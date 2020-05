MRC Releases COVID-19 Guidelines for a Return to Opening Across Canada

The MRC has released a guideline that will assist in the opening of tracks across the country.

Click the following link to read the PDF document on the MRC site:

http://mrcracing.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/COVID-19-Reopening-Plan-National.pdf