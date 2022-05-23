By Billy Rainford
Things are running late here on this
Victoria Day long weekend. I’m not sure if you’re the type of person who doesn’t care what time it is when you drink coffee, but if this is too late, grab yourself a big glass of milk and let’s see how the racing went across Canada this weekend. BC:
Round 3 Future West Moto Outdoor Series – 5/21/2022 Quesnel BC
#518
PARKER EALES MAPLE RIDGE, BC
1st
1st
#510
MARCUS DEAUSY 150 MILE HOUSE, BC
3rd
2nd
#281
TANNER MERRICK DAWSON CREEK, BC
4th
4th
#808
DANE TUDOR ROSSLAND, BC
7th
5th
#819
DAWSON GRAVELLE MISSION, BC
8th
6th
#109
JORDY DAVIS QUESNEL, BC
6th
8th
#380
KEVIN LEPP ABBOTSFORD, BC
5th
9th
#238
JACOB WESTON WHITE ROCK, BC
9th
7th
#666
GAGE STANYER HOUSTON, BC
13th
10th
#831
REED MERRICK DAWSON CREEK, BC
12th
11th
#101
RYAN LOCKHART LANGLEY, BC
2nd
DNS
#574
CHARLES CHARLTON KAMLOOPS, BC
DNS
3rd
#538
JAKE JOSE Prince George, BC
10th
DNS
#263
ZANE LEPINE DAWSON CREEK, BC
11th
DNS
#163
REIS LEPINE DAWSON CREEK, BC
14th
DNS
#113
SOLUS OSWALD SALMO, BC
DNS
DNS
#09
ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY WILLIAMSLAKE, BC
1st
#912
KAYLIE KAYER SAVONA, BC
2nd
#87
DANIKA SNIDER LANGLEY, BC
3rd
#727
MAIA KERR HOUSTON, BC
4th
#168
AVA ZENZEN PRINCE GEORGE, BC
5th
#21
SOPHIA HUILLERY FORT ST JOHN, BC
6th
#328
KASSSE MORRISON PRINCE GEORGE, BC
7th
#127
RACHAEL CASSIDY KAMLOOPS, BC
8th
#115
MADISON MACDONALD VERNON, BC
9th
#50
SADIE THIBERT PRINCE GEORGE, BC
10th
#117
JAMIE WALSH PRINCE GEORGE, BC
11th
#288
SAIGE COLE KELOWNA, BC
12th
#509
ALYSSA DESAUTELS ,
13th
#15
DAPHNE DODD KAMLOOPS, BC
14th
#533
MADISON HEIGHINGTON PRINCE GEORGE, BC
DNS Alberta:
There was an
ANQ in Raymond but I can’t find results. Saskatchewan:
Saskatoon – Round 2 – 5/8/2022 Saskatoon
Manitoba:
Round 1 – Zhoda – 5/14/2022 Zhoda
Ontario:
2022 Sand Del Lee OPC3/ANQ3 – 5/20/2022 2022 Sand Del Lee OPC3/ANQ3
1st
#3
SHAWN MAFFENBEIER Kamloops, Br
1st
2nd
47
2nd
#46
MARCO CANNELLA Waterdown, On
3rd
1st
45
3rd
#48
WESTEN WROZYNA NEWTONVILLE, ON
4th
3rd
38
4th
#454
BEN LECLAIR , ON
6th
4th
33
5th
#147
HAYDEN JAMESON Woodstock, On
7th
5th
30
6th
#751X
JASON FLURY Phelpston, On
9th
6th
27
7th
#74
DANNY GAREY Brownsburgchatham, Qu
11th
7th
24
8th
#80
MIKAËL SAVARD Cumberland, On
8th
10th
24
9th
#570
DARCY MEREDITH Trenton, On
12th
8th
22
10th
#30
SEBASTIEN RACINE Casselman, On
2nd
DNS
22
11th
#77
DAVID KAHN Richmond, On
13th
9th
20
12th
#223
AUSTIN JONES PERTH, ON
5th
DNS
16
13th
#155
SPENCER DELEYE , ON
10th
DNS
11
#30
Sebastien Racine is shown with a 2-DNS. He told us that he wasn’t feeling good in the 2nd Catch Class moto so he pulled off. He’s fine tho.
1st
#8X
MAYA LEGARE , ON
1st
1st
50
2nd
#5
BROOK GREENLAW BurntRiver, On
4th
2nd
40
3rd
#94
KIANA KURTZ Ariss, On
5th
3rd
36
4th
#25
SHAYLA CASSIDY , ON
3rd
5th
36
5th
#2
BRANDY MCLARTY Ecobay, ON
2nd
9th
34
6th
#87X
SHELBY BRADLEY Campbellcroft, On
6th
4th
33
7th
#30
DAKOTA CORNWELL Campbellcroft, On
8th
6th
28
8th
#970
DANA BARRETT Acton, On
10th
7th
25
9th
#971
MIA BARRETT Acton, On
9th
8th
25
10th
#75
LINDSEY BRADLEY PETERBOROUGH, ON
7th
10th
25
11th
#610
SAVANNAH LANCE Woodstock, On
11th
DNS
10
12th
#110
SAMANTHA CREPIN Ottawa, On
12th
DNS
9 Quebec:
250 Pro
229 Mitchell Harrison 1-1
450 Pro
26 Kaven Benoit 1-1 229 Mitchell Harrison 2-2 727 Dave Blanchet 3-4 58 Mitch Cooke 6-3 117 Michael DaSilva 4-6
Womens A
1 Eve Brodeur 1-1 20 Angie Page 2-2 192 Amelie Croteau 3-3 26 Jordanne Trottier4-4 196 Karine Gauthier 5-5
If you have a results link for your racing series, please let us know.
2 Canadians in Top 10 at US Hard Enduro
Pro Hot Lap Pro – Cumulative Race Times by Place
Place
Rider# AMA#
Rider Name Sponsors
Brand
Chk 1
1
1 2158898
TRYSTAN HART Redbull Ktm Fmf
KTM
0:08:17 (1)
2
10
729697
COLTON HAAKER Rockstar energy husqvarna factory
HSQ 0:10:35 (2)
3
513
2096958
RYDER LEBLOND
HSQ 0:10:57 (3)
4
12
284792
COOPER ABBOTT FactoryONE Sherco
SHR 0:11:58 (4)
5
901
341715
NICK FAHRINGER FactoryOne Sherco USA, Motul, FXR, Nuetech, Hammer
SHR 0:13:13 (5)
6
5
955579
QUINN WENTZEL Rieju USA , Leatt , XC Gear ,
RJU 0:13:33 (6)
7
101
DAVID KNIGHT CCC Knighter101 Racing
KTM 0:13:47 (7)
8
17 1017444
SPENSER WILTON Irc, gas gas USA/Canada, tld, 100 percent,
GG 0:15:32 (8)
9
9
898412
DANIEL LEWIS Husqvarna/Tri-State Powersports
HSQ 0:16:02 (9)
10
99
3389824
BRANDEN PETRIE Sherco Enduro Racing Just 1
SHR 0:17:30 (10)
11
55
3090498
JAMES FLYNN AEO Fly DDC SXS IRC Fastway RKTec MotoSeat XCGear
GG 0:19:44 (11)
12
19
536362
LOGAN BOLOPUE
SHR 0:21:06 (12)
13
421
3299090
JACKSON DAVIS
KTM 0:21:13 (13)
14
83
3295910
RONNY VENA Moose racing, Cernics cycle, evans, kenda
KTM 0:24:40 (14)
15
75
3214274
RODRIGO LOPES RMW Extreme; Elite Motorsport
KTM 0:25:02 (15)
16
708
863434
TOBIN MILLER
KTM 0:28:14 (16)
17
356
3342620
JOSEPH VAN ROEKEL Leatt, 100%
GG 0:29:38 (17)
18
555
5033997
FRANKLIN ATWELL
KTM 0:33:23 (18)
19
35
890805
TYLER SORIANO
RJU 0:35:12 (19)
DNF
30
491337
BRAD KRAUTH
KTM
DNF
50
2125548
GARRETT KRAUTH
KTM
DNF
248
245984
CHRIS MCKELVEY Forma Boots
KTM
DNF
27
3179231
JOSEPH NEMETH Klim, scratch Labs, South Bay Moto proformance
SHR
DNF
76
5091863
Alton Savoye Riders Share, Electric Motion
Next weekend it’s the 40th Riviere du Loup Arenacross in Quebec. If you can get there…get there.
40th Riviere Du Loup Arenacross May 28
May 28th Rivière-Du-Loup, Quebec, will host the legendary Arenacross for its 40th edition! The birth place of many racers careers in the region, this edition will certainly live up to its reputation.
Here are the classes and rates that will be scheduled.
Online registrations through our online platform will be available May 14th.
https://my.races.ninja/
https://supercrossquebec.com/
Enjoy your long weekend, everyone.
