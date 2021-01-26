In the same spirit of other legacy trophies in the world of sports, the Loretta Lynn’s trophy will embark on its own journey throughout the 2021 season. It made its public debut at the season-opening stint of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, from Houston and will be on display throughout the remainder of the events on the supercross schedule. From there, the trophy will travel on the “Road to Loretta’s” from spring into summer before reaching its destination in Hurricane Mills the first week of August, where thousands of amateur racers from across the globe will all look to add their name to the prestigious list of champions.



“You cannot talk about the history of motocross without recognizing the role of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship,” said Tim Cotter, Director, MX Sports. “This event has served as the foundation for virtually every professional career over the past four decades. Anyone who has gone on to achieve success at the sport’s highest level likely got their first taste of victory at Loretta Lynn’s, and this trophy is a beyond fitting way to celebrate those memories, for both fans of motocross and the riders themselves.”