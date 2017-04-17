Monday Morning Coffee

I hope everyone had a nice long weekend and got to both see family and get out on your bikes. We got lucky with the weather in this part of the country and so people were able to head out and get to the tracks.
Actually, the first Parts Canada TransCan at Walton Raceway qualifier (ANQ) took place over at Gopher Dunes for the first AMO/MMRS race. Some of the top up-and-comers from Ontario were in attendance and it looks like the action went down just as you’d expect.
The ‘Fab 3‘ of Marco Cannella, Tanner Ward, and Austin Watling look to have takes individual motos and overalls ahead of each other in different classes. These guys are definitely 3 of the top Intermediate riders to watch as they make their way through their final season of amateur racing before heading to the Pro ranks in 2018 or before.
Check out the results from their motos (full results are available HERE):
I know people from out west, out east, and other parts of the country get on our case about hyping these three so much, but if you’ve got someone who can compete with these three riders, show up at a big amateur race somewhere and line up next to them. If you show them a wheel or beat them, you are instantly included in this fast group of amateur racers destined to make an immediate splash when they take the next step to Pro.
We can’t do anything but judge riders on what they’ve done against the rest of the best in Canada. These three seem to go bar to bar every time they hit the track! It’s fun to watch, and that’s what we have to go on…results.
I know everyone has their favourite Intermediate rider in every part of the country, and that’s why we have the TransCan. We need to see all these kids line up against each other and see who’s the best each year. If you aren’t an Amateur Motocross fan, you’re not looking in the right places! Motocross is fast and strong in Canada, right now.
Will Jacob Piccolo or Jonah Brittons have the speed to match these other riders? I don’t know. I can’t guess. I shouldn’t guess. They are also super-fast riders with bright futures, but this is why we have to have these high level races all over the USA. Yes, they are expensive to get to and not everyone can simply take a week off school and work, but, like I said, these are the only ways we have to judge who is doing what against whom.
Great, now I’m spinning off on a tangent!
The above argument is why I thought there was a need for what MX Ranking was trying to do at the start, back in 2010. Seriously, it was a great idea that would have had riders ranked all over the continent against each other in the only way we could possibly quantify and qualify riders’ results into some sort of ranking system.
Different levels of races were to be given different values that could go head to head against others. It wasn’t going to be perfect, but it was going to be a great tool for people to look at and see who was doing what and compare them to the rest of the amateurs coming up through the ranks.
Unfortunately, the trees got lost for the forest and the whole thing sort of blew up before it really got off the ground. It’s too bad, because I really feel they were on to something good there.
Anyway, it went the way of the dodo and we now have to have very unofficial arguments and bench race about who we think is faster from this area versus that area. Meh, maybe it’s more fun that way…
OK, let’s have a look at how some of the more interesting classes did at the Rockstar MX Nationals Pro Series track at Gopher Dunes this weekend:
It sounds like young #29 JC Bujold had some troubles in the first moto that left him with tire tracks across his back, but he came back to win the 2nd moto over some riders that go very fast at Gopher Dunes. He had to leave the track feeling pretty confident with his speed.
Bad news for riders across the country with red numbers on white backgrounds. #527 Jake Tricco has entered the class. Let’s open the floor to some bench racing from across the country. Does any other part of the Canada have a Junior rider who will challenge young Jake for the Junior titles in August at the TransCan? If so, nice!
On the west coast, Popkum also held an ANQ out in British Columbia.
Although the numbers were small in the Intermediate classes, Jacob Piccolo is definitely a rider to watch in the yellow background classes!
No offence to any of these riders, but when the top 3 in the Pro class are all Vet riders and the next rider is an Intermediate, it doesn’t bode well for the health of the sport in the area. I hope things can get rolling out west and the health of the sport is OK. We’ll keep an eye on things.
For a look at a whole pile of photos (390 to be exact) from the event, check out the link to Courtney Bowman‘s shots HERE.
Attention Canada!
If you are hosting an ANQ, please let us know. We want to keep up on all the action across the country and keep tabs on all the riders who are excelling as we make our way to the TransCan this year.
Send your event information and results links to: info@directmotocross.com
MXGP of Trentino
MX2 – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
61
Prado Garcia, Jorge
ESP
RFME
KTM
22
25
47
2
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
LAMSF
KTM
25
22
47
3
33
Lieber, Julien
BEL
FMB
KTM
20
16
36
4
19
Olsen, Thomas Kjer
DEN
DMU
HUS
16
15
31
5
64
Covington, Thomas
USA
MUL
HUS
10
20
30
6
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
FMS
SUZ
12
18
30
7
18
Brylyakov, Vsevolod
RUS
MFR
KAW
18
11
29
8
172
Van doninck, Brent
BEL
FMB
YAM
9
12
21
9
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
KNMV
KTM
2
14
16
10
426
Mewse, Conrad
GBR
ACU
HUS
11
5
16
11
747
Cervellin, Michele
ITA
FMI
HON
15
0
15
12
297
Gole, Anton
SWE
SVEMO
HUS
7
7
14
13
10
Vlaanderen, Calvin
NED
KNMV
KTM
14
0
14
14
321
Bernardini, Samuele
ITA
FMI
TM
0
13
13
15
81
Hsu, Brian
GER
MAMS
HUS
13
0
13
16
96
Lawrence, Hunter
AUS
MA
SUZ
0
10
10
17
919
Watson, Ben
GBR
ACU
KTM
4
6
10
18
128
Monticelli, Ivo
ITA
FMI
KTM
0
9
9
19
6
Paturel, Benoit
FRA
FFM
YAM
0
8
8
20
57
Sanayei, Darian
USA
ACU
KAW
5
3
8
21
161
Östlund, Alvin
SWE
SVEMO
YAM
8
0
8
22
223
Tropepe, Giuseppe
ITA
FMI
SUZ
3
4
7
23
811
Sterry, Adam
GBR
ACU
KAW
6
0
6
24
132
Kutsar, Karel
EST
EMF
HUS
0
2
2
25
152
Petrov, Petar
BUL
FRM
KAW
0
1
1
26
142
Petrov, Ivan
BUL
FRM
HUS
1
0
1
27
107
van Berkel, Lars
NED
KNMV
HON
0
0
0
28
29
Jacobi, Henry
GER
DMSB
HUS
0
0
0
29
338
Herbreteau, David
FRA
FFM
KAW
0
0
0
30
88
van der Vlist, Freek
NED
KNMV
KTM
0
0
0
31
97
Ivanov, Maykal Grisha
BUL
FRM
HON
0
0
0
32
75
Roosiorg, Hardi
EST
EMF
KTM
0
0
0
33
67
Klingsheim, Magne
NOR
NMF
KAW
0
0
0
34
83
Renkens, Nathan
BEL
FMB
KTM
0
0
0
35
783
Toriani, Enzo
FRA
FFM
HUS
0
0
0
36
397
Arbini, Gabriele
ITA
FMI
HUS
0
0
0
37
722
Mantovani, Michael
ITA
FMI
YAM
0
0
0
38
48
Wilson, Jay
AUS
MA
YAM
0
0
0
MX2 – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
QAT
INA
ARG
MEX
ITA
EUR
LAT
GER
FRA
RUS
ITA
POR
CZE
BEL
SUI
SWE
USA
NED
FRA
1
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
KTM
192
25-25
7-0
25-25
16-22
25-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
SUZ
183
9-16
25-22
16-22
25-18
12-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
33
Lieber, Julien
BEL
KTM
175
20-20
20-18
5-16
20-20
20-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
19
Olsen, T.
DEN
HUS
158
18-18
15-16
18-14
14-14
16-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
6
Paturel, B.
FRA
YAM
147
22-22
16-10
22-12
22-13
0-8
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
172
Van doninck, B.
BEL
YAM
123
4-14
18-8
14-15
13-16
9-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
61
Prado Garcia, J.
ESP
KTM
117
14-10
0-3
20-20
2-1
22-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
64
Covington, T.
USA
HUS
113
13-0
0-13
13-1
18-25
10-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
18
Brylyakov, V.
RUS
KAW
110
12-12
11-0
11-13
7-15
18-11
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
747
Cervellin, M.
ITA
HON
99
15-13
0-12
12-10
12-10
15-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
11
321
Bernardini, S.
ITA
TM
93
16-0
13-25
7-9
8-2
0-13
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
12
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
KTM
76
6-8
0-20
10-5
0-11
2-14
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
13
57
Sanayei, D.
USA
KAW
74
11-9
4-0
15-18
4-5
5-3
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
14
811
Sterry, Adam
GBR
KAW
72
10-7
0-15
0-11
11-12
6-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
15
10
Vlaanderen, C.
NED
KTM
70
0-6
9-0
9-8
15-9
14-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
16
96
Lawrence, H.
AUS
SUZ
61
3-15
0-5
8-3
10-7
0-10
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
17
919
Watson, Ben
GBR
KTM
49
2-0
12-14
2-4
5-0
4-6
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
18
66
Larranaga Olano, I.
ESP
HUS
43
0-2
8-4
6-6
9-8
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
19
46
Pootjes, Davy
NED
KTM
42
5-5
22-7
3-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
20
297
Gole, Anton
SWE
HUS
38
1-1
10-0
0-2
6-4
7-7
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
21
128
Monticelli, I.
ITA
KTM
38
0-3
5-6
4-7
1-3
0-9
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
22
161
Östlund, Alvin
SWE
YAM
27
8-11
0-0
– –
– –
8-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
23
426
Mewse, Conrad
GBR
HUS
22
0-0
6-0
0-0
– –
11-5
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
24
170
Ward, Caleb
AUS
HUS
14
– –
14-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
25
88
van der Vlist, F.
NED
KTM
14
– –
3-11
– –
– –
0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
26
81
Hsu, Brian
GER
HUS
13
– –
– –
– –
– –
13-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
27
67
Klingsheim, M.
NOR
KAW
11
0-0
2-9
0-0
0-0
0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
28
98
Vaessen, Bas
NED
SUZ
11
7-4
0-0
0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
29
118
Rubini, S.
FRA
KAW
11
0-0
0-2
0-0
3-6
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
30
223
Tropepe, G.
ITA
SUZ
7
– –
– –
– –
– –
3-4
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
MXGP – Overall Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
222
Cairoli, Antonio
ITA
FMI
KTM
25
22
47
2
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
AMZS
HON
20
25
45
3
4
Tonus, Arnaud
SUI
FMS
YAM
22
14
36
4
777
Bobryshev, Evgeny
RUS
MFR
HON
14
20
34
5
21
Paulin, Gautier
FRA
MCM
HUS
18
15
33
6
25
Desalle, Clement
BEL
FMB
KAW
16
16
32
7
89
Van Horebeek, Jeremy
BEL
FMB
YAM
15
13
28
8
84
Herlings, Jeffrey
NED
KNMV
KTM
7
18
25
9
12
Nagl, Maximilian
GER
DMSB
HUS
10
12
22
10
27
Jasikonis, Arminas
LTU
LMSF
SUZ
9
10
19
11
24
Simpson, Shaun
GBR
ACU
YAM
11
7
18
12
17
Butron, Jose
ESP
RFME
KTM
8
9
17
13
461
Febvre, Romain
FRA
FFM
YAM
13
4
17
14
259
Coldenhoff, Glenn
NED
KNMV
KTM
4
11
15
15
22
Strijbos, Kevin
BEL
FMB
SUZ
12
0
12
16
77
Lupino, Alessandro
ITA
FMI
HON
3
8
11
17
7
Leok, Tanel
EST
EMF
HUS
5
3
8
18
141
Desprey, Maxime
FRA
FFM
KAW
1
6
7
19
71
Graulus, Damon
BEL
FMB
HON
2
5
7
20
999
Goncalves, Rui
POR
FMP
HUS
6
1
7
21
92
Guillod, Valentin
SUI
FMS
HON
0
2
2
22
151
Kullas, Harri
EST
EMF
HUS
0
0
0
23
9
de Dycker, Ken
BEL
FMB
SUZ
0
0
0
24
19
Philippaerts, David
ITA
FMI
YAM
0
0
0
25
909
Neurauter, Lukas
AUT
OeAMTC
KTM
0
0
0
26
232
Michek, Martin
CZE
ACCR
KTM
0
0
0
27
62
Gercar, Klemen
SLO
AMZS
HUS
0
0
0
28
721
Imbert, Lucas
FRA
FFM
KTM
0
0
0
29
73
Irt, Peter
SLO
AMZS
YAM
0
0
0
30
831
Wysocki, Tomasz
POL
PZM
KTM
0
0
0
31
93
Bengtsson, Jonathan
SWE
SVEMO
KTM
0
0
0
32
47
Boulard, Bryan
BEL
FFM
YAM
0
0
0
33
191
Romancik, Jaromir
CZE
ACCR
KTM
0
0
0
34
36
Bonini, Matteo
ITA
FMI
KAW
0
0
0
35
347
Klein, Johannes
AUT
OeAMTC
KTM
0
0
0
36
920
Valentin, Ander
ESP
RFME
HON
0
0
0
37
45
Nicholls, Jake
GBR
ACU
KTM
0
0
0
38
878
Pezzuto, Stefano
ITA
FMI
YAM
0
0
0
39
173
Bertuzzo, Pier Filippo
ITA
FMI
HON
0
0
0
MXGP – Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
QAT
INA
ARG
MEX
ITA
EUR
LAT
GER
FRA
RUS
ITA
POR
CZE
BEL
SUI
SWE
USA
NED
FRA
1
243
Gajser, Tim
SLO
HON
201
20-22
14-0
25-25
25-25
20-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
222
Cairoli, A.
ITA
KTM
183
25-25
18-0
12-16
18-22
25-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
25
Desalle, C.
BEL
KAW
151
22-18
20-0
20-11
13-15
16-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
777
Bobryshev, E.
RUS
HON
145
18-14
12-0
16-22
22-7
14-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
21
Paulin, G.
FRA
HUS
145
15-16
8-0
15-18
20-20
18-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
89
Van Horebeek, J.
BEL
YAM
144
16-15
11-0
22-20
16-16
15-13
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
461
Febvre, Romain
FRA
YAM
106
11-20
3-0
18-13
10-14
13-4
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
4
Tonus, Arnaud
SUI
YAM
101
14-2
6-0
0-10
15-18
22-14
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
12
Nagl, M.
GER
HUS
95
13-5
0-0
13-15
14-13
10-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
22
Strijbos, K.
BEL
SUZ
90
10-9
15-0
10-12
11-11
12-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
11
24
Simpson, Shaun
GBR
YAM
88
4-7
25-0
11-8
9-6
11-7
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
12
84
Herlings, J.
NED
KTM
84
3-10
4-0
9-14
7-12
7-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
13
259
Coldenhoff, G.
NED
KTM
77
6-13
22-0
7-0
4-10
4-11
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
14
99
Anstie, Max
GBR
HUS
69
8-11
7-0
14-9
12-8
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
15
27
Jasikonis, A.
LTU
SUZ
56
– –
5-0
8-7
8-9
9-10
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
16
17
Butron, Jose
ESP
KTM
49
9-8
0-0
5-5
0-5
8-9
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
17
999
Goncalves, Rui
POR
HUS
42
2-6
16-0
4-4
1-2
6-1
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
18
7
Leok, Tanel
EST
HUS
37
5-4
13-0
0-2
2-3
5-3
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
19
911
Tixier, Jordi
FRA
KAW
36
12-12
9-0
3-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
20
77
Lupino, A.
ITA
HON
29
7-3
0-0
2-0
5-1
3-8
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
21
92
Guillod, V.
SUI
HON
26
0-0
2-0
6-6
6-4
0-2
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
22
45
Nicholls, Jake
GBR
KTM
15
1-1
10-0
0-0
3-0
0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
23
141
Desprey, M.
FRA
KAW
7
– –
– –
– –
– –
1-6
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
24
71
Graulus, Damon
BEL
HON
7
– –
– –
– –
– –
2-5
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
25
60
Salazar, Jetro
ECU
HON
4
– –
– –
1-3
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
26
179
Poli, Joaquin
ARG
HON
1
– –
– –
0-1
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
27
261
Hendro Fahrodjie , F.
INA
KAW
1
– –
1-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
Next Round: MXGP of Europe – VALKENSWAARD, Holland – April 23
Supercross Point Standings
Next Round: Saturday, April 22 – Salt Lake City, Utah
Mark Stallybrass Podcast Interview
With everything going on at the Pro level of the sport in Canada, we wanted to get in touch with CMRC President Mark Stallybrass to get his thought son everything, so we gave him a call. If you’ve got some time, give it a click and listen to what Mark has to say about the upcoming season of Pro Nationals and the future…oh, and also find out what he was like in high school…
OK, have a great week, everyone. That was our one weekend break from Supercross, so now we’ve just got 3 rounds left to see who takes this championship. It’s going to be a good!
I have to get back to some light reading here at this Starbucks. See you at the races…