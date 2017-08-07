Monday Morning Coffee
By Billy Rainford
Good morning and welcome to a groggy and humid Monday Morning. We made it through a tough weekend in at Motocross Deschambault, but just. It was one of those race weekends where we’ll look back and talk about when compile a list of wet and wild events. Fortunately, Deschambault is a sand-based track that can take a lot of rain…but we found its limit.
Welcome to Huber Motorsports Island. | Bigwave photo
Had we been at just about any other track in the country Sunday, the event would have been canceled. They had to cut out free practice and go straight to qualifying to give the track crew time to get the place rideable. The weather forecast seemed to keep changing and instead of clearing early in the day we were forced to deal with rain on and off again throughout the day.
Yep, it was one of those days. | Bigwave photo
Well, as we all know, the show went on and we now have only one round left to decide the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals champions. We’ll have the highlight video up later and our Photo Report to get deeper into what happened, but things got interesting Sunday – the titles are NOT decided as we head into the final round at RJ’s in Barrie, Ontario.
Here’s a look at the results and standings:
Rockstar Energy MX Nationals | Deschambault Results and Points
Motocross Deschambault
Deschambault, Quebec
Sunday, August 6th, 2017
|
|
|
| 1st
| #338
|
| RYAN SURRATT
CORONA, CA
| 8th
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|1st
|60
| 2nd
| #184
|
| TANNER WARD
,
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|2nd
|54
| 3rd
| #35
|
| JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC
| 6th
Heat 1
| –
|6th
|4th
|43
| 4th
| #384
|
| JEREMY PRONOVOST
ST-PHILIPPE, QC
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|5th
|6th
|41
| 5th
| #19
|
| HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|7th
|7th
|38
| 6th
| #33
|
| CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC
| 5th
Heat 1
| –
|8th
|9th
|35
| 7th
| #21
|
| DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS
| 9th
Heat 1
| –
|16th
|5th
|31
| 8th
| #16
|
| JESSE PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 11th
Heat 1
| –
|30th
|3rd
|25
| 9th
| #14
|
| DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|14th
|8th
|30
| 10th
| #12
|
| SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
SWIFT CURRENT, SK
| 7th
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|DNF
|25
| 11th
| #805
|
| CARLEN GARDNER
,
| 16th
Heat 1
| –
|12th
|12th
|28
| 12th
| #130
|
| WILLIAM CRETE
BLAINVILLE, QC
| 13th
Heat 1
| –
|11th
|13th
|28
| 13th
| #74
|
| GUILLAUME ST CYR
VICTORIAVILLE, QC
| 14th
Heat 1
| –
|15th
|11th
|26
| 14th
| #34
|
| VINCENT LAUZON
BLAINVILLE, QC
| 17th
Heat 1
| –
|9th
|17th
|26
| 15th
| #807
|
| DREW ROBERTS
ALVINSTON, ON
| 15th
Heat 1
| –
|10th
|19th
|23
| 16th
| #100
|
| JACOB HAYES
GREENSBOUROGH, NC
| 10th
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|DNF
|23
| 17th
| #52
|
| JOEY PAUL
LAVALTRIE, QC
| 46th
Heat 1
| 1st
Semi 1
|19th
|15th
|18
| 18th
| #24
|
| RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC
| 20th
Heat 1
| –
|35th
|10th
|16
| 19th
| #347
|
| MICHAEL COMTOIS
VICTORIAVILLE, QC
| 24th
Heat 1
| –
|24th
|14th
|14
| 20th
| #118
|
| CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA
,
| 12th
Heat 1
| –
|DNF
|16th
|10
| 21st
| #73
|
| SAMUEL LAVOIE
DEGELIS, QC
| 35th
Heat 1
| –
|21st
|18th
|13
| 22nd
| #42
|
| GABRIEL TREMBLAY
SAGUENCY, QC
| 23rd
Heat 1
| –
|17th
|22nd
|13
| 23rd
| #169
|
| CHANDLER FRITZIUS
MERCIER, QC
| 22nd
Heat 1
| –
|13th
|DNF
|13
| 24th
| #727
|
| BRYAN CORMIER
STE-JOSEPH DE BEAUCE, QC
| 30th
Heat 1
| –
|23rd
|20th
|9
| 25th
| #213
|
| TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC
| 28th
Heat 1
| –
|22nd
|21st
|9
| 26th
| #441
|
| MICHAEL SWENEY
,
| 31st
Heat 1
| –
|18th
|27th
|8
| 27th
| #960
|
| TANNER HATCH
,
| 26th
Heat 1
| –
|20th
|31st
|6
| 28th
| #164
|
| MITCH GOHEEN
OSHAWA, ON
| 34th
Heat 1
| –
|37th
|23rd
|3
| 29th
| #175
|
| ANTHONY SPADACCINI
OTTAWA, ON
| 33rd
Heat 1
| –
|25th
|24th
|3
| 30th
| #301
|
| MARC DESROCHES
,
| 32nd
Heat 1
| –
|31st
|25th
|1
| 31st
| #192
|
| ETHAN OUELLETTE
CAMPBELL RIVER, BC
| 25th
Heat 1
| –
|28th
|26th
|0
| 32nd
| #67
|
| CEDRIC MOORE
QUEBEC, QC
| 18th
Heat 1
| –
|26th
|28th
|0
| 33rd
| #147
|
| SAMUEL POWER
SEPT-ILES, QC
| 38th
Heat 1
| –
|36th
|29th
|0
| 34th
| #742
|
| JESSE KIRCHMEYER
ARCADE, NY
| 21st
Heat 1
| –
|27th
|30th
|0
| 35th
| #161
|
| ANTHONY DOUCET
,
| 37th
Heat 1
| –
|33rd
|32nd
|0
| 36th
| #975
|
| CORENTIN DIETZ
HUDSON, QC
| 36th
Heat 1
| –
|32nd
|33rd
|0
| 37th
| #725
|
| TODD GORDON
,
| 44th
Heat 1
| 2nd
Semi 1
|29th
|DNF
|0
| 38th
| #781
|
| ZACK ZAGER
MELBOURNE, ON
| 27th
Heat 1
| –
|34th
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #59
|
| DJ BURMEY
WINNIPEG, MB
| 19th
Heat 1
| –
|DNF
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #271
|
| BRANDON BROWN
SPENCERVILLE, ON
| 29th
Heat 1
| –
|DNF
|DNF
|0
|
|
|1st – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#12 – SWIFT CURRENT, SK
|1st
|14th
|1st
|6th
|1st
|1st
|8th
|1st
|10th
|413
|2nd – RYAN SURRATT
#338 – CORONA, CA
|6th
|4th
|5th
|4th
|5th
|4th
|4th
|5th
|1st
|402 (-11)
|3rd – DYLAN WRIGHT
#14 – OTTAWA, ON
|10th
|6th
|12th
|3rd
|3rd
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|9th
|371 (-42)
|4th – JACOB HAYES
#100 – GREENSBOUROGH, NC
|5th
|3rd
|4th
|37th
|12th
|9th
|2nd
|3rd
|16th
|309 (-104)
|5th – JOSH OSBY
#787 – VALPRAISIO, IN
|3rd
|5th
|3rd
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|17th
|
|
|307 (-106)
|6th – COLE THOMPSON
#1 – BRIGDEN, ON
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|13th
|DNS
|
|
|298 (-115)
|7th – JESSE PETTIS
#16 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC
|4th
|2nd
|14th
|15th
|
|
|1st
|2nd
|8th
|284 (-129)
|7th – CASEY KEAST
#33 – KELOWNA, BC
|12th
|10th
|11th
|13th
|6th
|6th
|9th
|15th
|6th
|284 (-129)
|9th – DAVEY FRASER
#21 – HALIFAX, NS
|13th
|13th
|13th
|8th
|7th
|7th
|7th
|6th
|7th
|281 (-132)
|10th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#19 – WATERFORD, ON
|11th
|8th
|9th
|12th
|16th
|10th
|11th
|8th
|5th
|276 (-137)
|11th – JASON BENNY
#35 – JOLIETTE, QC
|
|
|25th
|14th
|14th
|12th
|10th
|12th
|3rd
|180 (-233)
|12th – TANNER WARD
#184 – ,
|
|
|
|
|15th
|15th
|5th
|7th
|2nd
|170 (-243)
|12th – RYAN LALONDE
#24 – VICTORIA, BC
|16th
|15th
|16th
|21st
|21st
|11th
|14th
|19th
|18th
|170 (-243)
|14th – DREW ROBERTS
#807 – ALVINSTON, ON
|20th
|
|24th
|17th
|9th
|21st
|13th
|11th
|15th
|156 (-257)
|15th – CHRISTOPER FORTIER
#266 – QUEBEC CITY,
|14th
|12th
|10th
|7th
|10th
|
|
|
|
|147 (-266)
|16th – JONAH BRITTONS
#223 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC
|23rd
|19th
|19th
|5th
|19th
|8th
|18th
|
|
|140 (-273)
|17th – TAYLOR ARSENAULT
#25 – PERTH, ON
|7th
|7th
|15th
|11th
|18th
|
|
|
|
|138 (-275)
|18th – JEREMY PRONOVOST
#384 – ST-PHILIPPE, QC
|
|
|
|
|8th
|16th
|20th
|10th
|4th
|135 (-278)
|19th – DJ BURMEY
#59 – WINNIPEG, MB
|19th
|18th
|17th
|18th
|11th
|22nd
|12th
|23rd
|DNF
|127 (-286)
|20th – BOBBY PIAZZA
#637 – EASTON, PA
|
|
|
|
|
|5th
|6th
|9th
|
|113 (-300)
|21st – TALLON LA FOUNTAINE
#47 – REDLANDS, CA
|8th
|9th
|6th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|106 (-307)
|22nd – GUILLAUME ST CYR
#74 – VICTORIAVILLE, QC
|22nd
|24th
|21st
|DNF
|23rd
|20th
|22nd
|22nd
|13th
|99 (-314)
|23rd – JARED PETRUSKA
#119 – CALGARY, AB
|18th
|17th
|7th
|9th
|
|
|
|
|
|96 (-317)
|24th – VINCENT LAUZON
#34 – BLAINVILLE, QC
|
|
|
|
|17th
|19th
|19th
|21st
|14th
|87 (-326)
|25th – KEIN DENZLER
#194 – GARRETTSVILLE, OH
|
|20th
|8th
|10th
|36th
|
|
|
|
|75 (-338)
|26th – JOEY PAUL
#52 – LAVALTRIE, QC
|
|
|
|
|13th
|18th
|21st
|38th
|17th
|68 (-345)
|26th – WILLIAM CRETE
#130 – BLAINVILLE, QC
|
|
|
|
|34th
|17th
|29th
|14th
|12th
|68 (-345)
|28th – GERAN STAPLETON
#614 – MELBORNE, AU
|9th
|11th
|38th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|61 (-352)
|29th – GABRIEL TREMBLAY
#42 – SAGUENCY, QC
|
|
|
|
|28th
|23rd
|16th
|20th
|22nd
|58 (-355)
|30th – CEDRIC MOORE
#67 – QUEBEC, QC
|25th
|25th
|32nd
|26th
|
|14th
|25th
|16th
|32nd
|56 (-357)
|30th – TEREN GERBER
#126 – CORONATION, AB
|17th
|16th
|40th
|16th
|
|
|
|
|
|56 (-357)
|
|
|
| 1st
| #10
|
| COLTON FACCIOTTI
ALYMER, ON
| 10th
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|1st
|60
| 2nd
| #377
|
| CHRISTOPHE POURCEL
MARSEILLE, FR
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|2nd
|54
| 3rd
| #2
|
| MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY, FL
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|3rd
|50
| 4th
| #111
|
| KYLE CHISHOLM
ST.PETERSBURG, FL
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|5th
|4th
|44
| 5th
| #5
|
| MIKE ALESSI
VICTORVILLE, CA
| 9th
Heat 1
| –
|6th
|5th
|41
| 6th
| #38
|
| TIM TREMBLAY
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC
| 5th
Heat 1
| –
|7th
|6th
|39
| 7th
| #8
|
| KEYLAN MESTON
CALGARY, AB
| 16th
Heat 1
| –
|8th
|8th
|36
| 8th
| #7
|
| CADE CLASON
CHESTERFIELD, SC
| 7th
Heat 1
| –
|12th
|7th
|33
| 9th
| #776
|
| RYAN DOWD
,
| 11th
Heat 1
| –
|10th
|9th
|33
| 10th
| #262
|
| JESSE WENTLAND
ELKRIVER, MN
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|9th
|11th
|32
| 11th
| #56
|
| BROCK LEITNER
SUMMERLAND, BC
| 15th
Heat 1
| –
|16th
|10th
|26
| 12th
| #424
|
| JONATHAN MAYZAK
MURRELLS INLET, SC
| 12th
Heat 1
| –
|11th
|15th
|26
| 13th
| #41
|
| MICHAEL FOWLER
BEECH CREEK, PA
| 28th
Heat 1
| –
|15th
|14th
|23
| 14th
| #6
|
| TYLER MEDAGLIA
TURO, NS
| 6th
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|30th
|23
| 15th
| #29
|
| JEAN CHRISTOPHE BUJOLD
ST-HUBERT, QC
| 14th
Heat 1
| –
|13th
|18th
|21
| 16th
| #32
|
| ERIC JEFFERY
BOWMANVILLE, ON
| 21st
Heat 1
| –
|20th
|12th
|20
| 17th
| #57
|
| DEREK OUIMET
FREELTON, ON
| 19th
Heat 1
| –
|19th
|13th
|20
| 18th
| #719
|
| YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON
| 32nd
Heat 1
| –
|17th
|21st
|14
| 19th
| #727
|
| DAVE BLANCHET
ST-APOLLINAIRE, QC
| 20th
Heat 1
| –
|14th
|25th
|13
| 20th
| #501
|
| RYAN MILLAR
MIAMI, SK
| 17th
Heat 1
| –
|21st
|20th
|11
| 21st
| #84
|
| JOSH PRIOR
HEBRON, CT
| 22nd
Heat 1
| –
|DNF
|16th
|10
| 22nd
| #514
|
| ANTHONY ROTH
MANAHAWKIN, NJ
| 29th
Heat 1
| –
|25th
|17th
|10
| 23rd
| #61
|
| ERIC GRONDAHL
PORT SMITH, NH
| 25th
Heat 1
| –
|18th
|DNS
|8
| 24th
| #24
|
| RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC
| 13th
Heat 1
| –
|DNF
|19th
|7
| 25th
| #243
|
| LIAM WEBBER
SYDNEY, NS
| 26th
Heat 1
| –
|23rd
|22nd
|7
| 26th
| #210
|
| SCOTT MILLER
,
| 34th
Heat 1
| –
|24th
|23rd
|5
| 27th
| #526
|
| PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC
| 23rd
Heat 1
| –
|22nd
|33rd
|4
| 28th
| #751
|
| KYLE DILLIN
MIDDLETOWN, NY
| 33rd
Heat 1
| –
|29th
|24th
|2
| 29th
| #415
|
| JAMES HENSHAW
MANAHAWKIN, NJ
| 27th
Heat 1
| –
|DNF
|26th
|0
| 30th
| #122
|
| DEVIN SLEIGH
SAINT JOHN, NB
| 31st
Heat 1
| –
|27th
|27th
|0
|
|
|1st – MATT GOERKE
#2 – PANAMA CITY, FL
|5th
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|2nd
|3rd
|2nd
|2nd
|3rd
|475
|2nd – CHRISTOPHE POURCEL
#377 – MARSEILLE, FR
|1st
|1st
|5th
|1st
|5th
|2nd
|6th
|1st
|2nd
|460 (-15)
|3rd – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#10 – ALYMER, ON
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|8th
|4th
|1st
|7th
|6th
|1st
|426 (-49)
|4th – MIKE ALESSI
#5 – VICTORVILLE, CA
|8th
|5th
|6th
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|5th
|407 (-68)
|5th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#6 – TURO, NS
|3rd
|6th
|4th
|4th
|3rd
|5th
|5th
|5th
|14th
|378 (-97)
|6th – KYLE CHISHOLM
#111 – ST.PETERSBURG, FL
|7th
|7th
|7th
|6th
|16th
|6th
|4th
|4th
|4th
|342 (-133)
|7th – DILLAN EPSTEIN
#108 – THOUSAND OAKS, CA
|2nd
|4th
|2nd
|5th
|13th
|9th
|1st
|16th
|
|328 (-147)
|8th – TIM TREMBLAY
#38 – DRUMMONDVILLE, QC
|18th
|8th
|8th
|9th
|6th
|8th
|8th
|10th
|6th
|302 (-173)
|9th – CADE CLASON
#7 – CHESTERFIELD, SC
|9th
|10th
|9th
|7th
|7th
|7th
|
|7th
|8th
|281 (-194)
|10th – KEYLAN MESTON
#8 – CALGARY, AB
|10th
|12th
|17th
|10th
|9th
|19th
|17th
|9th
|7th
|244 (-231)
|11th – BROCK LEITNER
#56 – SUMMERLAND, BC
|14th
|15th
|14th
|13th
|12th
|16th
|10th
|11th
|11th
|216 (-259)
|12th – NATHAN BLES
#77 – BAYFIELD, ON
|11th
|11th
|19th
|11th
|10th
|11th
|9th
|DNS
|
|195 (-280)
|13th – MICHAEL FOWLER
#41 – BEECH CREEK, PA
|15th
|21st
|18th
|16th
|18th
|20th
|11th
|12th
|13th
|166 (-309)
|14th – JEAN CHRISTOPHE BUJOLD
#29 – ST-HUBERT, QC
|17th
|17th
|15th
|17th
|24th
|15th
|12th
|19th
|15th
|160 (-315)
|15th – RYAN MILLAR
#501 – MIAMI, SK
|16th
|20th
|13th
|15th
|26th
|17th
|14th
|13th
|20th
|158 (-317)
|16th – SCOTT CHAMPION
#195 – MARYETTA, CA
|13th
|9th
|10th
|18th
|14th
|14th
|
|
|
|145 (-330)
|17th – JESSE WENTLAND
#262 – ELKRIVER, MN
|
|
|
|
|8th
|10th
|
|8th
|10th
|132 (-343)
|18th – ERIC JEFFERY
#32 – BOWMANVILLE, ON
|
|
|
|
|21st
|18th
|15th
|17th
|16th
|88 (-387)
|18th – JONATHAN MAYZAK
#424 – MURRELLS INLET, SC
|
|
|28th
|22nd
|27th
|24th
|19th
|15th
|12th
|88 (-387)
|20th – KAVEN BENOIT
#3 – BON CONSEIL, QC
|6th
|
|
|
|15th
|12th
|
|
|
|86 (-389)
|21st – KYLE SWANSON
#20 – SAN ANTONIO, TX
|
|19th
|11th
|12th
|
|
|
|
|
|70 (-405)
|21st – DEREK OUIMET
#57 – FREELTON, ON
|
|
|
|
|20th
|22nd
|16th
|22nd
|17th
|70 (-405)
|23rd – YANICK BOUCHER
#719 – HEARST, ON
|
|
|
|20th
|23rd
|23rd
|22nd
|20th
|18th
|60 (-415)
|24th – RYAN DOWD
#776 – ,
|
|
|
|
|
|13th
|
|
|9th
|58 (-417)
|25th – RYAN LALONDE
#24 – VICTORIA, BC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|13th
|18th
|24th
|49 (-426)
|26th – GRAHAM SCOTT
#72 – VICTORIA, BC
|12th
|14th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|46 (-429)
|27th – JEREMY MEDAGLIA
#58 – KEMPTVILLE, ON
|19th
|16th
|20th
|
|
|
|
|
|33rd
|44 (-431)
|27th – PARKER EALES
#526 – MAPLE RIDGE , BC
|20th
|24th
|27th
|26th
|31st
|26th
|24th
|24th
|27th
|44 (-431)
|29th – JASON BURKE
#44 – BURLINGTON, ON
|
|
|
|
|19th
|25th
|DNF
|14th
|
|39 (-436)
|30th – COLE KELLY
#631 – GREENWOOD, BC
|24th
|22nd
|25th
|19th
|
|
|
|
|
|31 (-444)
|30th – JOSH ALLEN
#396 – KAMLOOPS, BC
|22nd
|18th
|23rd
|
|
|
This Flock of Seagulls-looking Californian could still sneak in and win the MX2 championship | Bigwave photo
The MX2 championship is now down to just 11 points, with 60 on the table up for grabs. #338 Ryan Surratt has been there every week and now just grabbed his first moto win and overall, going 1-1 in the mud.
Points leader #12 Shawn Maffenbeier had one of those days you stay up at night worrying about when a fall in moto 2 took him out of competition. When I spoke with Johnny Grant at the end of the day, he said they’ll do a ton of testing this week to be sure they’ll be in a great position to get through the final round to take this championship.
#184 Tanner Ward put his yellow-plated KTM up on the box with two 2nd place finishes. It was pretty cool to see.
#184 Tanner ward goes 2-2 for 2nd overall. | Bigwave photo
Also, #35 Jason Benny made his first appearance on the podium in 3rd place after a few mishaps by others let his 4-6 motos get him there.
#35 Jason Benny makes his first Pro podium in 3rd (6-4). | Bigwave photo
In MX1, we’re a little closer for the title, but #2 Matt Goerke still holds a 15-point lead over #377 Christophe Pourcel. Things got a little tense on the final lap yesterday as the two came through lapped traffic. Pourcel came in hot on Goerke and there was some contact. I didn’t see the incident, as I was busy somewhere else on the track getting ready to miss #10 Colton Facciotti take the checkered flag to complete his 1-1 day…
The old Colton Facciotti was back at Deschambault and finished 1-1 in the wet conditions. | Bigwave photo
It all means we’ve got even more reason to be at RJ’s this week to see how this dramatic season plays out.
MX1 Podium: Colton Facciotti (1-1), Christophe Pourcel (2-2), Matt Goerke (3-3). | Bigwave photo
#1 Eve Brodeur took a win from #44 Kennedy Lutz on Saturday. No, the battle for this title isn’t exactly close, but Eve proved to herself and everyone that she does have the speed to make Kennedy be on her A game to take this away from her.
Women’s Podium: Kennedy Lutz (2-1), Eve Brodeur (1-2), Brittany Gagne (4-3). | Bigwave photo
There was a really good battle between #265 Brittany Gagne and #31 Megan Brodeur in the first Women’s moto. | Bigwave photo
Women’s East MX Nationals | Deschambault Results
Motocross Deschambault
Deschambault, Quebec
Saturday, August 5th, 2017
1. 44 Kennedy Lutz YAM 2-1
2. 1 Eve Brodeur KTM 1-2
3. 265 Brittany Gagne YAM 4-3
4. 241 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve HSK 6-5
5. 108 Liz Burke KAW 5-7
6. 184 Carrie Davis YAM 12-4
7. 10 Emily Jade Laveille KTM 7-8
8. 122 Brook Greenlaw KTM 11-6
9. 20 Dominique Brule 8-13
10. 31 Megan Brodeur 3-
11. 818 Cindy Trudel 13-10
12. 138 Mariah Gauthier 9-14
13. 670 Taylor Grills 15-9
14. 29 Grace Payne 14-11
15. 381 Kelcey Jones 10-17
16. 37 Maggie Genest 16-15
17. 104 Sabrina Boisseau -12
18. 121 Mikaila Beach 18-16
19. 115 Sammi Burch 19-19
20. 8 Robin Hutchinson 17-
21. 27 Jessica Diarra 29-18
22. 26 Jordanna Laurie Trottier 20-
23. 33 Malia Garant 24-20
24. 78 Desgeiges Fortin 21-
25. 156 Erica Solmes 22-
26. 16 Krista Casselman 23-
27. 81 Oceanne Brodeur 25-
28. 28 Karine Genest 26-
29. 451 Eve Bourdeau 27-
30. 12 Chelsey Hennig 28-
31. 11 Samantha Crepin 30-
32. 229 Meggy Martel 31-
33. 26X Karine Gauthier 32-
34. 315 Taylor Wright 33-
35. 191 Jenna Burge 34-
36. 887 Hannah Dubois 35-
DNF 9 Isabelle Thibault DNF-DNS
|
|
|1st – KENNEDY LUTZ
#44 – YORKTON, SK
|1st
|1st
|1st
|147
|2nd – EVE BRODEUR
#1 – MONTREAL, QC
|2nd
|2nd
|2nd
|133 (-14)
|3rd – BRITTANY GAGNE
#265 – CULBERSON, MT
|4th
|4th
|3rd
|110 (-37)
|4th – ELIZABETH BURKE
#108 – ,
|6th
|11th
|5th
|75 (-72)
|4th – EMILIE-JADE LEVEILIE
#10 – ST JEROME, QC
|9th
|9th
|7th
|75 (-72)
|6th – ISABELLE THIBAULT
#9 – VICTORIAVILLE, QC
|5th
|3rd
|
|74 (-73)
|7th – JULIA KRZEMIEN
#98 – ,
|3rd
|6th
|
|70 (-77)
|8th – SARAH KIM VILLENEUVE
#241 – CHICOUTIMI, QC
|
|7th
|4th
|58 (-89)
|9th – BROOK GREENLAW
#122 – ,
|17th
|12th
|8th
|52 (-95)
|10th – KELCEY JONES
#381 – TORONTO, ON
|11th
|13th
|14th
|51 (-96)
|10th – MEGAN BRODEUR
#31 – MONTREAL, QC
|
|5th
|10th
|51 (-96)
|12th – MARIAH GAUTHIER
#138 – CHAPLEAU, ON
|8th
|15th
|16th
|48 (-99)
|13th – SAMMI JO BURCH
#115 – ,
|10th
|10th
|19th
|45 (-102)
|14th – CARRIE DAVIS
#184 – SOUTH KINGSTON, RI
|12th
|
|6th
|44 (-103)
|15th – CINDY TRUDEL
#818 – ,
|16th
|16th
|11th
|42 (-105)
|16th – DOMINIQUE BRULE
#20 – ,
|14th
|19th
|9th
|41 (-106)
|17th – ROBIN HUTCHINSON
#8 – LONDON, ON
|7th
|22nd
|21st
|31 (-116)
|18th – MIKAILA BURCH
#121 – ,
|18th
|14th
|18th
|29 (-118)
|19th – MAGGIE GENEST
#37 – ,
|21st
|17th
|15th
|25 (-122)
|20th – CARRIE DAVIS
#184 – ,
|
|8th
|
|24 (-123)
And congratulations to #527 Jake Tricco on dominating the Junior competition at the ECAN all week. And I hope the person or people responsible for pouring the sugar in the Tricco’s generator gas tank are proud of themselves and feel great when they look in the mirror.
You can find results from the 2017 ECAN here: https://speedhive.mylaps.com/Sessions/4536320
#527 Jake Tricco took home the Yamaha and the JSR Trophy this year at the ECAN. Congratulations! | Bigwave photo
OK, folks, I’m literally on 2 hours sleep here and finding it very hard to form a coherent thought. We left the track near Quebec City last night and drove all the way to London, Ontario, getting here at around 5:30am. Let’s call this Monday Morning Coffee…if you’re in the west.
We’ll grab some shut-eye here and get back to the coverage from a busy week and weekend.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
KTM Canada’s Claudie Lapointe says, “See you at the races…but you’re not going to see me crying as Tanner Ward heads onto the podium…” | Bigwave photo