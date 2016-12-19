Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good morning and welcome to your final Monday Morning Coffee before Christmas. By this time next week, we’ll all be hanging with family and trying to come up with a good excuse to walk out the front door and leave for a few hours. No wait, I’m mixing this holiday up with American Thanksgiving. Every comedian seems to joke about how many fights start when family gets together for that holiday. I don’t get it, and it doesn’t seem to happen at our place, but the movie industry has made a living off the premise.

Anyway, I’m almost ready to pull the trigger on 2016 Christmas shopping. Will the malls be busy this week? Actually, I’ve done the ‘mall crawl’ a few times already this year and all I seem to do is buy a coffee, find a place to sit in the middle of the action, and people watch. I do this until my cup is finished and then I just get back in the DMX Van and head home. Not the most productive shopping ventures but if I ever go into stand up comedy, I’ve got enough material to do nothing but mall people bits till the day I die.

I’m no Scrooge, by any means. In fact, I think these next two weeks are just about the best 14 days of the year (if you don’t count the opening rounds of Supercross and Motocross). Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone out there. Set your inner geek free! On the drive to wherever you’ll be spending the big day, turn up the Christmas music and sing like nobody can hear you!

2017 Supercross Preview Show

Winter X Games Snow Bike Qualifying

With the addition of Snow Bike racing at the 2017 Winter X Games at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colorado, next month, motocross racers from all over the place are doing what they can to be included in this inaugural event.

The first-ever qualifying races were held at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota, this past weekend and it brought out some familiar names.

I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to find results, sometimes! I found a few videos of the action. We’ll keep looking for official results and post them as soon as we find them…

These videos are from Raze Motorsports who sponsor Canadian rider, Cody Matechuck.

CSRA Includes Snowbike Racing at Each CSRA Event in 2017

November, 2016

SNOW BIKE RACING INFO 2017 – NEWSLETTER

#1 INFORMATION UPDATE: FOR THE 2017 RACE SEASON

CSRA Snow Bike Racing Class: CSRA will include a Snow Bike Racing class at each CSRA event. (See attached schedule). As Snow Bike Racing grows in popularity CSRA will create additional race divisions and race classes.

For the 2017 CSRA race season, there will be one Snow Bike race class, each day, each weekend. (2) complete races each weekend to finals. Moto’s / Qualifiers may be required based on the total number of racers.

The rules are very simple:

– The Snow Bike must be 0-501cc.

– Must have a operational thumb activated Kill Switch.

– The bike must be equipped with a functional approved silencer.

– AMA engine mod rules apply.

– The track kit must be commercially available.

– Race fuel must be commercially available in Canada, additives are not permitted.

– Traction products / studs, or sharpened carbides are not permitted.

– Racer numbers must be a minimum of 6” High on the front and both sides of the bike.

– Age requirements are 14+. Juniors under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian on site.

– Racers must wear a Snell 2010 or ECE 22.05 approved full coverage helmet and goggles.

– Racers must wear a Motocross or Tekvest upper body protection. The vest must provide full coverage Chest and Back protection.

All Snow Bike participants must purchase a CSRA Membership to allocate a racer number. (Annual Snow Bike Membership cost is $75, or a Weekend membership is $25).

CSRA Membership Forms and Entry Forms (attached) and are also available on line at: www.snowcross.com Racers must register their entry fee in advance with CSRA the Monday prior to each race weekend. There is a separate race to finals each race day. (2) races per weekend. (Entry Fee for each race day is $45).

Awards (Trophy’s or Plaques) will be allocated to the top (3) racers each race day.

Racers must be on site in the designated Snow Bike Staging lane # 6, at 11:00AM each day for safety inspection. Snow Bike practice will be at approximately 12:00PM each race day. Note: There is no Free riding or testing at the race sites. You must ride slowly and directly to the Snow Bike Staging area, the off track speed limit around the pit area is a maximum of 10 kmh.

RACE HEADQUARTERS & HOTEL LOCATIONS 2017

Race Teams: Be sure to reserve your Hotel rooms as soon as possible as most hotels at many race sites will be sold out of rooms well in advance of our events.

When calling to reserve your rooms, mention that you are with. Snowcross as we try to negotiate reduced pricing when possible.

EVENT DATES EVENT NAME & LOCATION RACE HEADQUARTERS

January 14-15 International Snowcross Grand Prix Quality Inn Rouyn-Noranda Rouyn Noranda, PQ 1-819-797-1313 City Center

January 28-29 Royal Distributing Cup Holiday Inn Barrie Georgian Downs, Inisfill, ON. 1-705-722-0555 www.hibarrie.ca

February 4-5 Highland Ford Can/Am Cup Delta Waterfront Hotel The Yard – Sault Ste Marie, ON. 1-705-949-0611 www.marriott.com/YAMDS

February 25-26 Western Fair National Snowcross Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Western Fair District, London 1-519-668-7900 Room block code: “SNO” www.holidayinn.com/londonon

March 4-5 Eclipse Financial Pro Snowcross Microtel Inn & Suites City Center, Timmins, ON. 1-705-264-1477 www.microtelinn.com/timmins

March 25-26 Rockstar Energy Pro Snowcross Holiday Inn 1-866-375-8240 Chicopee Ski Club, Kitchener Kitchener, Ont. www.holiday-inn.com/kitcheneron March 31 Mystik Lubricants National Championships

April 2-3 Dayco National Finals Horseshoe Resort 705-835-2790 Horseshoe Valley Resort, Barrie, ON. 1-800-461-5627 www.horseshoeresort.com

Arenacross Tour Pro Results from Round 2

AX Lites Pro Overall Number Brand License # Name City,State District Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Division Consi 1 12 Kaw Steven Mages Sardinia, OH 1 1 1 2 1 Ktm Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL 2 2 2 3 570 Ktm Cody Vanbuskirk Harvard, IL 3 3 3 4 9 Hon Daniel Herrlein 4 4 4 5 825 Hon Wyatt Fontenot Opelousas, LA 5 5 5 6 97 Hon Dillon Cloyed 6 6 6 7 221 Hon Jake Mckinney 7 7 7 8 547 Kaw Zachary Bishop-burnett Arlington, TN 8 8 8 9 19 Hon Chelenne Harmon Ovicca, TX 9 9 9 10 56 Ktm Ron Bailey Greenville, MS 10 10 10

AX Pro Overall Number Brand License # Name City,State District Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Division Consi 1 1 Ktm Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL 1 1 1 2 9 Hon Daniel Herrlein 2 2 2 3 12 Kaw Steven Mages Sardinia, OH 3 3 3 4 97 Hon Dillon Cloyed 4 4 4 5 221 Hon Jake Mckinney 5 5 5 6 547 Kaw Zachary Bishop-burnett Arlington, TN 6 6 6 7 19 Hon Chelenne Harmon Ovicca, TX 7 7 7 8 21 Kaw Jansin Mccoy Manford, TN 8 8 8 9 570 Ktm Cody Vanbuskirk Harvard, IL 9 9 9 10 825 Hon Wyatt Fontenot Opelousas, LA 10 10 10

Clash for Cash Overall Number Brand License # Name City,State District Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Division Consi 1 1 Ktm Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL 1 1 1 2 12 Kaw Steven Mages Sardinia, OH 2 2 2 3 9 Hon Daniel Herrlein 3 3 3 4 570 Ktm Cody Vanbuskirk Harvard, IL 4 4 4 5 547 Kaw Zachary Bishop-burnett Arlington, TN 5 5 5 6 221 Hon Jake Mckinney 6 6 6 7 97 Hon Dillon Cloyed 7 7 7 8 825 Hon Wyatt Fontenot Opelousas, LA 8 8 8 9 21 Kaw Jansin Mccoy Manford, TN 9 9 9

Schoolboy Allstars Overall Number Brand License # Name City,State District Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Division Consi 1 28 Yam Sam Gaynor 1 1 1 2 51 Yam Jacob Sturgon Olive Branch, MS 2 2 2 3 50 Kaw Cross Bookwalter Olive Branch, MS 3 3 3 4 26 Kaw Zander Bailey 4 4 4 5 301 Hon Chas Campbell Burdette, AR 5 5 5 6 619 Kaw Carlon Graziano Holden, LA 6 6 6

Novice Allstars Overall Number Brand License # Name City,State District Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Division Consi 1 28 Yam Sam Gaynor 1 1 1 2 379 Yam Landon Harbin Duckhill, MS 2 2 2 3 16 Kaw Ryan Johnson 3 3 3 4 619 Kaw Carlon Graziano Holden, LA 4 4 4 5 217 Suz Peyton Dulaney Saltillo, MS 5 5 5

Round 4 – Jackson, January 7, 2017

Full schedule at www.arenacrosstour.com

2016 ‘Most Influential People in Canadian MX’ – People’s Choice

Don’t forget to get your vote in for this first-annual People’s Choice Award. You have until midnight, December 31st to nominate the person you think the award should go to this year.

Who is the most influential person in Canadian Motocross?

1. You can only choose one person.

2. You can choose whoever you want.

3. We will keep track of the votes and tabulate a TOP 20 list and post it up.

billy@directmotocross.com with the subject ‘Most Influential‘ OR post your answer publicly on our 4. Email your choice towith the subject ‘‘ OR post your answer publicly on our Facebook Instagram /or Twitter pages.

5. If emailed, we will not make your name public.

6. We will accept names until MIDNIGHT EST DECEMBER 31st

7. The list will be published New Year’s Day.

8. You can only vote once.

9. Every vote counts, so start thinking!

10. Nominations will be accepted, starting….NOW!

This could be both fun and educational. Who do you think the winner will be? Let’s hear from you!

OK, that will do it for this Monday Morning. I have to hit the 401 for a drive in this fresh snow. Have a great week, everyone. Enjoy your final few trips to the mall and try not to snap in the busy parking lot.

Also, we’re putting together our advertising schedule for 2017, so if you’re interested in getting a banner ad up on DMX or would like to sponsor a column, please let us know. Email: billy@directmotocross.com Spaces are filling up!

