MX Deschambault | Round 5 Schedule

MX Deschambault | Round 5 Schedule

From Daniel Thibault:

Hi everyone,

Jacob Thibault and I put a lot of effort to receive you on the 5 and 6 of September on our beautiful site for the National Rockstar Energy, despite the current situation with the COVID-19!

This year, we had an awesome program for the ECAN. The event will be back for 2021.

The gate will open on Tuesday at 13h P.M for 10$ per trailer per night.

Riders are invited to come for practice on the 2nd and 3rd of September (Wednesday and Thursday ) for 35$ per day per rider .

Wednesday: 13h P.M to 20h P.M

Thursday: 13h P.M to 16H30 P.M

Friday: No practice (Track preparation for the weekend)

Saturday: WMX, FXR PREMIX, MX1 AND MX2

Sunday: WMX, FXR PREMIX, MX1 AND MX2

For the garbage, every trailer will have to take care of their garbage. They will need to take them out with them at the end of the weekend.

During the weekend, NO SPECTATORS will be eligible to get on the site.

For more information call Jacob Thibault 418-283-4772.

Thank You.