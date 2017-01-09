Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Monday Morning with Bigwave

And we’re off! We’ve made it through the Holiday Season and we’re on the board with the first 0f 17 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the books. We’re headed straight into Motorcycle Show season, too. Calgary and Toronto held their first shows over the weekend, but Jeff McConkey wasn’t able to get to the Toronto Supershow because of the crazy weather we had here in Ontario. It actually shut down the 401 Highway right by his house east of Toronto. There were over 120 vehicles piled up and it was complete chaos. This means I don’t have any Dog the Bounty Hunter (and Beth) photos to post here. You’re welcome.

Jeff has already sent in his ‘McThoughts‘ columns for A1, and I’ll get to those as soon as we’re done here.

My plan to watch Anaheim 1 went out the window when I was informed that my so called buddy was going to leave us all hanging because he had to be up early Sunday morning for a 14k JOG. A training JOG! (I think you just run…)

You see, he’s the only one with Rogers that I know in the area and he also got a shiny, massive TV last year so it’s the perfect place for a Supercross viewing party. It’s also usually the only time I plow through more than my fair share of potato chips, Doritos, and whatever other bags of nastiness he supplies. It’s awesome!

Let me just say that I ran competitively for over 20 years and I don’t think I EVER would have left my Supercross buddies in a lurch like this. One of the other guys who usually heads over just had his own mansion built here in town. He made a massive ‘man cave’ and everything, but he’s yet to hook the palace up with the right amount of cable. Get on it, he who shall remain nameless!

Anyway, what this did is left me scrambling to remember what I did when I stayed home last season and watched the races. These ‘secret’ places you find online that show sporting events rarely last more than a season, so I wasn’t very confident in my chances of seeing A1 this year. I was worried.

I’ll have to let him off the hook because the online method worked like a charm this past weekend – in hi def an everything! We won’t have to worry about the possibility of him having to be up early to go ‘antiqu-ing’ this coming weekend because I’ll be in San Diego myself!

20161105-_ Brock Leitner

Brock Leitner tried to qualify for A1 Saturday night | Bigwave photo

Canadian journeyman racer, #497 Brock Leitner, was in Anaheim for round 1. He came up short in his bid to make the night show, but gained valuable experience that will see him get there one Saturday night soon.

screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-10-03-25-am

He was 55th fastest in combined 250 qualifying and 3 1/2 seconds away from making the top 40 who transfer to the night program. Yes, that’s quite a gap, but with a solid week of working on specific things with Sean Hamblin, that amount of improvement is possible.

Have a great week of training and we’ll see you in person this Saturday at Petco Field.

Here’s how Brock summed it up on his social media:

screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-10-12-00-am

 

screen-shot-2017-01-08-at-1-10-58-am screen-shot-2017-01-08-at-1-11-26-am

2017 Supercross Schedule

amsoil arenacross

Amsoil Arenacross | Cincinnati Pro Results

Saturday Cincinnati Arenacross  – 1/7/2017
US Bank Arena
AX Lites East Class
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Main
Finish
KTM
1st – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#68
 5th
00:21.394		 1st
Heat 2		 1st
 
Kawasaki
2nd – JACOB WILLIAMSON
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
#91
 2nd
00:21.028		 1st
Heat 1		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
3rd – KYLE EVOY BITTERMAN
WEST PELZER, SC
#11
 9th
00:21.882		 2nd
Heat 2		 3rd
 
Yamaha
4th – JUSTIN COOPER
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
#191
 1st
00:20.845		 13th
Heat 2		 2nd
LCQ 1		 4th
 
Yamaha
5th – JERRY ROBIN
CORCORAN, MN
#851
 3rd
00:21.132		 2nd
Heat 1		 5th
 
KTM
6th – DYLAN ROUSE
FLORENCE, KY
#158
 17th
00:22.426		 3rd
Heat 2		 6th
 
Suzuki
7th – CHEYENNE HARMON
COLLEYVILLE, TX
#19
 18th
00:22.513		 4th
Heat 1		 7th
 
Kawasaki
8th – SCOTT ZONT
ALGONQUIN, IL
#86
 22nd
00:22.775		 7th
Heat 1		 8th
 
Yamaha
9th – CARTER GORDON
MATTOON, IL
#51
 8th
00:21.871		 6th
Heat 2		 9th
 
Kawasaki
10th – CODY WILLIAMS
BARNEVELD, WI
#67
 11th
00:22.103		 9th
Heat 1		 1st
LCQ 1		 10th
 
Yamaha
11th – JOSIAH HEMPEN
ARGYLE, IA
#702
 13th
00:22.190		 7th
Heat 2		 11th
 
Kawasaki
12th – JAKE MCKINNEY
HAMERSVILLE, OH
#221
 26th
00:22.923		 6th
Heat 1		 12th
 
Yamaha
13th – DYLAN GREER
SUMMERFIELD, FL
#777
 15th
00:22.407		 3rd
Heat 1		 13th
 
Honda
14th – DYLAN WALKER
LANCASTER, OH
#50
 4th
00:21.349		 5th
Heat 2		 14th
 
Husqvarna
15th – HUNTER HILTON
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
#305
 21st
00:22.772		 4th
Heat 2		 15th
 
Honda
16th – CAMERON MCADOO
SIOUX CITY, IA
#812
 10th
00:22.014		 5th
Heat 1		 DNS
 
250 AX Class 
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Bracket
Winner		 Main 1
Finish		 Main 2
Finish
Honda
1st – JACE OWEN
MATTOON, IL
#5
 5th
00:20.946		 3rd
Heat 2		 1st
 		 1st
 		 1st
 
Kawasaki
2nd – GAVIN FAITH
DUNCOMBE, IA
#1
 1st
00:20.300		 1st
Heat 2		   2nd
 		 2nd
 
Yamaha
3rd – MATTHEW GOERKE
TEMECULA, FL
#101
 11th
00:21.621		 4th
Heat 1		   4th
 		 3rd
 
Honda
4th – BEN LAMAY
FORNEY, TN
#6
 6th
00:21.066		 2nd
Heat 1		   5th
 		 4th
 
Kawasaki
5th – JACOB HAYES
LIBERTY, NC
#90
 2nd
00:20.552		 1st
Heat 1		   3rd
 		 7th
 
Kawasaki
6th – GARED STEINKE
WOODLAND, CA
#4
 9th
00:21.205		 4th
Heat 2		   6th
 		 5th
 
KTM
7th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
BETHESDA, OH
#9
 3rd
00:20.620		 3rd
Heat 1		   7th
 		 6th
 
Honda
8th – CAMERON MCADOO
SIOUX CITY, IA
#812
 12th
00:21.845		 5th
Heat 2		   10th
 		 9th
 
KTM
9th – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#68
 16th
00:22.329		 6th
Heat 2		   12th
 		 8th
 
Yamaha
10th – CHRIS BLOSE
PHOENIX, AZ
#2
 4th
00:20.798		 2nd
Heat 2		   11th
 		 12th
 
Kawasaki
11th – STEVEN MAGES
SARDINIA, OH
#12
 30th
00:22.923		 6th
Heat 1		   9th
 		 14th
 
Kawasaki
12th – KYLE EVOY BITTERMAN
WEST PELZER, SC
#11
 17th
00:22.408		 7th
Heat 2		   8th
 		 16th
 
Suzuki
13th – CORY GREEN
NOWATA, OK
#480
 19th
00:22.474		 8th
Heat 1		 1st
LCQ 1		   15th
 		 10th
 
KTM
14th – DYLAN ROUSE
FLORENCE, KY
#158
 26th
00:22.833		 9th
Heat 1		 2nd
LCQ 1		   16th
 		 11th
 
Kawasaki
15th – JOSH OSBY
VALPARAISO, IN
#87
 15th
00:22.247		 7th
Heat 1		   14th
 		 13th
 
KTM
16th – CODY VANBUSKIRK
HARVARD, IL
#7
 7th
00:21.115		 5th
Heat 1		   13th
 		 15th

Full results at: http://www.arenacross.com/event-results

2017 Arenacross Schedule

Florida Winter Ams

We’ve had a few Canadians down in Florida ripping up the Winter Ams series lately – not to mention Moon Gerrits and Cruz Rainwater are also lining up and I just wanted to type those two names…

This is from a couple weeks ago, but here are a few Canadians’ results from round 1 at Diamondback (the new track at Gatorback) from Dec 31st:

screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-10-16-24-am

screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-10-19-15-am

Tanner Ward and Eve Brodeur went head to head in 250 B:

screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-10-20-03-am

screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-10-21-40-am

screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-10-22-20-am

This past weekend they raced round 2 in Dade City, Florida, but the results page hadn’t been updated at the time of this column.

You can check their site later today for results at: http://www.unlimitedsportsmx.com/raceresults/

Noah and Bjorn Viney Sign Amateur Deals with BTO Sports

Ulf Viney took his Ottawa family down to northern California a few years ago to give their young motocross racers, Noah Viney and Bjorn Viney, every opportunity they can to succeed in the sport. I got to know them a little better this past November at the Mini O’s at Gatorback and the two young riders have a ton of talent.

Now they’ve taken the next step in their advancement and caught the attention of the gang at the BTO Sports amateur program.

20161125-img_1643 Noah Viney

Read younger brother Noah Viney’s BTO bio HERE | Bigwave photo

20161126-img_2723 Bjorn Viney

And Bjorn Viney’s BTO bio HERE | Bigwave photo

Best of luck, guys. And yes, if you’re in San Diego this weekend I’ll look you up!

wec-2017

 

2017 Royal Distributing Canadian Cross Country Championship – East
For Immediate Release – Jan 9, 2017 
**IMPORTANT CHANGES FOR OUR EASTERN CROSS COUNTRY EVENTS**
World Enduro Canada is pleased to announce that in 2017, the points generated in the four round CXCC East National Championship will also pay in the Off-Road Ontario Provincial series. This partnership is something WEC has been working on for many years and we are pleased that both organizations have been able to make this work for 2017.

This regional partnership with Off Road Ontario is one that mirrors the long standing mutual partnership WEC has with PNWMA in British Columbia and AMSA in Alberta for the CXCC West National Championship.

This arrangement will allow riders in Ontario to compete in the National rounds using the Provincial Off-Road Ontario competition membership, additionally rider classes will be consistent with both series for simplicity.

 2017 CXCC East National Championship
Parry Sound – July 22
Wingham Moto 86 – August 20
Walton Raceway – Sept 9
Walton Raceway – Sept 10
Dates and locations for the Canadian Cross Country Championship – West will be announced soon.
Please watch www.worldendurocanada.com for news on what is set to be a fantastic year. You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram for news as it develops.

You can also find the entire night’s racing on Youtube…but you didn’t hear that from me!

The only future excuse we’ll accept for not hosting the weekly Supercross Viewing Party is if he has to travel to be at the next ‘Gelande Quaff‘ competition…

Have a great week, everyone. Watch for stories from along the road this coming week as I meander my way across the continent on my way to cover Sand Diego, Anaheim 2, and then the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado!

It’s going to be a crazy couple weeks, but this is why I got into this in the first place. #MotoGypsy

 

 