The big news for me this past weekend was that my old friend and guy who was at every motocross race I ever did, Cary Hitchen, picked up a KTM 250 SX 2-stroke on Sunday.
Cary is one of my oldest friends and he made the early-morning trips with my family and me nearly every weekend throughout the spring, summer, and fall in the 1980’s.
I’m going to write a long-form article on this whole thing, but suffice it to say, these two “old guys” will be hitting the local practice tracks together to ride for the first time in nearly 40 years, and it’s going to be a blast!
We headed out for a coffee and chatted about old times and all kinds of things until we both had to head home. Great to see you, Cary, and I can’t wait to roll around some tracks with you this month!
We had some Canadians in action all over the place this past weekend, so let’s have a look at some results:
Payton Morningstar and Brennan Schofield at Millcreek MX in Alabama
#409 Brennan Schofield and #292 Payton Morningstar were at Millcreek MX in Alabama for a Loretta’s Area Qualifier on the weekend.
And tracks and racing have started to open up across our own country! I hope everyone had a great weekend of riding and racing, wherever you happen to be.
Here in SWO, the weather hasn’t really cooperated with us. The groundhog saw his shadow and it seems to be accurate for our area. We hovered around 4C all weekend but it’s supposed to warm up this week.
