Monday Morning Coffee Opinion Column by Bigwave about Motocross and other interesting topics

Grab yourself another cup for this week’s Monday Morning Coffee column about some of what happened this weekend in Motocross and more…

By Billy Rainford

Hello again from the deep freeze! We woke up to -21C this morning. That looks like the end of it though because the forecast even show us going up above the freezing mark. It’s been a winter straight out of my elementary school days this year. We haven’t seen weather like this since…well, I’m not even gong to tell you when I was a public schooler. Just know that it’s been a ling time.

Just a couple years ago, Gopher Dunes was able to open at least one day every single month of the year. I can guarantee that won’t happen this winter. December and January kicked our butts!

Did you watch the Super Bowl last night?

I watched it from home on a feed from the USA. It’s always more entertaining that way because then you get all the multi-million dollar commercials. But something sort of freaked me out this time. 80% of the ads were for some sort of AI or product that used AI.

I typed the question into….AI to see what it would tell me:

The exact percentage of commercials during the 2026 Super Bowl that were for AI is not specified. However, it was noted that there was a significant presence of AI-themed advertisements, particularly in the first quarter, where many viewers expressed frustration over the abundance of AI ads. This trend suggests that AI commercials were a prominent feature of this year’s Super Bowl, similar to the previous year’s focus on cryptocurrency ads.”

AI, Crypto, and Gambling seem to take up the majority of ad space these days and I’m not a fan.

I didn’t have a horse in this race, but since I lived in Vancouver, BC for 11 years I was cheering for Seattle. It’s nice not really caring who wins one of these big games. I’m actually a Vancouver Canucks fan, so believe me when I say I’ve had more than my fair share of disappointment.

I do remember when the Canucks went to Game 7 a “few” years ago. We were all staying at the Allison’s farm in Delburne, Alberta, between rounds of the Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.

I had a playoffs tradition that meant you had to do a shot of Crown Royal every time the Canucks scored a goal. It had been a pretty safe gamble for a ling time, but this year they went as far as a team could go without winning.

We were all watching the game at Brad Allison‘s place. I had stopped and bought a couple bottle of Crown Royal at the Duty Free and everyone joined in the gamble. It was a memorable way to watch the games!

No, the Canucks didn’t win the Stanley Cup that year, but we all had a blast doing shots every time they scored. They actually had a hard time scoring any goals that final series so we all made it through relatively unscathed.

Here’s a 2010 photo with 3 of the 4 Allisons in it. | Bigwave photo

Canadian results from Glendale Supercross

We had 4 Canadians in the night show at Round 5 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday. I was talking with Kyle Springman who is with Tyler Gibbs and we didn’t think that had ever happened before. I plugged it into ai and it didn’t think so either!

Cole Thompson back on the 250 in Glendale. | Kardy photo for Brown Dog Wilson

#66 Cole Thompson YAM
Q: 16
Heat 1: 6
Main: 16

#800 Preston Masciangelo GAS
Q: 24
Heat 1: 9
Main: 18

#585 Blake Davies HQV
Q: 20
Heat 1: 16
LCQ: 12

#214 Tyler Gibbs YAM
Q: 40
Heat 1: 19
LCQ: 20 (crashed early causing red flag.)

2026 Glendale Supercross Round 5 Results and Points

State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Arizona

2026 SX 250 West Championship

#BIKERIDERPOINTSPOINT ADJUSTMENTS1: Anaheim 12: San Diego3: Anaheim 24: Houston5: Glendale
11WHaiden Deegan1180184th251st251st251st251st
223Michael Mosiman910175th203rd222nd148th184th
334Ryder Difrancesco890203rd157th203rd175th175th
461Max Anstie880251st175th166th166th148th
5142Cameron Mcadoo800022nd222nd184th203rd203rd
647Levi Kitchen790166th184th121st222nd222nd
719Maximus Vohland77-3157th148th175th154th166th
860Hunter Yoder600148th121st157th157th157th
940Parker Ross570814th1111th139th139th1210th
1057Avery Long490139th1012th517th814th139th
1171Carson Mumford4801111th814th148th1210th319th
12224Joshua Varize450913th319th1210th1111th1012th
1343Lux Turner390715th913th319th913th1111th
1429Chance Hymas380222nd166th022nd
1542Dilan Schwartz3601210th139th1111th040th
1670Anthony Bourdon280616th1210th024th1012th
17131Crockett Myers260517th040th913th418th814th
18237Robbie Wageman2501012th022nd616th041st913th
1983Justin Rodbell230319th023rd814th517th715th
20245Matti Jorgensen200418th024th1012th616th024th

2026 SX 450 Championship

#BIKERIDERPOINTSPOINT ADJUSTMENTS1: Anaheim 12: San Diego3: Anaheim 24: Houston5: Glendale
196Hunter Lawrence1060184th222nd222nd222nd222nd
294Ken Roczen1010222nd203rd148th203rd251st
33Eli Tomac980251st251st203rd184th1012th
41Cooper Webb910157th148th175th251st203rd
54Chase Sexton890148th184th251st175th157th
632Justin Cooper750166th166th1210th139th184th
726Jorge Prado73-3173rd913th157th157th175th
821Jason Anderson730175th1111th184th166th1111th
917Joey Savatgy660913th175th166th814th166th
1014Dylan Ferrandis620139th139th1111th1210th139th
117Aaron Plessinger5001210th157th022nd913th148th
1228Christian Craig4501111th715th913th1012th814th
1346Justin Hill400814th814th715th517th1210th
1424R.J. Hampshire380418th1012th139th1111th036th
1527Malcolm Stewart360022nd1210th1012th148th022nd
1645Colt Nichols3401012th616th616th616th616th
1736Garrett Marchbanks240028th814th715th913th
1812Shane McElrath240517th418th418th418th715th
19719Vince Friese14-5319th517th-219th319th517th
2033Austin Forkner120715th039th517th

FIM North American Arenacross Round 6

Results and Points

Findlay Toyota Center
Prescott Valley Arizona
Friday, February 6, 2026

AX Lites (A/B) Overall Positions
1st#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		Main 1:2nd
Main 2:1st
2nd#779KawasakiRYAN BOUTILIER
PUEBLO, CO		Main 1:3rd
Main 2:2nd
3rd#2KTMJEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		Main 1:1st
Main 2:3rd
4th#714KawasakiRYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA		Main 1:4th
Main 2:4th
5th#27HondaROCCO MORSE
BURBANK, CA		Main 1:5th
Main 2:5th
6th#28YamahaSAMSON VILLA
GOODYEAR, AZ		Main 1:8th
Main 2:6th
7th#28xHondaCOBEE SERAK
MONTE VISTA, CO		Main 1:6th
Main 2:7th
8th#23HusqvarnaJACK MARDELL
PEORIA, AZ		Main 1:9th
Main 2:8th
9th#45KTMMASON SABATINA
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ		Main 1:7th
Main 2:DNS

Series Points

Pos RacerTotal
1st#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		77
2nd#58YamahaLIAM DODDS 🇨🇦
REVELSTOKE, BC		45
3rd#27HondaROCCO MORSE
BURBANK, CA		34
4th#470KawasakiETHAN DAY
MUSKEGON, MI		27
5th#573YamahaCHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI		26
6th#714KawasakiRYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA		25
6th#5YamahaZACH PHIFER 🇨🇦
CARLETON PLACE, ON		25
8th#779KawasakiRYAN BOUTILIER
PUEBLO, CO		22
9th#28xHondaCOBEE SERAK
MONTE VISTA, CO		21
10th#31YamahaCADEN MEYER
AURORA, NE		16
AX ProOverall PositionsGo to PointsGo to Laptimes
1st#98HondaAUSTIN POLITELLI
MURRIETA, CA		Heat 1:1st
Main 1:1st
Main 2:1st
2nd#200HondaRYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID		Heat 2:1st
Main 1:2nd
Main 2:2nd
3rd#14YamahaROBBIE WAGEMAN
NEWHALL, CA		Heat 2:2nd
Main 1:3rd
Main 2:3rd
4th#581HondaKYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC		Heat 1:3rd
Main 1:4th
Main 2:5th
5th#2KTMJEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		Heat 2:3rd
Main 1:5th
Main 2:6th
6th#597HondaMASON KERR
ALTOONA, IA		Heat 1:4th
Main 1:6th
Main 2:7th
7th#16YamahaCOLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON		Heat 1:2nd
Main 1:11th
Main 2:4th
8th#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		Heat 1:5th
Main 1:8th
Main 2:8th
9th#636HondaLUKE KALAITZIAN
SUN VALLEY, CA		Heat 2:5th
Main 1:7th
Main 2:11th
10th#357YamahaKAMERON BARBOA
LOS LUNAS, NM		Heat 2:6th
Main 1:10th
Main 2:9th
11th#383HondaDEREK VANDERGRAAF
LEMOORE, CA		Heat 2:4th
Main 1:9th
Main 2:12th
12th#254Gas GasCONNOR CHANDLER
MESA, AZ		Heat 1:7th
Main 1:12th
Main 2:10th
DNS#714KawasakiRYDER PATRIDGE
SANTA ANA, CA		Heat 1:6th
Main 1:DNS
Main 2:DNS

Series Points

Pos RacerTotal
1st#200HondaRYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID		214
2nd#98HondaAUSTIN POLITELLI
MURRIETA, CA		196
3rd#16YamahaCOLE THOMPSON 🇨🇦
BRIGDEN, ON		187
4th#581HondaKYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC		148
5th#14YamahaROBBIE WAGEMAN
NEWHALL, CA		113
6th#73KawasakiSTEVE MAGES
SARDINIA, OH		99
7th#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALES
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA		90
8th#2KTMJEREMY FAPPANI
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		80
9th#636HondaLUKE KALAITZIAN
SUN VALLEY, CA		72
10th#500KawasakiJULIEN BENEK 🇨🇦
MISSON, BC		68
11th#58YamahaLIAM DODDS 🇨🇦
REVELSTOKE, BC		61
12th#114Gas GasQUINN AMYOTTE 🇨🇦
BLACKSTOCK, ON		56
13th#573YamahaCHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI		49
14th#37KTMPAYTON MORNINGSTAR 🇨🇦
FORT ERIE, ON		42
15th#316YamahaEVAN STICE
CARMEN, ID		32

Full results HERE.

Next Round:

Sparks Livestock Events Center
Reno, Nevada
Saturday, February 14, 2026

Our old friend Al Strickert is back down in Florida again this year. He crashed early last year during his stay down south and had to have hip replacement surgery! Good news, he’s on an even faster bike this time, a YZ450! Haha.

He’s currently on the Florida panhandle and hopes to head over to see what Kody Renzland has going on for our Canadians at Dreamland MX. We’ll see if we can get him through the gates to check in this week.

OK, I’ve run out of time. It’s high noon here in the east and that’s my MMC deadline. I hope this was enough to get you through another cup to get the week started.

Yep, 2011 Jacob Hayes in Florida tells me my time is up. Thanks for looking and have a great week. “See you at the races…” | Bigwave photo