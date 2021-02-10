MX Sports Pro Racing Names Road 2 Recovery the Official Charity of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
|Moto Van Sweepstakes Commemorates Ongoing Partnership
with Industry’s Leading Non-Profit
|MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (February 10, 2021) – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that the Road 2 Recovery Foundation (R2R) has been named the “Official Charity of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship” for the upcoming 2021 season. This continues the ongoing partnership between the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series and the industry’s most prominent and recognizable non-profit organization. To commemorate the new season, R2R will kick things off with the Moto Van Sweepstakes on one of the year’s biggest days of giving, Valentine’s Day on Sunday, February 14.
|Coordinated in conjunction with Custom Upfits in Sacramento, California, the Moto Van Sweepstakes is tailored for multiple entries through fundraising for R2R, where each $10 donation provides an entry into the contest. The sweepstakes entry period will remain open for eight weeks, with a deadline for donations on Sunday, April 11. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, April 13, the birthday of Custom Upfits owner Todd Ford, with the grand prize of a customized and restored Dodge 3500 Sprinter Van, perfectly catered to the motocross enthusiast.
The winning recipient of the Moto Van will have the opportunity to pick it up in person at the opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Fox Raceway I National in Pala, California, on Saturday, May 29.** The keys to the van will be delivered to the winners by a special guest.
“There’s no way to understate the harsh reality of a dangerous sport like motocross, and it’s simply unfair that the gifted racers that bring us so much exhilaration with their talents on the racetrack are often faced with such uncertainty in their recovery process,” said Roy Janson, Managing Director at MX Sports Pro Racing. “No rider should experience extreme challenges in their recovery from injuries sustained as a function of their choice to pursue a career in such an inherently dangerous activity, such as professional motorsports. That’s why the motocross community as a whole is eternally grateful for the unwavering, selfless commitment of the Road 2 Recovery, and we look forward to generating even more critical funds for riders who should be focused on their recovery process and not saddled with the stress of medical bills.”
|The Road 2 Recovery Foundation provides critical financial assistance for riders in need. | Photo: Align Media
|The partnership between R2R and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has raised tens of thousands of dollars for riders in need through various initiatives. The loyal, passionate motocross fan base has provided critical assistance through rider jersey auctions, on-site donations at the races, and the popular “Round Up” initiative through ticket sales for every round of the championship. Last year, despite one of the most challenging seasons in the history of the sport, Pro Motocross facilitated over $27,000 in philanthropy for R2R, which brings a running two-year total to more than $64,000 in donations.
“We’re thrilled to embark on another year of partnering with MX Sports Pro Racing and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The passion and legacy that defines the rich history of this series is second to none, so it’s a natural collaboration to give fans the chance to obtain some pieces of history and support those who need it most,” said Lori Armistead, Road 2 Recovery Foundation. “The Moto Van Sweepstakes is our first opportunity to kick off our partnership in a big way, and what better day to start than Valentine’s Day. We hope all the fans get in the spirit and give the gift of love by lending a helping hand to riders in need.”
In addition to the Moto Van Sweepstakes several other fundraising opportunities to support R2R will be made available throughout the 2021 season.
**Winner will be responsible for coordinating their own travel and lodging arrangements to attend the Fox Raceway I National. Complementary access will be limited to the race itself.
