Monday Morning Coffee

Good morning and welcome to a groggy and humid Monday Morning. We made it through a tough weekend in at Motocross Deschambault, but just. It was one of those race weekends where we’ll look back  and talk about when compile a list of wet and wild events. Fortunately, Deschambault is a sand-based track that can take a lot of rain…but we found its limit.

Welcome to Huber Motorsports Island. | Bigwave photo

Had we been at just about any other track in the country Sunday, the event would have been canceled. They had to cut out free practice and go straight to qualifying to give the track crew time to get the place rideable. The weather forecast seemed to keep changing and instead of clearing early in the day we were forced to deal with rain on and off again throughout the day.

Yep, it was one of those days. | Bigwave photo

Well, as we all know, the show went on and we now have only one round left to decide the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals champions. We’ll have the highlight video up later and our Photo Report to get deeper into what happened, but things got interesting Sunday – the titles are NOT decided as we head into the final round at RJ’s in Barrie, Ontario.

Here’s a look at the results and standings:

Rockstar Energy MX Nationals | Deschambault Results and Points

Motocross Deschambault

Deschambault, Quebec

Sunday, August 6th, 2017

This Flock of Seagulls-looking Californian could still sneak in and win the MX2 championship | Bigwave photo

The MX2 championship is now down to just 11 points, with 60 on the table up for grabs. #338 Ryan Surratt has been there every week and now just grabbed his first moto win and overall, going 1-1 in the mud.

Points leader #12 Shawn Maffenbeier had one of those days you stay up at night worrying about when a fall in moto 2 took him out of competition. When I spoke with Johnny Grant at the end of the day, he said they’ll do a ton of testing this week to be sure they’ll be in a great position to get through the final round to take this championship.

#184 Tanner Ward put his yellow-plated KTM up on the box with two 2nd place finishes. It was pretty cool to see.

#184 Tanner ward goes 2-2 for 2nd overall. | Bigwave photo

Also, #35 Jason Benny made his first appearance on the podium in 3rd place after a few mishaps by others let his 4-6 motos get him there.

#35 Jason Benny makes his first Pro podium in 3rd (6-4). | Bigwave photo

In MX1, we’re a little closer for the title, but #2 Matt Goerke still holds a 15-point lead over #377 Christophe Pourcel. Things got a little tense on the final lap yesterday as the two came through lapped traffic. Pourcel came in hot on Goerke and there was some contact. I didn’t see the incident, as I was busy somewhere else on the track getting ready to miss #10 Colton Facciotti take the checkered flag to complete his 1-1 day…

The old Colton Facciotti was back at Deschambault and finished 1-1 in the wet conditions. | Bigwave photo

It all means we’ve got even more reason to be at RJ’s this week to see how this dramatic season plays out.

MX1 Podium: Colton Facciotti (1-1), Christophe Pourcel (2-2), Matt Goerke (3-3). | Bigwave photo

#1 Eve Brodeur took a win from #44 Kennedy Lutz on Saturday. No, the battle for this title isn’t exactly close, but Eve proved to herself and everyone that she does have the speed to make Kennedy be on her A game to take this away from her.

Women’s Podium: Kennedy Lutz (2-1), Eve Brodeur (1-2), Brittany Gagne (4-3). | Bigwave photo

There was a really good battle between #265 Brittany Gagne and #31 Megan Brodeur in the first Women’s moto. | Bigwave photo

And congratulations to #527 Jake Tricco on dominating the Junior competition at the ECAN all week. And I hope the person or people responsible for pouring the sugar in the Tricco’s generator gas tank are proud of themselves and feel great when they look in the mirror.

You can find results from the 2017 ECAN here: https://speedhive.mylaps.com/Sessions/4536320

#527 Jake Tricco took home the Yamaha and the JSR Trophy this year at the ECAN. Congratulations! | Bigwave photo

OK, folks, I’m literally on 2 hours sleep here and finding it very hard to form a coherent thought. We left the track near Quebec City last night and drove all the way to London, Ontario, getting here at around 5:30am. Let’s call this Monday Morning Coffee…if you’re in the west.

We’ll grab some shut-eye here and get back to the coverage from a busy week and weekend.

Thanks for reading and have a great week.

KTM Canada’s Claudie Lapointe says, “See you at the races…but you’re not going to see me crying as Tanner Ward heads onto the podium…” | Bigwave photo

 