Monday “Morning” Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Things are running late here on this Victoria Day long weekend. I’m not sure if you’re the type of person who doesn’t care what time it is when you drink coffee, but if this is too late, grab yourself a big glass of milk and let’s see how the racing went across Canada this weekend.

BC:

Alberta:

There was an ANQ in Raymond but I can’t find results.

Saskatchewan:

Manitoba:

Ontario:

#30 Sebastien Racine is shown with a 2-DNS. He told us that he wasn’t feeling good in the 2nd Catch Class moto so he pulled off. He’s fine tho.

Quebec:

250 Pro

229 Mitchell Harrison 1-1

450 Pro

26 Kaven Benoit 1-1 229 Mitchell Harrison 2-2 727 Dave Blanchet 3-4 58 Mitch Cooke 6-3 117 Michael DaSilva 4-6

Womens A

1 Eve Brodeur 1-1 20 Angie Page 2-2 192 Amelie Croteau 3-3 26 Jordanne Trottier4-4 196 Karine Gauthier 5-5

If you have a results link for your racing series, please let us know.

2 Canadians in Top 10 at US Hard Enduro

Next weekend it’s the 40th Riviere du Loup Arenacross in Quebec. If you can get there…get there.

40th Riviere Du Loup Arenacross May 28

May 28th Rivière-Du-Loup, Quebec, will host the legendary Arenacross for its 40th edition! The birth place of many racers careers in the region, this edition will certainly live up to its reputation.

Here are the classes and rates that will be scheduled.

Online registrations through our online platform will be available May 14th.

https://my.races.ninja/

https://supercrossquebec.com/

Enjoy your long weekend, everyone.