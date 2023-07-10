Monster Energy AMA Loretta Lynn’s Championship Deadlines and Information

Monster Energy AMA Loretta Lynn’s Championship Deadlines and Information

TO: 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants

FROM: MX Sports

DATE: July 10, 2023

SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2023-11:

Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Deadlines

With the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL inching closer and closer, MX Sports wanted to remind you of some very important deadlines and dates coming up!



Important Deadlines Coming Up This Week:

Rider Class Registration Closes Tuesday, July 11 12:30 PM ET Purchasing Passes Online Closes Friday, July 14 12:30 PM ET Media Credential Application Closes Friday, July 14 5:00 PM ET

Important Upcoming Post Information:

Official Rider Roster Posted Friday, July 14 5:00 PM ET Official Rider Numbers Posted Friday, July 14 5:00 PM ET Hookup Lottery Winners Announced Monday, July 17 5:00 PM ET Practice & Race Orders Posted Tuesday, July 18 5:00 PM ET

Refund Request Deadlines

Seeded Riders and/or Fan Admission Purchases must submit a refund request by Monday, July 31. Alternate Riders not attending the National must submit a refund request no later than August 15. Alternate Riders attending the National, but not selected will automatically be issued a refund of their class entry fee only no later than Sept. 13.

If you have any other questions, please email us at info@mxsports.com or media@mxsports.com