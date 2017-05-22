Monday Morning Coffee
By Billy Rainford
Happy Victoria Day Monday. We didn’t get the weather we were hoping for here in Southwestern Ontario. In fact, I was up on the roof again laying bricks on top of the blue tarp that was needed to keep the water from entering our kitchen through the skylight. Temporary fix, yes, but it was all I could do!
The sun has finally come out in my neck of the woods. It’s a little bit cool out but a trip to the beach for some volleyball may be in order, as I won’t get many more chances once the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals start up in a couple weeks.
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross | Round 1 – Hangtown MX
Round 1 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship took place Saturday at Hangtown MX. I don’t think anyone should be surprised by the results – Zach Osborne 1-1 and Eli Tomac 1-1 – but it was great to see Marvin Musquin try to keep Eli behind him late in that 2nd moto.
If someone will give me good odds, I’d put money that we may be about to witness another perfect season in the 450 class. I’ll call it for next week at Glen Helen and say Kawasaki goes 1-2 with Tomac and Josh Grant and Marvin takes 3rd. Was anyone else impressed by how smooth and easy Grant made that 3rd place look?
Canadian #3 Kaven Benoit was out in California testing and training for the upcoming season and lined up in the 450 class to get a couple competitive gate drops under his belt before he heads to Kamloops. His ankle that he injured in Europe isn’t quite 100%, so he didn’t have any pressure on himself, as far as results were concerned.
He had a solid first moto, taking 16th at the flag. In the 2nd, he ran the first 3 laps in 16th spot. His 4th lap was a problem as he had a crash and dropped back to 28th. He tried to keep going, but the pain in his bad ankle was too much and he pulled off after lap 6. Here is the update from him Sunday:
Canadian #3 KTM Canada Thor Racing rider, Kaven Benoit, lined up for round 1 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown in Sacramento, California, today.
His goal was to get a couple gate drops before the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals start at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC, June 4th. After injuring his ankle in the off-season, he is trying to get himself into race condition and so didn’t have any pressure, as far as finishing positions were concerned today.
He finished a solid 16th in moto 1 but then had some troubles in the 2nd moto.
Said Kaven, “I had a small crash and tweaked my bad ankle. I couldn’t put all my weight on the peg afterward, so I decided to give it a break.” Kaven pulled out after lap 6 of moto 2.
Kaven will head back to Quebec on Tuesday where his plan is to race a Quebec Provincial race at Deschambault this coming weekend.
RESULT:
19th (16-38)
MXGP of Germany | Teutschenthal
Next round: FIAT PROFESSIONAL MXGP of France | Ernee
Amsoil GNCC Racing | Round 6 | X-Factor – Peru, IN
|X-Factor
Peru, IN – Round 6
|17. WXC – Bike – Class Results
|Place
|Nbr
|Name
|Hometown
|Brand
|Laps
|Elapsed
|1
|1201
|BECCA N SHEETS
|CIRCLEVILLE, OH
|KTM
|3
|01:55:17.906
|2
|1828
|MACKENZIE TRICKER
|TRAVELERS REST, SC
|KTM
|3
|01:58:51.046
|3
|1317
|RACHEL GUTISH
|TERRE HAUTE, IN
|KTM
|3
|02:03:58.468
|4
|1378
|NATASHA J LACHAPELLE
|CHESTERVILLE, QC
|KTM
|1
|01:51:40.328
|DNF
|1393
|TRACI PICKENS
|SHAMOKIN, PA
|YAM
|0
|00:00:00.000
|DNF
|465
|KENDALL LAFOLLETTE
|YORK, SC
|KTM
|0
|00:00:00.000
|XC2 250 Pro (16-24) – Bike – Class Results
|Place
|Nbr
|Name
|Hometown
|Brand
|Laps
|Elapsed
|1
|721
|ZACH NOLAN
|MASONTOWN, WV
|KTM
|4
|01:46:27.843
|2
|282
|MICHAEL WITKOWSKI
|NORTH LIBERTY, IN
|KTM
|4
|01:49:23.515
|3
|009
|CRAIG B DELONG
|MORGANTOWN, PA
|HSQ
|4
|01:49:39.359
|4
|206
|JOSHUA M TOTH
|WINSTEAD, CT
|YAM
|4
|01:50:00.406
|5
|123
|AUSTIN LEE
|BEDFORD, IN
|HON
|4
|01:52:44.640
|6
|358
|DYLAN MACRITCHIE
|WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
|KTM
|4
|01:55:16.468
|7
|523
|LAYNE MICHAEL
|FAIRMONT, WV
|HSQ
|4
|01:55:26.906
|8
|295
|JESPER BORJESSEN
|SWEDEN, //
|HSQ
|4
|01:57:20.031
|9
|021
|SAMUEL EVANS
|SAINT ALBANS, WV
|KTM
|4
|01:59:12.000
|10
|022
|ZACK HAYES
|SUMTER, SC
|KTM
|4
|02:00:30.109
|11
|446
|JAKE H FROMAN
|LYNNVILLE, IN
|GAS
|4
|02:04:36.109
|12
|108
|NATHAN F THORNHILL
|PECKS MILL, WV
|KTM
|4
|02:14:33.359
|13
|012
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|HARWINTON, CT
|KTM
|3
|01:20:57.140
|14
|228
|BRENDAN RIORDAN
|UPTON, MA
|YAM
|3
|01:26:41.796
|15
|945
|TREVOR S BARRETT
|CHARLOTTE, NC
|YAM
|3
|01:48:58.250
|16
|942
|JUSTIN JONES
|MURRIETA, CA
|HON
|3
|01:49:36.984
|17
|941
|CHRISTOPHER VENDITTI
|FORT MILL, SC
|YAM
|3
|02:05:14.156
|18
|026
|DYLAN RASH
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
|KTM
|3
|02:06:06.640
|19
|015
|JESSE GROEMM
|FORKED RIVER, NJ
|KTM
|1
|00:21:54.078
|20
|285
|DREW K HIGGINS
|KELLER, TX
|BET
|1
|00:23:07.843
|21
|033
|BRAXTON MCGEE
|BEULAVILLE, NC
|YAM
|1
|00:28:51.265
|DNF
|447
|RYAN FRANCIS
|DUPONT, PA
|KTM
|0
|00:00:00.000
|XC1 Open Pro – Bike – Class Results
|Place
|Nbr
|Name
|Hometown
|Brand
|Laps
|Elapsed
|1
|989
|THADDEUS DUVALL
|WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
|HSQ
|4
|01:41:12.546
|2
|114
|JOSH V STRANG
|AUSTRALIA, NC
|HSQ
|4
|01:41:41.200
|3
|212
|RICKY A RUSSELL
|DUVALL, WA
|YAM
|4
|01:41:42.300
|4
|984
|CHRISTOPHER BACH
|HEBRON, IN
|KTM
|4
|01:41:43.100
|5
|004
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|COOKEVILLE, TN
|BET
|4
|01:44:53.000
|6
|005
|TREVOR BOLLINGER
|MORGANTON, NC
|HON
|4
|01:51:10.281
|7
|314
|GRANT BAYLOR
|BELTON, SC
|HSQ
|4
|01:52:14.078
|8
|001
|KAILUB K RUSSELL
|BOONVILLE, NC
|KTM
|4
|01:54:33.734
|9
|113
|RUSSELL BOBBITT
|JEFFERSON, GA
|KTM
|4
|01:59:29.500
|10
|323
|SCOTT W GRILLS
|WELLINGTON, OH
|HSQ
|4
|02:05:39.671
|11
|269
|PHILIPPE CHAINE
|CANADA, //
|KTM
|4
|02:12:48.640
|12
|264
|RYAN SIPES
|EKRON, KY
|HSQ
|3
|01:30:55.328
|13
|019
|VANCE FRANCIS
|BONNYMAN, KY
|HON
|3
|01:44:51.000
|14
|514
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|BELTON, SC
|KTM
|1
|00:22:29.109
|Overall Top 20 – Bikes
|RND 1
|RND 2
|RND 3
|RND 4
|RND 5
|RND 6
|Place
|Make
|Nbr
|Name
|Overall
|Overall
|Overall
|Overall
|Overall
|Overall
|Points
|1
|KTM
|001
|KAILUB RUSSELL
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|152
|2
|HSQ
|989
|THADDEUS DUVALL
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|126
|3
|KTM
|514
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|118
|4
|YAM
|212
|RICKY RUSSELL
|6
|5
|9
|7
|4
|3
|96
|5
|YAM
|206
|JOSHUA TOTH
|4
|6
|6
|8
|8
|10
|85
|6
|BET
|004
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|13
|4
|6
|6
|5
|72
|7
|HSQ
|114
|JOSH STRANG
|7
|5
|5
|2
|71
|8
|HON
|005
|TREVOR BOLLINGER
|5
|5
|4
|14
|11
|67
|9
|HSQ
|314
|GRANT BAYLOR
|10
|12
|11
|12
|7
|12
|62
|10
|KTM
|282
|MICHAEL WITKOWSKI
|12
|13
|8
|11
|17
|7
|58
|11
|HSQ
|009
|CRAIG DELONG
|11
|7
|10
|11
|9
|57
|12
|KTM
|984
|CHRISTOPHER BACH
|9
|4
|13
|4
|56
|13
|KTM
|113
|RUSSELL BOBBITT
|7
|8
|17
|9
|10
|20
|55
|14
|HSQ
|523
|LAYNE MICHAEL
|8
|9
|18
|12
|16
|42
|15
|KTM
|015
|JESSE GROEMM
|20
|10
|12
|19
|9
|35
|16
|HSQ
|125
|JASON THOMAS
|18
|15
|14
|16
|8
|34
|17
|HSQ
|118
|JACK EDMONDSON
|17
|14
|10
|13
|19
|32
|18
|HSQ
|264
|RYAN SIPES
|3
|13
|29
|19
|HON
|019
|VANCE FRANCIS
|15
|18
|17
|15
|19
|20
|HON
|123
|AUSTIN LEE
|16
|16
|13
|18
Next Round:
Rd 7 – The Wiseco John Penton
LocationSunday Creek Raceway – Millfield, OH
TimeMay 27, 2017 – May 28, 2017
Tailgating with…Kyle Chisholm
If you’ve been living under a rock, it may be news to you that Kyle Chisholm is making his full-time return to Canada in 2017 and racing a Honda 450 for the Huber Motorsports Royal Distributing Motovan Piller’s team.
The guys were up at Motopark Friday for some testing, so I headed up and shot some team photos and then grabbed the friendly rider for a chat on the ‘tailgate.
We sit down on the ‘tailgate’ and chat with 2017 Huber Motorsports rider for the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals, #111 Kyle Chisholm.
Lucas Oil Junior Moto X Highlight Video
Watch for the Canadians.
(Hint: #43 and #53)
Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveil 2018 MX and Off-Road Competition Ranges
Have a great week, everyone. Oh, before I go, let me throw out ‘Get Well Soon’ to one of our top Intermediate riders, #424 Austin Watling, who crashed in a high speed section over a jump up at Motopark Sunday. It sounds like he managed to knock himself out. He says he’s fine, so watch for him to be back in action in no time.
And if you’re a Soundgarden or Chris Cornell fan, you’ll want to give the very well-written article a read. Actually, even if you aren’t, give it a look:
“Follow me into the desert, as thirsty as you are…” Still some of the best lyrics.