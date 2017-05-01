Monday Morning Coffee

“The silicone chip inside her head gets switched to overload…”
Yep, as I sit here typing, the rain continues to fall in my neck of the Canadian woods. Southwestern Ontario is getting bombarded with spring rain lately. I realize it’s supposed to be wet at this time of year, but this seems to be a little excessive! In fact, Motopark actually had to cancel their Amateur National Qualifier (ANQ) Sunday because of it. I’ve raced many a muddy day up there in Chatsworth and to be forced to reschedule a race of this importance backs up my statement about the weather in these parts. (Actually, Motopark is up in Central Ontario, but still.)
MOTOPARK RACE HAS BEEN CANCELED. Unfortunately we got lots of rain. If you have signed in come to AMO trailer for refund or we can hold on to it and credit your next race entry. We will be open till 9am for refunds. Cochrane’s is a go for the Eastern ANQ. Thanks.
Pfft, back in my day, we simply got our 82-year-old grandmother to pick the mud off with a broken stick and we went racing! | Bigwave Sr. photo
There were 3 ANQ’s scheduled across Canada for this past weekend: (BC) Kelowna MX Park in Kelowna, BC, (SWO) Motopark in Chatsworth, ON, and (East ON) Cochrane’s in Colborne, ON.
Kelowna Results:
I couldn’t find results online yet, but here is a link to a bunch of photos by Two Six Media. Click HERE.
Motopark Results:
Races Canceled
Cochrane’s Results:
I couldn’t find results online yet.
Next weekend:
Alberta South (AMSA)- GNC Allocation (3)
May 7.2017 Lethbridge (Temple Hill Motorcycle Park)
Central Ontario – GNC Allocation (1)
May 6/7.2017 at Runway Park
South Western Ontario – GNC Allocation (10)
May 7.2017 Muttco
Eastern Ontario – GNC Allocation (5)
May 7.2017 Muttco
Atlantic – GNC Allocation (4)
May 6.2017 Riverglade, NB
Good luck to everyone trying to make it to the 2017 Parts Canada TransCan GNC at Walton Raceway!
East Rutherford SX
So, have you heard enough debate about “the move” yet? No? Great…
All I ‘m going to say is that is was an obvious move by Marvin Musquin to let Ryan Dungey get more points – that’s not a big deal or anything new for a teammate to do for a rider in a title hunt. It happens in every other type of racing. The thing is, fans of every racing sport are not usually thrilled with the practice. “May the best man win” is their mantra.
In my opinion, had Marvin just said something like, “Ya, with Ryan fighting for this championship, there’s no way I was going to steal those extra 3 points!” everything would have been fine. Boom. We move on.
Unfortunately, it’s when he tried to say he made a mistake in that sweeper that got everyone upset. We all went poring over the video footage, trying to find that exact moment we could pinpoint as the time when his decision was made to miss the rut.
OK, I think we’re probably all on the same page on this one, but since it’s all the internet has been talking about since Saturday night, I figured I had to weigh in.
And what’s up with riders not entering the track at the nearest safe spot possible?! I don’t understand this one at all. How could anyone think they’re not going to be seen skipping an entire section of track? It’s beyond me and could cost the 250 East championship. Weird.
Jeff McConkey will have his ‘McThoughts‘ from New Jersey later today, so we’ll let him explain all the other craziness that went on just outside NYC. It was one for the ages, that’s for sure!
We saw the weather forecast and decided against risking the drive up to Motopark. Instead, we headed downtown for the Forest City Road Races. It’s been quite a while since I’ve been to a running race, so it was fun to see some old, familiar faces and take some photos of people moving much slower than on dirt bikes.
There was a 5K, 10K, and a Half Marathon to challenge the sold out crowd of over 2000.
In the crowd were a couple ex-motocross racers…
Steve Emery finished the half marathon in a time of 2:29:13 on a sore knee. He was 436th overall and 49th in his age group | Bigwave photo
Mike McGill finished the half marathon in a time of 1:56:07. He was 202nd overall and 21st in his age group | Bigwave photo
Good job, guys.
Have a great week, everyone. Hopefully, you’ve got some dry weather where you’re reading this from because our forecast here is not looking great for the next few days.
I’m not really sure what’s going on here. See you at the races… | Bigwave photo