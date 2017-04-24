Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to the start of another week. With the weather finally deciding to cooperate, I decided it was time to whip myself into cycling shape for another great summer of riding in almost every province on the Scott bikes again this year. Like I say to myself every year at around this time, “The stationary bike must be doing something, but there’s nothing like the roads to actually get you bike ready.”

Seriously, we even discovered that, at our gym, we can go into the spin class studio when nobody is using it and do our own computerized workouts in front of the big screen. We rode in New Jersey, Switzerland, Italy, and France this winter, but heading out onto some of the flats in our area proved that nothing gets you ready like the real thing.

I hope not many of you are saying this to yourself about how you feel after finally getting out on your dirt bikes this past weekend…but I’m sure many of you are!

Your hands hurt, your quads and calf muscles have you moving slowly, and if you’ve hit a magic age in your life, maybe you even had your first bout of arm pump…and your back is definitely sore today.Nineteen years old, anyone, this year? Yep, that’s when it hit me. “Ohhhh, THIS is arm pump. Nope, I don’t like it!”

Amateur racing has already started across Canada and many riders have their eyes set on the Parts Canada TransCan at Walton Raceway this coming August. Hopefully, riders are in shape and riding to their full capabilities. It’s at this time of the year when we question our winter’s “training” schedule. Again, I hope you’re ready to go, but I know a lot of you aren’t.

Where am I going with this, you ask? The question is, where are you going?

After we posted the schedule for the TransCan Amateur National Qualifiers (ANQ’s) we seem to have raised more questions than we answered. We received emails, direct messages, and even a phone call. So, what’s the issue?

The TransCan is our Loretta Lynn’s. Can we all agree on that? OK. Having said that, the TransCan is not Loretta’s. See what I’m saying? It’s like trying to compare the numbers American websites get to those our Canadian sites do. It’s apples and very small apples – same but different.

Amateur racers across the USA fight tooth and nail to get the coveted spots on the line at the Dude Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN. Yes, so do the racers in Canada, but we’ve only got 1/10th the population that they do, and those numbers don’t even translate the ratio of motocrossers. It’s a tough business here.

We need a top level amateur national championship, and the Walton TransCan is that event. To qualify for it, you race at least one ANQ and score points. The more points you score, the better your gate pick is in Walton. You can do just one ANQ and take your chances, or you can do more and score higher.

Do you have to attend a qualifier? Yes and no.

In classes like Junior MX2, you know you have to race and qualify to make it in. There are just that many racers trying. Other classes don’t attract the numbers, so what is an event organizer to do? Let people in, that’s what.

The reality of the situation in Canada is that we need to fill as many gates as we can at every event just to survive. Also, I know that they had around 90 racers cancel due to injury in the very late stages last summer. That would be a lot of empty gates, so they were forced to go to their waiting lists and let riders compete. It’s supply and demand.

So yes, you do have to qualify to race the TransCan, but not always. It depends on the classes you’re shooting for.

It’s no secret that I really love amateur racing. I have burned more gas than most getting to the biggest races where amateur Canadian’s were racing. I want to see our top amateur event thrive. It’s the TRANSCAN! Sign up, do the qualifier(s) you can and we’ll see you for a weeklong celebration of Canadian Motocross in ‘Motocross Town” this coming August, 16-20.

You can find most everything you need at the Walton TransCan site HERE. Good luck, everyone.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week. We’ll be in NYC this coming weekend for the next round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in East Rutherford, NJ. Let’s see if this one can live up to the excitement of last week in SLC.