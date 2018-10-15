Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning, everyone. I hope your weekend was long and your coffee is hot. It seems like every track that has a Facebook page is announcing their closure for the season. Yes, it’s that time of year when, here in Canada, we put away the dirt bikes and sharpen our skates and tape our sticks. Well, that’s unless you plan on racing some Supercross and Arenacross!

Season-ending events were held all across the country this past weekend and I didn’t attend any of them. I guess I needed a weekend off. I don’t say that very often, but this was one of the few weekends of the year I wasn’t chasing a race somewhere.

Actually, Emily and I were very close to snagging a last-minute flight to Las Vegas and taking in the Monster Energy Cup, but decided to take a pass this year. I’m more of a “drive to the races” kind of guy, anyway.

Before I start talking about the MEC, I have to congratulate all the athletes who competed in the Hawaii Ironman World Championships in Kona on the big island of Hawaii.

It was one of those years when there was no wind and people went for records and got them! In fact, this was the first year in the race’s 40-year history that someone went under 8 hours. That’s crazy, by the way!

Not only did they go under 8, but they smashed 8! Patrick Lange from Germany finished in 7:52:39. Ouch. I guess you could argue that since he wasn’t out there for nearly 17 hours like some of the athletes that it was easier for him? No, you can’t do that.

2nd place also went under 8 hours and the top 3 all broke the course record.

The top Canadian was Lionel Sanders who led the race deep into the run last year. He didn’t have the run he was hoping for (he ran a 3:15 marathon and lost touch with the front-runners) and finished back in 30th.

On the Pro Women’s side, Daniella Ryf from Switzerland completed the 4-pete and took another win in record time. She didn’t just beat her record time set last season…she absolutely smashed it!

She is the first woman to go under the 8:30 mark and finished in 8:26:18 placing her 25th overall. This was also after she was stung by a jellyfish about 2 minutes before the cannon fired to start the swim. She considered not racing and then went out and did that! She ran a 2:57 marathon at the end, by the way.

The top Canadian woman was Angela Naeth who battled in the top 10 all day and took 8th at the finish with a time of 8:57:36, and that is amazing.

It’s all just super-human performances, but, as I always said back in the day, anyone can do it if they have enough spare time! I was only kind of joking…

Most Motocross racers cycle for training so the Ironman is sort of relatable, but this isn’t a Triathlon site, so that should about do it for our annual talk about that sport.

If you care to pore over some pretty crazy times, you can check out the full list of results HERE.

Monster Energy Cup

What did you guys think of this year’s Monster Energy Cup? It’s always cool to see the riders on their new teams with new numbers and new gear. It always takes a little while to see familiar riders on new coloured bikes.

Obviously, the big change this year was that a lucky fan was also going to get the opportunity to win the Monster Million, if their rider did.

Yes, it happened, but it wasn’t without controversy.

Let me just sum up my thoughts on the “Let Eli Bye” moment and ask you if you can imagine if Joey Savatgy didn’t let Eli Tomac by and it cost him $900K?! That would be a pretty tense pit…for the entire 2019 Supercross season!

This is a one-off race and so it wasn’t a big deal that the new guy on the team slowed up and waved him by for the cash. To be honest, he would have done the same thing had it been for a championship, too, so we don’t even really need to be having this conversation.

Joey would not have won the $100K for simply winning the overall, so, of course, he moves over for his teammate. So really, there’s nothing to see here.

The other argument could be made that Eli was going to make a pass in one of those next few corners anyway, so let’s all just move on.

Do you get made when a coach leaves a hockey player on the ice in an attempt to complete their hattrick or when all the teammates keep passing that player the puck, even on an empty net, to complete that task? No, you don’t.

What do you think about Ryan Villopoto going 12-11-13 for 13th overall? It’s cool to see him out there and seemingly doing it all on his own terms, but the old guy in my head is worried that he’ll come back and get injured. He seems to be having fun, so that’s great.

Our new buddy from this past summer, #645 Cheyenne Harmon, was out there in the finals (he won the LCQ) and went 20-17-18 for 18th overall.

Team PRMX Strikt Kawasaki was out in Las Vegas with their riders. In fact, they had 3 guys there racing.Here’s a look at their results:

#53 Bjorn Viney – Amateur All-Stars

Qualifying: 21st

Race 1: 18th

Race 2: 20th

Overall: 20th

Ulf Viney posted: “Bjorn with a 4th place start in Main 1…but taken out next corner – battled back to 18th...”

We’ll try to get in touch with Bjorn to get his thoughts on the whole experience.

#75 Cody VanBuskirk – MEC

Qualifying: 24th (Top 18 went straight to Mains)

LCQ: 10th

#471 Logan Karnow – MEC

Qualifying: 32nd

LCQ: 8th

Also of note, our old friend #313 Kyle Swanson made an appearance and finished 18th in the LCQ.

Poll Results

The last poll we had on the site asked you where you thought Team Canada MXON would finish at Red Bud. Here are the results:

We’ll have another poll up on the site soon. Thanks for playing along.

Ponca City is This Week

THE MOTOPLAYGROUND RACE AT PONCA CITY OCTOBER 18-21, 2018

​*ONLINE REGISTRATION CLOSES FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12TH, 2018 AT NOON CST,

OPEN AGAIN AT EVENT CHECK IN WEDNESDAY, 10/17/18 4PM CST

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2018

9AM – INDUSTRY/VENDOR MOVE IN

12PM – GATES OPEN FOR RACERS

IMPORTANT!!!

ORDER OF MOVE IN FOR PRE-SOLD…

1- 50 AMPS AT NOON

2- 30 AMPS AFTER ALL 50 AMPS ARE MOVED IN

3- HOOK UPS PURCHASED AT THE GATE NEXT TO MOVE IN

4- CAMPING/NO ELECTRIC/NO WATER MOVE IN AFTER ALL HOOK UPS

4-8PM – REGISTRATION/PACKET PICK UP OPEN – ALL CLASSES OPEN FOR REGISTRATION AT EVENT

10PM – GATES CLOSE

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2018

6AM – GATES OPEN

7-11AM – REGISTRATION/PACKET PICK UP OPEN

PLEASE BRING TO REGISTRATION. ….

1. TRANSPONDER # – IF YOU NEED TO RENT A TRANSPONDER, ESCORE IS NEXT TO REGISTRATION

2. AMA CARD

3. FRAME NUMBER – LAST 4 DIGITS OF YOUR BIKE VIN#

8:30AM – PRACTICE (2 ROUNDS OF PRACTICE) – PRACTICE SCHEDULE WILL BE POSTED AT EVENT

3-7PM – REGISTRATION/PACKET PICK UP OPEN

10PM – GATES CLOSE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2018

6AM – GATES OPEN

6:30AM – REGISTRATION/PACKET PICK UP OPEN

​ PLEASE BRING TO REGISTRATION. ….

1. TRANSPONDER # – IF YOU NEED TO RENT A TRANSPONDER, ESCORE IS NEXT TO REGISTRATION

2. AMA CARD

3. FRAME NUMBER – LAST 4 DIGITS OF YOUR BIKE VIN#

7:30AM – MANDATORY RIDERS MTG (LOCATION: NEXT TO THE ANNOUNCER’S TOWER)

8AM – SHORT PRACTICE (2-3 LAPS, SAME PRACTICE SCHEDULE AS THURSDAY)

RACING BEGINS – RACING WILL BEGIN AFTER PRACTICE (EACH CLASS WILL HAVE A SITE LAP PRIOR TO RACING)

10AM-5PM – SIGN UP FOR THE WORLD NATIONAL PIT BIKE RACE AND THE MOTOPLAYGROUND SIDEWINDER OPEN

7PM – AMBUCS AmTRYKE RACE* – – Located at the Ponca City YMCA – – VERY close to the track!

10PM – GATES CLOSE

*AMBUCS AmTRYKE RACE

7-8PM http://okcambucs.com/Community_Support.html#AmTryke®

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018

6:30AM – GATES OPEN

8AM – RACING

8PM – THE WORLD NATIONAL PIT BIKE CHAMPIONSHIP RACES*

​10PM – GATES CLOSE

*THE WORLD NATIONAL PIT BIKE RACE “We provide the Bikes, You provide the Rider”

8-10PM Saturday, OCTOBER 20, 2018

Register at the Motoplayground T-Shirt Booth next to Event Registration ($25/PP)

​

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2018

6:30AM – GATES OPEN

8AM – RACING

9PM – GATES CLOSE – THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE 2018 MOTOPLAYGROUND RACE AT PONCA CITY!!!

MUST have a TRANSPONDER to Participate – ESCOREMX will be onsite offering $30 Transponder Rentals

http://escoremx.com/motoplayground-race-at-ponca.html – RENTAL AND PURCHASE INFORMATION LINK

RACE FEES –

$57 PER RACE ENTRY – PRE REGISTRATION ONLINE ONLY 8/31/18- 10/12/18

​(When gates are sold out classes will be closed) – We strongly recommend pre-registering.

$75 PER RACE ENTRY AT EVENT – AFTER REGISTRATION ONLINE CLOSES 10/17/18 – 10/21/18

– Need Transponder Rental Number (if renting at event we will add to your registration at check in)

– Last 4 Digits of your Frame Number is required for sign up

– AMA Number (Bring your Current AMA Card with you to registration check in at Event)

​- 2 Moto Race Format

* $100 Race Entry Transfer Cost if you give/sell your entry to another rider

– LAST DAY to cancel/hold and transfer race entries to attend Ponca 2019 is FRIDAY, October 12, 2018

​- No Refunds , we will hold your registration to attend the next year or you may transfer entry for the following year to anther rider.

Pro Classes to Race on Saturday 10/20 and Sunday 10/21, 2018 – PRO PAYOUT! AMA FEATURED EVENT

– 250A and Open Pro Sport Saturday and Sunday

– Practice Saturday, 10/20/18, Morning, and Practice Thursday, 10/18/18 ALL DAY

– Pro’s need to be checked in at event by 7am on Saturday 10/20/18

$30 PRACTICE FEE PER CLASS – Purchase AT EVENT

$30 TRANSPONDER Rental Fee – http://escoremx.com/motoplayground-race-at-ponca.html – AT EVENT

ENTRY FEES – PURCHASE ONLINE OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2018, at Noon

– Everyone in attendance must wear a Wristband at all times – Racers Purchase too –

$63 EVENT PASS PER PERSON (Online Registration will open 9/21/18 – 10/12/18) – 5 DAY PASS

$70 EVENT PASS PER PERSON AT THE GATE (After Online Registration Closes 10/17/18 – 10/21/18)

$20 PER DAY ENTRANCE FEE PER PERSON – Purchase AT EVENT

ENTRY GATE – Ages 3 and Under are FREE and if you are over a 100 years old, we give you $5 bucks

Not Camping at event with motorcycle in van or truck and only at event during the day, you just need a wristband.

​

CAMPING FEES – PURCHASE ONLINE OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2018 AT NOON

FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE PLEASE ENTER EVENT WITH FRIENDS/FAMILY TO PARK NEXT TO EACH OTHER

HOOK UPS – MUST HAVE A HOOK UP STICKER TO PLUG IN

ORDER OF MOVE IN FOR PRE-SOLD ON WEDNESDAY 10/17/18…

1- 50 AMPS AT NOON

2- 30 AMPS AFTER ALL 50 AMPS ARE MOVED IN

3- HOOK UPS PURCHASED AT THE GATE NEXT TO MOVE IN

4- CAMPING/NO ELECTRIC/NO WATER MOVE IN AFTER ALL HOOK UPS

$363 50 AMP CAMPING FEE WITH ELECTRIC/WATER HOOK UP (Online Registration will open 9/21/18 – 10/12/18)

$400 CAMPING FEE WITH ELECTRIC/WATER HOOK UP AT THE GATE (After Online Registration Closes 10/17/18 – 10/21/18)

$259 30 AMP CAMPING FEE WITH ELECTRIC/WATER HOOK UP (Online Registration will open 9/21/18 – 10/12/18)

$300 CAMPING FEE WITH ELECTRIC/WATER HOOK UP AT THE GATE (After Online Registration Closes 10/17/18 – 10/21/18)

RV Pump Truck will travel through the pits each morning between 10am and noon if you need your RV pumped out.

CASH ONLY $35 to Cary’s RV Pump (same company that has our event Port-a-Potties)

NO HOOK UPS – INCLUDES TRAILER DROP OFF TO RESERVE SPOT FOR EVENT DURATION, PRIMITIVE CAMPING, PARKING PASS FOR EVENT

$156 CAMPING FEE – NO HOOK UPS (Online Registration will open 9/21/18 – 10/12/18)

$200 CAMPING FEE – NO HOOK UPS AT THE GATE (After Online Registration Closes 10/17/18 – 10/21/18)

Not Camping at event with motorcycle in van or truck and only at event during the day, you just need a wristband.

Pre Park/ Move In Information

Move in for PREPAID 50 AMP will begin at NOON October 17th. It will be first come first served. Please park your camper NORTH/SOUTH directly South of the motox park entrance. Look for the large 50 AMP sign. The FIRST row will be the row closest to the airport on the west. Move in for PREPAID 30 AMP will begin at approximately 2:00 pm DIRECTLY after prepaid 50 move in is completed. Please park your camper NORTH/SOUTH directly south of the motox park entrance. Look for the large 30 AMP sign. The first 30 amp row will be the row furthest WEST adjacent to 30 AMP sign. Move in for electric purchased at the gate and late prepaid electric will begin DIRECTLY after the last PREPAID 30 AMP camper is moved in. Move in for camping only NO ELECTRIC will begin at approximately 4:00 pm. Pre parking for NO ELECTRIC will be adjacent to the rodeo grounds. Look for large CAMPING ONLY NO ELECTRIC sign. Please park NORTH/SOUTH. The first row will be the row furthest west adjacent to the sign.

IMPORTANT TO BRING PLUG-IN EXTENSION CORDS FOR 50 AMP AND 30 AMP

IMPORTANT TO BRING LONG WATER HOSES AND MULTIPLE USE CONNECTORS

-Those racers that plan on camping together need to move in together.

-Saving camping spots will not be allowed.

-Move in is first come/first served. Pre-park signage will be in place on October 15th.

-Sharing of electric will not be allowed.

PIT VEHICLES – MUST HAVE A PIT PASS TO DRIVE AT EVENT

$25 Pit Vehicle Pass (MUST be 16 years or older with a Valid Driver’s License AND wear a HELMET) – Purchase AT EVENT

RIDER INFORMATION:

– Anyone under the age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or be accompanied by an adult with a notarized permission slip – No Exceptions

– One Mechanic per rider will be allowed in staging and gate area

Thank you for being Respectful!

Friendly DOGS are ALLOWED – Must be on a leash at all times.

​

EVENT RADIO STATION: 101.5 FM

Posted at Event

NO REFUNDS – Prior or During Event

CASH ONLY AT EVENT – NO CHECKS, Credit Card FEE will apply at event

​

TRACK ADDRESS:

Ponca City MX

1005 W Prospect Ave,

Ponca City, Oklahoma 74601 ​

*IF THIS ADDRESS IS USED FOR SHIPMENTS, THEY WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE ENTRY BOOTH

​-NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY LOST DELIVERIES

AMA SANCTIONED EVENT – MUST HAVE A CURRENT AMA MEMBERSHIP TO RACE

www.americanmotorcyclist.com/For-Members/Join-The-AMA

EVENT RULES:

http://www.americanmotorcyclist.com/racing/rules

AMA Memberships www.amajoin.com – Avoid the Lines on Race Day

​

All Information Subject to Change

Quebec City Supercross – November 3

It’s almost time to close out the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown season! We’ve got 2 more rounds left – Nov 3rd in Quebec City and then Nov 17 in Hamilton.

They just posted a list of amateur riders signed up for the QC race, and it looks like we’re going to have a bunch of full gate!

See you all there!

Here’s a look at the points as we head into the final 2 rounds:

