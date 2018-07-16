Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to another week. Yep, it’s Monday again and Gopher Dunes has come and gone. Does anyone else feel like the summers just fly by? Time seems to drag along in the off-season and then when we hit the summer series, you blink your eyes and we’re crowning a couple champions and heading for hockey season! OK, Supercross season is more topical here, so we’ll go with that.

Speaking of time flying by, one of my closest, life-long buddies just turned 50 this past Saturday. Anyone remember when I drove that crazy old 1989 Buick Electra Estate Wagon and lived at my friend’s place? Well, that was Craig.

His GF, Cathy, set up a great get-together downtown here in London and we were all to meet downtown at a place called Joe Kool’s, a mainstay here in town. Well, after spending 12.5 hours in that sun, heat, and humidity on Saturday, I came home, posted the racing results from the day, downloaded the post-race podcast interviews and got them up on the site.

By that time, it was around 10:30 and I really started to feel the effects of the long day in the sun. I started to get a nasty headache and couldn’t seem to drink enough water. The bottom line is that there was no way I was going to be able to meet everyone downtown for a celebratory beverage.

I feel like a real jerk about this, but I know I just couldn’t bring myself to leave the house, even for one drink. Motocross just got in the way of a pretty big occasion and I feel horrible about not seeing my buddy on this big day. He came out for my last birthday and even stayed out right until the very end.

Craig, I’m using this platform to say I’m sorry I wasn’t there. I hope you know I would have been there right to the end with you had I been able to function at anywhere near a normal level. I woke up early and had to be back at the track in that silly heat and humidity again Sunday, and I still feel completely drained from it.

He wouldn’t answer my text or my phone call. I know damn well he doesn’t read this, but it makes me feel a little better typing this out.

And now back to our regularly scheduled program…

Did you watch the races at Gopher Dunes this past weekend? Were you there in person? Did you watch the live stream? Wow, what an event. Derek, Wayne, Frank, and the entire crew did an amazing job having the grounds ready for this one – they always do.

The coolest part of the park this year was the ability the crowd had to get right inside the action. They fenced off a bunch of new areas that allowed people pretty full access to every part of the track.

Yes, it made things interesting for us photographer types to maneuver the track, but I’m fortunate to be tall enough that I was able to scissor step the fence just about anywhere I wanted and not do any damage to the new fencing or my shorts. I’m sure it made for a better experience for those who took advantage of it.

Also, about half way through the afternoon, I spoke with Jetwerx head honcho, Justin Thompson, and commented that there were so many people there that it looked to be at or near a record. He said that from the numbers he’d seen, it was definitely a record.

I’m not 100% sure if he meant a Gopher Dunes all-time record or a Summer of 2018 record, but there were a ton of people there. They were lined up down the highway waiting to get in! It was a really positive sign.

I also spoke with Derek Schuster on Sunday about the Saturday crowd and he couldn’t confirm the final tally, but he went off where they had to put people for parking and said it was definitely a really good year.

All in all, it really looked like something big was going on there just outside the small town of Courtland that sits just outside the bigger town of Tillsonburg that sits 20 minutes south of the city of Woodstock that is 35 minutes east of the 400 000 person city of London.

I’d also like to thank Jimmy and the Rockstar Hospitality Rig for their…hospitality, again this weekend. The first thing I do when I get to the races is go see Jimmy and plug all my chargers into their wall inside the air-conditioned trailer to be ready for the day. While I’m there, I usually see what they’ve got left behind in the food bins, and it’s usually a lot!

Coffee, drinks, and some food all help to make the day go smoothly for us weary media types. Seriously, it’s a pretty big part of our days, so thanks, guys.

Gopher Dunes is the reputed king of tough tracks in Canada. I always like to say that even if you’re lying to yourself, you’ve got to say that you enjoy the tough conditions of The Dunes. Once it’s got you beat, mentally, it’s got you beat physically, too.

Telling yourself that you’re tough enough to pound out two motos in the crazy heat and humidity on a track that gets so rough a normal person would give in, is truly half the battle.

With that in mind, we thought it would be fun to walk around Friday afternoon and ask riders and mechanics one simple question: Do You Enjoy Racing at Gopher Dunes? I’d like to think this video will be one I go back to for years to come, because some of the answers are instant classics. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out, here it is for you:

Note: in case you forget, Christophe Poucel famously looked at Derek Schuster at the end of the day last summer and said, “Your track is shit!”

There were some new faces from the USA racing this past weekend and that always adds some intrigue to our race days. How would the sand specialists, #376 Chris Canning, #46 Ryan Dowd, and sand legend #160 John Dowd, do?

Well, as you saw in that video, John wasn’t a huge fan of some of the big jumps at this year’s version of the track, so he even decided to sit out moto 2 after getting 19th in moto1 on his 250 2-stroke. It sucked not seeing him out there to finish the day, but as you age, you know your limitations and know what’s best. He’s not a guy who wants to roll around outside the top 10, so he was packed up and ready to go before the final moto even began.

His son, Ryan, had a very solid 2nd moto, getting 9th, after being forced out of the first moto with a DNF. That put him 24th overall and will, no doubt, have him chomping at the bit for 2019.

Chris Canning made his first trip here and looked comfortable in the seep sand, taking 7th (8-7). We spoke with him at the end of the day, so you can listen to what he had to say right here:

Here are the results and the updated point standings for the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour after 6 of 9 rounds:

Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour

Gopher Dunes

Courtland, ON

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Ladies – Overall Finish Positions

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

As soon as this Coffee is finished, it’s time to move on to the Highlight video. In case you can’t wait for that, I typed out some of the notes I had jotted down in my infamous note pad Saturday. You can check out my Note Pad Recap HERE.

I wasn’t sure if people were liking the Video Highlights we’ve been doing, but, after speaking with several people around the track and online, they will definitely continue for the rest of the season. Let me just say that listening to the MXGP and Lucas Oil highlight video voice-overs points out just how good they both are at what they do. It’s not as easy as you’d think it would be…for me, at least. Anyway, that will be up as soon as I can get to it.

We’ll also get our Photo Report up, so I won’t say a ton about the racing here, but I’d like to congratulate #5 Tyler Medaglia on his first Gopher Dunes 450 overall since 2008. Yes, I said 2008. He was on the OTSFF Suzuki team then and it’s been a 10-year drought since then. Wow. And, judging from the response he got from the massive crowd gathered around the podium, it was a popular win.

And how about the dominant day by #15 Jess Pettis in the 250 class?! That was one of those days you dream about. Seriously, he qualified first, got both holeshots, and won both motos. Is that what we have to call a “Rollerball Hat Trick?” I don’t care…that’s what I’m calling it!

Well done to Jess and the entire Royal FXR MX101 Yamaha team.

In Women’s East Action, #2 Eve Brodeur finished 1-1 ahead of #10 Isabelle Thibault, who had 2-4 motos, and #517 Taylor Miller with 5-2.

Again, we’ll get a photo report up as soon as we can, so we won’t go into anything more here. This is just a cup of coffee, after all!

It was a week off for the MXGP and Lucas Oil AMA crowd but there was this – Zwarte Cross:

One last thing, if you or someone you know is heading to Loretta’s this year, please let us know. We’re trying to compile a full list of riders heading down from Canada. You can email me at billy@directmotocross.com and we’ll also start a post/list on Facebook that we can keep adding to, so we all know who to keep an eye out for.

Oh, and this is to Kourtney Lloyd: Who’d you pick for Team Canada MXON??? I know, I know, we’ll all know soon enough.

Have a great week, everyone. We take a week off from the Canadian Nationals this coming weekend before we head east to River Glade in Moncton, NB. Have a great break and we’ll see you at the Big Stop Truck Stop!