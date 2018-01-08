Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

It’s nice to have made it back to snowy London, Ontario. You know how they always talk about the weather predictions in the Farmer’s Almanac or whatever? Well, they called for an unusually high amount of snow for this winter and they apparently nailed it. As I sit here typing, snow continues to fall at about a 45-degree angle out our front window. And it just won’t stop…

This past weekend, I was planning on driving to round 1 of the 2018 Amsoil Arenacross Series in Dayton, Ohio. My plan was to do a one-day trek, in and out. Yes, it’s a ridiculous plan, but it’s just the way it is, sometimes.

Fortunately, I got a message from Terry Doherty saying he was planning to head to Dayton from Kingston and could pass through London on the way and pick me up. It would mean leaving Friday and not returning until Sunday, but to have someone else to drive with on the 6-hour drive made a lot of sense. Kieran Doherty was set to make his Pro Arenacross racing debut, and, of course, his dad wasn’t going to miss it, and neither was I.

As I sat here at my place typing the Frid’Eh Update and waiting for Terry to arrive, I couldn’t help but notice it had been snowing for a few hours here in my home town. I fired Terry a text telling him to be careful because the roads were sure to be a mess around here.

He received my text and replied that he was only about 40 minutes away. How could that be??? Traffic would surely be at a standstill in these conditions, no? Terry added that he’s been cruising along at full speed under crystal blue skies the entire way and was closing in on London in record time while I, literally, couldn’t see out my front window. That’s the snow belt for ya, folks.

You see, London sits just east of the lower end of Lake Huron. The prevailing winds take moisture off the lake and drops it right here on our heads in London like clockwork. If you look at a winter radar map, you can watch the “streamers” blow off the lake directly across our path. Seriously, Terry didn’t see any new snow until he was inside the London boundary. And there was a lot!

As we decided which highway to take to get across the border into Michigan – Port Huron or Detroit – bogged down snowy traffic here in the city made the decision for us. We weren’t going to hop in the bumper-to-bumper, Friday afternoon traffic and head back across the city toward the 401, so the 402 to Sarnia and Port Huron was chosen.

Now, the 402 tends to get hit by a lot of storms, so I messaged Kyle Thompson in Brigden (just outside Sarnia) and asked him how bad the weather was. He sent back a photo of bluebird skies! How could this be???

Well, the entry to the 402 at London was closed and that meant finding a back road route to an on ramp to the 401, but the weather was going to make this pretty tense.

Guess what? As soon as we started getting outside London, you could see the sun start to brighten in the distant sky. When we were just 10 minutes outside the city limits, the sun was up, the snow had stopped, and the roads were bare and dry. It’s amazing what the Great Lakes will do to certain areas around here! It was smooth sailing and the rest of the very boring drive down I-75 was a breeze.

(I really wanted to type something about the fact that Terry hates seat belts and has a bad habit of sitting in the left lane, but I won’t…)

www.nuttercenter.com photo

Round 1 took place in the Nutter Center on the campus of Wright State University. Wright State is named so because of the Wright Brothers. It’s called the Nutter Center because Ervin J. Nutter put in the initial $1.5M to get the building started back in 1986. The Wright Brothers are considered the first name in flight and were residents of Dayton.

The series hadn’t been to Dayton in 6 years and everyone agreed that this building was one of the nicest on the tour, and they were happy to be there.

Check out the full house for round 1. The MC asked everyone to turn on their phone flashlights to honour the colour guard, and it was a pretty cool effect.

We had two Canadians making their Pro Amsoil Arenacross debuts, Kieran Doherty and Tanner Ward.

#664 Kieran Doherty:

AX Lites:

Qualified 79th (top 30 move on to the night program)

No Night Program.

Kingston’s #664 Kieran Doherty didn’t make the night show Saturday. Also, during Amateur Day Sunday, a hard impact over the finish line double may have left him with a broken left wrist.* He’s off to the hospital now so we’ll know more soon. | Bigwave photo

*As I was typing this, I received a message from Terry Doherty: “Broken wrist – may need surgery. Casted the entire arm for now.”

Good luck, Kieran.

#184 Tanner Ward:

AX Lites:

Qualified 24th (top 30 moved on to the night program)

Heat 2: 9th

LCQ: 12th

No Main.

250AX:

Qualified 28th (top 30 moved on to the night program)

Heat 2: 13th

LCQ: 9th

No Main.

#184 Tanner Ward had the speed to keep moving on in the program, but starting from the 2nd row made that very difficult. You need to qualify higher to get a better spot on the gate.| Bigwave photo

The series moves on to Worcester, MA this coming weekend.

We will have a full photo report on the site later, so we’ll leave the details of the Pro Night for then.

All I’ll say now is that defending champion, #1 Gavin Faith, won both 250 AX mains. | Bigwave photo

Saturday Dayton Arenacross – January 6, 2018
Wright State University- The Nutter Center

AX Lites East Class
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Main
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – GARRETT MARCHBANKS
COALVILLE, UT
#282
 9th
00:22.620		 1st
Heat 2		 1st
 
Honda
2nd – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#14
 6th
00:22.420		 1st
Heat 1		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
3rd – ISAAC TEASDALE
ROBBINSVILLE, NC
#21
 1st
00:22.249		 4th
Heat 2		 3rd
 
Honda
4th – JARED LESHER
BALL GROUND, GA
#13
 3rd
00:22.362		 5th
Heat 1		 4th
 
Kawasaki
5th – KYLE BITTERMAN
WEST PELZER, SC
#581
 8th
00:22.612		 3rd
Heat 2		 5th
 
KTM
6th – RICHARD JACKSON
HOLDENVILLE, OK
#23
 11th
00:22.702		 4th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Husqvarna
7th – JORDAN BAILEY
ORLANDO, FL
#133
 23rd
00:23.243		 8th
Heat 1		 1st
LCQ 1		 7th
 
Husqvarna
8th – JOSH MOSIMAN
MENIFEE, CA
#71
 7th
00:22.490		 2nd
Heat 1		 8th
 
KTM
9th – DYLAN ROUSE
FLORENCE, KY
#158
 25th
00:23.275		 7th
Heat 2		 9th
 
Honda
10th – JEREMY HAND
MANTUA, OH
#332
 19th
00:23.121		 7th
Heat 1		 10th
 
KTM
11th – TJ ALBRIGHT
MOUNT MARION, NY
#422
 18th
00:23.119		 11th
Heat 1		 2nd
LCQ 1		 11th
 
Kawasaki
12th – MASON KERR
ALTOONA, IA
#597
 26th
00:23.288		 6th
Heat 1		 12th
 
Honda
13th – JERRY ROBIN
CORCORAN, MN
#189
 2nd
00:22.329		 3rd
Heat 1		 13th
 
Yamaha
14th – LUKE NEESE
JAMESTOWN, NC
#125
 13th
00:22.918		 5th
Heat 2		 14th
 
Yamaha
15th – DILLON CLOYED
PAPILLION, NE
#197
 21st
00:23.215		 6th
Heat 2		 15th
 
Kawasaki
16th – SHANE SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#351
 4th
00:22.369		 2nd
Heat 2

250AX Class
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Bracket
Winner		 Main 1
Finish		 Main 2
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – GAVIN FAITH
DUNCOMBE, IA
#1
 2nd
00:21.031		 2nd
Heat 1		   1st
 		 1st
 
Kawasaki
2nd – TRAVIS SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#3
 4th
00:21.317		 2nd
Heat 2		 1st
 		 4th
 		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
3rd – JACOB HAYES
GREENSBORO, NC
#90
 8th
00:22.125		 3rd
Heat 2		   3rd
 		 3rd
 
Honda
4th – JACE OWEN
MATTOON, IL
#5
 3rd
00:21.065		 1st
Heat 1		   5th
 		 4th
 
Honda
5th – CHRIS BLOSE
PHOENIX, AZ
#2
 1st
00:20.741		 1st
Heat 2		   2nd
 		 9th
 
Kawasaki
6th – GARED STEINKE
WOODLAND, CA
#4
 5th
00:21.617		 10th
Heat 2		 1st
LCQ 1		   6th
 		 5th
 
KTM
7th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
BETHESDA, OH
#9
 7th
00:21.723		 4th
Heat 1		   7th
 		 6th
 
KTM
8th – CODY VAN BUSKIRK
HARVARD, IL
#7
 6th
00:21.705		 8th
Heat 1		 2nd
LCQ 1		   9th
 		 8th
 
Kawasaki
9th – LANE STALEY
CHILLICOTHE, OH
#740
 16th
00:22.735		 4th
Heat 2		   14th
 		 7th
 
Kawasaki
10th – KYLE BITTERMAN
WEST PELZER, SC
#581
 10th
00:22.306		 3rd
Heat 1		   8th
 		 14th
 
Kawasaki
11th – JACOB WILLIAMSON
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
#373
 11th
00:22.449		 7th
Heat 1		   11th
 		 11th
 
Husqvarna
12th – MICHAEL MOSIMAN
SEBASTOPOL, CA
#64
 13th
00:22.602		 6th
Heat 2		   10th
 		 13th
 
Honda
13th – JARED LESHER
BALL GROUND, GA
#13
 15th
00:22.728		 6th
Heat 1		   12th
 		 12th
 
Kawasaki
14th – SHANE SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#351
 14th
00:22.685		 5th
Heat 1		   16th
 		 10th
 
Honda
15th – JEREMY HAND
MANTUA, OH
#332
 24th
00:23.058		 7th
Heat 2		   13th
 		 15th
 
Suzuki
16th – STEVE ROMAN
APOLLO, PA
#731
 21st
00:22.979		 5th
Heat 2		   15th
 		 16th
 

Round 2: Jan 13-14 DCU Center, Worcester, MA

 

Also on Sunday, we had Canadians, #477 Ryder Snelgrove and #158 Nathan Snelgrove, racing in the little bike classes. I have photos of both, but seem to have forgotten my camera in Terry’s car, so it is now in Kingston until I can figure out a way to get it home…

Canadian brothers, #158 Nathan Snelgrove and #477 Ryder Snelgrove, raced Amateur Day on Sunday. | Bigwave iPhone photo

#477 Ryder Snelgrove:

51 (4-6) Ltd. – 3rd

#158 Nathan Snelgrove:

51 (4-8) Ltd. – 5th

51 (7-8) Ltd. – 5th

But what about the first round of Supercross, you ask? Well, Jeff McConkey‘s first ‘McThoughts‘ column of the 2018 Supercross season is sitting in my inbox, so I’ll leave it to him to talk about what happened.

We DID have Canadian #497 Brock Leitner lining up trying to make it into the night program at A1. We’ll give Brock a call later this afternoon to get his thoughts, but here are his results:

All I’m going to add is that it was really hard to watch Eli Tomac fumble around with his pants like that. It left me thinking he must have hit his head as well as his shoulder to be acting like that. Hopefully, it’s nothing that will keep him out of competition because he was killing it early on.

Oh, and congratulations to Ryan Lockhart who was another Canadian racing south of the border over the weekend. ‘The Newf’ lined up for an Arenacross in Pasco, Washington, and took 4th in the Pro Class behind Carson Brown, Collin Jurin, and another “local fast kid,” Which is what Ryan told me in a morning phone call. The race was part of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Northwest Arenacross Nationals that will head to Monroe, WA next on January 13th.

Results weren’t posted on the site at the time, so we’ll have to watch for those later.

Anyway, it’s time for me to get outside and use the neighbour’s snowblower…again. We received another 10cms of snow and it’s now above freezing. There’s NO WAY I’m shoveling that heavy snow. Have a great week, everyone.

Team PRMX’s Julien asked me if I got any shots of his rider, #373 Jacob Williamson, in Dayton. I figured this one was good for a “Mondays” meme and a “See you at the races…” final shot. | Bigwave photo

 

 