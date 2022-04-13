MX Sports Announces “Operation Ranch Rebuild” for Tennessee’s Famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Following Tragic Floods from 2021

More Than $350,000 to be Allocated to Neighboring Waverly Thanks to Fundraising Efforts from Motocross Community and “Racers 4 Waverly” Initiative

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (April 13, 2022) – With the invaluable support of the motocross industry, MX Sports has announced “Operation Ranch Rebuild” in continuation of its spearheaded efforts to restore the racetrack and campground at Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. As part of this organized effort, MX Sports and the Road 2 Recovery Foundation will also provide crucial funds to the community of Waverly as Humphreys County continues its recovery efforts from the tragic flooding that overwhelmed the region last August.

“It’s hard to believe eight months have passed since this incredibly tragic disaster hit Humphreys County and left tremendous loss in its wake, but from the moment it happened it has been our mission to be a leader in the recovery efforts for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and the community of Waverly,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports. “Since then, we’ve rallied the motocross community to come together in benefit of those who need our help the most and have raised more than $350,000 through our ‘Racers 4 Waverly’ fundraising initiative with the Road 2 Recovery Foundation.

“Now, the time has come to put all this goodwill into action, bringing forth ‘Operation Ranch Rebuild’ as the next step of this process. Not only will we bring a team in excess of 60 selfless individuals to help us bring the Ranch back to life, but we’ll also begin the process of donating the money raised to individuals, families, and small businesses within Waverly.”

MX Sports’ team will be joined by North Carolina-based Makson Construction, owned by Phoenix Racing’s David Eller, in addition to members of Georgia-based Yamaha Motor Corporation. Makson will provide all the necessary labor and heavy equipment for the rebuild, while Yamaha, which has been heavily involved in the recovery efforts from the outset, has already purchased all the lumber for the project.

The group comprising “Operation Ranch Rebuild” will also be accompanied by government officials from Humphreys County and community leaders from Waverly, Hurricane Mills, and beyond. While considerable work is already underway at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, including the rebuild of the iconic motocross track used for August’s annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur Motocross National Championship, the world’s single-largest motocross event, the recovery project will officially get underway on Tuesday, April 19, with work continuing until completion.

Volunteers from the motocross community, Humphreys County, and all of Middle Tennessee are encouraged to join the effort to bring both Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and Waverly back to prominence. Any individuals willing to volunteer their time and participate in the rebuild will receive complimentary camping at the Ranch for the week. Interested parties can email MX Sports at operationranchrebuild@mxsports.com.

