­mi­ni­que Thu­ry (GER, KTM), +17.211

11. Su­li­van Jau­lin (FRA, KTM), +18.536

12. Ben La­may (USA, HON), +28.218

SX2

Fi­na­le:

1. Tho­mas Do (FRA, -), 15 Run­den

2. Iker Lar­ra­na­ga (ESP, HUS), +1.697

3. Ju­li­en Le­beau (FRA, KAW), +7.937

4. Dy­lan Walsh (GBR, HUS), +10.102

5. Dan Hou­zet (FRA, KTM), +17.270

6. Adri­en Ma­la­val (FRA, HUS), +22.290

7. Prol Xur­xo (ESP, KTM), +24.372

8. Flo­ri­an Hell­rigl (AUT, HUS), +28.045

9. Gra­die Fea­ther­sto­ne (GBR, SUZ), +30.918

10. Ni­co Koch (GER, KTM), +1 Rnd.

11. Mar­co Fleis­sig (GER, YAM), +1 Rnd.

12. Jo­han­nes Klein (AUT, KTM)

Saturday Night:

Fi­na­le:

SX1

1. Ced­ric Sou­bey­ras (FRA, SUZ), 20 Run­den

2. Fa­bi­en Izoird (FRA, HON), +0.941

3. Co­le Mar­ti­nez (USA, SUZ), +3.219

4. Tho­mas Ra­met­te (FRA, SUZ), +4.734

5. Ky­le Cun­ning­ham (USA, SUZ), +7.226

6. Adri­en Es­cof­fier (FRA, HUS), +11.060

7. Do­mi­ni­que Thu­ry (GER, KTM), +12.951

8. Ty­ler Bo­wers (USA, KAW), +16.979

9. Ste­ve Ma­ges (USA, YAM), +28.781

10. Flo­rent Ri­chier (FRA, SUZ), +2 Rnd.

11. Fi­lip Neu­ge­bau­er (CZE, KAW), +3 Rnd.

DNS Matt Go­er­ke (USA, YAM)

SX2

Fi­na­le:

1. Dy­lan Walsh (GBR, HUS), 15 Run­den

2. Ju­li­en Le­beau (FRA, KAW), +5.357

3. Ni­co­las Bar­ce­lo (FRA, KAW), +6.856

4. Adri­en Ma­la­val (FRA, HUS), +9.784

5. Iker Lar­ra­na­ga (ESP, HUS), +15.887

6. Tho­mas Do (FRA, -), +17.079

7. Flo­ri­an Hell­rigl (AUT, HUS), +18.199

8. Ni­co Koch (GER, KTM), +23.372

9. Prol Xur­xo (ESP, KTM), +1 Rnd.

10. Lo­ren­zo Cam­po­re­se (ITA, HON), +1 Rnd.

DNS Gra­die Fea­ther­sto­ne (GBR, SUZ)

DNS Dan Hou­zet (FRA, KTM)

Unfortunately, the biggest news to come out of Germany over the weekend is the injury sustained by current Canadian MX1 champion, Matt Goerke. We spoke to Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team owner, André Laurin, and got a few more details:

Matt Goerke Injury Update

2017 Canadian MX1 champion, Matt Goerke, was injured in a pile-up at the ADAD Stuttgart Supercross in Germany over the weekend.

We spoke with Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team owner, André Laurin, today and he confirmed Matt “broke his ulna by his hand brace” and will be out “4 weeks [but will] be ready for the Triple Crown in Canada.”

Good luck to the Canadian career #2 rider, and we’ll see him back in action when the Triple Crown AX season starts February 24th in Abbotsford, BC.

So, this brings us back to the question of which Canadian may get the invite to race the Dortmund SX. Our buddy, Oskar, asked about Dylan Wright and whether he and his team may be willing to make the journey to Germany in January. With the Rockstar Triple Crown season starting in February, it may not be an automatic “yes” for Canadian riders this time around.

Anyone remember that time Shawn Maffenbeier was to race over there but ended up in an English prison all because his passport was faded? I should dig that podcast out for those who haven’t heard the story.

It would be great to have a Canadian to cheer for in Dortmund, but I wouldn’t hold mybreath with how close it is to the Abbotsford Arenacross, February 24th.

Rockstar Triple Crown Series Schedule:

Australian Supercross Results

Saturday

Date: Event: R11 Weather: Indoor Track: Good SX 2 FINAL Started at: 20:30:33 Laps: 15 Starters: 12 Printed at: 20:42

Pos No Name Machine Laps Time Behind Fastest On Lap 1 2 Wilson TODD / DPH Motorsport Yamaha 15 8:12.908 31.824 4 2 3 Chris BLOSE (USA) / Penrite Honda Honda 15 8:16.194 3.286 30.970 5 3 1 Jackson RICHARDSON / Serco Yamaha Yamaha 15 8:23.781 10.873 31.219 3 4 6 Jay WILSON / Raceline KTM KTM 15 8:29.362 16.454 31.671 4 5 14 Geran STAPLETON / TS Roofing Honda 15 8:39.565 26.657 31.940 3 6 64 Dylan WILLS / Dyson Motorsport Husqvarna 14 8:23.092 1 Lap 32.257 2 7 47 Bailey MALKIEWICZ / Team Husqvarna Husqvarna 14 8:24.167 1 Lap 32.546 4 8 100 Jye ROBERTS / Team Husqvarna Husqvarna 14 8:28.134 1 Lap 32.484 10 9 99 John PRUTTI Yamaha 14 8:45.241 1 Lap 35.087 12 DNF 17 Cooper POZNIAK / GYTR Yamaha Yamaha 12 8:09.116 3 Laps 32.732 5 DNF 39 Taylor POTTER / X-Drive Honda 11 6:36.874 4 Laps 33.487 10 DNF 151 Nick SUTHERLAND / CRF Honda Racing Honda 4 2:21.382 11 Laps 34.243 4

Event: R13 Weather: Indoor Track: Good SX 1 FINAL Started at: 21:43:01 Laps: 20 Starters: 12 Printed at: 21:57

Pos No Name Machine Laps Time Behind Fastest On Lap 1 15 Dean WILSON (USA) / Rockstar Husquvarna Husquvarna 20 10:53.745 31.480 3 2 21 Jason ANDERSON (USA) / Rockstar Husqvarna Husquvarna 20 10:55.450 1.705 31.259 18 3 122 Daniel REARDON / Mega Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki / Rockwell / OPS Kawasaki 20 11:00.378 6.633 31.726 3 4 8 Kade MOSIG / DPH Motorsport Yamaha 20 11:05.013 11.268 32.205 8 5 111 Dean FERRIS / CDR Yamaha Yamaha 20 11:10.255 16.510 32.305 2 6 199 Nathan CRAWFORD / Mega Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki / Rockwell / OPS Kawasaki 20 11:11.481 17.736 31.107 2 7 117 Dylan LONG / CDR Yamaha Yamaha 20 11:12.161 18.416 31.468 4 8 1 Justin BRAYTON (USA) / Penrite Honda Honda 19 10:57.873 1 Lap 31.265 3 9 414 Jesse DOBSON / Penrite Honda Honda 19 10:59.377 1 Lap 32.463 3 10 47 Todd WATERS / Crankt Protein Honda Honda 19 11:01.800 1 Lap 32.591 19 11 36 RJ HAMSHIRE (USA) / Geico Honda Honda 19 11:08.030 1 Lap 31.853 7 12 30 Joel WIGHTMAN / Penrite CRF Honda Honda 19 11:18.462 1 Lap 31.482 6

Sunday

Date: Event: R24 Weather: Indoor Track: Good SX 2 FINAL Started at: 17:54:19 Laps: 15 Starters: 12 Printed at: 18:05

Pos No Name Machine Laps Time Behind Fastest On Lap 1 3 Chris BLOSE (USA) / Penrite Honda Honda 15 8:27.684 31.036 4 2 1 Jackson RICHARDSON / Serco Yamaha Yamaha 15 8:30.867 3.183 33.201 9 3 6 Jay WILSON / Raceline KTM KTM 15 8:32.844 5.160 33.186 5 4 39 Taylor POTTER / X-Drive Honda 15 8:39.661 11.977 33.188 4 5 14 Geran STAPLETON / TS Roofing Honda 15 8:47.398 19.714 33.012 8 6 64 Dylan WILLS / Dyson Motorsport Husqvarna 15 8:47.726 20.042 32.653 4 7 17 Cooper POZNIAK / GYTR Yamaha Yamaha 15 8:53.539 25.855 31.919 3 8 J05 Jesse MADDEN / KSF Racng Husqvarna 15 8:54.799 27.115 32.351 4 9 47 Bailey MALKIEWICZ / Team Husqvarna Husqvarna 15 8:55.419 27.735 32.946 3 10 151 Nick SUTHERLAND / CRF Honda Racing Honda 14 8:44.771 1 Lap 33.188 4 11 2 Wilson TODD / DPH Motorsport Yamaha 14 9:04.135 1 Lap 32.913 7 12 38 Morgan FOGARTY / Raceline KTM KTM 13 8:50.442 2 Laps 33.194 4

Date: Event: R26 Weather: Indoor Track: Good SX 1 FINAL Started at: 19:12:26 Laps: 20 Starters: 12 Printed at: 19:27

Pos No Name Machine Laps Time Behind Fastest On Lap 1 21 Jason ANDERSON (USA) / Rockstar Husqvarna Husquvarna 20 10:40.658 31.255 2 2 15 Dean WILSON (USA) / Rockstar Husquvarna Husquvarna 20 10:48.003 7.345 31.581 2 3 1 Justin BRAYTON (USA) / Penrite Honda Honda 20 11:03.483 22.825 32.082 11 4 122 Daniel REARDON / Mega Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki / Rockwell / OPS Kawasaki 20 11:09.155 28.497 31.828 4 5 199 Nathan CRAWFORD / Mega Fuels Monster Energy Kawasaki / Rockwell / OPS Kawasaki 20 11:11.650 30.992 32.748 4 6 393 Daniel HERRLEIN / KSF Racing Team Suzuki 19 10:42.105 1 Lap 31.598 4 7 117 Dylan LONG / CDR Yamaha Yamaha 19 10:43.364 1 Lap 32.670 11 8 51 Robbie MARSHALL / Terrafirma Equipment Sales / Showtime FMX / Serco / MPE Honda 19 10:54.215 1 Lap 31.921 3 9 36 RJ HAMSHIRE (USA) / Geico Honda Honda 19 10:55.171 1 Lap 31.950 3 10 8 Kade MOSIG / DPH Motorsport Yamaha 19 10:56.648 1 Lap 32.591 3 11 111 Dean FERRIS / CDR Yamaha Yamaha 19 10:57.075 1 Lap 32.711 15 12 9 Nick SCHMIDT (USA) / Wilson Coolair Motul Suzuki Suzuki 19 11:07.880 1 Lap 32.980 3

Points

SX 2

Prev. Rnd 4 Rnd 5 Pos Name Rounds AUS-X Sat AUS-X Sun Total 1 Jackson RICHARDSON 59 20 22 101 2 Wilson TODD 61 25 10 96 3 Jay WILSON 47 18 20 85 4 Dylan WILLS 52 15 15 82 5 Geran STAPLETON 33 16 16 65 6 Gavin FAITH (USA) 63 0 0 63 7 Taylor POTTER 30 0 18 48 8 Chris BLOSE (USA) 0 22 25 47 9 Mitchell EVANS 38 0 0 38 10 Cooper POZNIAK 22 0 14 36 11 Connor TIERNEY 35 0 0 35 12 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 8 14 12 34 13 Nick SUTHERLAND 23 0 11 34 14 Jesse MADDEN 20 0 13 33 15 Aaron TANTI 29 0 0 29 16 Hayden MELLROSS 25 0 0 25 17 Morgan FOGARTY 15 0 9 24 18 Egan MASTIN 23 0 0 23 19 Callum NORTON 21 0 0 21 20 John PRUTTI 5 12 0 17

SX 1

Prev. Rnd 4 Rnd 5 Pos Name Rounds AUS-X Sat AUS-X Sun Total 1 Justin BRAYTON (USA) 75 13 20 108 2 Daniel REARDON 52 20 18 90 3 Dean FERRIS 62 16 10 88 4 Dylan LONG 54 14 14 82 5 Nathan CRAWFORD 43 15 16 74 6 Kade MOSIG 43 18 11 72 7 Todd WATERS 50 11 0 61 8 Jason ANDERSON (USA) 0 22 25 47 9 Dean WILSON (USA) 0 25 22 47 10 Daniel HERRLEIN 32 0 15 47 11 Nick SCHMIDT (USA) 33 0 9 42 12 Luke CLOUT 40 0 0 40 13 Joel WIGHTMAN 29 9 0 38 14 Jesse DOBSON 22 12 0 34 15 Robbie MARSHALL 17 0 13 30 16 Cheyne BOYD 24 0 0 24 17 RJ HAMSHIRE (USA) 0 10 12 22 18 Luke WILSON 17 0 0 17 19 Warren CARROLL 7 0 0 7 20 Geran STAPLETON 6 0 0 6

Speaking of the Australian Supercross, we’re going to post a new poll on the site asking you to vote on what you think of the Ronnie Mac popularity. Is it good for the sport, bad for the sport, or who is Ronnie Mac? Be sure to give the new poll a click and we’ll see what the general consensus is on the subject.

Rockstar Triple Crown Series Career Numbers

Jetwerx has been rolling out the new career numbers on their Instagram feed. Here’s what we have so far:

Colton Facciotti – #45

Kaven Benoit – #26

Matt Goerke – #2

Tyler Medaglia – #5

Cole Thompson – #16

Shawn Maffenbeier – #3

We’ll have a full list of the top 100 as soon as they make them official.

OK, we’ve got a few things to get after here this week, so we’ll assume this has gotten you through another nice cup of coffee. Have a great week, le’s all cross our fingers that I get the A-OK to drive next week so I can get down to the Mini O’s with Jeff McConkey and cover all our Canadians hitting the road to Florida.