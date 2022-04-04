By Billy Rainford

The big news for me this past weekend was that my old friend and guy who was at every motocross race I ever did, Cary Hitchen, picked up a KTM 250 SX 2-stroke on Sunday.

Cary is one of my oldest friends and he made the early-morning trips with my family and me nearly every weekend throughout the spring, summer, and fall in the 1980’s.

I’m going to write a long-form article on this whole thing, but suffice it to say, these two “old guys” will be hitting the local practice tracks together to ride for the first time in nearly 40 years, and it’s going to be a blast!

Cary Hitchen and I standing in front of his new-to-him KTM 250 SX holding photos I brought over from the early 1980’s. | Theresa Hitchen photo

We headed out for a coffee and chatted about old times and all kinds of things until we both had to head home. Great to see you, Cary, and I can’t wait to roll around some tracks with you this month!

We had some Canadians in action all over the place this past weekend, so let’s have a look at some results:

Payton Morningstar and Brennan Schofield at Millcreek MX in Alabama

#409 Brennan Schofield and #292 Payton Morningstar were at Millcreek MX in Alabama for a Loretta’s Area Qualifier on the weekend.

250 B Limited – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #263  Yamaha  AVERY LONG
 NEW LONDON, MN 		 2nd 1st
 2nd   #300  Kawasaki  DREW ADAMS
 CHATTANOOGA, TN 		 1st 2nd
 3rd   #23  KTM  MICHAEL MC LING
 WETUMPKA, AL 		 3rd 3rd
 4th   #409  Yamaha  BRENNAN SCHOFIELD
 FALMOUTH, NS 		 4th 4th
 5th   #998  KTM  RYAN BURGGREN
 PENSACOLA, FL 		 5th 5th
450 B Limited – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #263  Yamaha  AVERY LONG
 NEW LONDON, MN 		 1st 1st
 2nd   #300  Kawasaki  DREW ADAMS
 CHATTANOOGA, TN 		 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #23  KTM  MICHAEL MC LING
 WETUMPKA, AL 		 5th 3rd
 4th   #409  Yamaha  BRENNAN SCHOFIELD
 FALMOUTH, NS 		 4th 4th
 5th   #292  Kawasaki  PAYTON MORNINGSTAR
 SHERKSTON, ON 		 3rd 5th
250 B – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #263  Yamaha  AVERY LONG
 NEW LONDON, MN 		 1st 1st
 2nd   #23  KTM  MICHAEL MC LING
 WETUMPKA, AL 		 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #409  Yamaha  BRENNAN SCHOFIELD
 FALMOUTH, NS 		 4th 3rd
 4th   #145  Yamaha  GRANT HOFFMAN
 CANTON, GA 		 3rd 4th
 5th   #515  KTM  JACOB HENRY
 CORTLAND, NY 		 5th 5th
 6th   #99  KTM  MICHAEL MEEHAN
 CANTON, GA 		 7th 6th
 7th   #292  Kawasaki  PAYTON MORNINGSTAR
 SHERKSTON, ON 		 6th 7th
450 B – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #145  Yamaha  GRANT HOFFMAN
 CANTON, GA 		 1st 2nd
 2nd   #409  Yamaha  BRENNAN SCHOFIELD
 FALMOUTH, NS 		 2nd 3rd
 3rd   #292  Kawasaki  PAYTON MORNINGSTAR
 SHERKSTON, ON 		 3rd 4th
 4th   #515  KTM  JACOB HENRY
 CORTLAND, NY 		 4th 5th
 5th   #99/  KTM  MICHAEL MEEHAN
 CANTON, GA 		 5th 6th

Noah Viney at Area Qualifier in Porterville, California

#43 Noah Viney lined up in California. | Ulf Viney photo

Noah Viney‘s attack on the A/Pro classes continued in Porterville, California, on the weekend at an Area Qualifier.

Saturday:

250 Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Name Moto 1 Moto 2
1st
#800
  MIKE ALESSI  – HON
 HILLIARD, FL 		 2nd 1st
2nd
#23
  RYDER DIFRANCESCO  – KAW
 BAKERSFIELD, CA 		 1st 3rd
3rd
#43
  NOAH VINEY  – HON
 MURRIETA, CA 		 4th 2nd
4th
#44
  JUSTIN ARAGAKI  – YAM
 MORGAN HILL,  		 3rd 5th
5th
#44j
  JASON FICHERA  – KAW
 SANTA ROSA VALLEY, CA 		 5th 4th
Open Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Name Moto 1 Moto 2
1st
#23
  RYDER DIFRANCESCO  – KAW
 BAKERSFIELD, CA 		 1st 1st
2nd
#800
  MIKE ALESSI  – HON
 HILLIARD, FL 		 2nd 2nd
3rd
#43
  NOAH VINEY  – HON
 MURRIETA, CA 		 3rd 3rd

Sunday:

250 Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Name Moto 1 Moto 2
1st
#211
  BROCK BENNETT  – KTM
 BAKERSFIELD, CA 		 2nd 1st
2nd
#43
  NOAH VINEY  – HON
 MURRIETA, CA 		 3rd 2nd
3rd
#44
  JUSTIN ARAGAKI  – YAM
 MORGAN HILL,  		 4th 3rd
4th
#800
  MIKE ALESSI  – HON
 HILLIARD, FL 		 1st DNS
Open Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Name Moto 1 Moto 2
1st
#43
  NOAH VINEY  – HON
 MURRIETA, CA 		 2nd 1st
2nd
#211
  BROCK BENNETT  – KTM
 BAKERSFIELD, CA 		 1st 2nd
3rd
#44
  JUSTIN ARAGAKI  – YAM
 MORGAN HILL,  		 3rd DNS
4th
#800
  MIKE ALESSI  – HON
 HILLIARD, FL 		 4th DNS

Connor Stevenson Hits the Pro Ranks

Only a few races left until you’re in the black, guys!

Tyler Medaglia Wins in Virginia

Shelby Turner 3rd in Maryland

And tracks and racing have started to open up across our own country! I hope everyone had a great weekend of riding and racing, wherever you happen to be.

Here in SWO, the weather hasn’t really cooperated with us. The groundhog saw his shadow and it seems to be accurate for our area. We hovered around 4C all weekend but it’s supposed to warm up this week.

See you at the local practice tracks real soon!

I’ll let Gregg Poisson say it this week as he posted his first “Views from the Fishbowl” column last week. Check it out HERE and he’ll “See you at the races...”