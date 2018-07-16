Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to another week. Yep, it’s Monday again and Gopher Dunes has come and gone. Does anyone else feel like the summers just fly by? Time seems to drag along in the off-season and then when we hit the summer series, you blink your eyes and we’re crowning a couple champions and heading for hockey season! OK, Supercross season is more topical here, so we’ll go with that.

Speaking of time flying by, one of my closest, life-long buddies just turned 50 this past Saturday. Anyone remember when I drove that crazy old 1989 Buick Electra Estate Wagon and lived at my friend’s place? Well, that was Craig.

His GF, Cathy, set up a great get-together downtown here in London and we were all to meet downtown at a place called Joe Kool’s, a mainstay here in town. Well, after spending 12.5 hours in that sun, heat, and humidity on Saturday, I came home, posted the racing results from the day, downloaded the post-race podcast interviews and got them up on the site.

By that time, it was around 10:30 and I really started to feel the effects of the long day in the sun. I started to get a nasty headache and couldn’t seem to drink enough water. The bottom line is that there was no way I was going to be able to meet everyone downtown for a celebratory beverage.

I feel like a real jerk about this, but I know I just couldn’t bring myself to leave the house, even for one drink. Motocross just got in the way of a pretty big occasion and I feel horrible about not seeing my buddy on this big day. He came out for my last birthday and even stayed out right until the very end.

Craig, I’m using this platform to say I’m sorry I wasn’t there. I hope you know I would have been there right to the end with you had I been able to function at anywhere near a normal level. I woke up early and had to be back at the track in that silly heat and humidity again Sunday, and I still feel completely drained from it.

He wouldn’t answer my text or my phone call. I know damn well he doesn’t read this, but it makes me feel a little better typing this out.

And now back to our regularly scheduled program…

Did you watch the races at Gopher Dunes this past weekend? Were you there in person? Did you watch the live stream? Wow, what an event. Derek, Wayne, Frank, and the entire crew did an amazing job having the grounds ready for this one – they always do.

The coolest part of the park this year was the ability the crowd had to get right inside the action. They fenced off a bunch of new areas that allowed people pretty full access to every part of the track.

Yes, it made things interesting for us photographer types to maneuver the track, but I’m fortunate to be tall enough that I was able to scissor step the fence just about anywhere I wanted and not do any damage to the new fencing or my shorts. I’m sure it made for a better experience for those who took advantage of it.

Also, about half way through the afternoon, I spoke with Jetwerx head honcho, Justin Thompson, and commented that there were so many people there that it looked to be at or near a record. He said that from the numbers he’d seen, it was definitely a record.

I’m not 100% sure if he meant a Gopher Dunes all-time record or a Summer of 2018 record, but there were a ton of people there. They were lined up down the highway waiting to get in! It was a really positive sign.

I also spoke with Derek Schuster on Sunday about the Saturday crowd and he couldn’t confirm the final tally, but he went off where they had to put people for parking and said it was definitely a really good year.

All in all, it really looked like something big was going on there just outside the small town of Courtland that sits just outside the bigger town of Tillsonburg that sits 20 minutes south of the city of Woodstock that is 35 minutes east of the 400 000 person city of London.

I’d also like to thank Jimmy and the Rockstar Hospitality Rig for their…hospitality, again this weekend. The first thing I do when I get to the races is go see Jimmy and plug all my chargers into their wall inside the air-conditioned trailer to be ready for the day. While I’m there, I usually see what they’ve got left behind in the food bins, and it’s usually a lot!

Coffee, drinks, and some food all help to make the day go smoothly for us weary media types. Seriously, it’s a pretty big part of our days, so thanks, guys.

Gopher Dunes is the reputed king of tough tracks in Canada. I always like to say that even if you’re lying to yourself, you’ve got to say that you enjoy the tough conditions of The Dunes. Once it’s got you beat, mentally, it’s got you beat physically, too.

Telling yourself that you’re tough enough to pound out two motos in the crazy heat and humidity on a track that gets so rough a normal person would give in, is truly half the battle.

With that in mind, we thought it would be fun to walk around Friday afternoon and ask riders and mechanics one simple question: Do You Enjoy Racing at Gopher Dunes? I’d like to think this video will be one I go back to for years to come, because some of the answers are instant classics. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out, here it is for you:

Note: in case you forget, Christophe Poucel famously looked at Derek Schuster at the end of the day last summer and said, “Your track is shit!

There were some new faces from the USA racing this past weekend and that always adds some intrigue to our race days. How would the sand specialists, #376 Chris Canning, #46 Ryan Dowd, and sand legend #160 John Dowd, do?

Well, as you saw in that video, John wasn’t a huge fan of some of the big jumps at this year’s version of the track, so he even decided to sit out moto 2 after getting 19th in moto1 on his 250 2-stroke. It sucked not seeing him out there to finish the day, but as you age, you know your limitations and know what’s best. He’s not a guy who wants to roll around outside the top 10, so he was packed up and ready to go before the final moto even began.

His son, Ryan, had a very solid 2nd moto, getting 9th, after being forced out of the first moto with a DNF. That put him 24th overall and will, no doubt, have him chomping at the bit for 2019.

Chris Canning made his first trip here and looked comfortable in the seep sand, taking 7th (8-7). We spoke with him at the end of the day, so you can listen to what he had to say right here:

Here are the results and the updated point standings for the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour after 6 of 9 rounds:

Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour

Gopher Dunes

Courtland, ON

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Ladies – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #2 KTM  EVE BRODEUR
, QC		 1st 1st 60
 2nd  #10 Kawasaki  ISABELLE THIBAULT
 2nd 4th 50
 3rd  #517 Honda  TAYLOR MILLER
 5th 2nd 48
 4th  #14 Honda  BRITTANI MAJCHER
 3rd 8th 43
 5th  #4 Kawasaki  LIZ BURKE
ROLLO BAY, NS		 7th 5th 40
 6th  #198 KTM  JULIA KRZEMIEN
 6th 6th 40
 7th  #31 Yamaha  MEGAN BRODEUR
, QC		 13th 3rd 38
 8th  #15 Kawasaki  EDEN NETELKOS
 10th 7th 35
 9th  #138 Yamaha  MARIAH GAUTHIER
CHAPLEAU, ON		 8th 10th 34
 10th  #241 Husqvarna  SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
 4th 16th 33
 11th  #381 KTM  KELCEY JONES
FRASERVILL, ON		 9th 11th 32
 12th  #6 Yamaha  CARRIE DAVIS
WEST KINGSTON, RI		 12th 12th 28
 13th  #5 KTM  EMILIE LEVEILLE
 11th 13th 28
 14th  #927 Yamaha  ROBIN HUTCHINSON
LONDON, ON		 17th 9th 26
 15th  #728 Yamaha  GEMMA POPE
BLACKSTOCK, ON		 16th 14th 22
 16th  #110 Husqvarna  EMMA SAARELA
VICTORIA HARBOUR, ON		 14th 23rd 15
 17th  #121 Honda  MIKAILA BEACH
BADEN, ON		 20th 18th 14
 18th  #20 KTM  DOMINIQUE BRULE
 18th 20th 14
 19th  #925 KTM  DOMINIQUE DAFFE
CALGARY, AB		 19th 21st 12
 20th  #818 Kawasaki  CINDY TRUDEL
 24th 17th 11
 21st  #817 Yamaha  JADEN CARLSON
 27th 15th 11
 22nd  #81 Yamaha  OCEANNE BRODEUR
 23rd 19th 10
 23rd  #156 Honda  ERICA SOLMES
COLLINGWOOD, 0N		 15th 27th 11
 24th  #87 Honda  MICHAELA HAMM
 21st 24th 7
 25th  #470 Honda  CHARITY BACHMAN
MARSDEN, SK		 28th 22nd 4
 26th  #313 Yamaha  BRITTANY NELSON
 22nd 31st 4
 27th  #98 Yamaha  MELANIE HARVEY
 25th 30th 1
 28th  #33 KTM  MALIA GARANT
 31st 25th 1
 29th  #970 Yamaha  DANA BARRETT
 26th 29th 0
 30th  #425 Honda  AMELIA MATCHETT
SARNIA, ON		 30th 26th 0
 31st  #13 Kawasaki  ERIKA MISTELBACHER
PETERBOROUGH, ON		 32nd 28th 0
 32nd  #86 Honda  MEGAN HAMM
 29th 32nd 0
 33rd  #997 Yamaha  DELANEY BROGAN
 33rd 33rd 0
 DNF  #571 Yamaha  CATHY COULSON
TORONTO, ON		 DNF DNF 0
Ladies – POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 7/6/2018
Finish		 7/14/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – EVE BRODEUR
#2 – , QC		 1st 1st 117
2nd – TAYLOR MILLER
#517 – , 		 3rd 3rd 98 (-19)
3rd – MEGAN BRODEUR
#31 – , QC		 2nd 7th 95 (-22)
4th – LIZ BURKE
#4 – ROLLO BAY, NS		 4th 5th 84 (-33)
5th – JULIA KRZEMIEN
#198 – , 		 5th 6th 81 (-36)
6th – EDEN NETELKOS
#15 – , 		 6th 8th 75 (-42)
7th – SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
#241 – , 		 8th 10th 71 (-46)
8th – MARIAH GAUTHIER
#138 – CHAPLEAU, ON		 9th 9th 69 (-48)
9th – GEMMA POPE
#728 – BLACKSTOCK, ON		 7th 15th 60 (-57)
9th – EMILIE LEVEILLE
#5 – , 		 10th 13th 60 (-57)
11th – KELCEY JONES
#381 – FRASERVILL , ON		 13th 11th 58 (-59)
12th – ISABELLE THIBAULT
#10 – , 		 DNF 2nd 50 (-67)
13th – CARRIE DAVIS
#6 – WEST KINGSTON, RI		 15th 12th 49 (-68)
13th – ROBIN HUTCHINSON
#927 – LONDON, ON		 14th 14th 49 (-68)
15th – BRITTANI MAJCHER
#14 – , 		 4th 43 (-74)
16th – EMMA SAARELA
#110 – VICTORIA HARBOUR, ON		 12th 16th 41 (-76)
17th – CINDY TRUDEL
#818 – , 		 11th 20th 40 (-77)
18th – MIKAILA BEACH
#121 – BADEN, ON		 17th 17th 32 (-85)
19th – DOMINIQUE BRULE
#20 – , 		 18th 18th 31 (-86)
20th – BRITTANY NELSON
#313 – , 		 16th 26th 25 (-92)
250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #15 Honda  JESSE PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  1st
Heat 1		 1st 1st 60
 2nd  #18 KTM  JOSH OSBY
VALPARAISO, IN		  3rd
Heat 1		 4th 2nd 50
 3rd  #27 KTM  TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON		  7th
Heat 1		 6th 3rd 45
 4th  #12 Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON		  5th
Heat 1		 3rd 6th 45
 5th  #19 Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON		  6th
Heat 1		 7th 4th 42
 6th  #335 KTM  JOEY CROWN
METAMORA, MI		  4th
Heat 1		 5th 5th 42
 7th  #66 Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
WATERDOWN, ON		  13th
Heat 1		 8th 8th 36
 8th  #33 Yamaha  CHRISTOPHER FORTIER
LEVIA, QC		  12th
Heat 1		 12th 7th 33
 9th  #278 Kawasaki  WESTON WROZYNA
NEWTONVILEE, ON		  15th
Heat 1		 11th 9th 32
 10th  #527 Yamaha  JAKE TRICCO
COLLINGWOOD, ON		  26th
Heat 1		 13th 10th 29
 11th  #36 KTM  TAYLOR ARSENAULT
  9th
Heat 1		 14th 11th 27
 12th  #41 KTM  VINCENT LAUZON
BLAINVILLE, QC		  28th
Heat 1		 16th 12th 24
 13th  #43 Honda  JARED PETRUSKA
CALGARY, AB		  18th
Heat 1		 18th 13th 21
 14th  #40 Kawasaki  GUILLAUME ST CYR
VICTORIAVILLE, QC		  29th
Heat 1		 17th 15th 20
 15th  #23 Kawasaki  JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC		  27th
Heat 1		 19th 14th 19
 16th  #55 Yamaha  JACK WRIGHT
PORT PERRY, ON		  19th
Heat 1		 15th 21st 16
 17th  #17 Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC		  16th
Heat 1		 10th 28th 16
 18th  #58 KTM  TEREN GERBER
CORONATION, AB		  40th
Heat 1		 23rd 16th 13
 19th  #51 Husqvarna  WILLIAM CRETE
BLAINVILLE, ON		  17th
Heat 1		 22nd 18th 12
 20th  #35 Honda  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  33rd
Heat 1		 21st 20th 11
 21st  #114 Yamaha  QUINN AMYOTTE
BLACKSTOCK, ON		  20th
Heat 1		 25th 17th 10
 22nd  #1 Kawasaki  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC		  2nd
Heat 1		 2nd DNF 27
 23rd  #458 KTM  MICHAEL SWENEY
JOHNSTOWN, CO		  36th
Heat 1		 29th 19th 7
 24th  #70 KTM  MICHAEL COMTOIS
SCOTT, QC		  38th
Heat 1		 27th 22nd 4
 25th  #214 KTM  NICHOLAS LAVELLE
TERREBONNE, QC		  32nd
Heat 1		 24th 25th 3
 26th  #491 KTM  GABE GUTIERRES
  11th
Heat 1		 9th DNF 17
 27th  #416 Yamaha  CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL		  39th
Heat 1		 20th 31st 6
 28th  #157 Husqvarna  WYATT WADDELL
DELTA, BC		  45th
Heat 1		 31st 23rd 3
 29th  #764 Honda  MATT KLANN
HOWELL, MI		  14th
Heat 1		 28th 29th 0
 30th  #543 KTM  CHARLES-ETIENNE LEVEILLE
QUEBEC, 		  25th
Heat 1		 35th 24th 2
 31st  #150 Yamaha  MITCHELL MCCOLL
AURORA, ON		  41st
Heat 1		 33rd 30th 0
 32nd  #170 Husqvarna  DAMON LUKSYS
BEETON, ON		  42nd
Heat 1		 38th 26th 0
 33rd  #631 Honda  BRANDON DICKSON
GRAND RAPIDS, MI		  24th
Heat 1		 37th 27th 0
 34th  #95 Yamaha  BRYAN CORMIER
ST JOSEPH DE BEAUCE, QC		  34th
Heat 1		 26th DNF 0
 35th  #725 KTM  TODD GORDON
HAMMONTON, NJ		  37th
Heat 1		 36th 32nd 0
 36th  #672 Honda  SETH MCDOWALL
EELHI, ON		  8th
Heat 1		 30th DNF 0
 37th  #279 KTM  CEDRIC FOURNIER
, QC		  23rd
Heat 1		 32nd DNF 0
 38th  #118 Yamaha  CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA
ST JEAN SUR RICHELIE, QC		  21st
Heat 1		 34th DNF 0
 DNF  #786 KTM  DAKOTA YASKOW
NEWCASTLE, ON		  10th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #62 Honda  SAMUEL LAVOIE
DEGELIS, QC		  35th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
250 ProPOINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 5/26/2018
Finish		 6/2/2018
Finish		 6/9/2018
Finish		 6/16/2018
Finish		 7/7/2018
Finish		 7/14/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – JESSE PETTIS
#15 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 1st 1st 10th 1st 11th 1st 291
2nd – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#1 – KAMLOOPS, BC		 2nd 2nd 5th 2nd 3rd 22nd 283 (-8)
3rd – JOEY CROWN
#335 – METAMORA, MI		 3rd 4th 3rd 3rd 2nd 6th 281 (-10)
4th – JOSH OSBY
#18 – VALPARAISO, IN		 4th 3rd 2nd 16th 4th 2nd 262 (-29)
5th – MARCO CANNELLA
#66 – WATERDOWN, ON		 6th 5th 4th 4th 6th 7th 244 (-47)
6th – DYLAN WRIGHT
#12 – OTTAWA, ON		 14th 13th 1st 12th 1st 4th 230 (-61)
7th – TANNER WARD
#27 – WOODSTOCK, ON		 8th 6th 8th 5th 7th 3rd 227 (-64)
8th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#19 – WATERFORD, ON		 9th 19th 6th 17th 5th 5th 188 (-103)
9th – JARED PETRUSKA
#483 – CALGARY, AB		 5th 9th 17th 6th 10th 13th 179 (-112)
10th – TEREN GERBER
#58 – CORONATION, AB		 10th 10th 9th 7th 18th 18th 150 (-141)
11th – CASEY KEAST
#17 – KELOWNA, BC		 7th 7th 7th DNF 17th 17th 147 (-144)
12th – JONAH BRITTONS
#35 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 12th 20th 23rd 13th 14th 20th 115 (-176)
13th – JASON BENNY
#23 – JOLIETTE, QC		 40th 8th 19th 10th 22nd 15th 112 (-179)
14th – ANTHANY SPADACCINI
#98 – CUMBERLAND, ON		 15th 12th 16th 8th 24th   98 (-193)
15th – QUINTON ROBIN
#60 – ECKVILLE, AB		 18th 16th 12th 9th 25th   93 (-198)
16th – TEE PERROTT
#737 – HIGH RIVER, AB		 13th 18th 15th 14th 83 (-208)
17th – RYLAN BLY
#245 – OKOTOKS, AB		 11th 11th 13th 73 (-218)
18th – CHAD SAULTZ
#416 – BATAVIA, IL		 19th 14th DNF 11th 28th 27th 72 (-219)
19th – WYATT WADDELL
#157 – DELTA, BC		 16th 15th 28th 15th   28th 70 (-221)
20th – WESTON WROZYNA
#278 – NEWTONVILEE, ON		 12th 9th 61 (-230)
20th – CHRISTOPHER FORTIER
#33 – LEVIA, QC		 13th 8th 61 (-230)
450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #5 Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA
BROOKSFIELDS, NS		  4th
Heat 1		 4th 1st 53
 2nd  #7 Yamaha  DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND ISLANDS, CA		  2nd
Heat 1		 1st 4th 53
 3rd  #45 Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI
AYLMER, ON		  3rd
Heat 1		 3rd 3rd 50
 4th  #16 KTM  COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON		  6th
Heat 1		 5th 2nd 48
 5th  #26 KTM  KAVEN BENOIT
BON CONSEIL, QC		  5th
Heat 1		 6th 5th 41
 6th  #343 Yamaha  LUKE RENZLAND
HEWITT, NJ		  10th
Heat 1		 7th 6th 39
 7th  #376 KTM  CHRIS CANNING
COVENTRY, CT		  7th
Heat 1		 8th 7th 37
 8th  #9 Honda  CADE CLASON
CHESTERFIELS, SC		  8th
Heat 1		 9th 8th 35
 9th  #221 KTM  LIAM O’FARRELL
PARIS, ON		  9th
Heat 1		 10th 10th 32
 10th  #10 Husqvarna  KEYLAN MESTON
CALGARY, AB		  12th
Heat 1		 11th 11th 30
 11th  #1 Yamaha  MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		  1st
Heat 1		 2nd DNF 27
 12th  #21 Kawasaki  RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC		  15th
Heat 1		 12th 14th 26
 13th  #92 KTM  JESSE KIRCHMEYER
ARCADE, NY		  17th
Heat 1		 16th 12th 24
 14th  #165 Husqvarna  JAMES ROBERTS
CLAVNSTAN, MI		  13th
Heat 1		 15th 13th 24
 15th  #560 Husqvarna  KYLE MURDOCH
WEST TOWNSEND, MA		  18th
Heat 1		 14th 18th 20
 16th  #645 Yamaha  CHEYENNE HARMON
NEWARK, TX		  23rd
Heat 1		 18th 15th 19
 17th  #39 KTM  ERIC JEFFERY
COURTICE, ON		  24th
Heat 1		 17th 17th 18
 18th  #72 Husqvarna  KYLE KEAST
LINDSAY, ON		  21st
Heat 1		 13th 21st 18
 19th  #46 KTM  RYAN DOWD
LUDLOW, MA		  11th
Heat 1		 DNF 9th 17
 20th  #52 Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON		  30th
Heat 1		 21st 19th 12
 21st  #881 Husqvarna  GERALD LORENZ
MORRICE, MI		  14th
Heat 1		 31st 16th 10
 22nd  #28 Honda  JEAN CHRISTIAN BUJOLD
ST HUBERT, QC		  19th
Heat 1		 20th 24th 8
 23rd  #93 Yamaha  ZACK ZAGER
MELBOURNE, ON		  28th
Heat 1		 22nd 23rd 7
 24th  #161 KTM  JOHN DOWD
LUDLOW, MA		  36th
Heat 1		 19th DNS 7
 25th  #20 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		  20th
Heat 1		 DNF 20th 6
 26th  #117 Kawasaki  MICHAEL DA SILVA
ST JEANSUR RICHELIEU, QC		  26th
Heat 1		 DNF 22nd 4
 27th  #71 Yamaha  TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC		  25th
Heat 1		 24th 25th 3
 28th  #88 Yamaha  ADDISON EMORY
OWASSO, OK		  31st
Heat 1		 23rd 28th 3
 29th  #54 Kawasaki  GABRIEL TREMBLAY
  37th
Heat 1		 25th DNF 1
 30th  #75 Honda  TAYLOR CIAMPICHINI
WASAGA BEACH, ON		  35th
Heat 1		 26th 27th 0
 31st  #156 Husqvarna  COLE WILSON
UXBRIDGE, ON		  39th
Heat 1		 30th 26th 0
 32nd  #47 Honda  DEREK OUIMET
  38th
Heat 1		 29th 31st 0
 33rd  #176 KTM  RYAN DERRY
THORNHILL, ON		  32nd
Heat 1		 28th 29th 0
 34th  #110 Yamaha  BROCK KELLY
AJAX, ON		  22nd
Heat 1		 27th 30th 0
 35th  #159 Yamaha  NOAH HICKERSON
ANAHEIM, CA		  40th
Heat 1		 DNF 32nd 0
 36th  #383 Kawasaki  CAMERON MEAD
  34th
Heat 1		 32nd DNF 0
 DNF  #24 Yamaha  MICHAEL FOWLER
BEECH CREEK, PA		  33rd
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #63 Honda  GRAHAM SCOTT
NORTH SAANICH, BC		  16th
Heat 1		 DNF DNS 0
 DNF  #56 Yamaha  JERETT PESCI
LAKE ORION, MI		  27th
Heat 1		 DNF DNS 0
 DNF  #44 Honda  JONATHAN MAYZAK
MURRELS INLET, SC		  29th
Heat 1		 DNF DNS 0
450 Pro – POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 5/26/2018
Finish		 6/2/2018
Finish		 6/9/2018
Finish		 6/16/2018
Finish		 7/7/2018
Finish		 7/14/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#45 – AYLMER, ON		 1st 1st 7th 4th 1st 3rd 306
2nd – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – BROOKSFIELDS, NS		 3rd 6th 3rd 7th 2nd 1st 281 (-25)
3rd – COLE THOMPSON
#16 – BRIGDEN, ON		 4th 4th 4th 2nd 5th 4th 280 (-26)
3rd – KAVEN BENOIT
#26 – BON CONSEIL, QC		 7th 8th 1st 1st 4th 5th 280 (-26)
5th – MATT GOERKE
#1 – PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 2nd 2nd 2nd 3rd 3rd 11th 276 (-30)
6th – DILLAN EPSTEIN
#7 – THOUSAND ISLANDS, CA		 14th 7th 5th 6th 6th 2nd 238 (-68)
7th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, AB		 5th 10th 9th 10th 10th 10th 202 (-104)
8th – CADE CLASON
#9 – CHESTERFIELS, SC		 8th 17th 16th 8th 8th 8th 182 (-124)
9th – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – HILLIARD, FL		 6th 5th 6th 5th 165 (-141)
10th – RYAN LALONDE
#21 – VICTORIA, BC		 10th 20th 12th 14th 12th 12th 149 (-157)
11th – KYLE KEAST
#72 – LINDSAY, ON		 12th 11th 8th 12th DNF 18th 140 (-166)
12th – GRAHAM SCOTT
#63 – NORTH SAANICH, BC		 11th 12th 13th 17th 11th DNF 133 (-173)
13th – CHEYENNE HARMON
#645 – NEWARK , TX		 35th 9th 11th 11th DNF 16th 109 (-197)
14th – YANICK BOUCHER
#52 – HEARST, ON		 19th 15th 19th 22nd 14th 20th 88 (-218)
14th – ERIC JEFFERY
#39 – COURTICE, ON		 15th 18th 15th 19th 17th 88 (-218)
16th – DAVEY FRASER
#20 – HALIFAX, NS		 20th 13th 24th 20th 15th 25th 80 (-226)
17th – MIKE BROWN
#68 – BRISTOL, VA		 9th 9th 68 (-238)
18th – BRYANT HUMISTON
#78 – ROCK SPRINGS, WY		 18th 16th 18th 18th 67 (-239)
19th – BROCK HOYER
#145 – WILLIAMS L;AKE, BC		 10th 13th 55 (-251)
19th – JONATHAN MAYZAK
#44 – MURRELS INLET, SC		 17th 32nd 29th 19th 16th DNF 55 (-251)

As soon as this Coffee is finished, it’s time to move on to the Highlight video. In case you can’t wait for that, I typed out some of the notes I had jotted down in my infamous note pad Saturday. You can check out my Note Pad Recap HERE.

I wasn’t sure if people were liking the Video Highlights we’ve been doing, but, after speaking with several people around the track and online, they will definitely continue for the rest of the season. Let me just say that listening to the MXGP and Lucas Oil highlight video voice-overs points out just how good they both are at what they do. It’s not as easy as you’d think it would be…for me, at least. Anyway, that will be up as soon as I can get to it.

We’ll also get our Photo Report up, so I won’t say a ton about the racing here, but I’d like to congratulate #5 Tyler Medaglia on his first Gopher Dunes 450 overall since 2008. Yes, I said 2008. He was on the OTSFF Suzuki team then and it’s been a 10-year drought since then. Wow. And, judging from the response he got from the massive crowd gathered around the podium, it was a popular win.

When asked how this win ranks for Tyler Medaglia, he said, “Right at the friggin top!!!”

And how about the dominant day by #15 Jess Pettis in the 250 class?! That was one of those days you dream about. Seriously, he qualified first, got both holeshots, and won both motos. Is that what we have to call a “Rollerball Hat Trick?” I don’t care…that’s what I’m calling it!

Well done to Jess and the entire Royal FXR MX101 Yamaha team.

#15 Jess Pettis pulled off the “Rollerball Hat Trick” at Gopher Dunes.

In Women’s East Action, #2 Eve Brodeur finished 1-1 ahead of #10 Isabelle Thibault, who had 2-4 motos, and #517 Taylor Miller with 5-2.

#2 Eve Brodeur finished 1-1 Saturday, but #31 Megan Brodeur kept her honest on moto 1, until…

…this happened with just 1 lap to go. Megan looked pretty shaken up and it took her quite a while to get going again. She finished 13-3 for 7th.

Again, we’ll get a photo report up as soon as we can, so we won’t go into anything more here. This is just a cup of coffee, after all!

It was a week off for the MXGP and Lucas Oil AMA crowd but there was this – Zwarte Cross:

One last thing, if you or someone you know is heading to Loretta’s this year, please let us know. We’re trying to compile a full list of riders heading down from Canada. You can email me at billy@directmotocross.com and we’ll also start a post/list on Facebook that we can keep adding to, so we all know who to keep an eye out for.

Oh, and this is to Kourtney Lloyd: Who’d you pick for Team Canada MXON??? I know, I know, we’ll all know soon enough.

Have a great week, everyone. We take a week off from the Canadian Nationals this coming weekend before we head east to River Glade in Moncton, NB. Have a great break and we’ll see you at the Big Stop Truck Stop!

We’ll let our old buddy, #935 Mike McGill, have this one: “See you at the races…and…MONDAYS!” #barpaddnf

 

 

 