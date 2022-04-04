Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

The big news for me this past weekend was that my old friend and guy who was at every motocross race I ever did, Cary Hitchen, picked up a KTM 250 SX 2-stroke on Sunday.

Cary is one of my oldest friends and he made the early-morning trips with my family and me nearly every weekend throughout the spring, summer, and fall in the 1980’s.

I’m going to write a long-form article on this whole thing, but suffice it to say, these two “old guys” will be hitting the local practice tracks together to ride for the first time in nearly 40 years, and it’s going to be a blast!

Cary Hitchen and I standing in front of his new-to-him KTM 250 SX holding photos I brought over from the early 1980’s. | Theresa Hitchen photo

We headed out for a coffee and chatted about old times and all kinds of things until we both had to head home. Great to see you, Cary, and I can’t wait to roll around some tracks with you this month!

We had some Canadians in action all over the place this past weekend, so let’s have a look at some results:

Payton Morningstar and Brennan Schofield at Millcreek MX in Alabama

#409 Brennan Schofield and #292 Payton Morningstar were at Millcreek MX in Alabama for a Loretta’s Area Qualifier on the weekend.

Noah Viney at Area Qualifier in Porterville, California

#43 Noah Viney lined up in California. | Ulf Viney photo

Noah Viney‘s attack on the A/Pro classes continued in Porterville, California, on the weekend at an Area Qualifier.

Saturday:

Open Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions View Laptimes Moto 1 Moto 2 Overall Name Moto 1 Moto 2 1st #23 RYDER DIFRANCESCO – KAW

BAKERSFIELD, CA 1st 1st 2nd #800 MIKE ALESSI – HON

HILLIARD, FL 2nd 2nd 3rd #43 NOAH VINEY – HON

MURRIETA, CA 3rd 3rd

Sunday:

250 Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions View Laptimes Moto 1 Moto 2 Overall Name Moto 1 Moto 2 1st #211 BROCK BENNETT – KTM

BAKERSFIELD, CA 2nd 1st 2nd #43 NOAH VINEY – HON

MURRIETA, CA 3rd 2nd 3rd #44 JUSTIN ARAGAKI – YAM

MORGAN HILL, 4th 3rd 4th #800 MIKE ALESSI – HON

HILLIARD, FL 1st DNS

Open Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions View Laptimes Moto 1 Moto 2 Overall Name Moto 1 Moto 2 1st #43 NOAH VINEY – HON

MURRIETA, CA 2nd 1st 2nd #211 BROCK BENNETT – KTM

BAKERSFIELD, CA 1st 2nd 3rd #44 JUSTIN ARAGAKI – YAM

MORGAN HILL, 3rd DNS 4th #800 MIKE ALESSI – HON

HILLIARD, FL 4th DNS

Connor Stevenson Hits the Pro Ranks

Only a few races left until you’re in the black, guys!

Tyler Medaglia Wins in Virginia

Shelby Turner 3rd in Maryland

And tracks and racing have started to open up across our own country! I hope everyone had a great weekend of riding and racing, wherever you happen to be.

Here in SWO, the weather hasn’t really cooperated with us. The groundhog saw his shadow and it seems to be accurate for our area. We hovered around 4C all weekend but it’s supposed to warm up this week.

See you at the local practice tracks real soon!