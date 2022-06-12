Morning Update and Race Schedule from Drumheller

Good morning from the DORVA MX track in Drumheller, Alberta. The area received some well-needed rain late last night but the morning arrived with full sunshine. Obviously, the battle will be to keep moisture in the dirt in this very dry climate.

Yesterday, the wind picked up late afternoon and made things difficult, but the Parts Canada amateur day went off to some nearly full gates.

Here’s a look at the schedule for today:

Here are a few things to look for today:

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier will race today after that crash at round 1 in Kamloops:

#10 Keylan Meston is here to race his “hometown” event after lining up at the first 2 rounds of the AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Fox Raceway and Hangtown. Keylan seems to be the only Pro rider with experience on this track so watch for him to put that to use today.

#32 Ethan Ouellette was racing with a broken bone in his hand and a broken rib in Kamloops. He’s here today but NOT racing.

#574 Charles Charlton bought the MVP GasGas 250 that was to be used by Blake Ashley. He raced it to a win yesterday and said it’s fast. Watch for him in the 350 class.

#46 Marco Cannella‘s hands have healed pretty nicely, but will maybe give him more trouble here at round 2. He’s likely not the only rider nursing some deep calluses here today.

#151 Lexi Pechout looked very fast on this track yesterday and will put her offroad skills to use today. She may be able to give Eve Brodeur fits on this track.

#58 Blake Davies crashed in practice here yesterday and won’t be able to line up in the FXR PreMix class. He suffered a broken upper humerus on his left arm and is out for 6 weeks.

#15 Jess Pettis will benefit from another week of healing his injured wrist. He raced just 5 weeks after surgery last week and said he was able to get out and ride this week.

#5 Tyler Medaglia should also be able to put his offroad skills to use on this track. He gave Dylan Wright all he could handle last week, so look for that to continue here on this tight, hard track.

Healing thoughts sent out to young Dupuis after his scary crash late Saturday afternoon. We hope he’s doing fine today.

Enjoy the races on RYDE TV.