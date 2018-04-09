Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to another week starting out with a little Morning Coffee. Well, I think we finally got what we’ve been looking for with the new Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour — a real motocross happening.

So far this season, the racing has been good but the amount of spectators in the buildings to witness it has left a lot to be desired. As we all know, motocross is the most exciting sport on the planet and should be enjoyed by racing fans everywhere. Unfortunately, the turn-out has been sparse at the arenas…until this past weekend.

When I showed up at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena on the outskirts of Sarnia, Ontario, Saturday morning, I was surprised to see the parking lot already filling up. Had everyone showed up early to watch the amateur racing? Were there that many locals racing?

It turns out, Lambton College was having an open house that same day in the building adjacent to the Arenacross. Kids and parents were all there to check out the facility for possible schooling.

I drove down the laneway a little farther until I pulled up to the arena we’d be using and the parking lot was pretty much empty, aside from the vehicles of the amateur racers. Business as usual, I thought.

I was able to park the DMX Van nice and close to the building and James Lissimore and I grabbed all our camera equipment and headed inside.

The smiling face of Lisa Snider was the first we saw, and she was happy to tell us we had a nice room to work in right next to the track…and the food.

I carried a folding table downstairs and we set ourselves up in the room that was literally 20 feet from the first turn of the track. This was going to be perfect!

Amateur practice was going on so we headed out and took some photos to see what the lighting was going to be like. Tyler Spikman was already there and told us it was good. It was also great to see Randy Wiebe there shooting, too.

There were full gates of amateurs trying to make it to the finals int heir respective classes that would give them the opportunity to race during the night program.

After snagging a bunch of amateur racing photos and eating catered lunch with the Jetwerx crew, it was time for Pro practice.

There was some more amateur racing and then it was time for the Pros to hit the track for practice at around 3.

It was great to see a few new faces around the pits. #9 Cade Clason was back in Canada to race on the Sky Racing Holeshot Motorsports Honda team for the first time. He’s got some new jewellery on his left hand and was excited to make his Arenacross debut with us.

#23 Jason Benny was going to line up on his PRMX Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki for the first time, too. While the rest of the team took the weekend off from racing the Supercross series, Jason would fly the flag in Sarnia.

#72 Kyle Keast was also going to give indoor racing another shot. We joked that I didn’t think I’d seen him race like this since the ill-fated Wallaceburg Arenacross way back in 2011 or something. He told me his intention was actually to do the entire series but that he and his Alpha Motocross team with #156 Cole Wilson and Ross Thirnbeck will do the final 2 rounds (Kyle and Cole raced Sarnia).

Another notable named added to the starting gate was #733 Steve Mages. Steve has lots of indoor experience, so he was a great addition to the series.

Spikman, Dave Snider, and I sat up in the restaurant with front row seats and gobbled down some early dinner before the riders hit the track for practice. It was great to see Dave and catch up on anything we’d missed since the final round of the outdoor series last summer. The burger was good, too.

Practice was delayed about 40 minutes as the crew made a few changes to the track before the top guys hit it. The finish line double was reworked and ruts were scraped.

The dirt was something many riders hadn’t seen before. I had several comments from photos we’d posted that it looked muddy. Yes, the dirt looked dark as if it would be wet and sloppy, but it wasn’t. It was a clay-based soil that was perfectly moist. So perfect, in fact, that was all joked that there was literally 100% traction. Seriously, if you got off balance or made a slight wrong move, the bike went that way…immediately. It was something the riders would have to adapt to, if they wanted to do well.

Riders practiced a few starts and even the 450’s barely threw up any roost. You could grab an inside line anytime you wanted, with or without a berm. It was weird.

250 Pro Practice

450 Pro Practice

As soon as practice ended, I decided the internet wasn’t fast or strong enough at the arena to upload a photo report, so I packed up and looked for a Starbucks. Luckily, there is just about everything you could possibly need just down the road.

A grandé dark roast later and I had uploaded a bunch of shots and posted it to the site. You can check it out here if you haven’t yet: http://www.directmotocross.com/sarnia-arenacross-practice-photos/

I was running out of time and had to hurry back to the arena to catch the Pit Party. As I neared the lot, something strange happened…I ran into a bunch of cars heading the same direction. Could it be? Were people showing up to check out this great racing action or were they just going to some sort of assembly at the college?

The closer I got, the more I realized, yes, they were all flocking to check out some Arenacross action! This was pretty exciting.

As I pulled into the lot and tried to head for my same parking spot, it became obvious that there was going to be no chance of that. The parking area was jammed full! People were being ushered to different areas to find a place to park! Although it meant a farther walk for me, I was thrilled with what I was seeing. People were coming to watch motocross!

Earlier in the day, we were told that all but 300 seats had been pre-sold. We assumed this was just some exaggerated boasting and that there would be hardly a soul in the stands when the night show started, but we were very wrong. The place was actually filling up!

It was so great to see all these people heading to the races. Was it because local boy, #16 Cole Thompson, was leading the series? I’m sure that had an awful lot to do with it. Sarnia is also on the border with Port Hurin in Michigan, so that is also a big help.

Justin Thompson from Jetwerx also commented that because this was their home town, they were able to make a bigger promotional push and that helped too. Whatever the reason, the arena was full, and it looked great.

If you didn’t get a chance to watch the broadcast live, they suffered the same wifi problems as me and there were a few drops in the show. They were solid for both mains, so you can watch them both here:

I’ll tell the full story of the Heats etc. later in the Photo Report, so I’ll get that up as soon as possible today.

Here’s a look at the Sarnia results and the point standings (unofficial) as we head into the final double-header weekend in Barrie:

CLASH – Overall Finish Positions

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

Seattle Supercross Highlights

Shelby Turner Wins in Washington

Fast forward to 12:30

I’ve scoured the internet looking for the official results but had no luck. I DID find another Canadian, Kevin Dyck, from BC who finished 2nd in his class and 5th overall.

Also, in that photo with Shelby in top spot, that’s Alberta racer, Courtney Schmale, in 3rd spot. If 2nd is also Canadian, I’m sorry.

Kaven Benoit Races Another GNCC/Felicia Robichaud Gets 7th

OK, that’s surely enough to get you through another cup on this Monday morning. I’ve got to get to work on getting stuff up from this weekend in Sarnia. I’ve also got to call the 2 winners as they got out of there pretty quickly Saturday night. I wanted to talk with Shawn Maffenbeier, but I was interviewing someone else when he walked by on his way out.

Have a great week and we’ll see you in Barrie this coming weekend.

PS Can we all just settle down on the protesting? When people get bumped off the track, they move along and enter the track as soon as they can. It seems to be happening at every round, so far. Let’s get on with the racing so we can publish accurate results for the event and points for the season.