Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to Mini O’s week. It’s D Day for me and this crazy leg of mine. Assuming my surgeon gives me the OK to drive (HE DID!), Jeff and I will be hopping in the van and making up as much time as we can getting south to Gatorback Cycle Park for another round of Thor Winter Olympics – The Mini O’s.

This annual tradition is arguably the best US Amateur National on the calendar. Seeing the amount of riders and families that pack the grounds each year surprises and impresses me every time. You can always gauge the health of the sport by the amount of room left.

I’ve been one year when i was worried about the sport. However, once the action moved from the Supercross track to the Motocross track, the place was full and it told us the sport was thriving. You see, the Supercross track used to be a little too challenging for amateur riders and the amount of ambulance calls was getting to be an issue. Riders and families were deciding to skip the SX and wait for the MX to start on Wednesday.

The past few years, they’ve tamed the jumps and rhythms sections down to a reasonable level and it has really made a difference to the safety and the participation in the early week SX racing. It was the right thing to do and it’s paid off.

We’ve got a great list of Canadians racing this year and we’re expecting some of our best finishes. I almost typed, “No Pressure” here but then I thought to myself, “No, wait, pressure is what our riders need to get used to riding under if they want to keep improving and perform at the top level of this sport. Pressure is a great lesson for these young amateur riders.” Bring it on and let them get used to it.

The list of fast Canadians includes Marco Cannella, Tanner Ward, Noah and Bjorn Viney, Brandon Gourlay, Jeremy McKie, Thomas Rendall, Kennedy Lutz, and a bunch more.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram as we’ll be keeping everyone up to speed on how our riders are doing.

Big thanks to MD Distributions, MX101/Sand Del Lee, and MP County Line for helping out with this race coverage. If you’re out there and also wanting to get involved, it’s not too late. Email me at billy@directmotocross.com and we’ll be sure you get lots of coverage this week.

We’re sorry to hear the news of the loss of young Joey Paul. From the outside looking in, this makes no sense. Please, if you’re struggling, ask for help. Our thoughts go out to Joey’s friends and family. The motocross community lost a good one.

RIP Joey.

I really don’t know what else to say.

Shelby Turner Defends Endurocross Title

Congratulations to Baron’s Alberta, rider, Shelby Turner on taking home the Endurocross title for the second year in a row. It’s been a pretty successful year for the likeable paramedic.

After winning the Canadian Women’s West MX Nationals title and then taking Gold at the ISDE in France, she capped her year off with a hard-fought first place in the indoor off-road championship series that just ended in Ontario, California.

And Canada also took home a very close 2nd place in the Super Endurocross class with Invermere, BC’s Trystan Hart hanging onto the position by a single point after finishing 7th in the final round and almost throwing it away. That must have been a tense final for him.

Women – Ontario Results

Final Point Standings

Super Endurocross – Ontario Results

Final Point Standings

Fast forward to 2:16:30 to watch the Women’s Main followed by the Super Endurocross Main.

Paris Supercross

#25 Marvin Musquin continues to run out 2017 by keeping his winning streak alive. $1M at the Monster Energy Cup, then the Red Bull Straight Rhythm win, and then this past weekend he became the King of Berc…er, I mean Paris.

King of Paris

1. Musquin 10

2. Seely 22

3. Wilson 22

4. Osborne 26

5. Soubeyras 42

6. Izoird 56

7. Tixier 61

8. Hampshire 80

9. Aubin 87

10. Escoffier 88

Prince of Paris

1. Irsuti 35

2. Do 34

3. Bowers 33

4. Aubin 26

5. Larranaga 24

6. Houzet 18

7. Dercourt 15

8. Lozzi 15

9. Barcelo 15

10. Le Hir 10

I hope you only ordered or brewed a small coffee this morning. It’s time I actually start packing for this trip south, and Jeff is almost here. Everything takes so much longer when you’re operating on crutches. Have a great week and we’ll see you from down south in Florida!

We’ll let the 2011 Canadians at the Mini O’s get the last word this week. “See you at the races…”