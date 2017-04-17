Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

From Wikipedia:

Easter Monday is the day after Easter Sunday and is a holiday in some countries. Easter Monday in the Western Christian liturgical calendar is the second day of Eastertide and analogously in the Byzantine Rite is the second day of Bright Week.

Now you know.

I hope everyone had a nice long weekend and got to both see family and get out on your bikes. We got lucky with the weather in this part of the country and so people were able to head out and get to the tracks.

Actually, the first Parts Canada TransCan at Walton Raceway qualifier (ANQ) took place over at Gopher Dunes for the first AMO/MMRS race. Some of the top up-and-comers from Ontario were in attendance and it looks like the action went down just as you’d expect.

The ‘Fab 3‘ of Marco Cannella, Tanner Ward, and Austin Watling look to have takes individual motos and overalls ahead of each other in different classes. These guys are definitely 3 of the top Intermediate riders to watch as they make their way through their final season of amateur racing before heading to the Pro ranks in 2018 or before.

Check out the results from their motos (full results are available HERE):

I know people from out west, out east, and other parts of the country get on our case about hyping these three so much, but if you’ve got someone who can compete with these three riders, show up at a big amateur race somewhere and line up next to them. If you show them a wheel or beat them, you are instantly included in this fast group of amateur racers destined to make an immediate splash when they take the next step to Pro.

We can’t do anything but judge riders on what they’ve done against the rest of the best in Canada. These three seem to go bar to bar every time they hit the track! It’s fun to watch, and that’s what we have to go on…results.

I know everyone has their favourite Intermediate rider in every part of the country, and that’s why we have the TransCan. We need to see all these kids line up against each other and see who’s the best each year. If you aren’t an Amateur Motocross fan, you’re not looking in the right places! Motocross is fast and strong in Canada, right now.

Will Jacob Piccolo or Jonah Brittons have the speed to match these other riders? I don’t know. I can’t guess. I shouldn’t guess. They are also super-fast riders with bright futures, but this is why we have to have these high level races all over the USA. Yes, they are expensive to get to and not everyone can simply take a week off school and work, but, like I said, these are the only ways we have to judge who is doing what against whom.

Great, now I’m spinning off on a tangent!

The above argument is why I thought there was a need for what MX Ranking was trying to do at the start, back in 2010. Seriously, it was a great idea that would have had riders ranked all over the continent against each other in the only way we could possibly quantify and qualify riders’ results into some sort of ranking system.

Different levels of races were to be given different values that could go head to head against others. It wasn’t going to be perfect, but it was going to be a great tool for people to look at and see who was doing what and compare them to the rest of the amateurs coming up through the ranks.

Unfortunately, the trees got lost for the forest and the whole thing sort of blew up before it really got off the ground. It’s too bad, because I really feel they were on to something good there.

Anyway, it went the way of the dodo and we now have to have very unofficial arguments and bench race about who we think is faster from this area versus that area. Meh, maybe it’s more fun that way…

OK, let’s have a look at how some of the more interesting classes did at the Rockstar MX Nationals Pro Series track at Gopher Dunes this weekend:

It sounds like young #29 JC Bujold had some troubles in the first moto that left him with tire tracks across his back, but he came back to win the 2nd moto over some riders that go very fast at Gopher Dunes. He had to leave the track feeling pretty confident with his speed.

Bad news for riders across the country with red numbers on white backgrounds. #527 Jake Tricco has entered the class. Let’s open the floor to some bench racing from across the country. Does any other part of the Canada have a Junior rider who will challenge young Jake for the Junior titles in August at the TransCan? If so, nice!

On the west coast, Popkum also held an ANQ out in British Columbia.

Although the numbers were small in the Intermediate classes, Jacob Piccolo is definitely a rider to watch in the yellow background classes!

No offence to any of these riders, but when the top 3 in the Pro class are all Vet riders and the next rider is an Intermediate, it doesn’t bode well for the health of the sport in the area. I hope things can get rolling out west and the health of the sport is OK. We’ll keep an eye on things.

For a look at a whole pile of photos (390 to be exact) from the event, check out the link to Courtney Bowman‘s shots HERE.

Attention Canada!

If you are hosting an ANQ, please let us know. We want to keep up on all the action across the country and keep tabs on all the riders who are excelling as we make our way to the TransCan this year.

Send your event information and results links to: info@directmotocross.com

MXGP of Trentino

Next Round: MXGP of Europe – VALKENSWAARD, Holland – April 23

Next Round: Saturday, April 22 – Salt Lake City, Utah

Mark Stallybrass Podcast Interview

With everything going on at the Pro level of the sport in Canada, we wanted to get in touch with CMRC President Mark Stallybrass to get his thought son everything, so we gave him a call. If you’ve got some time, give it a click and listen to what Mark has to say about the upcoming season of Pro Nationals and the future…oh, and also find out what he was like in high school…

OK, have a great week, everyone. That was our one weekend break from Supercross, so now we’ve just got 3 rounds left to see who takes this championship. It’s going to be a good!