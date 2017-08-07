Monday Morning Coffee

Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good morning and welcome to a groggy and humid Monday Morning. We made it through a tough weekend in at Motocross Deschambault, but just. It was one of those race weekends where we’ll look back and talk about when compile a list of wet and wild events. Fortunately, Deschambault is a sand-based track that can take a lot of rain…but we found its limit.

Had we been at just about any other track in the country Sunday, the event would have been canceled. They had to cut out free practice and go straight to qualifying to give the track crew time to get the place rideable. The weather forecast seemed to keep changing and instead of clearing early in the day we were forced to deal with rain on and off again throughout the day.

Well, as we all know, the show went on and we now have only one round left to decide the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals champions. We’ll have the highlight video up later and our Photo Report to get deeper into what happened, but things got interesting Sunday – the titles are NOT decided as we head into the final round at RJ’s in Barrie, Ontario.

Here’s a look at the results and standings:

Rockstar Energy MX Nationals | Deschambault Results and Points

Motocross Deschambault

Deschambault, Quebec

Sunday, August 6th, 2017

MX 2 – Overall Finish Positions

MX 1 – Overall Finish Positions

The MX2 championship is now down to just 11 points, with 60 on the table up for grabs. #338 Ryan Surratt has been there every week and now just grabbed his first moto win and overall, going 1-1 in the mud.

Points leader #12 Shawn Maffenbeier had one of those days you stay up at night worrying about when a fall in moto 2 took him out of competition. When I spoke with Johnny Grant at the end of the day, he said they’ll do a ton of testing this week to be sure they’ll be in a great position to get through the final round to take this championship.

#184 Tanner Ward put his yellow-plated KTM up on the box with two 2nd place finishes. It was pretty cool to see.

Also, #35 Jason Benny made his first appearance on the podium in 3rd place after a few mishaps by others let his 4-6 motos get him there.

In MX1, we’re a little closer for the title, but #2 Matt Goerke still holds a 15-point lead over #377 Christophe Pourcel. Things got a little tense on the final lap yesterday as the two came through lapped traffic. Pourcel came in hot on Goerke and there was some contact. I didn’t see the incident, as I was busy somewhere else on the track getting ready to miss #10 Colton Facciotti take the checkered flag to complete his 1-1 day…

It all means we’ve got even more reason to be at RJ’s this week to see how this dramatic season plays out.

#1 Eve Brodeur took a win from #44 Kennedy Lutz on Saturday. No, the battle for this title isn’t exactly close, but Eve proved to herself and everyone that she does have the speed to make Kennedy be on her A game to take this away from her.

Women’s East MX Nationals | Deschambault Results

Motocross Deschambault

Deschambault, Quebec

Saturday, August 5th, 2017

1. 44 Kennedy Lutz YAM 2-1

2. 1 Eve Brodeur KTM 1-2

3. 265 Brittany Gagne YAM 4-3

4. 241 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve HSK 6-5

5. 108 Liz Burke KAW 5-7

6. 184 Carrie Davis YAM 12-4

7. 10 Emily Jade Laveille KTM 7-8

8. 122 Brook Greenlaw KTM 11-6

9. 20 Dominique Brule 8-13

10. 31 Megan Brodeur 3-

11. 818 Cindy Trudel 13-10

12. 138 Mariah Gauthier 9-14

13. 670 Taylor Grills 15-9

14. 29 Grace Payne 14-11

15. 381 Kelcey Jones 10-17

16. 37 Maggie Genest 16-15

17. 104 Sabrina Boisseau -12

18. 121 Mikaila Beach 18-16

19. 115 Sammi Burch 19-19

20. 8 Robin Hutchinson 17-

21. 27 Jessica Diarra 29-18

22. 26 Jordanna Laurie Trottier 20-

23. 33 Malia Garant 24-20

24. 78 Desgeiges Fortin 21-

25. 156 Erica Solmes 22-

26. 16 Krista Casselman 23-

27. 81 Oceanne Brodeur 25-

28. 28 Karine Genest 26-

29. 451 Eve Bourdeau 27-

30. 12 Chelsey Hennig 28-

31. 11 Samantha Crepin 30-

32. 229 Meggy Martel 31-

33. 26X Karine Gauthier 32-

34. 315 Taylor Wright 33-

35. 191 Jenna Burge 34-

36. 887 Hannah Dubois 35-

DNF 9 Isabelle Thibault DNF-DNS

And congratulations to #527 Jake Tricco on dominating the Junior competition at the ECAN all week. And I hope the person or people responsible for pouring the sugar in the Tricco’s generator gas tank are proud of themselves and feel great when they look in the mirror.

You can find results from the 2017 ECAN here: https://speedhive.mylaps.com/Sessions/4536320

OK, folks, I’m literally on 2 hours sleep here and finding it very hard to form a coherent thought. We left the track near Quebec City last night and drove all the way to London, Ontario, getting here at around 5:30am. Let’s call this Monday Morning Coffee…if you’re in the west.

We’ll grab some shut-eye here and get back to the coverage from a busy week and weekend.

Thanks for reading and have a great week.