Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Another Monday Morning has rolled around. However, this time I find myself at my own desk, in my own office, in my own house, looking out my own window at my own grass. That’s right…grass!

It looks like we’ve made it through another winter season here in my area of Canada. The extended forecast is showing nothing but above-zero temperatures for the foreseeable future. In fact, we’re heading into double digits in a few days, and that is usually a pretty good sign that the worst is behind us at this time of year.

If you’re reading this from somewhere that doesn’t get snow, you must be wondering how we do it up here in The Great White North, EH. And it’s a good question, but one with a pretty simple answer.

Have you ever gone on vacation to a tropical “paradise?” Sure you have. Yes, it’s great to lie in the sun on the beach in the middle of January, but I could never be someone who calls that home for 12 months of the year. I need seasons.

I enjoy snowstorms. I like how they seem to bring a neighborhood together. Everyone is nicer to each other when they’re out clearing the driveway after a good snowfall.

I enjoy spring. You watch as everything around you comes to life and begins to get green. The butter in the dish gets soft and stops ripping your bread to pieces.

I love summer. Heading to the races every weekend and needing sunscreen on my head. You know it’s not going to last forever so you take it more seriously and appreciate its warmth.

I like fall. You can bust out all those great hoodies clogging up your closet. Cycling in the trails is amazing in the fall, too. You know it means the cold days of winter are coming, but somehow you even start to look forward to that.

“In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.”

― Margaret Atwood

Like I said, I can understand if it all seems crazy to those living where the palm trees grow, but I’ve lived where there are only 2 season, and I prefer to see all 4. You may disagree with me, but I think it’s what helps keeps life interesting.

Anyway, I’m looking forward to warmer, longer days that mean tracks will be opening shortly and I’ll have something to take photos of and tell stories about on “off” weekends without having to travel 3000 kilometers to do so.

If you live somewhere that’s always warm, it’s just another day on the calendar; nothing to get excited about. Meh, I’ll take the seasons, thank you.

Jeff McConkey is on vacation in Las Vegas right now. I’m going to take a shot at his “McThoughts” column with one of my “Brainstorm” deals. I won’t say too much here about the Indy Supercross here. Instead, I’ll try to dive into it a little more later today when I write that column. However…

Is Austin Forkner going to go undefeated in 250 East? I don’t see why he wouldn’t. It almost seems like he could back it off just a bit and still take these ins. He’s doing something the rest aren’t and it just keeps winning him races.

Like we always say: confidence is a huge factor in winning races, and Austin is full of it right now. He just feels like he’s supposed to be at the front and that’s where he ends up. You’ve got to think you can do it, kids. It’s not going to happen otherwise.

The whole thing is driving poor Chase Sexton crazy. It has to be. These guys came up through the ranks together and getting beat every weekend like that starts to really piss you off. We’ve all got/had rivals and a big part of you just hates to see that person thrive like this. You just can’t put your finger on why you keep getting beat by them and wonder if you’ll ever be able to improve enough to win again. It’s draining.

But here’s what I always say: not everyone can run as fast as Usain Bolt. They just can’t. Not everyone can throw a ball well. Not everyone can learn to juggle. Coordination and athleticism also come into play.

Yes, our top motocross stars put in the work, but they are also ones who have the physical and mental ability to get that good. It’s simply not going to come for everyone. It isn’t.

I remember, back in the day, when RC was winning every weekend outdoors. I can remember the crowd at Washougal watching the start of the final 250 (450 now) moto until they saw RC get out front and then the majority just headed for their cars to beat the exit rush. He never lost! He was that guy and he knew it. Just ask Kevin Windham!

Anyway, Austin has kept improving while others from his era have stagnated and hit their peaks. It’s sometimes a hard reality to face. Not everyone is going to keep improving to the point where they’re the one who never lose.

People will argue, “Ya, but he’s the one who got the support and equipment at an earlier age” and that’s the reason he’s so good now. Well, I say he got that support because people saw that potential I’m talking about at an early age and wanted to be a part of it. I guess it’s a bit of a chicken or the egg argument.

Unless Forkner messes up somehow, he’s not going to be beaten by the East riders. The only time he’ll get beaten straight up may be at the finale in Las Vegas when he faces Adam Cianciarulo, Dylan Ferrandis, and the gang from the West series.

On the other hand, there are several riders who believe they are “The Man” in the 450 class.

I’m going to say something you may disagree with, and that’s fine. Eli Tomac is RC right now. He’s the fastest rider and everyone thought that…several races ago.

What’s happened?

Any rider in the class who denies that they knew they were going to be passed when they looked back and saw the big #3 charging is lying. Eli just seems (or seemed) to have the confidence and talent to get the job done…when he wanted.

Lately, I don’t think the #3 is instilling the same fear in the other rider. At least not in Supercross.

He’s shown a chink in his armour and is looking, dare I say, human!

He’s that rider that, when he loses, we all look for reasons to explain it. It’s a pretty cool position to be in, but it also comes with a ton of pressure.

Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, and now Blake Baggett now feel like he’s beatable and it has changed things when the gate drops.

Marvin looked like he was the guy to beat last week in Daytona. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the start he needed and wasn’t able to get the job done.

Well, he led every lap this week in Indianapolis and took the win. Blake Baggett took 2nd and Cooper Webb moved his way forward and took 3rd to complete the KTM podium sweep…again.

Although it leaves us wondering what’s up with Eli, the fact that we have 4 guys who could win on any given night is really good for the fans. Normally, you could throw Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, and maybe Cole Seely in there, too, but not this past week.

Rookie 450 guys, Joey Savatgy and Justin Hill, should also work their way into this conversation, too. And we’re all waiting for Zach Osborne to have his breakout 450 ride.

We’re heading back to the west coast and Seattle this coming weekend. An open-roof Supercross in Seattle in March. That sounds dangerous. I lived in Vancouver for 11 years, and you woke up every day at this time of year and just assumed rain.

However, at this point, the forecast is for some clouds in the morning and then some sun in the afternoon with the temperature around 56 degrees F/12 degrees C. Not bad.

As Canadians, we were all hoping Seattle would mean we got to cheer for #160 Jess Pettis again, but his recent injury has likely kept him away from the track for another week.

I spoke with him the other day to find out how he’s doing and what his plans are:

Jess Pettis Update

21-year-old Prince George, BC native, Jess Pettis, turned some heads this season in 250 West Supercross action. His results were 10, 12, 11, 11, and then a 5th in San Diego. He currently sits 12th in 250 West SX points.

Unfortunately, on Tuesday, February 19th, while riding at Fox Raceway/Pala in Southern California on his 2nd day of training for outdoors, Jess took a hard fall.

While hitting the big jump in the middle of the track, he hit a soft spot and went cartwheeling over the front end and suffered a broken collarbone, a partially collapsed lung, and a minor concussion.

We tried to get in touch with Jess this past Friday and were happy to find him at the gym the first time we called and then on a mountain bike ride with a group the second – both good signs.

When we finally got the chance to speak with him, we found him in good spirits and looking forward to getting back on the bike.

In California, Dr. Alexander did the collarbone surgery (On the right shoulder. Not the one he had plated already.) the following day and Jess began planning his return to racing. He described it as a pretty bad break and that there were several pieces that needed to be realigned and attached.

Since the surgery, he’s been working on physio and nutrition, going to the gym, and getting out on his bicycles. He’s been making good progress every day and says his shoulder is strong now. In fact, he plans to be back on his KTM this coming Monday when the Red Bull Thor KTM team will be in Georgia at GPF for their photo shoot.

Of course, the question is: what’s next for the always-improving rider?

Jess said that he would really like to continue racing Supercross but that he wouldn’t do it if he’s not 100%. Seattle is out of the question for next weekend, but there’s still Denver, Houston, and the finale in Las Vegas to consider.

His plan?

He’ll be in Tallahassee, Florida, next week and will stay there for the week if he’s going to do Supercross. If getting ready for the Canadian Motocross season is the plan, he’ll likely stay in Florida for a month to prepare.

We’ll try to stay on top of what his plans are so we all know when to cheer for the Canadian speedster.

Supercross Futures – Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, ID

We had several Canadians hitting the track at the Supercross Futures event on Sunday in Indy.

#53 Bjorn Viney KAW

250 B Main – 1st

Open B Main – DNS

Schoolboy 2 Main – DNS

Bjorn crashed and didn’t line up for the final 2 mains. He’s OK.

#519 John McKenny HON

Open C Main – 6th

250 C Main – 6th

#143 Travis Barrette HON

Open B LCQ – 5th

#427 Thomas Redekop HON

250 C Main – 8th

Sorry, if I missed anyone else. The final results don’t have the national flag beside the names, so it’s not as easy to scroll like it was during the live timing. Congratulations to all you guys for lining up. I’ll be at the Nashville Futures round.

MXGP of Patagonia Highlights

Yes, it was a couple weeks ago, but the MXGP season gets back for round 2 this weekend in England at Matterley Basin. You can watch this to get caught back up on what’s going on.

The big question floating around is if Jeffrey Herlings will come to the USA to race the AMA Motocross Nationals since’ he’ll be missing the first few rounds of GP action.

2 things: It would be cool to see Antonio Cairoli win another title, and it would be even cooler to watch Herlings against the AMA stars all summer!

3 days ago, Herlings posted on his Instagram that he’s at the halfway point in his recovery from his foot injury. Does this mean the MXGP season is lost and he’ll be heading west?

Would Jeffrey win the title in the USA?

Motoplayground Spring-a-Ding

We also had Canadian racer #43 Noah Viney in action at the 2019 Motoplayground Spring-A-Ding-Ding at Underground MX in Kemp, Texas.

85cc 9-13 open

85cc Mini Sr 1 12-13

85cc Mini Sr 2 12-14

Oak Hill Amateur National GNC

We had #22 Preston Masciangelo at Oak Hill in Texas last week, too. He found his way onto the podium in one class. Here’s a closer look at his results:

43rd Annual GNC MX FInal – 3/14/2019 – Alvord, TX Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 85cc 9-12 #22 SUZ 2nd 10th 2nd 4th 85cc 9-13 #22 SUZ 5th 4th 5th 5th Mini Sr 1 12-14 #22 SUZ 5th 5th 2nd 3rd Supermini 1 (12-15) #22 SUZ 7th 8th 7th 8th

OK, have a great week. I’ve got a ton of stuff still clogging my hard drive from my trip south, and I’ll get started on that now.