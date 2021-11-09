The 12-round championship will once again travel to 10 different states on its journey to crown a pair of AMA National Champions, extending the legacies of the world’s most storied venues into the series’ fifth decade. The battle for the Edison Dye and Gary Jones Cups will begin in a familiar place, on May 28, from the heart of the industry in Southern California for the Fox Raceway I National.



The first month of the season will also feature the iconic Hangtown Motocross Classic, on June 4, in Northern California, followed by the annual mile-high visit to Colorado on June 11 for the Thunder Valley National. The sport’s Father’s Day tradition at the High Point National will signify the first East Coast round on June 18 in Pennsylvania.



After the first of two breaks in action over the course of the season, the world’s fastest riders will return to the track on July 2 for one of the biggest Independence Day traditions in all of sports, the RedBud National in Michigan. The halfway point of the 2022 season will descend on the famed sands of Massachusetts’ The Wick 338 for the Southwick National, on July 9, while the second half of the championship gets underway on July 16 in Minnesota with the Spring Creek National. A second foursome of events will conclude with a return west on July 23, where the scenic Pacific Northwest is home to the Washougal National.



The championship’s final break in action will precede a four-round stretch run to end the season, beginning on August 13 with New York’s legendary Unadilla National. A trip just outside the nation’s capital awaits on August 20 with the Budds Creek National in Southern Maryland, followed by the penultimate round on August 27 in motorsports-crazed Indiana for the Ironman National. The summer will draw to a close where it began, in Southern California, on September 3 with the Fox Raceway II National.