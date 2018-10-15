Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning, everyone. I hope your weekend was long and your coffee is hot. It seems like every track that has a Facebook page is announcing their closure for the season. Yes, it’s that time of year when, here in Canada, we put away the dirt bikes and sharpen our skates and tape our sticks. Well, that’s unless you plan on racing some Supercross and Arenacross!

Season-ending events were held all across the country this past weekend and I didn’t attend any of them. I guess I needed a weekend off. I don’t say that very often, but this was one of the few weekends of the year I wasn’t chasing a race somewhere.

Actually, Emily and I were very close to snagging a last-minute flight to Las Vegas and taking in the Monster Energy Cup, but decided to take a pass this year. I’m more of a “drive to the races” kind of guy, anyway.

Before I start talking about the MEC, I have to congratulate all the athletes who competed in the Hawaii Ironman World Championships in Kona on the big island of Hawaii.

It was one of those years when there was no wind and people went for records and got them! In fact, this was the first year in the race’s 40-year history that someone went under 8 hours. That’s crazy, by the way!

Not only did they go under 8, but they smashed 8! Patrick Lange from Germany finished in 7:52:39. Ouch. I guess you could argue that since he wasn’t out there for nearly 17 hours like some of the athletes that it was easier for him? No, you can’t do that.

2nd place also went under 8 hours and the top 3 all broke the course record.

The top Canadian was Lionel Sanders who led the race deep into the run last year. He didn’t have the run he was hoping for (he ran a 3:15 marathon and lost touch with the front-runners) and finished back in 30th.

On the Pro Women’s side, Daniella Ryf from Switzerland completed the 4-pete and took another win in record time. She didn’t just beat her record time set last season…she absolutely smashed it!

She is the first woman to go under the 8:30 mark and finished in 8:26:18 placing her 25th overall. This was also after she was stung by a jellyfish about 2 minutes before the cannon fired to start the swim. She considered not racing and then went out and did that! She ran a 2:57 marathon at the end, by the way.

The top Canadian woman was Angela Naeth who battled in the top 10 all day and took 8th at the finish with a time of 8:57:36, and that is amazing.

It’s all just super-human performances, but, as I always said back in the day, anyone can do it if they have enough spare time! I was only kind of joking…

Most Motocross racers cycle for training so the Ironman is sort of relatable, but this isn’t a Triathlon site, so that should about do it for our annual talk about that sport.

If you care to pore over some pretty crazy times, you can check out the full list of results HERE.

Monster Energy Cup

What did you guys think of this year’s Monster Energy Cup? It’s always cool to see the riders on their new teams with new numbers and new gear. It always takes a little while to see familiar riders on new coloured bikes.

Obviously, the big change this year was that a lucky fan was also going to get the opportunity to win the Monster Million, if their rider did.

Yes, it happened, but it wasn’t without controversy.

Let me just sum up my thoughts on the “Let Eli Bye” moment and ask you if you can imagine if Joey Savatgy didn’t let Eli Tomac by and it cost him $900K?! That would be a pretty tense pit…for the entire 2019 Supercross season!

This is a one-off race and so it wasn’t a big deal that the new guy on the team slowed up and waved him by for the cash. To be honest, he would have done the same thing had it been for a championship, too, so we don’t even really need to be having this conversation.

Joey would not have won the $100K for simply winning the overall, so, of course, he moves over for his teammate. So really, there’s nothing to see here.

The other argument could be made that Eli was going to make a pass in one of those next few corners anyway, so let’s all just move on.

Do you get made when a coach leaves a hockey player on the ice in an attempt to complete their hattrick or when all the teammates keep passing that player the puck, even on an empty net, to complete that task? No, you don’t.

What do you think about Ryan Villopoto going 12-11-13 for 13th overall? It’s cool to see him out there and seemingly doing it all on his own terms, but the old guy in my head is worried that he’ll come back and get injured. He seems to be having fun, so that’s great.

Our new buddy from this past summer, #645 Cheyenne Harmon, was out there in the finals (he won the LCQ) and went 20-17-18 for 18th overall.

Team PRMX Strikt Kawasaki was out in Las Vegas with their riders. In fact, they had 3 guys there racing.Here’s a look at their results:

#53 Bjorn Viney – Amateur All-Stars

Qualifying: 21st

Race 1: 18th

Race 2: 20th

Overall: 20th

Ulf Viney posted: “Bjorn with a 4th place start in Main 1…but taken out next corner – battled back to 18th...”

We’ll try to get in touch with Bjorn to get his thoughts on the whole experience.

#75 Cody VanBuskirk – MEC

Qualifying: 24th (Top 18 went straight to Mains)

LCQ: 10th

#471 Logan Karnow – MEC

Qualifying: 32nd

LCQ: 8th

Also of note, our old friend #313 Kyle Swanson made an appearance and finished 18th in the LCQ.

Poll Results

The last poll we had on the site asked you where you thought Team Canada MXON would finish at Red Bud. Here are the results:

We’ll have another poll up on the site soon. Thanks for playing along.

Ponca City is This Week

THE MOTOPLAYGROUND RACE AT PONCA CITY OCTOBER 18-21, 2018

​*ONLINE REGISTRATION CLOSES FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12TH, 2018 AT NOON CST,
OPEN AGAIN AT EVENT CHECK IN WEDNESDAY, 10/17/18 4PM CST 

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2018
9AM – INDUSTRY/VENDOR MOVE IN

12PM – GATES OPEN FOR RACERS

IMPORTANT!!!
ORDER OF MOVE IN FOR PRE-SOLD…
1- 50 AMPS AT NOON
2- 30 AMPS AFTER ALL 50 AMPS ARE MOVED IN
3- HOOK UPS PURCHASED AT THE GATE NEXT TO MOVE IN
4- CAMPING/NO ELECTRIC/NO WATER MOVE IN AFTER ALL HOOK UPS

4-8PM – REGISTRATION/PACKET PICK UP OPEN – ALL CLASSES OPEN FOR REGISTRATION AT EVENT
10PM – GATES CLOSE

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2018
6AM – GATES OPEN
7-11AM – REGISTRATION/PACKET PICK UP OPEN

    PLEASE BRING TO REGISTRATION.….
1.  TRANSPONDER # – IF YOU NEED TO RENT A TRANSPONDER, ESCORE IS NEXT TO REGISTRATION
2.  AMA CARD
3.  FRAME NUMBER – LAST 4 DIGITS OF YOUR BIKE VIN#

8:30AM – PRACTICE (2 ROUNDS OF PRACTICE) – PRACTICE SCHEDULE WILL BE POSTED AT EVENT
3-7PM – REGISTRATION/PACKET PICK UP OPEN
10PM – GATES CLOSE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2018
6AM – GATES OPEN
6:30AM – REGISTRATION/PACKET PICK UP OPEN

   PLEASE BRING TO REGISTRATION.….
1.  TRANSPONDER # – IF YOU NEED TO RENT A TRANSPONDER, ESCORE IS NEXT TO REGISTRATION
2.  AMA CARD
3.  FRAME NUMBER – LAST 4 DIGITS OF YOUR BIKE VIN#

7:30AM – MANDATORY RIDERS MTG (LOCATION:  NEXT TO THE ANNOUNCER’S TOWER)
8AM – SHORT PRACTICE (2-3 LAPS, SAME PRACTICE SCHEDULE AS THURSDAY)

RACING BEGINS  –   RACING WILL BEGIN AFTER PRACTICE (EACH CLASS WILL HAVE A SITE LAP PRIOR TO RACING)
10AM-5PM – SIGN UP FOR THE WORLD NATIONAL PIT BIKE RACE AND THE MOTOPLAYGROUND SIDEWINDER OPEN
7PM – AMBUCS AmTRYKE RACE* – – Located at the Ponca City YMCA – – VERY close to the track!
10PM – GATES CLOSE

*AMBUCS AmTRYKE RACE
7-8PM   http://okcambucs.com/Community_Support.html#AmTryke®

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018
6:30AM – GATES OPEN
8AM – RACING
8PM – THE WORLD NATIONAL PIT BIKE CHAMPIONSHIP RACES*
​10PM – GATES CLOSE

*THE WORLD NATIONAL PIT BIKE RACE “We provide the Bikes, You provide the Rider”
8-10PM Saturday, OCTOBER 20, 2018
Register at the Motoplayground T-Shirt Booth next to Event Registration ($25/PP)


SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2018
6:30AM – GATES OPEN
8AM – RACING
9PM – GATES CLOSE – THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE 2018 MOTOPLAYGROUND RACE AT PONCA CITY!!!

MUST have a TRANSPONDER to Participate – ESCOREMX will be onsite offering $30 Transponder Rentals
http://escoremx.com/motoplayground-race-at-ponca.html – RENTAL AND PURCHASE INFORMATION LINK

RACE FEES – 
$57 PER RACE ENTRY – PRE REGISTRATION ONLINE ONLY 8/31/18- 10/12/18
​(When gates are sold out classes will be closed) – We strongly recommend pre-registering.
$75 PER RACE ENTRY AT EVENT – AFTER REGISTRATION ONLINE CLOSES 10/17/18 – 10/21/18
– Need Transponder Rental Number (if renting at event we will add to your registration at check in)
– Last 4 Digits of your Frame Number is required for sign up
– AMA Number (Bring your Current AMA Card with you to registration check in at Event)
​- 2 Moto Race Format
* $100 Race Entry Transfer Cost if you give/sell your entry to another rider
LAST DAY to cancel/hold and transfer race entries to attend Ponca 2019 is FRIDAY, October 12, 2018
​- No Refunds, we will hold your registration to attend the next year or you may transfer entry for the following year to anther rider.

Pro Classes to Race on Saturday 10/20 and Sunday 10/21, 2018 – PRO PAYOUT!  AMA FEATURED EVENT
– 250A and Open Pro Sport Saturday and Sunday
– Practice Saturday, 10/20/18, Morning, and Practice Thursday, 10/18/18 ALL DAY
– Pro’s need to be checked in at event by 7am on Saturday 10/20/18

$30 PRACTICE FEE PER CLASS   –   Purchase AT EVENT

$30 TRANSPONDER Rental Fee – http://escoremx.com/motoplayground-race-at-ponca.html – AT EVENT

ENTRY FEES  –  PURCHASE ONLINE OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2018, at Noon
–   Everyone in attendance must wear a Wristband at all times – Racers Purchase too  – 
$63 EVENT PASS PER PERSON (Online Registration will open 9/21/18 – 10/12/18) – 5 DAY PASS
$70 EVENT PASS PER PERSON AT THE GATE (After Online Registration Closes 10/17/18 – 10/21/18)

$20 PER DAY ENTRANCE FEE PER PERSON    –    Purchase AT EVENT

ENTRY GATE   –   Ages 3 and Under are FREE and if you are over a 100 years old, we give you  $5 bucks
Not Camping at event with motorcycle in van or truck and only at event during the day, you just need a wristband.

CAMPING FEES  –  PURCHASE ONLINE OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2018 AT NOON
FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE PLEASE ENTER EVENT WITH FRIENDS/FAMILY TO PARK NEXT TO EACH OTHER

HOOK UPS –  MUST HAVE A HOOK UP STICKER TO PLUG IN 

ORDER OF MOVE IN FOR PRE-SOLD ON WEDNESDAY 10/17/18…
1- 50 AMPS AT NOON
2- 30 AMPS AFTER ALL 50 AMPS ARE MOVED IN
3- HOOK UPS PURCHASED AT THE GATE NEXT TO MOVE IN
4- CAMPING/NO ELECTRIC/NO WATER MOVE IN AFTER ALL HOOK UPS

$363 50 AMP CAMPING FEE WITH ELECTRIC/WATER HOOK UP (Online Registration will open 9/21/18 – 10/12/18)
$400 CAMPING FEE WITH ELECTRIC/WATER HOOK UP AT THE GATE (After Online Registration Closes 10/17/18 – 10/21/18)

$259 30 AMP CAMPING FEE WITH ELECTRIC/WATER HOOK UP (Online Registration will open 9/21/18 – 10/12/18)
$300 CAMPING FEE WITH ELECTRIC/WATER HOOK UP AT THE GATE (After Online Registration Closes 10/17/18 – 10/21/18)

RV Pump Truck will travel through the pits each morning between 10am and noon if you need your RV pumped out.
CASH ONLY $35 to Cary’s RV Pump (same company that has our event Port-a-Potties)

NO HOOK UPS – INCLUDES TRAILER DROP OFF TO RESERVE SPOT FOR EVENT DURATION, PRIMITIVE CAMPING, PARKING PASS FOR EVENT 
$156 CAMPING FEE – NO HOOK UPS (Online Registration will open 9/21/18 – 10/12/18)
$200 CAMPING FEE – NO HOOK UPS AT THE GATE (After Online Registration Closes 10/17/18 – 10/21/18)

Not Camping at event with motorcycle in van or truck and only at event during the day, you just need a wristband.

Pre Park/ Move In Information

  1. Move in for PREPAID 50 AMP will begin at NOON October 17th. It will be first come first served. Please park your camper NORTH/SOUTH directly South of the motox park entrance. Look for the large 50 AMP sign. The FIRST row will be the row closest to the airport on the west.
  2. Move in for PREPAID 30 AMP will begin at approximately 2:00 pm DIRECTLY after prepaid 50 move in is completed. Please park your camper NORTH/SOUTH directly south of the motox park entrance. Look for the large 30 AMP sign. The first 30 amp row will be the row furthest WEST adjacent to 30 AMP sign.
  3. Move in for electric purchased at the gate and late prepaid electric will begin DIRECTLY after the last PREPAID 30 AMP camper is moved in.
  4. Move in for camping only NO ELECTRIC will begin at approximately 4:00 pm. Pre parking  for NO ELECTRIC will be adjacent  to the rodeo grounds. Look for large CAMPING ONLY NO ELECTRIC sign. Please park NORTH/SOUTH. The first row will be the row furthest west adjacent to the sign.

IMPORTANT TO BRING PLUG-IN EXTENSION CORDS FOR 50 AMP AND 30 AMP

IMPORTANT TO BRING LONG WATER HOSES AND MULTIPLE USE CONNECTORS

-Those racers that plan on camping together need to move in together.
-Saving camping spots will not be allowed.
-Move in is first come/first served. Pre-park signage will be in place on October 15th.
-Sharing of electric will not be allowed.

PIT VEHICLES – MUST HAVE A PIT PASS TO DRIVE AT EVENT
$25 Pit Vehicle Pass  (MUST be 16 years or older with a Valid Driver’s License AND wear a HELMET)   –    Purchase AT EVENT

RIDER INFORMATION:
– Anyone under the age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or be accompanied by an adult with a notarized permission slip – No Exceptions
– One Mechanic per rider will be allowed in staging and gate area

Thank you for being Respectful!

Friendly DOGS are ALLOWED – Must be on a leash at all times.

EVENT RADIO STATION:   101.5 FM
Posted at Event

NO REFUNDS – Prior or During Event
CASH ONLY AT EVENT – NO CHECKS, Credit Card FEE will apply at event

TRACK ADDRESS:
Ponca City MX
1005 W Prospect Ave,
Ponca City, Oklahoma 74601 ​
*IF THIS ADDRESS IS USED FOR SHIPMENTS, THEY WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE ENTRY BOOTH
​-NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY LOST DELIVERIES

AMA SANCTIONED EVENT – MUST HAVE A CURRENT AMA MEMBERSHIP TO RACE
www.americanmotorcyclist.com/For-Members/Join-The-AMA

EVENT RULES:
http://www.americanmotorcyclist.com/racing/rules

AMA Memberships www.amajoin.com – Avoid the Lines on Race Day


All Information Subject to Change

Quebec City Supercross – November 3

It’s almost time to close out the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown season! We’ve got 2 more rounds left – Nov 3rd in Quebec City and then Nov 17 in Hamilton.

They just posted a list of amateur riders signed up for the QC race, and it looks like we’re going to have a bunch of full gate!

See you all there!

Here’s a look at the points as we head into the final 2 rounds:

250 Pro SX Points
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 9/15/2018
Finish		 9/22/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – JESS PETTIS
#15 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 1st 1st 60
2nd – LOGAN KARNOW
#471 – VERMILION, OH		 2nd 3rd 52 (-8)
2nd – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#1 – KAMLOOPS, BC		 3rd 2nd 52 (-8)
4th – MARCO CANNELLA
#66 – HAMILTON, ON		 5th 4th 44 (-16)
5th – WYATT WADDELL
#157 – LADNER, BC		 6th 9th 37 (-23)
6th – TANNER WARD
#27 – WOODSTOCK, ON		 4th 14th 36 (-24)
7th – JACK WRIGHT
#55 – PORT PERRY, ON		 10th 7th 35 (-25)
8th – CHAD SAULTZ
#416 – BATAVIA, IL		 7th 11th 34 (-26)
9th – ERIC JEFFERY
#39 – COURTICE, ON		 13th 6th 33 (-27)
10th – GUILLAUME ST CYR
#40 – VICTORIAVILLE, QC		 9th 15th 28 (-32)
250 Pro Triple Crown Points ($10K – Shawn Maffenbeier has clinched)
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 2/24/2018
Finish		 3/16/2018
Finish		 3/17/2018
Finish		 4/7/2018
Finish		 4/13/2018
Finish		 4/13/2018
Finish		 5/26/2018
Finish		 6/2/2018
Finish		 6/9/2018
Finish		 6/16/2018
Finish		 7/7/2018
Finish		 7/14/2018
Finish		 7/28/2018
Finish		 8/5/2018
Finish		 8/18/2018
Finish		 9/15/2018
Finish		 9/22/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#1 – KAMLOOPS, BC		 2nd 1st 1st 1st 3rd 2nd 2nd 2nd 5th 2nd 3rd 22nd 4th 7th 5th 3rd 2nd 633
2nd – JESS PETTIS
#15 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 1st 1st 1st 1st 10th 1st 11th 1st 3rd 2nd 2nd 1st 1st 569 (-64)
3rd – MARCO CANNELLA
#66 – HAMILTON, ON		 7th 9th 3rd 2nd 2nd 3rd 6th 5th 4th 4th 6th 7th 6th 6th 3rd 5th 4th 557 (-76)
4th – TANNER WARD
#27 – WOODSTOCK, ON		 3rd 11th 5th 3rd 7th 8th 6th 8th 5th 7th 3rd 11th 4th 8th 4th 14th 482 (-151)
5th – DYLAN WRIGHT
#12 – OTTAWA, ON		 10th 2nd 11th 14th 13th 1st 12th 1st 4th 5th 3rd 1st 17th 449 (-184)
6th – JOEY CROWN
#95 – METAMORA, MI		 3rd 4th 3rd 3rd 2nd 6th 1st 1st 4th 436 (-197)
7th – JOSH OSBY
#18 – VALPARAISO, IN		 4th 3rd 2nd 16th 4th 2nd 2nd 16th 7th 371 (-262)
8th – JARED PETRUSKA
#43 – CALGARY, AB		 6th 6th 5th 9th 17th 6th 10th 13th 13th 13th 10th 297 (-336)
9th – JASON BENNY
#23 – JOLIETTE, QC		 6th 5th 5th 8th 19th 10th 22nd 15th 15th 19th 21st 11th 235 (-398)
10th – CASEY KEAST
#17 – KELOWNA, BC		 7th 7th 7th 17th 17th 9th 14th 11th 231 (-402)
450 Pro SX Points
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 9/15/2018
Finish		 9/22/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLE THOMPSON
#16 – BRIGDEN, ON		 4th 1st 53
2nd – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#45 – AYLMER, ON		 6th 2nd 47 (-6)
3rd – MATT GOERKE
#1 – PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 3rd 12th 40 (-13)
3rd – PHIL NICOLETTI
#54 – NEW YORK, NY		 11th 3rd 40 (-13)
5th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – BROOKSFIELDS, NS		 10th 5th 37 (-16)
6th – CODY VANBUSKIRK
#570 – HARVARD, IL		 15th 4th 34 (-19)
7th – DILLAN EPSTEIN
#7 – THOUSAND ISLANDS, CA		 13th 6th 33 (-20)
8th – MALCOLM STEWART
#27 – HAINES CITY, FL		 1st 30 (-23)
9th – DAVEY FRASER
#20 – HALIFAX, NS		 17th 7th 28 (-25)
10th – COLT NICHOLS
#31 – MUSKOGEE, OK		 2nd 27 (-26)
450 Pro Triple Crown Points ($100K)
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 2/24/2018
Finish		 3/16/2018
Finish		 3/17/2018
Finish		 4/7/2018
Finish		 4/13/2018
Finish		 4/13/2018
Finish		 5/26/2018
Finish		 6/2/2018
Finish		 6/9/2018
Finish		 6/16/2018
Finish		 7/7/2018
Finish		 7/14/2018
Finish		 7/28/2018
Finish		 8/5/2018
Finish		 8/18/2018
Finish		 9/15/2018
Finish		 9/22/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLE THOMPSON
#16 – BRIGDEN, ON		 2nd 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 4th 4th 4th 2nd 5th 4th 1st 1st 3rd 4th 1st 664
2nd – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#45 – AYLMER, ON		 1st 3rd 2nd 6th 4th 5th 1st 1st 7th 4th 1st 3rd 4th 2nd 1st 6th 2nd 656 (-8)
3rd – MATT GOERKE
#1 – PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 7th 5th 3rd 2nd 3rd 4th 2nd 2nd 2nd 3rd 3rd 11th 2nd 5th 4th 3rd 12th 602 (-62)
4th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – BROOKSFIELDS, NS		 3rd 2nd 4th 5th 10th 6th 3rd 6th 3rd 7th 2nd 1st 7th 4th 2nd 10th 5th 589 (-75)
5th – DILLAN EPSTEIN
#7 – THOUSAND ISLANDS, CA		 6th 4th 6th 7th 7th 8th 14th 7th 5th 6th 6th 2nd 3rd 14th 5th 13th 6th 504 (-160)
6th – KAVEN BENOIT
#26 – BON CONSEIL, QC		 7th 8th 1st 1st 4th 5th 5th 3rd 9th 19th 420 (-244)
7th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, AB		 5th 10th 7th 12th 5th 7th 5th 10th 9th 10th 10th 10th 10th 11th 12th 405 (-259)
8th – CADE CLASON
#9 – CHESTERFIELS, SC		 3rd 2nd 2nd 8th 17th 16th 8th 8th 8th 16th 7th 7th 350 (-314)
9th – DAVEY FRASER
#20 – HALIFAX, NS		 11th 11th 12th 9th 8th 10th 20th 13th 24th 20th 15th 25th 14th 17th 16th 17th 7th 261 (-403)
10th – CHEYENNE HARMON
#645 – DALLAS, TX		 9th 11th 11th 16th 11th 12th 14th 12th 200 (-464)

Justin Brayton makes it three in a row with Geelong victory

Full Copy/Paste from: http://www.mcnews.com.au/2018-australian-supercross-championship-geelong-brayton/

2018 Australian Supercross Championship – Round Three – Geelong

By

Motorcycle News

2018 Australian Supercross Championship
Round Three – Geelong

Images by TBG

Penrite Honda’s Justin Brayton has continued his dominant form making it three in a row at GMHBA stadium at round 3 of the Australian Supercross Championship in Geelong.

The American narrowly edged out Honda team-mate Brett Metcalfe with the pair scoring yet another Honda 1-2 on the top of the rostrum while Yamaha’s Dan Reardon rounded out the top 3 overall in the premier SX1 class.

Brayton took the chequered flag first in two out of the three main events as riders experienced their first triple crown format of the season.

Justin Brayton

“Wow, this round really tested me.  I did not ride all week.  I got sick, really sick and I genuinely didn’t know how tonight was going to play out. Whilst the second final wasn’t ideal, I will admit that I enjoyed the challenge of racing through the field.  Metty is riding well and I am glad that we have placed Honda first in every final.There is still a lot of racing left and many points up for grabs. You cannot give anything up in this Championship and that’s something really exciting for the fans and nerve wrecking for the riders. With 6 races across the two final rounds, I seriously need to maintain my focus and commitment.  We will keep doing what we are doing, the team is working great and the new 19 year model CRF450R Honda is unreal.”

Australian Supercross Geeling TBG Start
SX1

SX1 Race One

The American led the opening bout from start to finish and never looked back, showing the fans why he has a stranglehold on the championship. Metcalfe and Reardon finished second and third in that opening stanza.

Australian Supercross Geeling TBG Justin Brayton
Justin Brayton

SX1 Race One Results

  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Brett Metcalfe +3.139
  3. Daniel Reardon +4.687
  4. Luke Clout +6.085
  5. Lawson Bopping +7.829
  6. Jace Owen +8.375
  7. Jesse Dobson +9.784
  8. Dylan Long +9.894
  9. Nick Sutherland +25.642
  10. Robbie Marshall +27.437

SX1 Race Two

Luke Clout and his KTM Factory Racing machine once again proved a rocket ship off the line to gain an early lead in the second race before a crash on the main straight saw him escorted to Racesafe with a suspected knee injury putting him out for the remainder of the night.

Australian Supercross Geeling TBG Brett Metcalfe
Brett Metcalfe

Brett Metcalfe checked out for the remainder of the race capitalising on Clout’s mistake, while Brayton fought through the pack to take second ahead of Dan Reardon.

Australian Supercross Geeling TBG Metcalfe
Brett Metcalfe

SX1 Race Two Results

  1. Brett Metcalfe
  2. Justin Brayton +1.503
  3. Daniel Reardon +3.494
  4. Jace Owen +8.504
  5. Dylan Long +13.188
  6. Lawson Bopping +15.834
  7. Zak Small +32.634
  8. Nick Sutherland +1 lap
  9. Gradie Featherstone +1 lap
  10. Jesse Dobson +1 lap

SX1 Race Three

It was Brayton’s #1 CRF450R that scored the holeshot in the final race of the night and the American remained there for the entire 12-lap distance of the Main.

Australian Supercross Geeling TBG Justin Brayton
Justin Brayton

Brett Metcalfe took second while Dan Reardon managed to fend off the advances of a charging Dylan Long to clinch third.

Australian Supercross Geeling TBG Reardon
Dan Reardon

SX1 Race Three Results

  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Brett Metcalfe +3.061
  3. Daniel Reardon +6.792
  4. Dylan Long +6.960
  5. Jace Owen +17.248
  6. Robbie Marshall +20.688
  7. Lawson Bopping +23.151
  8. Nick Sutherland +26.058
  9. Zak Small +29.721
  10. Jesse Dobson +31.753
Australian Supercross Geeling TBG Justin Brayton
Justin Brayton

SX1 Round Three Results

  1. Justin Brayton 72
  2. Brett Metcalfe 69
  3. Daniel Reardon 60
  4. Jace Owen 49
  5. Dylan Long 47
  6. Lawson Bopping 45
  7. Nick Sutherland 38
  8. Robbie Marshall 36
  9. Jesse Dobson 36
  10. Zak Small 35
Australian Supercross Geeling TBG SX Podium Brayton
SX1 Round Three Results
Justin Brayton 72
Brett Metcalfe 69
Daniel Reardon 60

SX1 Championship Standings

  1. Justin Brayton 75
  2. Brett Metcalfe 66
  3. Daniel Reardon 54
  4. Jace Owen 52
  5. Luke Clout 46
  6. Dylan Long 46
  7. Jesse Dobson 40
  8. Nicholas Sutherland 39
  9. Robbie Marshall 34
  10. Zak Small 29

SX2

The SX2 class saw Wilson Todd of Serco Yamaha take his maiden round victory at Geelong and Jacob Hayes made it a 1-2 for the team while Jay Wilson rounding out the overall podium for the night.

SX2 Race One

Australian Supercross Geeling TBG SX Start
SX2

Aaron Tanti took the early lead in main event one but a crucial mistake in the later stages of the race allowed Serco Yamaha team-mates Wilson Todd and Jacob Hayes to finish 1-2 in the night’s SX2 opener while Penrite Honda’s Bradley Taft took third.

SX2 Race One Results

  1. Wilson Todd
  2. Jacob Hayes +0.751
  3. Bradley Taft +1.725
  4. Dakota Alix +5.821
  5. Jackson Richardson +6.971
  6. Joshua Osby +8.369
  7. Kyle Webster +13.933
  8. Hayden Mellross +16.446
  9. Richie Evans +16.384
  10. Lorenzo Camporese +22.465

SX2 Race Two

Jay Wilson had made an early mistake in the opening bout but was out to make amends in the second stanza, taking the lead in the middle of the race from KTM’s Dakota Alix.

Australian Supercross Geeling TBG Jay Wilson
Jay Wilson

Penrite Honda’s Bradley Taft then also worked his way past Alix to take second place while Alix rounded out the top three ahead of Jacob Hayes.

SX2 Race Two Results

  1. Jay Wilson
  2. Bradley Taft +2.272
  3. Dakota Alix +4.630
  4. Jacob Hayes +5.099
  5. Hayden Mellross +5.324
  6. Wilson Todd +7.982
  7. Kyle Webster +13.566
  8. Aaron Tanti +14.136
  9. Dylan Wills +14.372
  10. Jy Roberts +14.696

SX2 Race Three

Hayden Mellross made his way back to the top step of the podium in the final main for the SX2 class gaining the lead in the dying stages of the race battling Jay Wilson who finished in second ahead of Todd, who had done enough to click the round win from Hayes.

Australian Supercross Geeling TBG Wilson Todd
Wilson Todd

SX2 Race Three Results

  1. Hayden Mellross
  2. Jay Wilson +1.587
  3. Wilson Todd +4.624
  4. Jacob Hayes +6.562
  5. Jackson Richardson +12.888
  6. Dakota Alix +12.916
  7. Dylan Wills +14.999
  8. Bradley Taft +16.385
  9. Jy Roberts +17.550
  10. Joshua Osby +18.755

SX2 Round Three Results

  1. Wilson Todd 60
  2. Jacob Hayes 58
  3. Jay Wilson 57
  4. Bradley Taft 55
  5. Hayden Mellross 54
  6. Dakota Alix 53
  7. Jackson Richardson 42
  8. Kyle Webster 38
  9. Aaron Tanti 30
  10. Jy Roberts 28
Australian Supercross Geeling TBG SX Podium
SX2 Round Three Results
Wilson Todd 60
Jacob Hayes 58
Jay Wilson 57

SX2 Championship Standings

  1. Jay Wilson 70
  2. Wilson Todd 59
  3. Jacob Hayes 53
  4. Hayden Mellross 52
  5. Bradley Taft 50
  6. Dakota Alix 46
  7. Jackson Richardson 38
  8. Aaron Tanti 36
  9. Kyle Webster 35
  10. Joshua Osby 34

With the tagline “Stadiums are built for Supercross” being broadcasted throughout the night Troy Bayliss Events showed GMHBA Stadium in Geelong was a fitting home as official claimed attendance ticked over 11,800.

Round 4 of the Australian Supercross Championship heads to Gillman Speedway this weekend October 20th for another triple crown weekend.

Have a great week, everyone. It’s time to go out and rake some leaves…

Steve Beattie sent over a few photos of Cole Thompson making a school visit last week. He also sent us a few video clips, so watch for that later today. See you at the races… | Steve Beattie photo

 

 

 

 

 

