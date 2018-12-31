Monday Morning Coffee

Good Monday Morning…the last Monday morning of 2018. It’s almost time to flood the internet with awards columns, videos, and other things that celebrate the last 365 days, including the requisite promises for a better 2019.

This MMC is coming to you from Mountain Time in a small Arizona town called Camp Verde, about 98 miles east of Phoenix.

This has not been your typical trip across the high desert. No, we’ve encountered numerous slow downs due to a severe winter storm that ripped through the place a couple days ago.

We’re trying to chase down Julien and the PRMX convoy that is on the same route as us, but a day-and-a-half ahead. We didn’t think it was possible, but they were headed straight into the impact zone of this storm and were held up for hours on end as they tried to clear the roads and all the tractor trailers, RV’s, and cars that littered the median and ditches alongside Highway 40.

We came through in the dark last night. They’d got the roads back to driveable condition, but it was by no means easy.

I can imaging all the other drivers bitching and cursing inside their vehicles as we blew past them. That is, until they read the back of the van and saw the word “Canadian” to go along with our Ontario license plates. After seeing that, I’m sure they all just looked at each other and said something along the lines of, “Oh, they’re Canadian…they’re used to these conditions!” You know that happened over and over.

In fact, we stayed in Winslow, Arizona, last night and just did the drive down I-17 that connects Flagstaf to Phoenix. The snow was coming down so hard this morning that I decided it would be best to make a break for it and descend the canyon pass before any more snow accumulated and they became a catastrophe or they closed them altogether. I think it was a good choice, but it meant I ran out of time to get this column up before noon Eastern Time.

However, we’re seated here in this McDonald’s using their wifi and it has begun snowing hard down where we are, too. Emily is giving me that look that says, “Hurry up and type because this is going to get really ugly!” I will be brief but try to give you enough to get through another cup of coffee of hot chocolate or whatever your beverage of choice is on this New Year’s Eve Day.

Is the Great American Roadtrip dead?

I’ve said this a few times over the past few years, but I was mainly complaining about the I Heart Radio conglomerate that has every radio station from the Atlantic to the Pacific buying into whatever it is they’re selling.

I know a lot of you younger readers are wondering why I don’t just play music from my iPod or MP3 player, and I’ll tell you why.

You know how you have a bunch of movies on DVD or burned somewhere at your disposal? Yes you do. You could watch any of your favourite movies whenever and wherever you want…but you don’t.

Having said that, if, for example, Old School came on normal cable (with commercials and all) I would sit on the couch and watch it knowing full well I’ve got the movie to play any time I want. It’s just different for some reason.

That’s how I feel about terrestrial radio. I like listening to someone else’s play list, searching for the next station or song that I like…or maybe just recognize. It’s just more fun to me than listening to all my pre-recorded songs.

But now, once I lose a particular radio station because I’ve driven out of range, there is a really good chance that the next station I pick up will be playing the same damn songs I just listened to! How many times can I listen to Journey or 38 Special or worse yet a Top 40 piece of garbage?!

It’s ruining the road trip experience.

So, we started our drive this morning and I mentioned the big meteor crater that is just outside Flagstaf. It’s massive! Emily has never been this way before (she’s like most normal people and flies over these places) so when I explained it to her she was pretty keen to see this big hole in the earth that may have contributed to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

As we drove the 6 miles off the highway to the Crater Center, I started thinking about all the rundown tourist traps and complete ghost towns we’d driven through.

For example, I’m a big Clint Eastwood western movie fan, and so the chance to pull off the main highway and drive the business loop through a small town like Tucumcari, NM is fun for me. I can remember Lee Van Cleef mentioning the place in The Good The Bad and The Ugly.

Tucumcari is basically a tourist spot, gas station, and motel graveyard! It was easily the most depressing sign of the death of the American Roadtrip I’ve ever seen. Wow.

I remember having food there with my parents and my sister when we made the Griswold Family Vacation drive across the continent as a kid. It is not how I remember it at all.

So, I started thinking that why would anyone take their young family to any of these places when ll they do is have their faces stuffed in their cell phones and iPads anyway? What’s the point?

All a kid would do is use their unlimited data and pull up either a beautiful high resolution photo or probably a YouTube video that would give you all the information you could ever want on a topic and more! Why waste the gas and the time to see it in person?

For the experience, folks!

The act of actually physically experiencing things first hand is dying off. Kids and young parents simply no longer care, and this can’t be a good thing.

As we finally pulled up to the government built and staffed building, we parked the van and took a short walk up the stairs and through the revolving doors. The first thing you encounter is the kiosk to pay.

$18 USD to get through the next doors. Wow.

They have a very nice high rez photo of the crater just beyond the border, but the one employee who tries to force you into spending the money stands strategically in the way to stop you from pulling out your cell phone and snapping a photo.

We didn’t go in. I simply pulled up a nice photo that gave the size of the crater some perspective, showed Emily, and off we drove.

I guess we’re part of the problem…

Anyway, it doesn’t look like we’re going to catch the PRMX gang, as they were already in Glendale, AZ last night when they stopped to buy fireworks for tonight’s NYE celebration at Viney Ranch in Murrieta, California.

We’re not going to make it there for midnight. I think we’ll spend the night in Phoenix and then complete the drive to see Cheryl, Ulf, Bjorn, and Noah Viney tomorrow as we play U2’s “All is quiet on New Year’s Day…”

As I look out the window, it looks like we should be heading up to Blackcomb with snowboards strapped to the roof of the van, not somewhere warm with a couple Scott road bikes with us! (Mine is still for sale, by the way!)

A friendly, retired trucker, originally from Ohio but now calling this place home, just went into more detail than you can possibly imagine about the time one of his trucker buddies thought the water pump on the truck was blown but it turned out some dry soap on the belt took care of the squeak. Because of his in depth story, we may now have more trouble driving on the highway, it has snowed so much more!

Like I said last week, this is kind of our week to take it easy in Canadian Moto. Yes, we’re on our way to California for some Supercross, but we don’t have the new Canadian schedule to talk about and most team managers are asking us to let them announce their official rosters in their own time, so we’re honoring that request.

It’s no secret that Shawn Maffenbeier will ride a 450 on the Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team, Mike Alessi will likely be on a GDR Honda Fox Racing 450, Jess Pettis is on a Red Bull Thor KTM Canada 250, Matt Goerke will take his championships over to the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team, but these are mostly unofficial still and there are still a lot of things to sort out before we go racing in 2019.

We’ll be in Motocross Mecca for the next few weeks (the Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Murrieta area), so be sure to check us out on the site, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for lots of coverage in the month of January.

It’s time to finish today’s drive.

Happy New Year, everyone. Thank you for all the support and kind words we hear as we travel the globe. See you in 2019!