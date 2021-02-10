MX Sports Pro Racing Names Road 2 Recovery the Official Charity of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Coordinated in conjunction with Custom Upfits in Sacramento, California, the Moto Van Sweepstakes is tailored for multiple entries through fundraising for R2R, where each $10 donation provides an entry into the contest. The sweepstakes entry period will remain open for eight weeks, with a deadline for donations on Sunday, April 11. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, April 13, the birthday of Custom Upfits owner Todd Ford, with the grand prize of a customized and restored Dodge 3500 Sprinter Van, perfectly catered to the motocross enthusiast.



The winning recipient of the Moto Van will have the opportunity to pick it up in person at the opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Fox Raceway I National in Pala, California, on Saturday, May 29.** The keys to the van will be delivered to the winners by a special guest.



“There’s no way to understate the harsh reality of a dangerous sport like motocross, and it’s simply unfair that the gifted racers that bring us so much exhilaration with their talents on the racetrack are often faced with such uncertainty in their recovery process,” said Roy Janson, Managing Director at MX Sports Pro Racing. “No rider should experience extreme challenges in their recovery from injuries sustained as a function of their choice to pursue a career in such an inherently dangerous activity, such as professional motorsports. That’s why the motocross community as a whole is eternally grateful for the unwavering, selfless commitment of the Road 2 Recovery, and we look forward to generating even more critical funds for riders who should be focused on their recovery process and not saddled with the stress of medical bills.”