Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Happy Victoria Day Monday, everyone. We get an extra day to not think about work or school and today officially kicks off the season we’ve all been waiting for across Canada — SUMMER!

Queen Victoria was born on May 24, 1819. Following the death of 3 uncles and her father, she became Queen of the United Kingdom on June 20, 1837 and reigned until her death on January 22, 1901. During Victoria’s life, the British Empire expanded considerably. However, her powers as Queen of the United Kingdom were reduced as the House of Commons became more important and powerful in British politics.

The monarch’s birthday has been celebrated in Canada since before the beginning of Queen Victoria’s reign. After her death, in 1901, May 25 became known as Empire Day. The sovereign’s official birthday was still celebrated, often on the King’s or Queen’s actual birthday. In 1952, Empire Day was moved to the Monday before May 25 and since 1953, the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II has been celebrated on this date in Canada. In 1958, Empire Day became known as Commonwealth Day, which was moved to the second Monday in March. The Monday before May 25 then became known as Victoria Day, which is a Canadian statutory holiday.

No, I know it’s not summer until June 21st, but this weekend ushers in those long days at the track in the heat. Well, here in my neck of the Canadian woods we’ve been getting half of those things. The days have gotten longer but the weather has been hit and miss, at best.

In fact, it’s about 14 degrees outside right now but it will continually drop to around 8 by late afternoon. I have no idea what’s going on around here, but I’m over it.

Fortunately, we had the start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to focus on this weekend. And they had crappy weather in California too!

The 250 class didn’t really tell us a whole lot, I don’t think. The cream rose to the top, and all the top contenders were in the mix at the front. Obviously, Adam Cianciarulo has a burr in his butt to redeem himself for giving that SX title away, so that win must have felt extra good.

The rookies, Garett Marchbanks, Derek Drake and Ty Masterpool, seem like they’re going to poke their heads into the top group this summer, from time to time. Masterpool is one of my favourite riders to watch race, so it will be good to see him put his exciting style up near the front and onto the NBC Sports/Mav TV cameras as often as he can.

I’m not 100% sure we learned a whole lot in the 450 class either. I guess we did see that Jason Anderson is back and is up to speed. Zach Osborne is going to be good in the 450 class. Eli Tomac is going to be tough to beat throughout the summer. Ken Roczen is feeling better. Cooper Webb will grab a bunch of great starts but we’ll have to see how much a SX title transfers to wins against these outdoor beasts.

I was a little surprised Marvin Musquin wasn’t fighting for this win in those tough 2nd moto conditions, but he’ll just keep consistent and get a win in the next few weeks, surely.

Australian Dean Ferris is in the USA for the entire MX season, so he should catch onto things quickly and make his presence known as we move through the hot summer months.

The series heads to Fox Raceway at Pala this coming week, so get ready for some high speed, high flying action next Saturday!

We had two Canadians to keep an eye on at Hangtown, too.Here’s a look at their results:

250 Class

#209 Jared Petruska HON – CANADA

Qualified 45th

Consolation – 10th

450 Class

#403 Keylan Meston YAM – CANADA

Qualified 45th

Consolation – 7th

We’ll get them both on the phone later to find out everything about their weekends, so watch for those interviews later. Congratulations on making the effort to line up against the top dogs. I’m sure they both learned a lot about their set ups and will be able to put their results to use when we get rolling up in Canada at Wild Rose MX in Calgary on June 1st.

Here are the extended highlights from NBC Sports:

MXGP of Portugal – Agueda

Next round: MXGP of France – Saint Jean d’Angely – May 26th

I spent Saturday up at Motopark at Round 1 of the Moto Cup series. I wanted to check out some early season amateur racing and check out the mountain bike trails around the facility while I was up there.

Well, I caught some great racing, but ever actually made it over to the trails, so I’ll leave that until the next time I make the 2-hour drive to the Chatsworth area.

Like I said, I was looking forward to catching some amateur racing, but was pleasantly surprised to see Colton Facciotti‘s truck and trailer parked by the finish line when I drove in.

The event was such a success that there were cars parked down the road outside the gate. The place was packed! It’s a really good sign for the health of our sport at the competitive amateur level.

I parked the van, grabbed my cameras, and walked in to see who was where.

Not only was Colton there, but Cole Thompson was making his first appearance at the famed track. I couldn’t believe he’d never been to Motopark before!

These two hadn’t lined up together since the infamous finish line situation at the Quebec Supercross last fall.

How would this play out? Would it be a game of cat and mouse? Would either rider risk showing their hand before we head to Calgary when it counts?

These two riders no longer exchange Christmas cards after that ugly ending so there had to be some tension as they lined up on the gate for their first Open Pro/Intermediate moto.

Also making an appearance were #14 Tanner Ward, #46 Marco Cannella, #734 Tyler Rayner, and #80 Sam Gaynor lining up for the first time since injuring his back.

Sam will be heading west for the first time as a support rider on the Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team in the 450 class, so he was happy to get back on the track and find out how he’d stack up against this surprisingly fast gate of Pro riders.

Well, it was a great day of racing and I’ll post an in depth race report later here on the site, so I won’t give too much away here. However, you can look at the Pro results now while I get the photo and video ready. Suffice it to say, all these guys look fit and ready for some entertaining action as we head west for round 1 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship.

Saturday:

2019 New Era Motopark Cup Round 1 – May 18, 2019

Motopark MP Cup Open (Int and Pro) – Overall Finish Positions

The top guys didn’t line up on Sunday but here’s a look a the results from Round 2:

Sunday:

MP Cup Open (Int and Pro) – Overall Finish Positions

Like I said, I took lots of photos and video from Saturday, but I knew I wasn’t going to be back on Sunday, so I waited until the weekend was over to post a report to cover both days with one day’s worth of photos. See what I’m saying?

I spoke with Colton, Cole, Sam, and Ladies A winner, Erica Solmes. You can listen to those PODCASTS HERE.

You can also SUBSCRIBE to our ITUNES page and listen to them that way.

But you want to know what my key takeaway from the weekend was? People love to race 125’s. Period. The end.

And why wouldn’t they?! They are fun to race and you can whip them around like a champ. And the good news is that the series both above and below the border are embracing this fact and giving people a chance to race them on National Days across the continent.

I didn’t listen to every podium speech at Motopark on Saturday, but I did pay attention after the 125 race winners headed to chat with Dave Bell on the mic.

And guess what? Every rider said the same thing: “I don’t remember the last time I had this much fun racing my dirt bike!”

Isn’t that what gets kids started racing in the first place? Yes, it is. It was so much fun watching and listening to Pro riders make their tiddlers scream around the fast Motopark track. The riders loved it, and the fans loved it. It was great.

Here’s a look at the 125 race results from Motopark:

Saturday:

YZ125CC Two-Stroke – Overall Finish Positions

Sunday:

YZ125CC Two-Stroke – Overall Finish Positions

Full results HERE.

This is going to be a fun class to watch as the FXR Pre-Mix Nationals move across the country with the MX Nationals this summer. This is one class you’ll want to remove your ear plugs for!

Brigden, ON – Making a much-anticipated return in 2019, two-stroke racing is coming back!! Jetwerx is proud to announce that the “FXR Pre-Mix Nationals” will be joining the Rockstar Energy MXtour as a support class on the Pro Day at 8 rounds. FXR Racing has stepped up to bring a retro sound and look to the new-school racing scene.

These events will be one-off races to add a walk down memory lane, where the FXR Pre-Mix Nationals will be individual rounds and not running as a series.

“This has been in the works since the last-minute idea at the final round of the tour in 2018,” shares LIVE announcer Ryan Gauld. “With two-stroke popularity back on the rise, the amount of heroes that think they can still rip a 125, then add in that sweet-sweet smell of the pre-mix: this is a no brainer to add more of this show to 2019 Rockstar Energy MXtour”

“I am a big believer of two strokes, Love how they are making a comeback, the sound of a wide open two stroke is pretty damn cool too” – Andy White FXR Racing

2019 FXR PRE-Mix Nationals:

– Each event is its own. NO SERIES FOR 2019

– $40 entry fee (Free FXR T-Shirt at sign up)

– Practice plus Two moto format on National Saturday

– Top 3 Overall podium for the day

– Second moto and Podium LIVE on Rockstar Triple Crown National webcast

FXR Pre-Mix National Schedule

1. Calgary

2. Prince George

3. McNabbs

4. Gopher Dunes

5. SDL

6. Moncton

7. Deschambault

8. Walton

RACE RULES

– MRC Racing Rule Book used

– 12 years +

– 125cc to 150cc legal for FXR Pre-Mix Class

– Vintage 125s Welcome.

– FXR Pre-Mix Race Event Sticker MUST be

at the top center of the front number plate.

– FXR Pre-Mix Bench race at day’s end

Dust off your 125 and let’s go racing! I may have shot my mouth off and lined up a bike for when the series hits Sand Del Lee in Ottawa, but I’m sure I’ll come up with an excuse by the time we get there….

OK, I brewed a full pot of coffee this morning, so I’m going to go throw down another hot cup and then use the caffeine to fuel me through some video editing and conversations with Keylan and Jared.

Enjoy the last day of the first long weekend of the season! I mow our lawn on Thursdays or Fridays so it looks nice for the weekend. That’s always the way we did it when I was a professional at Lawn Care Maintenance throughout my university career. Having said that, all this rain has made it so the damn lawn could use another cut just 3 days after I did it! I can’t wait for the hot summer months to burn it to a crisp and give me a break!

We took the blade off last week and gave it a sharpen. Wow, what a difference! It even sounds better. It’s like I just put a fresh Bill’s Pipe on it or something. The neighbours are threatening to have it torn down if I win another lawn cutting competition on our crescent.

Oh, watch for our Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Series PREVIEW SHOW this week. We’ll have some fun breaking down what you should be watching for as we get set for another ultra-competitive season of outdoor racing.

One last thing, we’ll be going live from the races across the country all summer long on the Fridays before the Saturday nationals.

The first LIVE SHOW will be from the new Blackfoot Direct (BFD) location next to the Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary. It should be a realy good time as they are having an OPEN HOUSE that night too so we’ll have lots of riders and industry people to chat with as we get the season started. Stop buy and have a SNEAKY WEASEL BEER with us!

We’re still looking for a good location for the 2nd show in Prince George, so let us know if you’ve got a place for this little party!

Thanks for reading, and have a great week.