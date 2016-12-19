Monday Morning Coffee
By Billy Rainford
Good morning and welcome to your final Monday Morning Coffee before Christmas. By this time next week, we’ll all be hanging with family and trying to come up with a good excuse to walk out the front door and leave for a few hours. No wait, I’m mixing this holiday up with American Thanksgiving. Every comedian seems to joke about how many fights start when family gets together for that holiday. I don’t get it, and it doesn’t seem to happen at our place, but the movie industry has made a living off the premise.
Anyway, I’m almost ready to pull the trigger on 2016 Christmas shopping. Will the malls be busy this week? Actually, I’ve done the ‘mall crawl’ a few times already this year and all I seem to do is buy a coffee, find a place to sit in the middle of the action, and people watch. I do this until my cup is finished and then I just get back in the DMX Van and head home. Not the most productive shopping ventures but if I ever go into stand up comedy, I’ve got enough material to do nothing but mall people bits till the day I die.
I’m no Scrooge, by any means. In fact, I think these next two weeks are just about the best 14 days of the year (if you don’t count the opening rounds of Supercross and Motocross). Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone out there. Set your inner geek free! On the drive to wherever you’ll be spending the big day, turn up the Christmas music and sing like nobody can hear you!
2017 Supercross Preview Show
Winter X Games Snow Bike Qualifying
With the addition of Snow Bike racing at the 2017 Winter X Games at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colorado, next month, motocross racers from all over the place are doing what they can to be included in this inaugural event.
The first-ever qualifying races were held at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota, this past weekend and it brought out some familiar names.
I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to find results, sometimes! I found a few videos of the action. We’ll keep looking for official results and post them as soon as we find them…
These videos are from Raze Motorsports who sponsor Canadian rider, Cody Matechuck.
CSRA Includes Snowbike Racing at Each CSRA Event in 2017
November, 2016
SNOW BIKE RACING INFO 2017 – NEWSLETTER
#1 INFORMATION UPDATE: FOR THE 2017 RACE SEASON
CSRA Snow Bike Racing Class: CSRA will include a Snow Bike Racing class at each CSRA event. (See attached schedule). As Snow Bike Racing grows in popularity CSRA will create additional race divisions and race classes.
For the 2017 CSRA race season, there will be one Snow Bike race class, each day, each weekend. (2) complete races each weekend to finals. Moto’s / Qualifiers may be required based on the total number of racers.
The rules are very simple:
– The Snow Bike must be 0-501cc.
– Must have a operational thumb activated Kill Switch.
– The bike must be equipped with a functional approved silencer.
– AMA engine mod rules apply.
– The track kit must be commercially available.
– Race fuel must be commercially available in Canada, additives are not permitted.
– Traction products / studs, or sharpened carbides are not permitted.
– Racer numbers must be a minimum of 6” High on the front and both sides of the bike.
– Age requirements are 14+. Juniors under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian on site.
– Racers must wear a Snell 2010 or ECE 22.05 approved full coverage helmet and goggles.
– Racers must wear a Motocross or Tekvest upper body protection. The vest must provide full coverage Chest and Back protection.
All Snow Bike participants must purchase a CSRA Membership to allocate a racer number. (Annual Snow Bike Membership cost is $75, or a Weekend membership is $25).
CSRA Membership Forms and Entry Forms (attached) and are also available on line at: www.snowcross.com Racers must register their entry fee in advance with CSRA the Monday prior to each race weekend. There is a separate race to finals each race day. (2) races per weekend. (Entry Fee for each race day is $45).
Awards (Trophy’s or Plaques) will be allocated to the top (3) racers each race day.
Racers must be on site in the designated Snow Bike Staging lane # 6, at 11:00AM each day for safety inspection. Snow Bike practice will be at approximately 12:00PM each race day. Note: There is no Free riding or testing at the race sites. You must ride slowly and directly to the Snow Bike Staging area, the off track speed limit around the pit area is a maximum of 10 kmh.
RACE HEADQUARTERS & HOTEL LOCATIONS 2017
Race Teams: Be sure to reserve your Hotel rooms as soon as possible as most hotels at many race sites will be sold out of rooms well in advance of our events.
When calling to reserve your rooms, mention that you are with. Snowcross as we try to negotiate reduced pricing when possible.
EVENT DATES EVENT NAME & LOCATION RACE HEADQUARTERS
January 14-15 International Snowcross Grand Prix Quality Inn Rouyn-Noranda Rouyn Noranda, PQ 1-819-797-1313 City Center
January 28-29 Royal Distributing Cup Holiday Inn Barrie Georgian Downs, Inisfill, ON. 1-705-722-0555 www.hibarrie.ca
February 4-5 Highland Ford Can/Am Cup Delta Waterfront Hotel The Yard – Sault Ste Marie, ON. 1-705-949-0611 www.marriott.com/YAMDS
February 25-26 Western Fair National Snowcross Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Western Fair District, London 1-519-668-7900 Room block code: “SNO” www.holidayinn.com/londonon
March 4-5 Eclipse Financial Pro Snowcross Microtel Inn & Suites City Center, Timmins, ON. 1-705-264-1477 www.microtelinn.com/timmins
March 25-26 Rockstar Energy Pro Snowcross Holiday Inn 1-866-375-8240 Chicopee Ski Club, Kitchener Kitchener, Ont. www.holiday-inn.com/kitcheneron March 31 Mystik Lubricants National Championships
April 2-3 Dayco National Finals Horseshoe Resort 705-835-2790 Horseshoe Valley Resort, Barrie, ON. 1-800-461-5627 www.horseshoeresort.com
Arenacross Tour Pro Results from Round 2
|AX Lites Pro
|Overall
|Number
|Brand
|License #
|Name
|City,State
|District
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Division
|Consi
|1
|12
|Kaw
|Steven Mages
|Sardinia, OH
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Ktm
|Heath Harrison
|Silverhill, AL
|2
|2
|2
|3
|570
|Ktm
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|Harvard, IL
|3
|3
|3
|4
|9
|Hon
|Daniel Herrlein
|4
|4
|4
|5
|825
|Hon
|Wyatt Fontenot
|Opelousas, LA
|5
|5
|5
|6
|97
|Hon
|Dillon Cloyed
|6
|6
|6
|7
|221
|Hon
|Jake Mckinney
|7
|7
|7
|8
|547
|Kaw
|Zachary Bishop-burnett
|Arlington, TN
|8
|8
|8
|9
|19
|Hon
|Chelenne Harmon
|Ovicca, TX
|9
|9
|9
|10
|56
|Ktm
|Ron Bailey
|Greenville, MS
|10
|10
|10
|AX Pro
|Overall
|Number
|Brand
|License #
|Name
|City,State
|District
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Division
|Consi
|1
|1
|Ktm
|Heath Harrison
|Silverhill, AL
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Hon
|Daniel Herrlein
|2
|2
|2
|3
|12
|Kaw
|Steven Mages
|Sardinia, OH
|3
|3
|3
|4
|97
|Hon
|Dillon Cloyed
|4
|4
|4
|5
|221
|Hon
|Jake Mckinney
|5
|5
|5
|6
|547
|Kaw
|Zachary Bishop-burnett
|Arlington, TN
|6
|6
|6
|7
|19
|Hon
|Chelenne Harmon
|Ovicca, TX
|7
|7
|7
|8
|21
|Kaw
|Jansin Mccoy
|Manford, TN
|8
|8
|8
|9
|570
|Ktm
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|Harvard, IL
|9
|9
|9
|10
|825
|Hon
|Wyatt Fontenot
|Opelousas, LA
|10
|10
|10
|Clash for Cash
|Overall
|Number
|Brand
|License #
|Name
|City,State
|District
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Division
|Consi
|1
|1
|Ktm
|Heath Harrison
|Silverhill, AL
|1
|1
|1
|2
|12
|Kaw
|Steven Mages
|Sardinia, OH
|2
|2
|2
|3
|9
|Hon
|Daniel Herrlein
|3
|3
|3
|4
|570
|Ktm
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|Harvard, IL
|4
|4
|4
|5
|547
|Kaw
|Zachary Bishop-burnett
|Arlington, TN
|5
|5
|5
|6
|221
|Hon
|Jake Mckinney
|6
|6
|6
|7
|97
|Hon
|Dillon Cloyed
|7
|7
|7
|8
|825
|Hon
|Wyatt Fontenot
|Opelousas, LA
|8
|8
|8
|9
|21
|Kaw
|Jansin Mccoy
|Manford, TN
|9
|9
|9
|Schoolboy Allstars
|Overall
|Number
|Brand
|License #
|Name
|City,State
|District
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Division
|Consi
|1
|28
|Yam
|Sam Gaynor
|1
|1
|1
|2
|51
|Yam
|Jacob Sturgon
|Olive Branch, MS
|2
|2
|2
|3
|50
|Kaw
|Cross Bookwalter
|Olive Branch, MS
|3
|3
|3
|4
|26
|Kaw
|Zander Bailey
|4
|4
|4
|5
|301
|Hon
|Chas Campbell
|Burdette, AR
|5
|5
|5
|6
|619
|Kaw
|Carlon Graziano
|Holden, LA
|6
|6
|6
|Novice Allstars
|Overall
|Number
|Brand
|License #
|Name
|City,State
|District
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Division
|Consi
|1
|28
|Yam
|Sam Gaynor
|1
|1
|1
|2
|379
|Yam
|Landon Harbin
|Duckhill, MS
|2
|2
|2
|3
|16
|Kaw
|Ryan Johnson
|3
|3
|3
|4
|619
|Kaw
|Carlon Graziano
|Holden, LA
|4
|4
|4
|5
|217
|Suz
|Peyton Dulaney
|Saltillo, MS
|5
|5
|5
Round 4 – Jackson, January 7, 2017
Full schedule at www.arenacrosstour.com
2016 ‘Most Influential People in Canadian MX’ – People’s Choice
Don’t forget to get your vote in for this first-annual People’s Choice Award. You have until midnight, December 31st to nominate the person you think the award should go to this year.