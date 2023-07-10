Monster Energy AMA Loretta Lynn’s Championship Deadlines and Information
TO: 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants
FROM: MX Sports
DATE: July 10, 2023
SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2023-11:
Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Deadlines
With the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL inching closer and closer, MX Sports wanted to remind you of some very important deadlines and dates coming up!
Important Deadlines Coming Up This Week:
|Rider Class Registration Closes
|Tuesday, July 11
|12:30 PM ET
|Purchasing Passes Online Closes
|Friday, July 14
|12:30 PM ET
|Media Credential Application Closes
|Friday, July 14
|5:00 PM ET
Important Upcoming Post Information:
|Official Rider Roster Posted
|Friday, July 14
|5:00 PM ET
|Official Rider Numbers Posted
|Friday, July 14
|5:00 PM ET
|Hookup Lottery Winners Announced
|Monday, July 17
|5:00 PM ET
|Practice & Race Orders Posted
|Tuesday, July 18
|5:00 PM ET
Refund Request Deadlines
Seeded Riders and/or Fan Admission Purchases must submit a refund request by Monday, July 31. Alternate Riders not attending the National must submit a refund request no later than August 15. Alternate Riders attending the National, but not selected will automatically be issued a refund of their class entry fee only no later than Sept. 13.
If you have any other questions, please email us at info@mxsports.com or media@mxsports.com
