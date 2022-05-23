By Billy Rainford

BC:

Round 3 Future West Moto Outdoor Series – 5/21/2022
Quesnel BC
Pro Am – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
#518
 KTM  PARKER EALES
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 1st 1st
#510
 Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY
 150 MILE HOUSE, BC 		 3rd 2nd
#281
 Honda  TANNER MERRICK
 DAWSON CREEK, BC 		 4th 4th
#808
 Yamaha  DANE TUDOR
 ROSSLAND, BC 		 7th 5th
#819
 Honda  DAWSON GRAVELLE
 MISSION, BC 		 8th 6th
#109
 Kawasaki  JORDY DAVIS
 QUESNEL, BC 		 6th 8th
#380
 Yamaha  KEVIN LEPP
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		 5th 9th
#238
 Honda  JACOB WESTON
 WHITE ROCK, BC 		 9th 7th
#666
 Husqvarna  GAGE STANYER
 HOUSTON, BC 		 13th 10th
#831
 Yamaha  REED MERRICK
 DAWSON CREEK, BC 		 12th 11th
#101
 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
 LANGLEY, BC 		 2nd DNS
#574
 KTM  CHARLES CHARLTON
 KAMLOOPS, BC 		 DNS 3rd
#538
 Honda  JAKE JOSE
 Prince George, BC 		 10th DNS
#263
 Husqvarna  ZANE LEPINE
 DAWSON CREEK, BC 		 11th DNS
#163
 Husqvarna  REIS LEPINE
 DAWSON CREEK, BC 		 14th DNS
#113
 Yamaha  SOLUS OSWALD
 SALMO, BC 		 DNS DNS
Ladies – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall   Name Moto 1
#09
 Yamaha  ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY
 WILLIAMSLAKE, BC 		 1st
#912
 Husqvarna  KAYLIE KAYER
 SAVONA, BC 		 2nd
#87
 Husqvarna  DANIKA SNIDER
 LANGLEY, BC 		 3rd
#727
 Kawasaki  MAIA KERR
 HOUSTON, BC 		 4th
#168
 KTM  AVA ZENZEN
 PRINCE GEORGE, BC 		 5th
#21
 Husqvarna  SOPHIA HUILLERY
 FORT ST JOHN, BC 		 6th
#328
 Kawasaki  KASSSE MORRISON
 PRINCE GEORGE, BC 		 7th
#127
 Husqvarna  RACHAEL CASSIDY
 KAMLOOPS, BC 		 8th
#115
 KTM  MADISON MACDONALD
 VERNON, BC 		 9th
#50
 Kawasaki  SADIE THIBERT
 PRINCE GEORGE, BC 		 10th
#117
 KTM  JAMIE WALSH
 PRINCE GEORGE, BC 		 11th
#288
 Kawasaki  SAIGE COLE
 KELOWNA, BC 		 12th
#509
 Suzuki  ALYSSA DESAUTELS
  		 13th
#15
 Honda  DAPHNE DODD
 KAMLOOPS, BC 		 14th
#533
 Honda  MADISON HEIGHINGTON
 PRINCE GEORGE, BC 		 DNS

Alberta:

Saskatchewan:

Saskatoon – Round 2 – 5/8/2022
Saskatoon
Pro Am (OPEN) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #991  Kawasaki  BRENDAN MCKEE
 LLOYDMINSTER, SK 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #114  Honda  JESSE ROYAN
 MARSHALL, SK 		 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #202  GASGAS  BLAKE OSATCHUK
 REGINA, SK 		 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #448  Kawasaki  COLE CONN
 SWIFT CURRENT, SK 		 5th 4th 34
 5th   #338  Honda  JOHN KERELUKE
 WYNYARD, SK 		 7th 5th 30
 6th   #284  KTM  KYLE MURPHY
 COLEVILLE, SK 		 4th DNF 18
 7th   #713  Kawasaki  GARRET CRANFIELD
 ASSINIBIOA, SK 		 6th DNS 15
Ladies – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #333  GASGAS  LAUREN PUHLMANN
 GLADMAR, SK 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #180  KTM  EMILY QUIGLEY
 YELLOW GRASS, SK 		 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #71  Husqvarna  TAYLOR DUNSER
 SASKATOON, SK 		 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #90  Kawasaki  ABBY BERGQUIST
 LLOYDMINSTER, AB 		 4th 4th 36
 5th   #303  Kawasaki  ROBYN MILLSAP
 KENASTON, SK 		 5th 7th 30
 6th   #12  Yamaha  MYA BENDICKSON
 GLADMAR, SK 		 8th 5th 29
 7th   #21  GASGAS  LYDIA HAUKAAS
 REGINA, SK 		 7th 6th 29
 8th   #626  Kawasaki  AVA NASBY
 LLOYDMINSTER, SK 		 6th 8th 28

Manitoba:

Round 1 – Zhoda – 5/14/2022
Zhoda
250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st
#995
 KTM  MAGUIRE URUSKI
 NAROL, MB 		 1st 1st 50
2nd
#15
 KTM  JESSE WESTFALL
 MORDEN, MB 		 3rd 2nd 42
3rd
#67
 Yamaha  HUNTER TEICHRIB
 ARGYLE, MB 		 2nd DNF 22
Open Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st
#70
 Kawasaki  JOSH PENNER
 LETELLIER, MB 		 1st 1st 50
2nd
#67
 Yamaha  HUNTER TEICHRIB
 ARGYLE, MB 		 3rd 2nd 42
3rd
#996
 Husqvarna  CAMERON BIRNIE
 WINNIPEG, MB 		 4th 3rd 38
4th
#309
 Yamaha  ADAM ORVIS
 WINNIPEG, MB 		 5th 4th 34
5th
#175
 Husqvarna  DYLAN WIEBE
 MORDEN, MB 		 6th 5th 31
6th
#875
 Husqvarna  CAM TOOLE
 NAROL, MB 		 2nd DNF 22
Ladies Open – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st
#7
 Kawasaki  BAILEY ORBANSKI
 ARBORG, MB 		 1st 1st 50
2nd
#47
 Husqvarna  CIEL FERGUSON
 ILE DES CHENES, MB 		 2nd 2nd 44
3rd
#275
 Kawasaki  TEA FERGUSON
 ILE DES CHENES, MB 		 3rd 3rd 40
4th
#4
 Husqvarna  ANI FERGUSON
 ILE DES CHENES, MB 		 6th 4th 33
5th
#51
 Husqvarna  KATRINE FERGUSON
 ILE DES CHENES, MB 		 4th 6th 33
6th
#92
 Kawasaki  CAMRYN HORBATY
 TYNDALL, MB 		 5th 5th 32
7th
#726
 Husqvarna  JESSICA RAND
 WINNIPEG, MB 		 7th 7th 28
8th
#77
 KTM  HAILEY MANTEI
 BRANDON, MB 		 8th 8th 26

Ontario:

2022 Sand Del Lee OPC3/ANQ3 – 5/20/2022
2022 Sand Del Lee OPC3/ANQ3
CASH CLASS – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st
#3
 Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
 Kamloops, Br 		 1st 2nd 47
2nd
#46
 Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
 Waterdown, On 		 3rd 1st 45
3rd
#48
 Yamaha  WESTEN WROZYNA
 NEWTONVILLE, ON 		 4th 3rd 38
4th
#454
 Yamaha  BEN LECLAIR
 , ON 		 6th 4th 33
5th
#147
 Yamaha  HAYDEN JAMESON
 Woodstock, On 		 7th 5th 30
6th
#751X
 Yamaha  JASON FLURY
 Phelpston, On 		 9th 6th 27
7th
#74
 KTM  DANNY GAREY
 Brownsburgchatham, Qu 		 11th 7th 24
8th
#80
 KTM  MIKAËL SAVARD
 Cumberland, On 		 8th 10th 24
9th
#570
 Yamaha  DARCY MEREDITH
 Trenton, On 		 12th 8th 22
10th
#30
 KTM  SEBASTIEN RACINE
 Casselman, On 		 2nd DNS 22
11th
#77
 Yamaha  DAVID KAHN
 Richmond, On 		 13th 9th 20
12th
#223
 Yamaha  AUSTIN JONES
 PERTH, ON 		 5th DNS 16
13th
#155
 Yamaha  SPENCER DELEYE
 , ON 		 10th DNS 11

#30 Sebastien Racine is shown with a 2-DNS. He told us that he wasn’t feeling good in the 2nd Catch Class moto so he pulled off. He’s fine tho.

LADIES A 12+ – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
1st
#8X
 KTM  MAYA LEGARE
 , ON 		 1st 1st 50
2nd
#5
 KTM  BROOK GREENLAW
 BurntRiver, On 		 4th 2nd 40
3rd
#94
 Husqvarna  KIANA KURTZ
 Ariss, On 		 5th 3rd 36
4th
#25
 KTM  SHAYLA CASSIDY
 , ON 		 3rd 5th 36
5th
#2
 KTM  BRANDY MCLARTY
 Ecobay, ON 		 2nd 9th 34
6th
#87X
 Yamaha  SHELBY BRADLEY
 Campbellcroft, On 		 6th 4th 33
7th
#30
 Yamaha  DAKOTA CORNWELL
 Campbellcroft, On 		 8th 6th 28
8th
#970
 Yamaha  DANA BARRETT
 Acton, On 		 10th 7th 25
9th
#971
 Yamaha  MIA BARRETT
 Acton, On 		 9th 8th 25
10th
#75
 Yamaha  LINDSEY BRADLEY
 PETERBOROUGH, ON 		 7th 10th 25
11th
#610
 Yamaha  SAVANNAH LANCE
 Woodstock, On 		 11th DNS 10
12th
#110
 KTM  SAMANTHA CREPIN
 Ottawa, On 		 12th DNS 9

Quebec:

250 Pro

  1. 229 Mitchell Harrison 1-1

450 Pro

  1. 26 Kaven Benoit 1-1
  2. 229 Mitchell Harrison 2-2
  3. 727 Dave Blanchet 3-4
  4. 58 Mitch Cooke 6-3
  5. 117 Michael DaSilva 4-6

Womens A

  1. 1 Eve Brodeur 1-1
  2. 20 Angie Page 2-2
  3. 192 Amelie Croteau 3-3
  4. 26 Jordanne Trottier4-4
  5. 196 Karine Gauthier 5-5

2 Canadians in Top 10 at US Hard Enduro

Pro Hot Lap Pro – Cumulative Race Times by Place
Place Rider# AMA# Rider Name Sponsors Brand Chk 1
1 1 2158898 TRYSTAN HART Redbull Ktm Fmf KTM 0:08:17 (1)
2 10 729697 COLTON HAAKER Rockstar energy husqvarna factory HSQ 0:10:35 (2)
3 513 2096958 RYDER LEBLOND   HSQ 0:10:57 (3)
4 12 284792 COOPER ABBOTT FactoryONE Sherco SHR 0:11:58 (4)
5 901 341715 NICK FAHRINGER FactoryOne Sherco USA, Motul, FXR, Nuetech, Hammer SHR 0:13:13 (5)
6 5 955579 QUINN WENTZEL Rieju USA , Leatt , XC Gear , RJU 0:13:33 (6)
7 101   DAVID KNIGHT CCC Knighter101 Racing KTM 0:13:47 (7)
8 17 1017444 SPENSER WILTON Irc, gas gas USA/Canada, tld, 100 percent, GG 0:15:32 (8)
9 9 898412 DANIEL LEWIS Husqvarna/Tri-State Powersports HSQ 0:16:02 (9)
10 99 3389824 BRANDEN PETRIE Sherco Enduro Racing Just 1 SHR 0:17:30 (10)
11 55 3090498 JAMES FLYNN AEO Fly DDC SXS IRC Fastway RKTec MotoSeat XCGear GG 0:19:44 (11)
12 19 536362 LOGAN BOLOPUE   SHR 0:21:06 (12)
13 421 3299090 JACKSON DAVIS   KTM 0:21:13 (13)
14 83 3295910 RONNY VENA Moose racing, Cernics cycle, evans, kenda KTM 0:24:40 (14)
15 75 3214274 RODRIGO LOPES RMW Extreme; Elite Motorsport KTM 0:25:02 (15)
16 708 863434 TOBIN MILLER   KTM 0:28:14 (16)
17 356 3342620 JOSEPH VAN ROEKEL Leatt, 100% GG 0:29:38 (17)
18 555 5033997 FRANKLIN ATWELL   KTM 0:33:23 (18)
19 35 890805 TYLER SORIANO   RJU 0:35:12 (19)
DNF 30 491337 BRAD KRAUTH   KTM  
DNF 50 2125548 GARRETT KRAUTH   KTM  
DNF 248 245984 CHRIS MCKELVEY Forma Boots KTM  
DNF 27 3179231 JOSEPH NEMETH Klim, scratch Labs, South Bay Moto proformance SHR  
DNF 76 5091863 Alton Savoye Riders Share, Electric Motion  

Next weekend it’s the 40th Riviere du Loup Arenacross in Quebec. If you can get there…get there.

40th Riviere Du Loup Arenacross May 28

May 28th Rivière-Du-Loup, Quebec, will host the legendary Arenacross for its 40th edition! The birth place of many racers careers in the region, this edition will certainly live up to its reputation.

Here are the classes and rates that will be scheduled.

Online registrations through our online platform will be available May 14th.

https://my.races.ninja/

https://supercrossquebec.com/

Enjoy your long weekend, everyone.