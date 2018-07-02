Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Happy Canada Day, everyone.

From Wikipedia:

Canada Day (French: Fête du Canada) is the national day of Canada. A federal statutory holiday, it celebrates the anniversary of the July 1, 1867, coming into force of the Constitution Act, 1867 (then called the British North America Act, 1867), which united the three separate colonies of the Province of Canada, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada.[1][2][3] Originally called Dominion Day (French: Le Jour de la Confédération), the holiday was renamed in 1982, the year the Canada Act was passed. Canada Day celebrations take place throughout the country, as well as in various locations around the world, attended by Canadians living abroad.

Although Canada existed prior to 1867, within both the French and British empires, Canada Day is often informally referred to as “Canada’s birthday”, particularly in the popular press.[4][5][6] However, the term “birthday” can be seen as an oversimplification, as Canada Day is the anniversary of only one important national milestone on the way to the country’s full independence, namely the joining on July 1, 1867, of the colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a wider British federation of four provinces (the colony of Canada being divided into the provinces of Ontario and Quebec upon Confederation). Canada became a “kingdom in its own right” within the British Empire named the Dominion of Canada.[n 1][8][9][10][11] Although still a British colony, Canada gained an increased level of political control and governance over its own affairs, the British parliament and Cabinet maintaining political control over certain areas, such as foreign affairs, national defence, and constitutional changes. Canada gradually gained increasing independence over the years, notably with the passage of the Statute of Westminster in 1931, until finally becoming completely independent with the passing of the 1982 Constitution Act which served to fully patriate the Canadian constitution.[12]

Under the federal Holidays Act,[13] Canada Day is observed on July 1, unless that date falls on a Sunday, in which case July 2 is the statutory holiday. Celebratory events will generally still take place on July 1, even though it is not the legal holiday.[14] If it falls on a Saturday, any businesses normally closed that day will usually dedicate the following Monday (July 3) as a day off.

This was our second and final weekend off from the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour before we go 5 weekends straight to determine our champions. With the next 2 rounds being Sand Del Lee in Ottawa and then Gopher Dunes outside London, the riders were very lucky the races weren’t held this weekend because the heat and humidity were off the charts!

35 degrees Celsius and humidity up at the level that made it feel like it was in the mid-40’s. It was absolutely gross and would have meant an attrition rate not seen in recent years.

What it meant for me was that I saw the inside of a variety store I’ve cycled past since the early 1990’s in the small hamlet of Delaware, southwest of the city. Let me back up a little…

I’ve always been that weirdo who waits until high noon to go for a run or ride when on vacation in Mexico or anywhere tropical. The locals usually think I’m crazy, but I love exercising in the blazing heat. So, on Saturday, when it hit 35, I figured it was the perfect time to hop on the Scott Addict and head from a 45K ride.

But here’s a big part of the problem: our neighbours just had a new swimming pool put in and we got the invite to head over late Friday afternoon. Several other couples on the crescent also headed over and it turned into a little bit of a backyard block party.

Emily and I very rarely drink anymore and so when the clock struck 2am and we were still in wading around in the pool with fresh beverages in our hands, we should have know Saturday was going to suck.

In fact, as some point, Joel figured the 86-degree water was just a bit too cold and punched the heater up over 90! It was basically like a cool hot tub and nobody left the water for hours!

Anyway, not only was Saturday ridiculously hot, but I went into it already dehydrated. That is not a good mix, as I was soon to prove.

With my temples already throbbing as I left the driveway, off I went through Springbank Park, through Byron and out into the rolling country roads outside of the city. In hindsight, I knew I was in trouble when I was still in my driveway, but my stubbornness didn’t let that stop me.

I don’t know if any of you reading this have ever “hit the wall” or “bonked” before, but I have. That’s another story for another time, but, let’s just say that I remember the signs that led to my complete collapse, and I never want to go through that experience again.

It starts with the continued thought of how damn hot it is, how tired you are, and why you’re not going faster or home yet. You start to get a little cranky and even start asking yourself if you can recite your name and address. It starts to get dangerous.

I realized that with every tiny little climb my heartrate was going through the roof and I was having a hard time getting it back down to normal.

I phoned Emily at home and said I think I may have to head to Sharon Creek Provincial Park, jump in the water, and wait for her to come pick me up. When she asked where I was and realized that was still 20 minutes away, she said to just stop where I was and she’d be there as quickly as she could.

OK, I thought, I’ll go to the 3-way stop at the main intersection, sit in the shade and wait.

When I got there, I realized there is a corner store that’s been there forever that I’d never gone into, and I knew they’d have air conditioning!

I leaned my bike outside and wandered in. The store owner behind the counter couldn’t have been nicer. He asked if I was all right and then went into the back and came out with a cold, wet, facecloth for me to cool down with.

We talked about the history of the store and, as customers came in, we all talked about how stupid you’d have to be to cycle in this heat. One guy added, “That’s got to be the most uncomfortable-looking seat I’ve ever seen!” I agreed that it looks pretty slender, but it actually feels fine and that it was the least of my worries on this day.

Emily called and told me to grab a drink that she’d pay for when she got there, so I looked for something cold and full of electrolytes. I was sweating profusely, and that’s actually a great sign. It’s when you’re bone dry and feeling like that when you are in for more trouble. The sweating meant I actually had something to sweat and I started to feel better.

More and more people came and left the little store, buying lottery tickets, cold drinks and cigarettes. Emily showed up, put the bike in the back of the van and off we went.

As we drove away, I looked at the temperature gauge and it read 35 and it was the furthest thing from a dry heat you can imagine. Ugh, what a fool.

No, I hadn’t hit the wall, but the signs were all there that it was where I was heading, so my age and experience told me to shut it down before I ended up in the ditch of as a hood ornament. I don’t regret my decision but I do feel like a bit of an idiot. I should have taken the hint when I didn’t see a single other bike on the usually busy roads in that area.

Anyway, it took the rest of the afternoon to start feeling normal and after hydrating and relaxing Saturday night, I went out and got my revenge on that route Sunday. It was still scorching hot, but I was back to actually enjoying the feeling after not waking up dehydrated. I got back on the horse and am patting myself on the back right here at the end of this story.

Your key takeaway here is that riders would have been totally screwed if the Sand Del Lee or especially the Gopher Dunes Nationals were held this week. We don’t often get to 35 in these parts, and when you add the sickening humidity we had, it would have been almost impossible to get through 2 motos in Courtland.

Oh, and if you’re already here in Ontario and getting ready for Ottawa this coming weekend, look at what’s in store for you in our nation’s capital:

Next weekend looks acceptable, but that mid-week heat is going to make for some heavy propane use for traveling RV’s!

It was partly due to the weather but mostly due to the fact that no Canadians were heading across the border that we didn’t make our way to Southwick this weekend.

There were early rumours that it might be our first look at Jeremy Medaglia this season, but he told me that he considered it but then decided against it. We’ll have to wait until this week at his home race in Ottawa for that.

Riders I spoke with seemed to heading toward racing the AMA once our series is finished, meaning we should have a strong contingent of Canucks at the final Lucas Oil Pro Motocross round at Ironman in Indiana, August 25th.

Here’s a look at what happened at Southwick:

#95 Joey Crown headed to Southwick on his own to race his KTM 350 in the 450 class. We’ll try to grab him for an interview this week, but he had a very solid 2nd moto, taking 12th. He crashed in the first moto and could do no better than 29th. The combination put him up in 13th on the day.

MXGP of Indonesia

MX2 – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin RSA KNMV HON 20 25 45 2 64 Covington, Thomas USA MUL HUS 25 18 43 3 61 Prado, Jorge ESP RFME KTM 18 20 38 4 919 Watson, Ben GBR ACU YAM 15 22 37 5 1 Jonass, Pauls LAT LAMSF KTM 22 14 36 6 193 Geerts, Jago BEL FMB YAM 14 15 29 7 19 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN DMU HUS 16 12 28 8 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KNMV KTM 11 16 27 9 747 Cervellin, Michele ITA FMI YAM 13 11 24 10 29 Jacobi, Henry GER DMSB HUS 10 13 23 11 811 Sterry, Adam GBR ACU KAW 12 10 22 12 95 Furlotti, Simone ITA FMI YAM 6 9 15 13 127 Rodriguez, Anthony VEN FMV YAM 7 8 15 14 172 Van doninck, Brent BEL FMB HUS 8 7 15 15 325 Delvintor Alfarizi, Muhammad INA IMI HUS 5 6 11 16 206 Ismayana, Diva INA IMI HUS 4 5 9 17 98 Vaessen, Bas NED KNMV HON 9 0 9 18 204 Maksum, Hilman INA IMI HUS 3 4 7 19 281 Pattipi, Yosua INA IMI HUS 2 3 5 20 66 Larranaga Olano, Iker ESP RFME HUS 1 0 1 MX2 – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG EUR ESP ITA POR RUS LAT GER GBR FRA ITA INA INA CZE BEL SUI BUL TUR NED ITA 1 1 Jonass, Pauls LAT KTM 510 25-25 25-25 25-25 18-12 22-14 25-25 22-16 25-22 25-25 18-15 20-20 22-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 61 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 503 5-14 22-22 22-20 25-22 25-25 22-22 11-25 22-25 22-22 20-25 22-25 18-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 19 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 394 20-22 20-20 20-18 20-5 18-22 18-16 25-22 6-16 0-0 22-18 16-22 16-12 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 919 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 376 18-18 11-14 7-13 10-14 16-20 20-15 16-18 18-18 15-18 12-14 18-16 15-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 10 Vlaanderen, C. RSA HON 331 3-16 6-10 14-14 0-16 3-15 15-18 12-14 20-20 18-20 9-16 12-15 20-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 64 Covington, T. USA HUS 297 11-3 14-16 4-2 16-25 0-0 4-7 20-0 8-4 20-12 25-20 25-18 25-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 193 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 275 9-11 18-8 0-4 14-8 2-7 9-12 18-20 9-11 5-14 16-22 15-14 14-15 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 747 Cervellin, M. ITA YAM 230 13-0 – – – – 15-10 10-5 14-20 10-13 15-14 11-11 13-13 8-11 13-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 29 Jacobi, Henry GER HUS 223 16-5 8-0 9-0 22-11 12-13 0-8 15-9 16-13 14-16 0-0 11-2 10-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 46 Pootjes, Davy NED KTM 218 2-7 12-12 6-8 13-15 0-6 10-6 6-15 10-12 3-13 11-0 14-10 11-16

MXGP – GP Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Fed. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 84 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KNMV KTM 22 25 47 2 222 Cairoli, Antonio ITA FMI KTM 25 22 47 3 461 Febvre, Romain FRA FFM YAM 16 20 36 4 243 Gajser, Tim SLO AMZS HON 18 18 36 5 25 Desalle, Clement BEL FMB KAW 20 13 33 6 259 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED KNMV KTM 14 16 30 7 21 Paulin, Gautier FRA MCM HUS 15 14 29 8 99 Anstie, Max GBR ACU HUS 10 15 25 9 777 Bobryshev, Evgeny RUS MFR SUZ 12 12 24 10 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI FMS YAM 13 11 24 11 77 Lupino, Alessandro ITA FMI KAW 8 10 18 12 89 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL FMB YAM 11 6 17 13 100 Searle, Tommy GBR ACU KAW 5 9 14 14 33 Lieber, Julien BEL FMB KAW 9 5 14 15 42 Waters, Todd AUS MA HON 6 7 13 16 92 Guillod, Valentin SUI FMS KTM 7 4 11 17 12 Nagl, Maximilian GER DMSB TM 0 8 8 18 22 Strijbos, Kevin BEL FMB KTM 4 3 7 19 24 Simpson, Shaun GBR ACU YAM 3 2 5 20 336 Stewart, Lewis AUS IMI HUS 2 1 3 21 701 Sondakh, Andre INA IMI KTM 1 0 1 22 27 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU LMSF HON 0 0 0 23 705 Hanif Kusparwanto, Rizky INA IMI HUS 0 0 0 24 162 Hendro, Farhan INA IMI HUS 0 0 0 25 288 Lazaroni, Aldi INA IMI HUS 0 0 0

MXGP – World Championship Classification Pos Nr Rider Nat. Bike Total ARG EUR ESP ITA POR RUS LAT GER GBR FRA ITA INA INA CZE BEL SUI BUL TUR NED ITA 1 84 Herlings, J. NED KTM 533 22-25 25-25 22-22 25-25 25-25 20-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 25-25 – – 22-25 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 2 222 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 521 25-22 22-22 25-25 18-22 22-22 22-16 22-22 15-16 22-22 20-22 25-25 25-22 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3 25 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 407 20-20 13-14 18-18 22-20 0-20 25-22 16-16 16-18 18-18 22-15 22-1 20-13 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 4 461 Febvre, Romain FRA YAM 390 18-16 15-16 20-16 20-14 16-18 14-20 20-0 18-14 16-20 14-18 16-15 16-20 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 5 243 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 368 – – 12-8 13-15 16-13 20-16 16-18 12-18 22-22 20-16 18-20 15-22 18-18 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 6 21 Paulin, G. FRA HUS 363 15-15 14-20 14-20 15-16 18-0 18-15 18-20 20-20 3-6 13-16 18-20 15-14 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 7 259 Coldenhoff, G. NED KTM 319 11-10 16-18 10-14 14-18 14-15 0-12 13-15 12-15 15-15 16-14 12-10 14-16 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 8 91 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 279 14-0 11-13 15-6 13-11 13-14 12-13 7-13 10-11 9-13 15-13 13-16 13-11 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 9 89 Van Horebeek, J. BEL YAM 257 16-18 20-0 11-13 11-15 15-13 15-3 15-14 14-0 14-0 5-7 8-13 11-6 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – 10 12 Nagl, M. GER TM 211 8-13 10-7 12-10 8-0 9-11 5-11 9-8 9-13 10-7 8-9 14-12 0-8

OK, lots to do today before we make our way to Ottawa Tuesday. Enjoy your long weekend, and we’ll see you all this coming week. Let’s leave you with this amazing gift from Troy Smith at Maple Ridge Motorsports for Ryan Lockhart: