Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Well, once a year the Monday Morning Coffee comes from some exotic part of the world following the annual trip to the MXON. This year, I’m typing from a hotel in Elkhart, Indiana. Not quite the same as sitting in the same castle where Winston Churchill and the allies sat and made key decisions on the invasion at Normandy, but still…

First off, thank you to Team Canada MXON manager, Kourtney Lloyd, for putting this whole adventure together. In what seems like a rather thankless position, she made sure every little aspect of this trip was taken care of, so, thank you.

This is a huge undertaking and I’m pretty sure I’m safe in saying that no other country does the MXON quite like Team Canada.

Oh, let me interrupt myself and point out that the sun has now come out from behind the clouds and it’s supposed to be up in the mid-80’s today. Of course it is…

Everything was thought through and Team Canada had everything they could ever need.

The house the team and its entourage stayed in was top notch. The catered meals with chefs were amazing. The atmosphere for relaxing and bonding was perfect. The pits were abuzz with fans and everything was thought through. The mechanics all worked together and made sure all three riders had everything they needed. So, once again, great job, Kourtney. I know there are a lot of people that step up and help out, so a big thank you to them as well. For example, her parents were always on hand to help out in any way they could, and it seemed like they were always doing SOMEthing.

Let’s move on to the race weekend…

Qualifying:

Qualifying wasn’t without its adventures on Saturday. We were basically living in the moisture of a cloud all weekend, and it made the track pretty tough. They’ve added a ton of sand to the Red Bud course and it’s now pretty much a sand track. A wet, sandy track definitely favours the riders from Europe, but, as riders always say in their podium speeches after rhyming off 10 excuses…no excuses.

MXGP

First on the track was Colton Facciotti and the MXGP (MX1) boys. These aren’t just timed qualifiers, no, they are full-on motos with gate drops and everything.

#19 Antonio Cairoli got out front with the holeshot and never looked back. Like I always say at these things, he’s money at the MXON.

Colton fell a couple times and got hit by another rider or two. It really jacked his shoulder up and he pushed through to finish 17th at the flag, which was very solid, considering he had to make some late passes with a very painful shoulder.

Two other huge things happened in this one: Jeffrey Herlings went from crashing in the first turn and going into the mechanics area to 3rd place by the end! It was an insane ride! Also, Eli Tomac blew up a bike while running in the top 5 and was a DNF.

The stand up pass Herlings made on Tommy Searle in the hairpin turn after the mechanics area was something like I’ have never seen! Did anyone catch that on the live broadcast? He cut underneath him, while standing, and moved over to the outside, taking away the line on Tommy. It was crazy!

MX2

#59 Henry Jacobi from Germany got out front early, and it took me a really long time to figure out who it was. Jess Pettis was in this one and got off to a poor start and had to push from well back in the pack.

By the 4th lap, Jess was already up in around 10th place and looking for more passes. He said afterward that he didn’t know who anyone was and just kept trying to get by the next rider.

USA’s Aaron Plessinger won the Red Bud National and was expected to be the one to beat, especially in these conditions, but that didn’t happen. He fell and then went in for goggles and came out behind Jess.

Dylan Ferrandis and Hunter Lawrence were going at it out front, and it was a great race to watch. We’ll get to see Hunter very soon, as he’s on the Geico Honda team.

Jess would cross the line up in 8th place, which was a really good result!

Open

Tyler Medaglia was out to a great jump in the Open class but had a rider creep over on his from his left, forcing him over to his left and into another rider who was moving to his right. It was a pretty sketchy moment that almost took Tyler out, but he managed to stay upright, although it squeezed him out of what should have been a really solid start to this one.

Glenn Coldenhoff was on fire out front for the Netherlands and held off Justin Barcia at the flag. Tyler would cross the line in a very solid 13th after fighting off a push from Rhys Carter from New Zealand who raced a season up in Canada for Josh Snider‘s team.

Canada would qualify in 11th position and move directly to the A Finals. Job 1 was complete. The tope 3 were Holland, Italy, and France. So, everything was set except for the B Main.

B Main

Kevin Windham after crossing the line in 4th place in the B Main. I think he just realized he has to do 2 30+2 motos now!

Team Puerto Rico was in this one. I figured this would be the last time we’d get a chance to see Kevin Windham, Ryan Sipes, and Travis Pastrana, so I headed back out onto the track to check out the action.

How about this tweet from Jason Weigandt:

“Craziest story so far: A fan came up to Kevin Windham and handed him an urn. Said it contained his son, who died in a street bike crash and had been cremated. Father’s wish was to have KDub do a lap with the urn. He taped it to the bars and will rode with it this morning.”

How crazy and amazing is that?! It just adds to the legend of this race and these guys.

So, Kevin Windham finds himself out at the front early on. You really had to wonder how this was going to turn out. It was a 20:00+2 laps race and there’s just no way KW was in race shape.

He held on for a solid 4th place, while Sipes used his GNCC fitness to work his way up into 2nd place. Travis knew his finish would be their throwaway, so he slowed down and saved his broken body for what would now be their shot at the A Finals. Yes, they won the B Main and moved on. The crowd went berzerk.

Practice

Before this happened, nations were sent out for morning practice like this: odd numbered finishing countries went out first and then the even numbered finishers second.

Colton left the track early because his shoulder was extremely sore from his crash the day before. Tyler got out onto the track a little late and put in 4 solid laps to get ready for the motos.

Colton did 2 laps, Jess did 3, and Tyler did 4. We got a bunch of rain overnight, so the guys just needed to feel out the track and get back to the pits to prepare for the motos. The most laps any rider did was 6.

There was obvious tension back at the pits as Colton’s injury was assessed. Would he even be able to ride, was the real question.

He went to get checked out at the Alpinestars Medical Unit. Derek Schuster paced outside the closed doors and waited for the result.

Colton finally emerged with his shoulder taped up. The idea was for him to get a shot before his first moto and go out and try to get a decent result to score some points for the team. Riding his second moto was pretty much an afterthought at this point.

Let’s have a quick look at the motos.

Motos

Moto 1 (MXGP/MX2)

Colton Facciotti in moto 1 (MXGP/MX2).

Colton Facciotti and Jess Pettis were our 2 riders in this one.

At the last minute, Colton asked an official is there were any gates open closer to the inside and, to his surprise, he was told there were two! Over he went and grabbed the inside gate. Jess was outside the dog house by a few gates.

Cairoli grabbed the early lead but went down and caused an absolutely massive pile-up. MX2 world champ Jorge Prado would get out front on his 250 ahead of Gauthier Paulin, and…Colton Facciotti!

Colton came around to complete the first lap way up in 5th spot! The Canadian fans went crazy!

Jess was way back in the pack and fighting for positions. He crossed lap 1 in 33rd spot after crashing into a downed rider and getting out to near last place.

It was funny in our post-race interview when Jess said he hit a rider who feel and wonder “who this goon was” that turned out to be #58 Ken Roczen.

Jess charged hard and made his way all the way up to 21st by the flag.

Colton toughed it out through the pain and finished up in 9th place!

So, Colton made it through in great form, but then we learned that Jess had hurt HIS shoulder in that crash and was going to get checked out too.

After the day was done, the medic told Jess that his shoulder actually had popped out while they were taping him up before the 2nd moto! More on that later…

Oh, did I mention Herlings made his way to the front of this one and won it by 25 seconds over Paulin, Prado, and Tomac? Ya, Herlings is crazy fast.

Moto 2 (MX2/Open)

Jess Pettis freaking out a rider as he scrubs closer to make a pass.

OK, so now it was Jess’ turn to tough out a moto with a sore shoulder.

Tyler loves the inside gate and that’s where he went. Jess was again farther to the outside.

Pettis would go down in the first turn and head out in last place. Fortunately, adrenaline is magic, and he looked to be pushing hard.

Jess crossed the transponder line in 26th and Tyler crossed it way up in 5th! Tyler’s inside move had worked and he was up at the sharp end of the field!

Tyler would end up in 9th place on the 8th lap when he dug in his front end and got pitched over the front in the trick off-camber section. He actually gathered himself quickly, refired, and got on his way with only Barcia getting past him, I think.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to complete the next lap, as his bike suffered a mechanical after that crash and took him out over by the finish line. He hit his head pretty hard in the crash and said he landed flat on his head and was seeing as if he were cross-eyed. Maybe it’s good he didn’t keep racing…

Jess was still out on the track and moving forward. He was in a group of riders and was having a battle for the ages out there. Wet sand was flying everywhere and he said the track became very difficult to pass on. He crossed the line in 20th spot.

Moto 3 (MXGP/Open)

Tyler Medaglia in a classic Red Bud shot.

OK, so while every mechanic under the tent went to work getting their spare motor put into Tyler’s 450, Tyler, himself, was over at the medical unit getting checked out for concussion-like symptoms. He was given the OK to race (others weren’t so lucky) and he came back to the pits just in time to see the guys fire up the bike after a feverish half hour in the pits.

(I actually shot a ton of video while they worked on the bike, from start to the roar of the crowd and high fives when it fired, that I will edit down and post when I get home later.)

Tyler again headed for the inside gate, but had to settle for one in. Colton was ready to fight again and knew the team could use another decent result to score. He was lined up pretty far to the outside this time.

Colton’s move didn’t work out too badly and he came around lap 1 in 18th, while Tyler got squeezed out by the inside rider, hit the holeshot line near the back, and finished lap 1 back in 31st.

Colton was in obvious pain and began to slowly move back as he tried to hang on. Like last year in England, their paths were to cross late in the moto. Tyler said Colton let him by and the 2 pushed for the finish line with the best motos they could muster.

Out front, Coldenhoff was wowing the crowd by doing Larocco’s Leap on every lap! He managed to hold off a charging Herlings to the line for the win. Unfortunately, their Dutch teammate was a DNF-DNS so their chance at the title was gone, but they really impressed the fans with their super-humanlike speed out front. They were way out there! In fact, there were just 4 seconds apart at the line while Paulin was a full minute behind them in 3rd! Like I said…super-human!

At the flag, Tyler was 23rd and Colton was 26th. They are both faster than that but their solid efforts still placed Team Canada up in 11th spot.

Team France wins 5th in a row.

France took their 5th straight title with Italy just 2 points behind them in 2nd and the Netherlands 4 back of that in 3rd.

On paper, these guys had the skill to better Canada’s best of 8th, but this race is just so tough that it takes some serious luck to finish where you think you should. However, this has to leave the team and the Canadian fans wanting more and expecting good things in 2019.

I’m still in Indiana and have a 5-6-hour drive ahead of me, so I won’t get into any more detail than this right now.

If you haven’t listened to them already, we did some lengthy podcast interviews with the team at the end of the day, yesterday, and you can listen to them here: PODCASTS.

I didn’t have a chance to go watch, but Team Canada Pit Bike des Nations finished 3rd overall behind Team USA and someone else. We watched it on the Racer TV link and really had no idea what was going on, just like the poor guys doing the braodcast. It pretty much looked like the opening 30 minutes of Saving Private Ryan out there! I think I even heard some yell, “BANGALORS!!!”

I will say this, pit bike racing is great when all the bikes are left stock like this. The fun of the whole thing was absolutely ruined when riders just started racing the fully modified bikes. It simply became another race class and there was nothing “fun” left in it. Keep the rules strickt like this and there is definitely a future in this. Can I say it? No? Too bad, because we’re going “BACK, TO THE FUTURE!” Someone queu the Huey Lewis song! Don’t remember it? Here ya go…

MXON Highlights

OK, guys, I realize there may have been other events going on, but I need to put some miles behind me and get home to my desk to start digging into all the stuff I have clogging up my hard drive from this one. For some reason, I’m most looking forward to the video that shows the teamwork involved in getting Tyler’s bike running before the 3rd moto started.

Have a great week, and be sure to check back later for some new content from this weekend.

Thanks again to Team Canada for letting have a good look from the inside. It was another one for the books, thats’ for sure. Oh, and remember Randy the Truck Driver‘s infamous appearance on the Facebook Live show from Thursday night? Well, people were literally standing around the Team Canada pits chanting, “Randy…Randy…Randy!” Red Bud brings it all out!

I’ll leave with this dude who was surely the most-photographed fan of the weekend. Someone from Team Canada asked him if he was cold. HAHAHA Classic. See you at the races…

 