By Billy Rainford

Someone told me it’s Monday today, so I’m inclined to believe them. We’ve had our heads down packing up and entire houseful of memories and dusty skeletons for the past few days here at my folks’ house on Lake Simcoe, so I really haven’t looked at any sort of calendar lately.

Because we were elbows up and staring at the front fender of all things Rainford Archives this week, I didn’t even have time to head to the first competitive race of the season in my neck of the woods with the AMO Ontario Provincial Championship round at Gopher Dunes. There were over 600 entries at the sand track outside of London, south of Woodstock and near Tillsonburg. Damn, I wasn’t happy to miss it!

The weather was perfect for racing, too. Not too hot with low humidity and sunny skies. Perfect.

Let’s have a look at a few results and see who was there…

Remember this first result and who got 9th for the future:

50 4-6 – Overall Finish Positions    View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #9  Cobra  CHANDLER POWELL
 ASHTON, ON 		  –
 		  – 2nd 1st 47
 2nd   #377  KTM  CADEN ALEXANDER
 PEFFERLAW, ON 		  –
 		  – 1st 2nd 47
 3rd   #22  KTM  NICOLAS NOSEWORTHY
 WASAGA BEACH, ON 		  –
 		  – 3rd 4th 38
 4th   #601  KTM  JACK MILES
 SHANNONVILLE, ON 		  –
 		  – 5th 3rd 36
 5th   #27  KTM  DEKLIN LAFRAMBOISE
 BARRIE, ON 		  –
 		  – 4th 5th 34
 6th   #828  Cobra  ZANDER MCLEAN
 AMHURSTBURG, ON 		  –
 		  – 6th 6th 30
 7th   #11  KTM  LANDON HENDERSON
 WINGHAM, ON 		  –
 		  – 8th 7th 27
 8th   #501  KTM  KOLTON SOLMES
 TWEED, ON 		  –
 		  – 10th 8th 24
 9th   #10x  Husqvarana  KEAGAN FACCIOTTI
 AYLMER, ON 		  –
 		  – 7th 11th 24
 10th   #228  KTM  LUKE AUBIN
 PORT HOPE, ON 		  –
 		  – 11th 9th 22
Super Mini – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #138  KTM  DYLAN REMPEL
 AYLMER, ON 		  –
 		  – 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #61  Unknown  BEN MISTELBACHER
 PETERBOROUGH, ON 		  –
 		  – 4th 2nd 40
 3rd   #126  Yamaha  AYRTON POMEROY
 SHELBURNER, ON 		  –
 		  – 6th 3rd 35
 4th   #668  KTM  JOHNNY KIRBY
 HAWKESBURY, ON 		  –
 		  – 5th 4th 34
 5th   #111  KTM  GAVIN FORSBREY
 WHITBY, ON 		  –
 		  – 3rd 9th 32
 6th   #3  Yamaha  WYATT BOAK
 DUNGANNON, ON 		  –
 		  – 8th 5th 29
 7th   #112  Unknown  NIKO HOLMES
 CHATHAM, ON 		  –
 		  – 7th 6th 29
 8th   #12  Kawasaki  TRIPP ELDER
 GUELPH, ON 		  –
 		  – 10th 8th 24
 9th   #147  Yamaha  ELLIOTT MCDONALD
 GARSON, ON 		  –
 		  – 13th 7th 22
 10th   #46  Husqvarana  TANNER SCOTT
 ORO MEDONTE, ON 		  –
 		  – 2nd DNF 22
250 JUNIOR – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Points Earned
 1st   #2  KTM  SEBASTIEN RACINE
 CASSELMAN, ON 		  18th
  Heat 1		  – 50
 2nd   #25  KTM  TRISTAN DARES
 ROCKWOOD, ON 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 44
 3rd   #55  Yamaha  SPENCER DELEYE
 SIMCOE, ON 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 40
 4th   #54  Yamaha  BEN LECLAIR
 BLACKSTOCK, ON 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 36
 5th   #17  KTM  JOSH BRYAN
 BLUE MOUNTAINS, ON 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 32
 6th   #147  Yamaha  HAYDEN JAMESON
 WOODSTOCK, ON 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 30
 7th   #118  Yamaha  BRADY SOLOMON
 WOODVILLE, ON 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 28
 8th   #188  Yamaha  MITCHELL HELMER
 DELHI, ON 		  10th
  Heat 2		  – 26
 9th   #147  Yamaha  ANDREW KORAC
 NEWMARKET, ON 		  8th
  Heat 2		  – 24
 10th   #753  Yamaha  JAKE THROOP
 BARRIE, ON 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 22
250 INT – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #164  Kawasaki  WYATT KERR
 CAMBRIDGE, ON 		  –
 		  – 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #942  Honda  PRESTON MASCIANGELO
 BRANTFORD, ON 		  –
 		  – 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #223  Yamaha  AUSTIN JONES
 PERTH, ON 		  –
 		  – 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #494  KTM  THOMAS RENDALL
 OTTAWA, ON 		  –
 		  – 4th 5th 34
 5th   #719  Kawasaki  DEVIN RAE
 WOODVILLE, ON 		  –
 		  – 6th 4th 33
 6th   #767  KTM  JUSTIN BARNHART
 NIAGARA FALLS, ON 		  –
 		  – 5th 7th 30
 7th   #142  Yamaha  BAILEY POPE
 BLACKSTOCK, ON 		  –
 		  – 10th 6th 26
 8th   #273  Kawasaki  EVERETT MCDONALD
 GARSON, ON 		  –
 		  – 8th 8th 26
 9th   #167  Husqvarana  COLE HARTMAN
 ST. PAULS, ON 		  –
 		  – 7th 10th 25
 10th   #141  KTM  EVE BRODEUR
 LAVAL, QC 		  –
 		  – 11th 9th 22
YOUTH 14-29 INT/PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #9  Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
 OTTAWA, ON 		  –
 		  – 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #16  KTM  COLE THOMPSON
 BRIGDEN, ON 		  –
 		  – 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #18  Honda  TANNER WARD
 WOODSTOCK, ON 		  –
 		  – 4th 3rd 38
 4th   #27  Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD
 WATERFORD, ON 		  –
 		  – 3rd 4th 38
 5th   #21  KTM  QUINN AMYOTTE
 BLACKSTOCK, ON 		  –
 		  – 7th 5th 30
 6th   #41  KTM  JEREMY MCKIE
 BELOEIL, QC 		  –
 		  – 6th 7th 29
 7th   #66  Yamaha  JAMIE POWELL
 CARLETON PLACE, ON 		  –
 		  – 10th 8th 24
 8th   #67  Yamaha  BROCK KELLY
 SUNDERLAND, ON 		  –
 		  – 9th 11th 22
 9th   #76  Yamaha  BRYAN CORMIER
 SAINT JOSEPH DE BEAU, QC 		  –
 		  – 15th 6th 21
 10th   #97  Yamaha  CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA
 SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHE, QC 		  –
 		  – 13th 10th 19
LADIES A 12+ – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #141  KTM  EVE BRODEUR
 LAVAL, QC 		  –
 		  – 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #27  KTM  MAYA LEGARE
 OAKWOOD, ON 		  –
 		  – 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #33  KTM  MALIA GARANT
 BEAUMONT, QC 		  –
 		  – 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #156  Honda  ERICA SOLMES
 Collingwood, 0N 		  –
 		  – 4th 4th 36
 5th   #87  Yamaha  SHELBY BRADLEY
 PORT HOPE, ON 		  –
 		  – 8th 5th 29
 6th   #121  KTM  MIKAILA BEACH
 PETERSBURG, ON 		  –
 		  – 7th 6th 29
 7th   #98  Yamaha  MELANIE HARVEY
 ST JOSEPH DE BEAUCE, QC 		  –
 		  – 6th 7th 29
 8th   #75  Yamaha  LINDSEY BRADLEY
 PETERBOROUGH, ON 		  –
 		  – 5th 8th 29
 9th   #425  Honda  AMELIA MATCHETT
 SARNIA, ON 		  –
 		  – 9th 9th 24
 10th   #970  Yamaha  DANA BARRETT
 ACTON, ON 		  –
 		  – 10th 10th 22
CASH CLASS – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #9  Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
 OTTAWA, ON 		  –
 		  – 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #777  KTM  TIM TREMBLAY
 STE-JEANNE-D’ARC, QC 		  –
 		  – 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #16  KTM  COLE THOMPSON
 BRIGDEN, ON 		  –
 		  – 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #28  Yamaha  SAM GAYNOR
 ERIN, ON 		  –
 		  – 4th 4th 36
 5th   #18  Honda  TANNER WARD
 WOODSTOCK, ON 		  –
 		  – 5th 5th 32
 6th   #64  KTM  LIAM O’FARRELL
 PARIS, ON 		  –
 		  – 6th 6th 30
 7th   #41  KTM  JEREMY MCKIE
 BELOEIL, QC 		  –
 		  – 8th 8th 26
 8th   #21  KTM  QUINN AMYOTTE
 BLACKSTOCK, ON 		  –
 		  – 7th 9th 26
 9th   #27  Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD
 WATERFORD, ON 		  –
 		  – 10th 7th 25
 10th   #66  Yamaha  JAMIE POWELL
 CARLETON PLACE, ON 		  –
 		  – 14th 10th 18
 11th   #708  Honda  JASON BURKE BURKE
 BURLINGTON, ON 		  –
 		  – 13th 11th 18
 12th   #295  Honda  KEENAN PETERSON
 HOLLAND LANDING, ON 		  –
 		  – 16th 12th 14
 13th   #67  Yamaha  BROCK KELLY
 SUNDERLAND, ON 		  –
 		  – 11th 17th 14
 14th   #76  Yamaha  BRYAN CORMIER
 SAINT JOSEPH DE BEAU, QC 		  –
 		  – 9th 25th 12
 15th   #343  KTM  MAX FILIPEK
 GRIMSBY, ON 		  –
 		  – 19th 13th 10
 16th   #577  Kawasaki  MITCH REMPEL
 ARISS, ON 		  –
 		  – 18th 14th 10
 17th   #97  Yamaha  CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA
 SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHE, QC 		  –
 		  – 15th 18th 9
 18th   #34  Honda  JACK WRIGHT
 PORT PERRY, ON 		  –
 		  – 12th 23rd 9
 19th   #810  KTM  TRAVIS ROBERTS
 ALVINSTON, ON 		  –
 		  – 26th 15th 6
 20th   #82  Honda  ZACK ZAGER
 MELBOURNE, ON 		  –
 		  – 24th 16th 5
 21st   #43x  Honda  RYAN DERRY
 THORNHILL, ON 		  –
 		  – 17th 24th 4
 22nd   #71  KTM  DUNCAN MACLEOD
 PORT FRANKS, ON 		  –
 		  – 20th 19th 3
 23rd   #156  Honda  COLE WILSON
 UXBRIDGE, ON 		  –
 		  – 29th 20th 1
 24th   #170  Yamaha  DAMON LUKSYS
 ALLISTON, ON 		  –
 		  – 23rd 21st 0
 25th   #243  Yamaha  ERIC SCHILDT
 CONN, ON 		  –
 		  – 22nd 22nd 0
 26th   #259  Yamaha  TAYLOR CIAMPICHINI
 WASAGA BEACH, ON 		  –
 		  – 21st DNF 0
 27th   #751  Yamaha  JASON FLURY
 PHELPSTON, ON 		  –
 		  – 25th DNF 0
 28th   #57  Honda  DARIO ZECCA
 MIDHURST, ON 		  –
 		  – 27th DNF 0
 29th   #128  Yamaha  ROBERT MITTLER
 OAKWOOD, ON 		  –
 		  – 28th DNF 0
 30th   #491  Yamaha  CODY MCKAGUE
 CASTLETON, ON 		  –
 		  – 30th DNF 0

Damn, it feels great to look over some local results again!

Full results HERE.

#43 Noah Viney is headed to Loretta’s. | Ulf Viney photo

Also, Canadian #43 Noah Viney was racing in Utah at the Midwest Regional for the 2020 Amateur Nationals at Loretta Lynn‘s.

Noah took wins in the Mini Sr. 1 and Mini Sr. 2 classes to punch his ticket to the dude ranch in Tennessee later this summer.

Congratulations, Noah, and good luck. He will now head to Florida for the summer to train with Tim Ferry.

Salt Lake City #5/Round 15 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series was back at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah (Go, Utes!) Sunday evening. Does it seem like we’re watching an awful lot of Supercross these days? That’s because we are! I feel like one race has just finished and we’re dropping the gate on another. I’m not complaining, at all, just mentioning it because I almost missed it yesterday!

Mini McThoughts

Here’s a quick look at my “McThoughts“-ish from SLC#5:

250 West

#1W Dylan Ferrandis is the defending champion, qualified fastest, and is still the points leader with only one race left in the 250 West series, the East/West Showdown. I get the feeling he just did what he had to do in that main. No need to panic and no need to push for the win if it wasn’t going to come easily. He played it smart.

#52 Austin Forkner is in that position where you win a race and forget that the other rider knows he didn’t have to win. We’ve all been there, just not at this level.

These two have a pretty aggressive history and when you’re the guy out front in the points you try to stay away. However, when you’re the guy doing the chasing, you want to be close enough for something to “accidentally” happen to your competition. Truthfully, I’m surprised Austin didn’t wait for him and get into it more on Sunday.

Forkner has #29 Cameron McAdoo as a teammate and Cameron was the one who took things into his own hands for the team early in their heat race, taking Ferrandis off the track in turn 2.

Just before their heat, heat 1 had all kinds of chaos early. Forkner took 16-year-old Australian rookie #83 Jett Lawrence wide and out in turn 1. Lawrence got his chance later as his brother, #35 Hunter Lawrence, had an incident with Forkner, putting him behind Jett again.

Jett got his chance as he made an inside pass on Forker and pushed him off the track. If you watch the replay, Austin sort of came into oncoming traffic very briefly and there was actually a rider going by when he did. It could have been uglier.

Ferrandis got out front in the main and was looking great. Forkner slowly reeled him in and made a solid slam pass on Dylan before the finish line jump and held on for the win.

He’s still 7 points behind Ferrandis with just the Showdown to go, so you know Dylan knew the math and will do what he needs to do to repeat as champion next weekend.

450

#22 Chad Reed grabbed the holeshot in 450 Heat 1 but wasn’t able to run the pace of the leaders for long.

After staying at the top of qualifying until the very end when Eli Tomac took over, #50 Benny Bloss took advantage of some troubles for the other top riders and crossed the line for his first-ever 450 heat race win.

#15 Dean Wilson was fast early, too, and took 2nd ahead of #51 Justin Barcia, who has seemed to be off the pace in the mains lately.

Heat 2 was stacked and #94 Ken Roczen shut up his critics and took the win there, shingles be damned! Not sure if you heard, but Kenny has shingles…

I was interested in the close battle I saw on the live ticker between PRMX teammates, #280 Cade Clason and #86 Josh Cartwright.

They were in a great battle of their own until it looked like Cade went down with another rider.

I didn’t mention it above, but their 250 riders were in a crazy battle in the LCQ with #88 Logan Karnow managing to get by #118 Cheyenne Harmon. Logan jumping through the whoops looked to be a little faster in this fight.

They went to the 450 LCQ and Cade finished in that horrible 5th place spot, missing the main by just one position.

#1 Cooper Webb grabbed the holeshot in the main with Roczen right behind him. These two definitely have a history, so you didn’t know what was going to happen.

Points leader Tomac made things tough on himself after Webb sort of stood him up in the first turn, leaving him fighting from a poor start.

Roczen made a pass on Cooper with about 17 minutes still left and began to pull away from the field.

Kenny had a slight cushion to Cooper, Cooper had about 8 seconds over Tomac, but there were 3 great battles going on behind them.

#27 Malcolm Stewart and #16 Zach Osborne, Deano and #4 Blake Baggett, and #10 Justin Brayton and #7 Aaron Plessinger were all in dogfights.

Cooper started to close in on Kenny as the laps wound down, and you had the feeling Kenny was going to fade like before, but it never really happened.

Eli said he “got squirrelly in the whoops” and so “got conservative after the half.” He looked to sort of settle for 3rd behind the riders who are only in contention if Eli does something dumb, so he didn’t.

We move back to the 250 East this Wednesday and the top 450 riders only have 2 more rounds to try and force an error out of Tomac or else he will finally close the deal on a 450 SX title.

OK, I had my shot now here’s what the officials had to say:

Roczen Returns to Form with Big Win in 450SX Class in Utah

Forkner Tightens Title Chase with Western Regional 250SX Class Victory

Salt Lake City (June 14, 2020) With another emotional 2020 win in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship racing, Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen railed into the lead early in the Main Event and took the 450SX Class win at Round 15, Presented by Discount Tire. Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, the winner of the previous round, took second, losing a spot in the championship points to Roczen. Current points leader Eli Tomac of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team turned a first corner near-crash into a podium position; he retains a comfortable points lead with two rounds remaining. 

In the second Utah-based round of Western Regional 250SX Class competition, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner battled past points leader Dylan Ferrandis of the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team to narrow the points gap to seven with only one round remaining in that division. 

Ken Roczen looked fast, healthy, and strong. His win kept him in the title fight with two rounds remaining. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

After Ken Roczen’s announcement earlier in the week that he’d been diagnosed with shingles, and how that compounds his other physical ailments, most were not expecting a strong ride from the German rider over the entire 20-minute plus one lap Main Event. When the gate dropped, Tomac reached the first corner ahead of the pack but Cooper had the inside line and gave Tomac a strong bump. Webb crossed the holeshot line first, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson right on his wheel and Roczen right behind. In the second corner, Roczen cut under Anderson and took the line, forcing a mistake that had Anderson jumping into the Tuff Blox and down hard. 

Early on it seemed to be a race in which Webb would sprint away while Tomac marched his way into the runner-up position and then hunted him, but Roczen hounded defending-champion Webb for three minutes then slingshot around a technical inside rut to grab the lead. From there, the Honda rider was never contested, clicking off his first laps led in any of the Utah rounds of 2020 and nabbing a surprise win. It was his fourth win of the season and the 15th of his career. Tomac reached third place just over six minutes into the race but could never make up the six to seven second gap to Roczen or the three second gap to Webb. With about four minutes left on the race clock he eased back to hold onto a podium finish, the 65th of his career; it allowed his championship points lead to drop under one full race’s points. With two rounds to go, Tomac has a 24-point lead over Roczen and a 25-point lead over Webb, which means Tomac could wrap up the title with a win – or by earning two points on Roczen and one on Webb – at this Wednesday’s penultimate round.  

On the podium, even with the quiet stadium that makes this season-ending racing possible, Roczen showed the emotion of the win that puts him back into second position in the championship points standings, “It’s a big, big turnaround; obviously after the last couple of races that’s not easy to do. But I had fun out here. We got the bike dialed and my physical conditions were a lot better today. So, won the heat race and won the main; it was an awesome battle. I really gelled with the track out here today and with the bike, so I’m so happy with what Factory Honda Racing has been doing with me this year, we got the bike super good. And I want to say thank you to all my sponsors that have come along with me on this ride.”

Austin Forkner battled fiercely for every spot on the slick Utah track; his efforts netted him another win and closed the points gap down to seven. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

The racing in the Western Regional 250SX Class also defied expectations. A crash in his heat race put Dylan Ferrandis in a bad spot off the start; he still managed a holeshot around the slick, flat first corner just ahead of GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig, with Forkner in third. Three and a half minutes into the 15-minute plus one lap event, Forkner cut under Craig for the runner-up position and started to work down the 1.6 second gap to leader Ferrandis. With four and a half minutes on the race clock, Forkner put an aggressive contact-pass on Ferrandis, sending the Yamaha rider temporarily off the track. Behind them, GEICO Honda’s Jett Lawrence, a 16-year old rookie, carved his way forward, using lappers to his advantage, and reached his first ever Monster Energy Supercross podium.  

The win narrows the gap between Forkner and Ferrandis to seven, and gives Forkner the mental edge going into a one round break – which only means one week with the 2020 accelerated race schedule – before the title is decided in the East/West Showdown, which pays standard race points as the top riders from each division race head-to-head for the only time this year. 

On the podium Forkner was asked about his charge forward and past Ferrandis after two races earlier in the year when the Yamaha rider had caught and passed him, “The roles were reversed this time. I was behind this time. I was the chaser this time whereas it’s usually been him. So, he had all the pressure on him… I felt really good. Honestly, that race was one of the best races I’ve ever raced as far as Supercross goes. My speed was super good. I was really patient. The track was pretty easy to make a mistake on… those two tight little turns were glass, so it was easy to make a mistake. And I was patient and I waited for an opening. And it wasn’t much of an opening; I had to cut the turn pretty tight and make a pretty aggressive pass. But I mean, you know, he would’ve done the same thing – he’s done the same thing to me, so, you know, I mean all’s fair, it’s racing. And I rode – I’m really happy about that ride. I felt really good.”  

The rapid-fire racing in Utah continues, with Round 16 held this Wednesday, June 17th, at 7:00 PM ET. The racing is carried live on NBCSN on cable or over the NBC Sports Gold app over an internet connection. The event will host the final standard-format Eastern Regional 250SX Class race before the season finale wraps up the full 17-round series, including the East/West Showdown, on Sunday, June 21st. That mid-day race will be split with live airings on NBCSN and NBC, or in its entirety live on the NBC Sports Gold app. 

Meh, not bad.

Racing Preparations Continue

Finally, we had some motocross actions last weekend when MXGP World champion Tim Gajser made his return to racing at a local race in his country of Slovenia. The HRC rider posted some videos on his social media and as can be expected, many gathered to see the World Champion in action.

Of course, Gajser is excited to be back and speaking a little while ago, the HRC rider mentioned about the fact the MXGP riders will need to change their whole strategy as the FIM Motocross World Championship returns, running a number of Grand Prix’s back to back to make sure we can get the 2020 completed.

I think it is good (normally) to have at least one weekend of break,” Gajser said. “Because the season is long, and we have 20 races. We start in March and end in September (normally), so we have three GPs in a row and then a weekend off, and it is good to have a weekend off to recharge the batteries. Right now, with this unusual situation, when we come back we will need to do many races in a row, I know that will be physically and mentally very tough, but we all want to race, so we will handle this.”

Of course, all around Europe training tracks are opening, and MXGP and MX2 riders can prepare for what is looking more and more like an August start. Former Grand Prix rider Marc De Reuver is happy that his F&H Kawasaki riders can now all train together.

All training track in Holland open this week,” De Reuver said. “So, all my riders can train together. I have been spending some time in Belgium with some riders and Holland with other riders, but now we can all train together and that is great news. I remember when we first went into lockdown and I was sitting on the sofa and I was like, this is rather good you know. Get some rest, but then I realized I have no life without motocross. I am happy we are back training and it is a little like we are back to normal. My feeling is we will also find a way to go back to racing.”

The motocross world is without question excited as the lockdown period gets closer and closer to being completely over and we can not only get back into our normal lives, but also get the sport back on its feet and the wonderful sport of motocross can be run.

Riders like Jeffrey HerlingsAntonio CairoliClement DesalleGautier Paulin and many more are preparing to battle each other again, and we all know that all will be doing their best to make sure when that first Grand Prix will be run again, they will all be prepared as well as possible.

Author: Geoff Meyer

Have a great week, everyone. Once I get this house up for sale it will be full speed ahead into this shortened summer of moto, and I can’t wait!

Ollie Stone says, “Something about fava beans and a nice chianti...” Nah, he says, “See you at the races…” | Feld Entertainment photo