By Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to Mini O’s week. It’s D Day for me and this crazy leg of mine. Assuming my surgeon gives me the OK to drive (HE DID!), Jeff and I will be hopping in the van and making up as much time as we can getting south to Gatorback Cycle Park for another round of Thor Winter OlympicsThe Mini O’s.

This annual tradition is arguably the best US Amateur National on the calendar. Seeing the amount of riders and families that pack the grounds each year surprises and impresses me every time. You can always gauge the health of the sport by the amount of room left.

What kind of motocrosser would I be if I didn’t post a photo of my x-ray?!

I’ve been one year when i was worried about the sport. However, once the action moved from the Supercross track to the Motocross track, the place was full and it told us the sport was thriving. You see, the Supercross track used to be a little too challenging for amateur riders and the amount of ambulance calls was getting to be an issue. Riders and families were deciding to skip the SX and wait for the MX to start on Wednesday.

The past few years, they’ve tamed the jumps and rhythms sections down to a reasonable level and it has really made a difference to the safety and the participation in the early week SX racing. It was the right thing to do and it’s paid off.

We’ve got a great list of Canadians racing this year and we’re expecting some of our best finishes. I almost typed, “No Pressure” here but then I thought to myself, “No, wait, pressure is what our riders need to get used to riding under if they want to keep improving and perform at the top level of this sport. Pressure is a great lesson for these young amateur riders.” Bring it on and let them get used to it.

The list of fast Canadians includes Marco Cannella, Tanner Ward, Noah and Bjorn Viney, Brandon Gourlay, Jeremy McKie, Thomas Rendall, Kennedy Lutz, and a bunch more.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram as we’ll be keeping everyone up to speed on how our riders are doing.

Big thanks to MD Distributions, MX101/Sand Del Lee, and MP County Line for helping out with this race coverage. If you’re out there and also wanting to get involved, it’s not too late. Email me at billy@directmotocross.com and we’ll be sure you get lots of coverage this week.

RIP Joey Paul.

We’re sorry to hear the news of the loss of young Joey Paul. From the outside looking in, this makes no sense. Please, if you’re struggling, ask for help. Our thoughts go out to Joey’s friends and family. The motocross community lost a good one.
RIP Joey.

I really don’t know what else to say.

Shelby Turner Defends Endurocross Title

Congratulations to Baron’s Alberta, rider, Shelby Turner on taking home the Endurocross title for the second year in a row. It’s been a pretty successful year for the likeable paramedic.

After winning the Canadian Women’s West MX Nationals title and then taking Gold at the ISDE in France, she capped her year off with a hard-fought first place in the indoor off-road championship series that just ended in Ontario, California.

And Canada also took home a very close 2nd place in the Super Endurocross class with Invermere, BC’s  Trystan Hart hanging onto the position by a single point after finishing 7th in the final round and almost throwing it away. That must have been a tense final for him.

Women – Ontario Results  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Points Earned
 1st  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB		  1st
Heat 9		 25
 2nd  #496 KTM  KACY MARTINEZ
PLEASANTON, CA		  3rd
Heat 9		 22
 3rd  #68 Honda  TARAH GIEGER
WINTER GARDEN, FL		  2nd
Heat 9		 20
 4th  #31 BETA  MORGAN TANKE
RIVERSIDE, CA		  4th
Heat 9		 18
 5th  #360 KTM  TATUM HARRIS
SEQUIM, WA		  5th
Heat 9		 16

Final Point Standings

Women 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/19/2017
Finish		 9/23/2017
Finish		 9/30/2017
Finish		 10/14/2017
Finish		 10/28/2017
Finish		 11/4/2017
Finish		 11/18/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHELBY TURNER
#1 – BARONS, AB		 1st 1st 3rd 1st 1st 2nd 1st 147
2nd – KACY MARTINEZ
#496 – PLEASANTON, CA		 2nd 3rd 1st 3rd 3rd 3rd 2nd 129 (-18)
3rd – TARAH GIEGER
#68 – WINTER GARDEN, FL		 4th 2nd 2nd 5th 4th 1st 3rd 125 (-22)
4th – MORGAN TANKE
#31 – RIVERSIDE, CA		 5th 4th 4th 2nd 2nd 4th 4th 116 (-31)
5th – TATUM HARRIS
#360 – SEQUIM, WA		 DNF 5th DNF 7th 5th 5th 5th 91 (-56)
6th – BIBI CARMOUCHE
#177 – , 		 DNF 8th 6th 40 (-107)
7th – MELISSA HARTEN
#53 – CALGARY, AB		 6th 4th 33 (-114)
8th – VICTORIA HARCY
#21 – PULLMAN, WA		 8th 6th 28 (-119)
9th – JANNIE LAMONTAGNE
#31x – CALGARY, AB		 8th 6th   28 (-119)
10th – RYANN BRADLEY
#598 – SANGER, CA		 6th 7th 28 (-119)
 Super Endurocross – Ontario Results  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #2 KTM  CODY WEBB
ROYAL OAKS, CA		  –  1st
Semi 1		   1st 27
 2nd  #14 KTM  TY TREMAINE
GARDNERVILLE, NV		  –  2nd
Semi 1		   2nd 22
 3rd  #118 Husqvarna  CORY GRAFFUNDER
REDLAND, CA		  –  7th
Semi 1		   3rd 20
 4th  #7 Husqvarna  KYLE REDMOND
LAKE HUGHES, CA		  –  5th
Semi 1		   4th 18
 5th  #696 GasGas  NOAH KEPPLE
EL CAJON, CA		  –  8th
Semi 1		   5th 16
 6th  #35 Yamaha  MASON OTTERSBERG
PHOENIX, AZ		  3rd
Heat 1		  6th
Semi 1		   6th 15
 7th  #84 Husqvarna  TRYSTAN HART
INVERMERE, BC		  –  4th
Semi 1		   7th 14
 8th  #80 GasGas  JOAN PAU SEGURA VERDAGUER
SPAIN, 		  –  12th
Semi 1		   8th 13
 9th  #16 BETA  TY CULLINS
RIVERSIDE, CA		  2nd
Heat 1		  10th
Semi 1		   9th 12
 10th  #4 GasGas  GEOFF AARON
TEMECULA, CA		  6th
Heat 1		  –   10th 11

Final Point Standings

Super EnduroCross 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 8/19/2017
Finish		 9/23/2017
Finish		 9/30/2017
Finish		 10/14/2017
Finish		 10/28/2017
Finish		 11/4/2017
Finish		 11/18/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CODY WEBB
#2 – ROYAL OAKS, CA		 2nd 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 159
2nd – TRYSTAN HART
#84 – INVERMERE, BC		 3rd 4th 4th 2nd 2nd 4th 7th 114 (-45)
3rd – TY TREMAINE
#14 – GARDNERVILLE, NV		 6th 6th 3rd 5th 3rd 3rd 2nd 113 (-46)
4th – KYLE REDMOND
#7 – LAKE HUGHES, CA		 4th 2nd 5th 8th 4th 9th 4th 105 (-54)
5th – CORY GRAFFUNDER
#118 – REDLAND, CA		 7th 10th 4th 5th 2nd 3rd 102 (-57)
6th – COLTON HAAKER
#1 – PERRIS, CA		 1st 3rd 2nd 3rd 91 (-68)
7th – NOAH KEPPLE
#696 – EL CAJON, CA		 10th 5th 6th 9th 7th 13th 5th 84 (-75)
8th – JOAN PAU SEGURA VERDAGUER
#80 – SPAIN, 		 9th 10th 7th 15th 6th 11th 8th 75 (-84)
9th – COOPER ABBOTT
#120 – PEORIA, AZ		 8th 11th 9th 7th 10th 7th 11th 74 (-85)
10th – GEOFF AARON
#4 – TEMECULA, CA		 12th 7th 8th 15th 6th 10th 68 (-91)

Fast forward to 2:16:30 to watch the Women’s Main followed by the Super Endurocross Main.

Paris Supercross

#25 Marvin Musquin continues to run out 2017 by keeping his winning streak alive. $1M at the Monster Energy Cup, then the Red Bull Straight Rhythm win, and then this past weekend he became the King of Berc…er, I mean Paris.

King of Paris
1. Musquin 10
2. Seely 22
3. Wilson 22
4. Osborne 26
5. Soubeyras 42
6. Izoird 56
7. Tixier 61
8. Hampshire 80
9. Aubin 87
10. Escoffier 88
Prince of Paris
1. Irsuti 35
2. Do 34
3. Bowers 33
4. Aubin 26
5. Larranaga 24
6. Houzet 18
7. Dercourt 15
8. Lozzi 15
9. Barcelo 15
10. Le Hir 10

I hope you only ordered or brewed a small coffee this morning. It’s time I actually start packing for this trip south, and Jeff is almost here. Everything takes so much longer when you’re operating on crutches. Have a great week and we’ll see you from down south in Florida!
We’ll let the 2011 Canadians at the Mini O’s get the last word this week. “See you at the races…”

 