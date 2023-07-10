Monster Energy AMA Loretta Lynn’s Championship Deadlines and Information

TO: 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants

FROM: MX Sports

DATE: July 10, 2023

SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2023-11:

Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Deadlines

With the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL inching closer and closer, MX Sports wanted to remind you of some very important deadlines and dates coming up!

Important Deadlines Coming Up This Week:

Rider Class Registration ClosesTuesday, July 1112:30 PM ET
Purchasing Passes Online ClosesFriday, July 1412:30 PM ET
Media Credential Application ClosesFriday, July 145:00 PM ET

Important Upcoming Post Information:

Official Rider Roster PostedFriday, July 145:00 PM ET
Official Rider Numbers PostedFriday, July 145:00 PM ET
Hookup Lottery Winners AnnouncedMonday, July 175:00 PM ET
Practice & Race Orders PostedTuesday, July 185:00 PM ET

Refund Request Deadlines
Seeded Riders and/or Fan Admission Purchases must submit a refund request by Monday, July 31. Alternate Riders not attending the National must submit a refund request no later than August 15. Alternate Riders attending the National, but not selected will automatically be issued a refund of their class entry fee only no later than Sept. 13.

If you have any other questions, please email us at info@mxsports.com or media@mxsports.com