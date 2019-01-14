Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning from Phoenix, Arizona. Well, technically, I’ve made my way to the western suburb of Goodyear, but I’d probably say “Vancouver” if I were typing from Ladner, too.

Extended road trips can teach you an awful lot about yourself. If you don’t like yourself, you’re going to find out why! They force you to be frugal and sometimes creative. Sure, it would be fine if I were pre-booking hotels in this city or that town every night for multiple stays, but that sort of spending is far from sustainable. Monday Morning Coffee would be coming to you from an east end corner as I begged for change!

No, instead you need to plan ahead in a different way. Ways that get you where you need to be for as little money as possible. I’m not complaining. No, not at all. Like always, I’ve got a theory on this whole thing. Are you ready?

Do you know why high school is often referred to as “The Good Old Days” for so many people? OK, if not good maybe just some of the most memorable times in someone’s life? My theory goes like this:

In adolescence, things are changing so rapidly that you are always a little off guard and maybe even nervous. You’re never really sure what’s around the next corner or, for that matter, birthday. There’s always something to look forward too, like simply getting older and getting the hell out of high school!

It’s the anticipation of the unknown that makes it such a crucial time of life. Those awkward moments are what get stuck in our brains as long-term memories.

Fast forward to when you finish school. Your next move is to get a job and move on at an accelerated pace to death. Wow, that was a bit morbid, sorry.

Anyway, nothing is a surprise anymore. You get up, go to work, come home, and as Loverboy would say, you start “Living for the weekend!” No surprises.

I think that in order to keep developing and staying fascinated with this journey through life you need to put yourself in awkward positions and see how you handle them. It’s like sitting on the gate before a race: you freak out at the time it’s happening, but those are the times and feelings you miss when your competitive racing days are done. You’ll see.

So, that’s why I love the unknown…fending for myself…finding wifi in random places along the highways and bi-ways of North America. I embrace the awkwardness and I actually think you should too. Once we stop learning about ourselves, life gets boring. It becomes a pattern and a repetitive monotony.

I challenge all of you to go out and do something that makes you uncomfortable. Go learn something new. You always said you wanted to play piano. Go take some lessons. Put yourself in a position to be taught something new. I think that is a key ingredient that will keep life interesting and worth telling the story of.

In the end, isn’t the goal to have lived a life worth living? I’m going to leave a very well-used corpse when I go!

Of course, I realize we’re all built a little differently and this may not be something easily done for many, but just try to look at what I’m saying and see if that’s a small piece of the puzzle that will make your journey more memorable…enjoyable.

There’s a pretty good chance I’ve had too much coffee before breakfast, but I still stand by what I preached. I’m out here on the road for a month chasing motocross stories to pass along. I find the challenge and the unknown to be just as interesting as the stories I find. They always say you remember your first. I think that means the first everything, so get out there and do something for the first time and thank me later.

So, with that in mind, let’s see how things went for our Canadian riders at the first round of Supercross Futures at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix…er, Glendale.

The day started with a convoluted route back to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ with Team PRMX owner and team manager, Julien Perrier. All I can do is blame the Quebec version of Google Maps, as it had us on a route that had a red light every 100 metres!

Saturday night ended with the closing of the stadium roof because of rain that shows up here in the area maybe 3 times a century. Most roofs we’re used to are in place due to rain or snow – I’m sure this one is here to keep the scorching temperatures in check.

Anyway, it was nice to see the sun had come out again on Sunday morning and they had the roof open once again.

This event marks the first in the Supercross Futures Amateur Supercross series and we were all pretty excited to see what they could make of this new amateur championship.

We had a few Canadians lining up, including #43 Noah Viney, #551 Mitchell Bradbury, and #146 Tyler Gibbs.

Noah now calls Murrieta, California, home and has his own amazing Supercross track right in his backyard. You can tell how much time he spends out there because he looks right at home on these tricky indoor tracks.

In his Supermini 2 heat race, Noah got out to about an 8th place start but moved his way past a rider to hold 7th on lap 2. By the final lap, he’d made another pass and crossed the line in 6th place.

Out front, there was a great battle between #79 Jett Reynolds, #199 Ryder DiFrancesco, and #71 Hawkins.

#551 Bradbury hit the track first in 250 B heat 1 and was up inside the top 15 off the start. He made some good passes right away and was up into 10th (a transfer spot) very quickly.

When 2 riders fell on the final lap, Mitchell found himself up in 8th and moving on to the Main. #325 Stilez Robertson was out on his own at the front of this one.

#146 Tyler Gibbs was in Heat 2 and got off to a top 15 start as well. By lap 2 he was up in 7th and looked to be running the same pace as the leaders out front.

He spent the entire heat making passes and found himself up in 6th at the flag to move on to the main. He’s only racing the one class so there was some time before we’d see him on the track again.

Bradbury came up again in Open B and got a great jump off the start but seemed to get clipped by another rider right away and get squeezed back a few places down the start straight.

He rounded the first lap in 9th and when #74 Dillan Schwartz slid out found himself in 8th place.

Noah was up again in 85 (9-15) and got off to a 6th place start right behind #38 Hayden Deegan. He was up to 5th by the end of lap 1 and the top 5 riders were set for a great, wheel-to-wheel battle.

Unfortunately, Noah got out of shape on the long rhythm section to the left of the start straight and went down hard.

He stayed pretty still for a while but eventually got up and shook it off. He was obviously in some pain and later said that some slower rider being lapped didn’t hold their line and Noah basically landed on him and went down in a heap.

I went back to the pits to see how he was and he had a charlie horse on his leg that he was trying to loosen up to be ready to go, which he did and was.

There were 4 heats in the SX Futures class, which was pretty impressive and a great sign for the future of Supercross.

Noah made it back out for his Mini Sr. race and got out to an 8th place start. #199 Ryder DiFrancesco was out front. Noah missed a rhythm combo on lap one in some traffic and lost a bit of time in 8th. He was up to 7th on lap 2 and had a great battle with #28 Preston Boespflug. Noah finished 7th.

MAINS

250 B – Tyler Gibbs and Mitchell Bradbury

#146 Tyler Gibbs got off to a great start as he hung off the back of his Yamaha down the start straight. He was up in 3rd place as they hit the tricky rhythm section after the left-hander.

Unfortunately, the crowd of riders was too much for the following turn and Tyler went down pretty hard and was shuffled back to last place. This was his only class he entered so this was a real bummer as he had the pace to compete for a podium, I believe.

#551 Mitchell Bradbury was in around 8th place and in a real dog fight. He came around in 9th place on the next lap.

Mitchell would ride hard and looked solid as he slipped back to 11th. He crossed the line in 13th spot.

#325 Stilez Robertson took the win.

Supermini 2 – Noah Viney

Noah got out to a 7th place start and had his work cut out for him. An epic battle between #79 Jett Reynolds and DiFrancesco was happening out front.

Noah fought hard and stayed in that 7th spot for the main event and crossed the line in that position.

Open B – #551 Mitchell Bradbury

Mitchell got an amazing jump off the gate and hung off the rear end of his KTM to lead the group into turn 1.

By turn 4, he had been shuffled back to 6th spot, but he was still up in the mix in this very competitive class.

Robertson took this win, handily, while Mitchell would cross the line in 8th place.

85 (9-15) – #43 Noah Viney

This one was a bran-burner! Noah got out to a great start and took the lead. DiFrancesco would get past him and then he tried to hold off #38 Hayden Deegan and #66 Casey Cochran. It was a tall order, but Noah has the speed to race these guys.

Deegan got past and the Noah and Casey went at it hard!

Casey would eventually get by and Noah crossed the line in a close 4th place.

Mini Sr. – #43 Noah Viney

Mini Sr. was the final race of the event and Noah was back out there. It was the same 4 riders out front in this one.

Deegan and DiFrancesco had some serious moments out on the track at the front. Hands were waved, brakes were checked, and friendships were not solidified.

Noah had a few issues in this one and ended up dropping back to 7th in another good battle with Boespflug.

That’s how the Canadians did at round 1. I assume Tyler Gibbs will sign up for both B classes this weekend in Anaheim, so we’ll get a better chance to see him fight for a podium.

It’s supposed to start raining and continue for the next few days, so I’m not sure what that means for everyone’s practice plans. I may stay out here in the desert until things improve closer to the coast.

The forecast is for it to start clearing up later in the week, so we may not have another mud race at A2.

I didn’t talk about how #160 Jess Pettis did Saturday night because I will check in with him later today to let him tell you himself.

I seem to have sent people off the wrong way Saturday night when I tweeted: “If you’re looking for Jess Pettis this week, you’ll find him in a set of whoops somewhere.”

We had a multi-time Canadian champion reply that I need to give Jess some respect because he’s out west working his butt off. I read this and couldn’t figure out why the tweet was sent???

The danger of tweeting and texting are that meaning can be misunderstood. Of course, it wasn’t a dig at Jess in any way – quite the opposite.

Jess hit the dirt a couple times in the whoops on Saturday. My point was that, as an ultra-competitive racer, Jess would take this as a challenge and look for every set of whoops he can find this week so that he can do them in his sleep. That’s what I meant and it was obviously taken the wrong way.

I received a notification every time someone liked the reply made and it had me feeling pretty bad. I didn’t know how to respond and deleting didn’t seem like the right route to take.

Anyway, there was absolutely no disrespect meant to Jess. Fortunately, he knows that.

I don’t know how some people can handle getting into Twitter wars on a daily basis. I just couldn’t do it. I’d lose sleep over that garbage.

Have a great week, everyone. This time difference isn’t making getting this column up before noon Eastern Time very easy. Sorry about that. Lots of things to get posted up today, so be sure to check back later and throughout the day.

See you at A2!