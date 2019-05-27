Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

This was my final weekend spent at home before the summer circus starts next weekend out at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta. Yep, it’s time for the great outdoors to begin, and I couldn’t be more excited to see who comes out of this 2019 season on top.

(Wow. This photo just showed up in my Facebook Memories this morning when I logged in. Lots of stories from that trip across the country!)

We finally had two days in a row where I could get out on my Scott Addict 20 and my Scott Spark 29-er and put in a few miles before tossing my road bike and my mountain bike into the DMX Van and start driving.

I know I’ll be hitting the roads and trails out west with some of the riders, parents, and other industry types, so I wanted to make sure I got in as many miles as I could before being put to the test and judged mercilessly. Whether you’re a racer or part of a crew, this is an ultra-competitive group!

No, I don’t really have anything to prove on a bicycle – I’ve been there, done that on human-powered 2-wheelers – but nobody wants to have a poor showing in front of their peers!

Every road cycle I go on at home seems to start with a slow cruise on the Terry Fox Parkway through Springbank Park before I get to the many rolling open roads to the southwest of London. I was using this same bike path to get out to Boler Mountain for a mountain bike loop when I noticed a trail heading off to the left beside the paved pathway.

I’m always one to attempt the road less traveled so left I went into the woods…

How have I never noticed there was a pretty technical trail that winds its way along the ridge beside the main parkway the entire length of it?! I can’t believe how much better my commute to the trails at Boler just got! Why didn’t anyone ever tell me these trails existed?

It proves that even in your home town along routes you think you know like the back of your hand there’s always something you can learn if you look around.

I just told my buddy Pete about these trails while we were changing the oil in the van Sunday evening. He just looked at me and gave me a look that basically said, “Ya, no kidding!”

Why had he never shown me these, is the question?!

But I digress…

We had Canadian content at the two corners of the continent this past weekend. Round 2 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was happening at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and the Riviere-du-Loup Arenacross in, you guessed it, Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec.

In California, we had two Canadians racing on Saturday: #403 Keylan Meston from Calgary raced the 450 class and #964 Mitch Goheen from Oshawa gave the 250 class a shot.

Here’s a look at their days.

#964 Mitch Goheen

Qualifying: 57th (top 36 go straight to motos)

Consolation race: 19th (top 4 get in)

Mitch is set to compete in the entire AMA series this summer with the Masterpool clan. Hopefully, he can make the motos sooner than later. Good luck, Mitch.

From Mitch’s Instagram page:

#403 Keylan Meston

Qualifying: 36th (top 36 go straight to motos)

Moto 1: 32nd

Moto 2: 35th

Overall: 34th

Keylan raced the first 2 Ama National rounds at Hangtown and Fox Raceway and will now head home to get his summer season started racing the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Series at his home track in Calgary, Alberta, this weekend.

Not that racing these first two American rounds has made him instantly a faster rider, but he put himself on the line and as he said in our interview, you never know when this ride is going to come to an end and you don’t want to have regrets about things you think you should have done. He went for it and that’s awesome.

Here’s a look at the results:

OK, did anyone else get the feeling Eli Tomac was just sort of playing around out there? His charge to the front in moto 1 was impressive, then he seemed to just cruise well below his full capabilities in the early part of moto 2 before dropping the hammer and moving away from everyone.

He really appears to be on a different level than everyone else in the MX discipline (and often in SX, too) and he is going to try and become one of the very few riders to “threepete” the MX title when we get to Ironman in Indiana. It’s going to be fun to watch, if not a little boring if he continues to dominate the field.

In Canada, we had the always popular Riviere-du-Loup Arenacross on the far right side of Quebec. This year, Julien Perrier from Team PRMX brought in his own army to compete at the event. Seriously, he owned the Pro class!

And guess what? He owned the podium in the end.

Here are the Pro Main results:

Ryan Breece PRMX Carlen Gardner PRMX Josh Cartwright PRMX Kevin Benoit KTM Logan Karnow PRMX Kyle Dillin Ryan Surratt PRMX

The other story of the night was the return of Kaven Benoit to the Pro racing scene. After announcing his retirement last year, he’s been keeping busy and having fun, riding and raising his new baby. He raced on the ice in the winter and then got the opportunity to run a MX School and then race the Arenacross.

Things didn’t go the way he wanted, but he showed good speed. Here’s what he said on his Instagram:

Nice to see you back and having some fun, Kaven.

The Lites class went to another PRMX rider, Bjorn Viney. I watched the video his grandmother posted on Facebook (unable to share it) and he was the class of the field and was working his way to lapping the entire gate by the time the checkered flag waved. He’s got to be happy with this result as he gets set to race the Nationals.

Are you going to be in Calgary for the first round this coming Saturday? If so, where are you going to be on Friday night at say…7pm? I know where you should be – Blackfoot Direct at their brand new location just a stone’s throw from the Wild Rose MX Park track for their meet n’ greet and the Direct Motocross Moto Central Live Show brought to you by Sneaky Weasel Beer, that’s where! Check it:

We’ll line up some interesting guests to hang out and talk Moto with us. Riders, mechanics, team managers, industry folk will be sitting with us inside BFD for the show which should go from 7:00pm MT to around 8 or so, depending on how much we blab. I know Mike Brown is going to be in the building so we’ll see if we can coax him into the chairs and see what he’s got cooking.

It’s going to be a fun time, so come on over to the shop if you’re in the area.

We’re still looking for a good place for round 2 in Prince George, BC to host the show. If you know of someone of somewhere that would be interested, please email me at billy@directmotocross.com and we’ll check it out.

Don’t forget, you have to pre-register to race Round 1 in Calgary!

6 Days. DO NOT FORGET!! http://www.rockstartriplecrown.com/calgary.html

Guess what else? We’re going to be giving away FREE 4-PACKS OF TICKETS to the MX Nationals all summer, just like we did for AX! Yep, it’s true. DMX and the Rockstar Triple Crown Series are teaming up to give 4 people the chance to enter the grounds for FREE, so be sure to watch for the posts on our Instagram Twitter, and Facebook pages.

Well, I guess there’s nothing left to do but hop in the van and start driving. I looked at the forecast for Calgary next weekend and I don’t really know what to think. The temperature is going to be very nice, but there’s a chance of some rain later in the week and maybe in tot he weekend. Of course, it’s going to chance a few times this week, but I’m still a little nervous and packing some rain gear.

Emily has agreed to make the drive with me this time, so that is going to make it a whole lot more bearable as I make my way toward Calgary.

Have a great week, everyone, and let me just throw out a “Get Well Soon” to young Kai Saarela who suffered one of the ugliest femur fractures I think I’ve ever seen. That sucker broke and ended up on top of his knee cap! Not cool, femur…not cool at all. I hope the surgery goes smoothly and you get yourself on the road to recovery ASAP.

I feel like I need to say something positive after that pretty graphic leg break story. Hmm, let’s see now…what can I end this with?

Hey, did you see Chris Pomeroy and me sit and chat about the upcoming season? No? OK, here it is:

Somehow, I feel like I still need to end this on a strong note. Did you see that young #24 Josh Varize won the 125 race this weekend at Fox raceway? I said last year that he was the most impressive rider I saw at one of the Suprecross Futures rounds, and he just went out and beat Ryan Villopoto! Can you imaging how pumped Josh must be this week?! That is a pretty amazing thing to be able to say you’ve done.

OK, that was the positive ender I was looking for. See you out in Calgary!